Tecnologias e Práticas Educativas Diogo Felipe da Silva Tecnófilo da Educação.
As escolas: • O processo do informatização da sociedade que já atinge o Brasil caminha com espantosa rapidez e parece ser ...
O Professor: • Certamente, o papel do professor está mudando, seu maior desafio é reaprender a aprender. Compreender que n...
O computador: • O computador pode ser um instrumento poderoso e versátil na área da educação. Se usado com inteligência e ...
O computador: • Embora seja um instrumento fabuloso devido a sua grande capacidade de armazenamento de dados e a facilidad...
A Informática Educativa: • A Informática Educativa se caracteriza pelo uso da informática como suporte ao professor, como ...
A Informática Educativa: • A utilização da Informática Educativa pode juntar elementos da educação formal com outros da nã...
A internet: • As ferramentas computacionais, especialmente a Internet, podem ser um recurso rico em possibilidades que con...
A internet: • A Internet possibilita um intercâmbio entre localidades distantes, gerando trocas de experiências e contato ...
Conclusão: • As máquinas nunca substituirão o professor, desde que ele re- signifique seu papel e sua identidade a partir ...
Atividade3diogofelipedasilva

Published on

atividade3diogofelipedasilva

Published in: Education
Atividade3diogofelipedasilva

