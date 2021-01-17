Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Media Portfolio EDOnline Media Manager
Social media is not just an activity; it is an investment of valuable time and resources. Surround yourself with people wh...
“Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships.” Socialmediamanager/Co-Founder of EDO...
01 04 CREATING SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS Having a business account on social media makes your business more popular globally G...
Our Portfolio
1.Profile Set Up Presentation is the key to having the right Online Presence! 2.Increase Follower Organically Our motto is...
1.Profile Creation! M A K I N G T H E R I G H T P R E S E N T A T I O N I S O U R K E Y ! 2.Daily Post Management !
3.Daily Post Management ! 1.Profile Set Up, Instagram And Facebook. 2.Increase Follower Organically
1.Profile Set Up, Instagram And Facebook. 2.Increase Follower Organically 3.Daily Post Management !
Why work with us?? Development of Brand Awarenes and Reputation. Consistent Social Content (Posting Consistently will help...
02 ''we get to live in a time that we get to use social media as a tool'' Social media is about SOCIOLOGY and PSYCHOLOGY m...
Let's Get Social! Contact Us https://www.instagram.com/edonlinemediamanager / https://www.linkedin.com/in/dionisa-zenellar...
Having a social media manager means growing your brand to the highest possible level.

Published in: Social Media
