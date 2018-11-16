Practica de psicologia social 5 trimestre realidad venezolana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIO DE ARAGUA FACULTA DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PASICOLOGIA SECCION P1 VALLE DE LA PASCUA PARTICIPANTE: DIOCIBEL SILVA 26.329.336 NOVIEMBRE 15/11/2018
  2. 2. La Realidad venezolana FACTORES PSICOLOGICOS MOTIVACION PERCEPCION aprendizaje pobreza violencia industrialización Rol del psicólogo social Formas de intervención psicosocial Construcción de una visión compartida por subgrupos RENDIMIENTO LABORAL Se divide en dos grupos : Los que apoyan a la oposición venezolana Los que apoyan a la bancada oficialista
  3. 3. BIBLIOGRAFIA • http://apsic.blogspot.com/2005/09/el-rol-del-psiclogo-social.html • http://apsic.blogspot.com/2005/09/el-rol-del-psiclogo-social.html • https://www.cop.es/perfiles/contenido/is.htm

