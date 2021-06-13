Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KỸ NĂNG GIẢI QUYẾT VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH TS. CHÂU ĐÌNH LINH
CÁC QUAN ĐIỂM VỀ VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH 1 QUY TRÌNH XÁC ĐỊNH VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH 2 MÔ HÌNH RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH CÁ NHÂN 3 TỔ...
Vấn đề được mô tả là những tình huống không chắc chắn, hoặc khó hiểu, hoặc một cái gì đó khó kiểm soát và gây gián đoạn sự...
Xuất hiện trong trường hợp cá nhân hoặc tập thể gặp phải khó khăn cần được tháo gỡ do biểu hiện không bình thường Vấn đề s...
3. Tại sao chúng ta có xu hướng giải quyết vấn đề không hiệu quả? • Không có phương pháp mà chỉ giải quyết vấn đề một cách...
Ra quyết định của một cá nhân hoặc tập thể là đưa ra phương hướng, đường lối để hành động nhằm giải quyết 1 vấn đề Ra quyế...
Bài tập trắc nghiệm “Cách thức bạn ra quyết định?”
Sử dụng năng lượng mặt trời là một ý tưởng lớn và tổng thống Obama đã đồng ý với nhận định này. Khi thăm nhà máy Solyndra ...
4.1 Quyết định theo chương trình và không theo chương trình • Quyết định theo chương trình liên quan đến những tình huống ...
4.2 Đối mặt với sự chắc chắn và không chắc chắn • Sự chắc chắn • Rủi ro • Sự không chắc chắn • Sự mơ hồ và mâu thuẫn
• Sự chắc chắn: mọi thông tin cần thiết là sẵn có và đầy đủ. Gồm: môi trường hoạt động, phí tổn, các điều kiện ràng buộc, ...
Vấn đề của doanh nghiệp Thấp Chắc chắn Khả năng thất bại Rủi ro Không chắc chắn Cao Mơ hồ QD theo chương trình QD theo khô...
Bài tập “Không chấp nhận sự mơ hồ”
4.3 Các mô hình ra quyết định • Mô hình cổ điển • Mô hình hành chính • Mô hình chính trị
Mô hình cổ điển Mô hình hành chính Mô hình chính trị Các vấn đề và mục tiêu rõ ràng Vấn đề và mục tiêu không rõ ràng Các m...
5. Quy trình 7 bước 1.Thiết lập bối cảnh 2.Xác định vấn đề cốt lõi 3.Đề xuất các phương án 4.Đánh giá các phương án 5.Ra q...
Chương 2: Quy trình các bước xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định 1. Bước 1: Thiết lập bối cảnh àBối cảnh phù hợp đóng vai trò...
Ở một công ty, một nhóm các nhà quán lý đảm bảo chất lượng (QA – Quality Assurance) đại diện cho các phòng ban của một côn...
Người thích hợp là những người có sự hiểu biết, kinh nghiệm, đồng thời là người có quyền lợi trong kết quả cuối cùng 1. Có...
Nên ở quy mô nhỏ, không quá 6 hoặc 7 thành viên Quy mô nhóm trong phạm vi quản lý Quy mô nhóm Lập tổ chuyên trách khi cần ...
Bố trí không gian ra quyết định àĐể giúp nhóm tìm ra các phương án sáng tạo và sau đó đánh giá chúng một cách thận trọng, ...
Thống nhất về cách ra quyết định - Nhóm của bạn cần thông qua quy trình mà họ có nghĩa vụ tuân thủ, cũng như cách ra quyết...
Thảo – trưởng phòng phát triển sản phẩm, đang xin giám đốc điều hành tài trợ cho việc phát triển một dòng sản phẩm mới. Cô...
à Cân nhắc phương pháp dung hòa Yếu tố Phương pháp bảo vệ quan điểm Phương pháp tìm hiểu Quan điểm ra quyết định Tranh đua...
2. Bước 2: Xác định vấn đề cốt lõi - Nhiều vấn đề là tảng băng trôi, mà chúng ta chỉ thấy phần nổi. - Nhìn nhận vấn đề sai...
Cách nhìn nhận vấn đề • Đừng mặc nhiên chấp nhận cách đặt vấn đề ban đầu, mà luôn tự hỏi: “Có phải đây là vấn đề cốt lõi?”...
Case study 1: “Một công ty sản xuất đồ nội thất lắp ráp đặt một đường dây điện thoại hỗ trợ khách hàng để trả lời mọi câu ...
Case study 2: “Phòng Marketing vừa triển khai một chiến dịch bán sản phẩm du lịch mới của công ty, kết quả thật không thể ...
Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp động não • Phương pháp 5 TẠI SAO: – Bạn không cần có 5 nguyên do khác nhau. Điều ta cần...
Vấn đề: Mô tả: Tác động: Việc gì? Tại sao? Ai? Thế nào? Khi nào? Ở đâu? Mức độ bao nhiêu? Làm sao khắc phục?
Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp Xương Cá
Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp Xương Cá
3. Bước 3: Đề xuất các phương án - ”Các phương án sáng tạo và khả thi là điều kiện tiên quyết cho bất cứ quyết định nào. N...
Linh – trưởng phòng tiếp thị một công ty sản xuất hàng tiêu dùng – triệu tập cuộc họp thảo luận về doanh số bán bột giặt ở...
Huy động trí tuệ tập thể • Chuẩn bị giấy trắng hoặc 1 tấm bảng • Viết ra giấy bất kỳ ý tưởng nào hoặc phát biểu • Tập hợp ...
4. Bước 4: Đánh giá các phương án Các biến số cần xem xét • Chi phí • Lợi ích • Tác động tài chính • Biến số vô hình • Thờ...
Phân tích tài chính
Ma trận xác định mức độ ưu tiên Phương án Tăng lợi nhuận (4) Giữ chi phí khách hàng thấp (3) Thực hiện nhanh (2) Dùng ít n...
Bảng trao đổi Phương án Lợi nhuận Chi phí khách hàng Thời gian thực hiện Nguồn lực nội bộ Phương án A Lợi nhuận tăng 2 tỷ ...
Biểu đồ cây quyết định
5. Bước 5: Ra quyết định • Bước 4 là PP đánh giá có thể giúp so sánh ưu và nhược điểm của từng phương án. Nhưng không giúp...
Mô hình bắt bóng Hiểu Suy nghĩ Cải thiện Ý tưởng đầu tiên Hiểu Suy nghĩ Cải thiện
Quan điểm đối lập 1. Chia nhóm quyết định của bạn thành hai nhóm A và B với số thành viên ngang nhau. Mỗi nhóm sẽ đại diện...
Kiểm soát trí tuệ 1. Chia nhóm thành 2 nhóm nhỏ có số thành viên cân bằng. 2. Nhóm A đưa ra một đề xuất bằng văn bản, bao ...
Bước 5: Ra quyết định • Những cách để giải quyết sự bất đồng và thu hẹp sự khác biệt giữa các quan điểm: Ø Xem xét và kiểm...
6. Bước 6: Thực hiện phương án đã chọn • Sử dụng: năng lực quản trị, quản lý hành chính, và thuyết phục để đảm bảo phương ...
7. Bước 7: Đánh giá và thu thập thông tin phản hồi • Thông tin phản hồi rất quan trọng vì ra quyết định là một quy trình l...
Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Tình huống: chương trình/không theo chương trình; cổ điển, hành chính, chính trị; ...
Có 4 phong cách ra quyết định: 1. Phong cách chỉ thị (ra lệnh) được sử dụng bởi những người ưu thích các giải pháp đơn giả...
Phong cách chủ đạo của bạn khi ra quyết định?
Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Tại sao các nhà quản trị ra những quyết định kém: • Bị tác động bởi những ấn tượng...
1. Một tờ giấy được gấp đôi lại, gấp đôi lại lần nữa, và cứ tiếp tục như thế. Sau một 100 lần gấp đôi như vậy, độ dầy của ...
Trả lời câu 1: con số quá lớn đến mức không thể tin được – xấp xỉ 800.000 tỷ lần khoảng cách giữa trái đất và mặt trời. Tư...
3. Bạn sẽ chọn phương án nào trong số các phương án sau đây …….Phương án A: có 50% cơ hội nhận được thu nhập là 20tr. …….P...
Trả lời câu 3: các đề xuất bằng nhau về con số, phần lớn mọi người chọn phương án B và C. Con người ghét việc tổn that nhi...
4. Hãy tính nhanh kết quả của phép nhân sau trong vòng 5 giây: 8x7x6x5x4x3x2x1 = ……
Trả lời câu 4: Trung vị của các ước lượng từ nhiều người là 2.250. Khi thứ tự đảo ngược 1x2x3x4x5x6x7x8 thì trung vị ước t...
5. Linh là một con người đố kỵ, ngoan cố, hay chỉ trích, bốc đồng, cần cù và thông minh. Nhìn chung, bạn nghĩ mức độ cảm x...
Trả lời câu 5: Bạn có mong chờ slide này?
Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Ra quyết định có tính sáng tạo: • Bắt đầu với tư duy động não • Sử dụng các chứng ...
"CẢM ƠN"
Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh
Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh
Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
68 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh

TS Châu Đình Linh
Email: chaudinhlinh@gmail.com
SĐT: 0988.954.930

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kỹ năng xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định - TS Châu Đình Linh

  1. 1. KỸ NĂNG GIẢI QUYẾT VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH TS. CHÂU ĐÌNH LINH
  2. 2. CÁC QUAN ĐIỂM VỀ VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH 1 QUY TRÌNH XÁC ĐỊNH VẤN ĐỀ VÀ RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH 2 MÔ HÌNH RA QUYẾT ĐỊNH CÁ NHÂN 3 TỔNG QUÁT CÁC BÀI TẬP CÁ NHÂN VÀ NHÓM 4
  3. 3. Vấn đề được mô tả là những tình huống không chắc chắn, hoặc khó hiểu, hoặc một cái gì đó khó kiểm soát và gây gián đoạn sự tiến triển bình thường, một câu đố, hoặc 1 điều bí ẩn, một nhiệm vụ khó thực thi 1. Vấn đề là gì? Chương 1. Các loại vấn đề và ra quyết định Tình trạng hiện tại Kỳ vọng mong muốn
  4. 4. Xuất hiện trong trường hợp cá nhân hoặc tập thể gặp phải khó khăn cần được tháo gỡ do biểu hiện không bình thường Vấn đề sai lệch Vấn đề hoàn thiện Là việc cần cải thiện để đạt mục tiêu đo lường được 2. Phân loại vấn đề Vấn đề
  5. 5. 3. Tại sao chúng ta có xu hướng giải quyết vấn đề không hiệu quả? • Không có phương pháp mà chỉ giải quyết vấn đề một cách ngẫu nhiên theo kinh nghiệm • Thiếu sự cam kết trong giải quyết vấn đề • Không nhìn vấn đề ở nhiều chiều • Thiếu kiến thức về giải quyết vấn đề và ra quyết định • Thông tin không đủ hoặc không chính xác • Không có tư duy phân tích và sáng tạo
  6. 6. Ra quyết định của một cá nhân hoặc tập thể là đưa ra phương hướng, đường lối để hành động nhằm giải quyết 1 vấn đề Ra quyết định 4. Ra quyết định Là quy trình nhận dạng các vấn đề, cơ hội, và sau đó giải quyết chúng!
  7. 7. Bài tập trắc nghiệm “Cách thức bạn ra quyết định?”
  8. 8. Sử dụng năng lượng mặt trời là một ý tưởng lớn và tổng thống Obama đã đồng ý với nhận định này. Khi thăm nhà máy Solyndra vào năm 2010, ông đã tự hào tuyên bố:”Các công ty như Solyndra đang đi đầu trên con đường dẫn đến tương lai tương sáng và phồn vinh hơn”. Nhà máy sản xuất các tấm pin năng lượng mặt trời đã được khởi động và nhận khoản vay ưu đãi 535 triệu USD từ Liên bang với mục tiêu giúp Mỹ chiếm ưu thế trong công nghệ này và tạo hàng ngàn việc làm. Vấn đề xảy ra đó là các nhà quản trị của Cty đã ra quyết định dựa trên các giả định sai, và công ty đã mất khoản vốn đầu tư nhanh chóng, không có hy vọng thu hồi. Chỉ đúng 1 năm sau chuyến thăm, cty tuyên bố phá sản, sa thải 1000 lao động và bị truy tố. Rõ ràng, quyết định sai lầm của nội các TT Mỹ đã làm tiêu tốn tiền thuế ½ tỷ USD.
  9. 9. 4.1 Quyết định theo chương trình và không theo chương trình • Quyết định theo chương trình liên quan đến những tình huống đã xảy ra có tính lặp đi lặp lại đủ lớn để nhà quản trị có thể khái quát hóa và phát triển những quy luật ra quyết định và áp dụng chúng trong tương lai. • Quyết định không theo chương trình được đưa ra nhằm đáp ứng cho các tình huống riêng biệt, khó xác định trọn vẹn, phi cấu trúc, và có hệ quả quan trọng cho tổ chức.
  10. 10. 4.2 Đối mặt với sự chắc chắn và không chắc chắn • Sự chắc chắn • Rủi ro • Sự không chắc chắn • Sự mơ hồ và mâu thuẫn
  11. 11. • Sự chắc chắn: mọi thông tin cần thiết là sẵn có và đầy đủ. Gồm: môi trường hoạt động, phí tổn, các điều kiện ràng buộc, lộ trình hành động… • Rủi ro: có mục tiêu rõ ràng, các thông tin phù hợp đã sẵn có, nhưng kết quả tương lai ứng với từng phương án lại chịu xác xuất thua lỗ hoặc thất bại. • Sự không chắc chắn: biết được mục tiêu hướng tới, nhưng thông tin về các phương án thay thế lẫn nhau và về các sự kiện tương lai thì chưa đầy đủ. • Sự mơ hồ: các mục tiêu, vấn đề không rõ ràng, các phương án thay thế khó nhận dạng, và thông tin về các hệ quả không sẵn có
  12. 12. Vấn đề của doanh nghiệp Thấp Chắc chắn Khả năng thất bại Rủi ro Không chắc chắn Cao Mơ hồ QD theo chương trình QD theo không chương trình Giải pháp cho vấn đề
  13. 13. Bài tập “Không chấp nhận sự mơ hồ”
  14. 14. 4.3 Các mô hình ra quyết định • Mô hình cổ điển • Mô hình hành chính • Mô hình chính trị
  15. 15. Mô hình cổ điển Mô hình hành chính Mô hình chính trị Các vấn đề và mục tiêu rõ ràng Vấn đề và mục tiêu không rõ ràng Các mục tiêu đa chiều và mâu thuẫn Môi trường có sự chắc chắn Môi trường không có sự chắc chắn Môi trường không chắc chắn và mơ hồ Có đầy đủ thông tin về các phương án và hệ quả của từng phương án Giới hạn thông tin về các phương án và hệ quả của từng phương án Các quan điểm mâu thuẩn nhau, thông tin mơ hồ Sự lựa chọn hợp lý bởi các nhân tố để tối đa hóa kết quả Lựa chọn sự thỏa mãn để giải quyết vấn đề bằng trực giác Thương lượng và thảo luận giữa các thành viên trong liên minh
  16. 16. 5. Quy trình 7 bước 1.Thiết lập bối cảnh 2.Xác định vấn đề cốt lõi 3.Đề xuất các phương án 4.Đánh giá các phương án 5.Ra quyết định 6.Thực hiện phương án 7.Đánh giá và phản hồi
  17. 17. Chương 2: Quy trình các bước xác định vấn đề và ra quyết định 1. Bước 1: Thiết lập bối cảnh àBối cảnh phù hợp đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc đưa ra những chọn lựa để dẫn đến thành công àViệc giải quyết vấn đề và ra quyết định hiệu quả chỉ tồn tại khi tổ chức và các nhà lãnh đạo khuyến khích tranh luận có tính xây dựng và ủng hộ các quan điểm đa dạng
  18. 18. Ở một công ty, một nhóm các nhà quán lý đảm bảo chất lượng (QA – Quality Assurance) đại diện cho các phòng ban của một công ty sản xuất lớn ở đông nam á đã tiếp cận một nhóm điều hành cao cấp. Nhóm QA này đã nghiên cứu những khác biệt về chất lượng giữa sản phẩm của họ với các đối thủ cạnh tranh nước ngoài, đồng thời đánh giá các tác động của sự khác biệt này lên chi phí sản xuất, chi phí bảo hành và sự hài lòng của khách hàng. Điều này được tổng hợp trong một báo cáo chi tiết. “Chúng tôi cảm thấy lo ngại sau những nghiên cứu này” – trưởng QA nói. Giám đốc điều hành cảm ơn nhóm QA và hứa sẽ xem xét. Một tuần sau vẫn không có cuộc đối thoại nào giữa cấp lãnh đạo và nhóm QA. Còn giám đốc điều hành chỉ gởi thư cảm ơn và khẳng định không đồng tình kết quả, và ghi “Công ty chúng ta là đơn vị sản xuất hàng đầu trong ngành, các sản phẩm chúng ta luôn đảm bảo tiêu chuẩn chất lượng. Một số thành viên của QA tự hỏi không biết giám đốc điều hành đã đọc báo cáo của họ chưa? Một số người khác còn thắc mắc, liệu ông ta có theo dõi và bắt kịp với tình hình đang xảy ra trong ngành công nghiệp này không? Case study
  19. 19. Người thích hợp là những người có sự hiểu biết, kinh nghiệm, đồng thời là người có quyền lợi trong kết quả cuối cùng 1. Có sự tham gia của những cá nhân thích hợp Thiết lập bối cảnh thành công NGƯỜI THÍCH HỢP, HỌ LÀ AI: - Người có tiếng nói quyết định - Người chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp của quyết định - Các chuyên gia - Những người phản đối - Những người đề xướng
  20. 20. Nên ở quy mô nhỏ, không quá 6 hoặc 7 thành viên Quy mô nhóm trong phạm vi quản lý Quy mô nhóm Lập tổ chuyên trách khi cần thiết
  21. 21. Bố trí không gian ra quyết định àĐể giúp nhóm tìm ra các phương án sáng tạo và sau đó đánh giá chúng một cách thận trọng, bạn hãy chọn hình thức đa dạng cho các cuộc họp của nhóm à Khi không bó buộc trong những kiểu không gian truyền thống, như phòng họp ban giám đốc hay văn phòng cấp trên, thì mọi người sẽ giao tiếp cởi mở hơn. àCách sắp đặt bàn ghế?
  22. 22. Thống nhất về cách ra quyết định - Nhóm của bạn cần thông qua quy trình mà họ có nghĩa vụ tuân thủ, cũng như cách ra quyết định và người ra quyết định - Các phương pháp: 1. Nhất trí 2. Nhất trí có giới hạn 3. Đa số 4. Lãnh đạo ra quyết định Có mức độ trao quyền cho các thành viên Tạo ra ý thức trách nhiệm trong nhóm
  23. 23. Thảo – trưởng phòng phát triển sản phẩm, đang xin giám đốc điều hành tài trợ cho việc phát triển một dòng sản phẩm mới. Cô đã sử dụng mọi dữ kiện, số liệu nghiên cứu…để bảo vệ cho đề xuất của mình. Cô cũng tranh thủ sự ủng hộ của hai người có quyền lực trong ban điều hành. Thảo cố tình không công bố các thông tin bất lợi hay dữ kiện đối lập. Trong khi đó, nhóm phòng nghiên cứu khác đang muốn chống lại kế hoạch của cô và họ cũng sử dụng bất cứ dữ liệu nào hỗ trợ quan điểm của họ. Thất vọng với lối hành xử này, giám đốc triệu tập cuộc họp nội bộ. Ông mời nhóm đối lập và cả 2 thành viên ban điều hành. Ông nói:”chúng ta có nguồn lực hạn chế, vì thế chúng ta phải chọn cách tốt nhất để phân bổ. Thảo có ý tưởng thú vị, chúng ta hãy cùng thảo luận ý tưởng này”. Thảo xem đây là dấu hiệu ủng hộ. Ngay sau khi cô kết thúc phần trình bày, mọi người bắt đầu thảo luận. Sự công kích và bảo vệ quan điểm của nhóm đối lập đã làm cuộc họp trôi đi mà không có một quyết định nào được đưa ra. Sự chán nản, giận dữ khi xong. Tiên liệu cách bạn tháo gỡ tình thế bế tắc
  24. 24. à Cân nhắc phương pháp dung hòa Yếu tố Phương pháp bảo vệ quan điểm Phương pháp tìm hiểu Quan điểm ra quyết định Tranh đua Hợp tác giải quyết vấn đề Mục đích thảo luận Thuyết phục và vận động Kiểm tra và đánh giá Vai trò người tham gia Phát ngôn Suy nghĩ thận trọng Hành vi thể hiện Thuyết phục người khác Bảo vệ quan điểm Bỏ qua yếu điểm Tranh luận có cân nhắc Cởi mở với các phương án Chấp nhận phê bình có tính xây dựng Quan điểm của nhóm thiểu số Bị ngăn cản hoặc bài trừ Được khuyến khích và đánh giá cao Kết quả Người thắng – kẻ thua Có trách nhiệm tập thể
  25. 25. 2. Bước 2: Xác định vấn đề cốt lõi - Nhiều vấn đề là tảng băng trôi, mà chúng ta chỉ thấy phần nổi. - Nhìn nhận vấn đề sai, không phù hợp hoặc sai lầm có thể dẫn bạn đến một kết luận không hiệu quả - Cách nhìn nhận vấn đề cụ thể của chúng ta thường bị ảnh hưởng bởi các giả định, mục tiêu, hiểu biết, kinh nghiệm, mong muốn và cả thành kiến.
  26. 26. Cách nhìn nhận vấn đề • Đừng mặc nhiên chấp nhận cách đặt vấn đề ban đầu, mà luôn tự hỏi: “Có phải đây là vấn đề cốt lõi?”. • Tìm kiếm nhiều quan điểm xoay quanh vấn đề đó. • Cố tìm hiểu cách đặt vấn đề của mọi người trong nhóm ra quyết định, kể cả chính bản à phản ánh điều gì? • Phát hiện và phân tích bất kỳ giả định nào bị chi phối bởi thành kiến, kể cả chính bạn à chống lại sự bảo thủ. • Thử đặt bản thân vào vị trí người khác khi tiếp cận vấn đề.
  27. 27. Case study 1: “Một công ty sản xuất đồ nội thất lắp ráp đặt một đường dây điện thoại hỗ trợ khách hàng để trả lời mọi câu hỏi về cách lắp ráp sản phẩm. Số lượng cuộc gọi nhiều tới mức không thể đáp ứng hết nhu cầu, còn khách hàng thì phàn nàn về việc phải chờ quá lâu mới có người nhận cuộc gọi. Nhà quản lý chịu trách nhiệm về hotline này đã tập hợp nhóm giúp ông tìm ra giải pháp tốt nhất để xử lý vấn đề này. Ông mở đầu:”Chúng ta có một rắc rối lớn với hotline hỗ trợ khách hàng. Khách hàng đang phải chờ quá lâu để được phục vụ. Chúng ta cần khắc phục vấn đề này.
  28. 28. Case study 2: “Phòng Marketing vừa triển khai một chiến dịch bán sản phẩm du lịch mới của công ty, kết quả thật không thể chấp nhận được. Doanh thu chỉ đạt được 60% so với kế hoạch. Tôi yêu cầu giải quyết vấn đề này ngay lập tức.
  29. 29. Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp động não • Phương pháp 5 TẠI SAO: – Bạn không cần có 5 nguyên do khác nhau. Điều ta cần ở đây là đào sâu vào một nguyên nhân. – Nếu một câu trả lời dẫn đến sự kiện mà bạn không kiểm soát được, hãy quay trở lại câu trả lời trước đó để đặt lại câu hỏi tại sao khác. – Câu trả lời không được nêu lý do vì một cá nhân nào đó. • Phương pháp 5W & 2 H – What: việc gì? – Why: tại sao? – Where: ở đâu – Who: Ai – When: khi nào? – How did it happen: sự việc đã xảy ra như thế nào? – How much did it cost: sự việc này đã tốn bao nhiêu chi phí
  30. 30. Vấn đề: Mô tả: Tác động: Việc gì? Tại sao? Ai? Thế nào? Khi nào? Ở đâu? Mức độ bao nhiêu? Làm sao khắc phục?
  31. 31. Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp Xương Cá
  32. 32. Tìm hiểu nguyên nhân • Phương pháp Xương Cá
  33. 33. 3. Bước 3: Đề xuất các phương án - ”Các phương án sáng tạo và khả thi là điều kiện tiên quyết cho bất cứ quyết định nào. Nếu không có các phương án thay thế, sẽ không có quyết định”. - Huy động trí tuệ tập thể là một phương pháp hiệu quả để tìm kiếm những ý tưởng và phương hướng hành động khác nhau.
  34. 34. Linh – trưởng phòng tiếp thị một công ty sản xuất hàng tiêu dùng – triệu tập cuộc họp thảo luận về doanh số bán bột giặt ở khu vực miền Tây. Anh nói:”Doanh số của chúng ta thấp hơn 23% so với mức dự kiến cách đây 1 năm. Cần giải quyết vấn đề này. Các bạn có đề xuất gì không?” Ai cũng chờ người khác phát biểu. Sốt ruột, Linh bèn phá vỡ im lặng bằng cách đề nghị thay đổi cách đóng gói hiện nay. “tôi để ý thấy các ĐTCT thường bán bột giặt trong những gói lớn, chứ không phải gói nhỏ như chúng ta ở thị trường HCM. Có lẽ họ biết điều gì đó về thói quen tiêu dùng mà chúng ta không biết chăng? Sau gợi ý này, Kim liền phụ họa theo ý kiến về đóng gói và xu hướng mua sắm của khách hàng. Rồi một người khác cũng mô tả cách đóng gói sản phẩm đã bán rất chạy ở Miền Tây. Mọi người đều dường như có ý tưởng về cách đóng gói và việc thay đổi nhằm cải thiện doanh số. Cuộc họp kết thúc bằng việc tạo ra một tổ chuyên trách có nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu các phương pháp đóng gói mới. Case study
  35. 35. Huy động trí tuệ tập thể • Chuẩn bị giấy trắng hoặc 1 tấm bảng • Viết ra giấy bất kỳ ý tưởng nào hoặc phát biểu • Tập hợp lại • Chủ trì cần trung lập • Sự thoải mái • Ứng xử với người rụt rè phát biểu Đặc điểm của một phương án khả thi • Có thể hỗ trợ cho nhiều hướng hành động có khả năng xảy ra • Thiết thực • Khả thi • Phong phú vừa đủ
  36. 36. 4. Bước 4: Đánh giá các phương án Các biến số cần xem xét • Chi phí • Lợi ích • Tác động tài chính • Biến số vô hình • Thời gian • Nguồn lực • Rủi ro • Đạo đức
  37. 37. Phân tích tài chính
  38. 38. Ma trận xác định mức độ ưu tiên Phương án Tăng lợi nhuận (4) Giữ chi phí khách hàng thấp (3) Thực hiện nhanh (2) Dùng ít nguồn lực (1) Tổng số điểm Phương án A 9x4 = 36 2x3 = 6 7x2 = 14 2x1 = 2 58 Phương án B 2x4 = 8 9x3 = 27 8x2 = 16 3x1=3 54 • Liệt kê các mục tiêu trong việc ra quyết định • Đặt giá trị ưu tiên cho từng mục tiêu (cao nhất = 4) • Hãy ước tính xem nó đáp ứng từng mục tiêu của bạn theo thang 1 – 10 (10 = khả thi nhất) • Cộng số điểm
  39. 39. Bảng trao đổi Phương án Lợi nhuận Chi phí khách hàng Thời gian thực hiện Nguồn lực nội bộ Phương án A Lợi nhuận tăng 2 tỷ Chi phí KH tăng 1% mỗi đơn vị sản phẩm 6 tháng Cần 20 người Phương án B Lợi nhuận tăng 200tr Chi phí KH không tăng 4 tháng Cần 15 người Khi so sánh các PA A và PAB, khoản lợi nhuận cao hơn 1tỷ8 liên quan đến PA A có xứng đáng với chi phí và khó khăn trong việc giám sát phát sinh từ việc có thêm 5 người trong bảng lương? Hãy lưu ý những trao đổi này dưới góc độ ưu tiên mà bạn đã ấn định cho từng phương án.
  40. 40. Biểu đồ cây quyết định
  41. 41. 5. Bước 5: Ra quyết định • Bước 4 là PP đánh giá có thể giúp so sánh ưu và nhược điểm của từng phương án. Nhưng không giúp bạn tìm ra quyết định à nhóm vẫn có những quan điểm khác nhau. • Tiếp nhận các kết quả đánh giá và quan điểm xung đột để chuyển sang : Ra quyết định. • Ba biện pháp: 1. Bắt bóng 2. Quan điểm đối lập 3. Kiểm soát trí tuệ
  42. 42. Mô hình bắt bóng Hiểu Suy nghĩ Cải thiện Ý tưởng đầu tiên Hiểu Suy nghĩ Cải thiện
  43. 43. Quan điểm đối lập 1. Chia nhóm quyết định của bạn thành hai nhóm A và B với số thành viên ngang nhau. Mỗi nhóm sẽ đại diện cho 1 ý kiến chống đối. 2. Nhóm A đề xuất quyết định (kiến nghị, dữ liệu…). 3. Nhóm A trình bày đề xuất của mình cho nhóm B trong 1 cuộc họp. 4. Nhóm B xác định một hoặc nhiều phương hướng hành động thay thế, ghi chép lại các giả định chính của mình và thu thập dữ liệu. 5. Nhóm B trình bày ý kiến của mình cho nhóm A trong cuộc họp thứ 2. 6. Cuộc họp thứ 3, cả hai nhóm sẽ tranh luận về hai đề xuất và tìm kiếm các giả định chung à hãy kiểm soát để cả 2 nhóm cùng nhất trí về 1 đề xuất.
  44. 44. Kiểm soát trí tuệ 1. Chia nhóm thành 2 nhóm nhỏ có số thành viên cân bằng. 2. Nhóm A đưa ra một đề xuất bằng văn bản, bao gồm kiến nghị, giả định, dữ liệu… 3. Nhóm A trình bày đề xuất của mình cho nhóm B trong 1 cuộc họp. 4. Nhóm B soạn thảo một văn bản phê bình chi tiết về các giả định và đề nghị của nhóm A. 5. Nhóm B trình bày lời phê bình của mình cho nhóm A trong cuộc họp thứ 2. 6. Nhóm A điều chỉnh lại đề xuất dựa trên ý kiến phản hồi của nhóm B. 7. Nhóm A trình bày đề xuất đã điều chỉnh của mình trong cuộc họp thứ 3. 8. Những cuộc họp sau đó được tổ chức để hai nhóm tiếp tục phê bình và điều chỉnh đề xuất cho đến khi họ đạt được sự nhất trí.
  45. 45. Bước 5: Ra quyết định • Những cách để giải quyết sự bất đồng và thu hẹp sự khác biệt giữa các quan điểm: Ø Xem xét và kiểm tra lại các giả định Ø Quay lại mục tiêu ban đầu và đảm bảo rằng mục tiêu ấy luôn là ý tưởng chủ đạo để bạn ra quyết định Ø Đặt ra một thời hạn Ø Thống nhất trước nếu không tháo gỡ thì quyền quyết định ở cấp trên hoặc đa số. • Chấm dứt tranh cãi
  46. 46. 6. Bước 6: Thực hiện phương án đã chọn • Sử dụng: năng lực quản trị, quản lý hành chính, và thuyết phục để đảm bảo phương án đã chọn sẽ được tiến hành. • Không thực hiện được có khi do thiếu nguồn lực và nhiệt huyết cần thiết. • Việc triển khai đòi hỏi thảo luận với những người bị tác động bởi quyết định. • Các kỹ năng cần thiết: truyền thông, động viên, và lãnh đạo. • Khi nhân viên thấy nhà quản trị luôn theo đuổi các quyết định thông qua việc theo dõi mức độ thành công của hoạt động thực hiện, thì họ sẽ cam kết hơn và quyết liệt hơn.
  47. 47. 7. Bước 7: Đánh giá và thu thập thông tin phản hồi • Thông tin phản hồi rất quan trọng vì ra quyết định là một quy trình liên tục. • Cung cấp thông tin có thể sử dung để tạo ra chu kỳ ra quyết định mới. • Quyết định đưa ra có thể sai, điều đó sẽ thúc đẩy nhu cầu phân tích vấn đề mới, đánh giá các phương án, và lựa chọn phương án mới.
  48. 48. Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Tình huống: chương trình/không theo chương trình; cổ điển, hành chính, chính trị; các bước ra quyết định Phong cách ra quyết định: chỉ thị; phân tích; nhận thức; hành vi Lựa chọn quyết định: giải pháp tốt nhất cho vấn đề
  49. 49. Có 4 phong cách ra quyết định: 1. Phong cách chỉ thị (ra lệnh) được sử dụng bởi những người ưu thích các giải pháp đơn giản và rõ ràng cho các vấn đề. 2. Phong cách phân tích: thường xem xét thận trọng các phương án và ra quyết định trên nền tảng khách quan, dữ liệu hợp lý à tìm kiếm quyết định khả thi nhất dựa trên những thông tin sẵn có. 3. Phong cách nhận thức: ưa thích việc khảo sát một lượng thông tin rộng lớn. Họ là phong cách phân tích nhưng có định hướng xã hội nhiều hơn. 4. Phong cách hành vi: có mối quan tâm sâu sắc đến những người khác với tư cách cá nhân. Trò chuyện trực tiếp với từng người, tìm cách thấu hiểu những cảm nhận của họ về vấn đề, và xem xét sự tác động của quyết định đối với những con người này.
  50. 50. Phong cách chủ đạo của bạn khi ra quyết định?
  51. 51. Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Tại sao các nhà quản trị ra những quyết định kém: • Bị tác động bởi những ấn tượng ban đầu • Dựa vào nền tảng của những quyết định trong quá khứ • Chỉ nhìn thấy những gì mình muốn thấy • Kéo dài tình trạng hiện hữu • Bị tác động bởi cảm xúc • Tự tin quá mức
  52. 52. 1. Một tờ giấy được gấp đôi lại, gấp đôi lại lần nữa, và cứ tiếp tục như thế. Sau một 100 lần gấp đôi như vậy, độ dầy của nó sẽ là bao nhiêu? Hãy cho biết dự đoán tốt nhất của bạn…………Tôi tin tưởng 90% rằng câu trả lời đúng sẽ nằm trong khoảng từ…… đến……. 2. Hình vẽ nào sau đây khác biệt nhất so với những hình còn lại
  53. 53. Trả lời câu 1: con số quá lớn đến mức không thể tin được – xấp xỉ 800.000 tỷ lần khoảng cách giữa trái đất và mặt trời. Tư duy của bạn bị gắn kết vào độ dày của tờ giấy do đó làm cho bạn ước lượng thấp kết quả của việc gấp đôi tờ giấy 100 lần à neo chặt tư duy và tự tin quá mức à nguyên nhân gây lỗi lầm cho nhà quản trị Trả lời câu 2: mỗi hình vẽ khác nhau theo một số cách…Bạn đã dừng lại sau khi tìm ra một câu trả lời đúng? Thất bại trong việc vượt qua những ấn tượng ban đầu và đào sâu vào vấn đề thường ngăn cản các nhà quản trị trong việc thông hiểu thực chất của vấn đề là gì?
  54. 54. 3. Bạn sẽ chọn phương án nào trong số các phương án sau đây …….Phương án A: có 50% cơ hội nhận được thu nhập là 20tr. …….Phương án B: chắc chắn nhận được 10tr. Bạn sẽ chọn phương án nào trong số các phương án sau đây …….Phương án C: có 50% cơ hội thua lỗ 20tr. …….Phương án D: chắc chắn thua lỗ 10tr.
  55. 55. Trả lời câu 3: các đề xuất bằng nhau về con số, phần lớn mọi người chọn phương án B và C. Con người ghét việc tổn that nhiều hơn so với những gì họ nhận, 80% chọn B và 70% chọn C à việc loại trừ cảm xúc ra khỏi quy trình ra quyết định sẽ đưa ra những quyết định tốt hơn
  56. 56. 4. Hãy tính nhanh kết quả của phép nhân sau trong vòng 5 giây: 8x7x6x5x4x3x2x1 = ……
  57. 57. Trả lời câu 4: Trung vị của các ước lượng từ nhiều người là 2.250. Khi thứ tự đảo ngược 1x2x3x4x5x6x7x8 thì trung vị ước tính sẽ là 512. Rút ra 2 điều?
  58. 58. 5. Linh là một con người đố kỵ, ngoan cố, hay chỉ trích, bốc đồng, cần cù và thông minh. Nhìn chung, bạn nghĩ mức độ cảm xúc của Linh đạt giá trị nào trong các giá trị sau: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9. Trong đó, giá trị 1 thể hiện hoàn toàn không cảm xúc và giá trị 9 thể hiện cực kỳ cảm xúc (hãy khoanh tròn kết quả bạn đã chọn)
  59. 59. Trả lời câu 5: Bạn có mong chờ slide này?
  60. 60. Chương 3: Mô hình ra quyết định cá nhân Ra quyết định có tính sáng tạo: • Bắt đầu với tư duy động não • Sử dụng các chứng cứ chắc chắn • Tham gia các cuộc tranh luận nghiêm túc • Cần tránh tư duy nhóm (đồng thuận mù quáng) • Phải biết khi nào cần dừng lại • Thực hiện những hành động kế tiếp
  61. 61. "CẢM ƠN"

×