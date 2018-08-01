Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To
DESCRIPTION A delightful tour of our mysterious, mischievous gray matter from neuroscientist and massively popular Guardia...
) In Idiot Brain, Dr. Dean Burnett celebrates blind spots, blackouts, insomnia, and all the other downright laughable thin...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up T...
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To, by click lin...
ePub Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To by Visit Amazon's Dean Burnett Page Read^ Audio...
ePub Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To by Visit Amazon's Dean Burnett Page Read^ Audio...
ePub Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To by Visit Amazon's Dean Burnett Page Read^ Audio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ePub Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To by Visit Amazon's Dean Burnett Page Read^ Audiobook^%&$

6 views

Published on

) In Idiot Brain, Dr. Dean Burnett celebrates blind spots, blackouts, insomnia, and all the other downright laughable things our minds do to us while also exposing the many mistakes we've made in our quest to understand how our brains actually work. This is the best kind of popular science - lucid, funny, and whip smart - from a debut author who will be tickling funny bones and firing neurons for a long time to come.^%&$

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NoDerivs License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ePub Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To by Visit Amazon's Dean Burnett Page Read^ Audiobook^%&$

  1. 1. Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION A delightful tour of our mysterious, mischievous gray matter from neuroscientist and massively popular Guardian blogger Dean Burnett. The brain may be the seat of consciousness and the engine of all human experience, but it's also messy, fallible, and disorganized. For example, did you know that your memory is egotistical? That conspiracy theories and superstitions are the inevitable effects of a healthy brain? Or that alcohol can actually improve your memory? (Editor's note: Please listen to the book before testing that last conclusion..
  3. 3. ) In Idiot Brain, Dr. Dean Burnett celebrates blind spots, blackouts, insomnia, and all the other downright laughable things our minds do to us while also exposing the many mistakes we've made in our quest to understand how our brains actually work. This is the best kind of popular science - lucid, funny, and whip smart - from a debut author who will be tickling funny bones and firing neurons for a long time to come.#.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of Idiot Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains What Your Head Is Really Up To, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×