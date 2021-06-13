Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 BÁN HÀNG BẰNG TRÍ TUỆ CẢM XÚC – SALES EQ TS. Châu Đình Linh SĐT: 0988.954.930
2 Agenda 1. Bán hàng và bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc 2. Vận dụng bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc 3. Quy trình bán hàng và C...
3 1 Bán hàng và bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc – Sales EQ
4 2.4.1 - Đáp ứng nhu cầu/mong muốn với sản phẩm – dịch vụ của bạn vì lợi ích lẫn nhau. - Để xác định/tạo/ảnh hưởng đến nh...
5 1.2 Định hướng bán hàng Doanh nghiệp SP - DV Bán hàng & xúc tiến Lợi nhuận thông qua doanh số Thị trường Nhu cầu và mong...
6 1.3 Tiến trình phát triển của hoạt động bán hàng 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0+ 3.0 & 4.0
7 2.4.1 Hiệu suất bán hàng cao đòi hỏi năng lực trí tuệ bẩm sinh (IQ) kết hợp với trí tuệ công nghệ, trí tuệ học hỏi, và t...
8 2.4.1 1. Trí tuệ bẩm sinh (Intelligent Quotient – IQ) - Là dấu hiệu cho biết bạn khôn ngoan ntn! Nó nằm trong DNA - Ngườ...
9 2.4.1 2. Trí tuệ học hỏi (Acquired Intelligence – AQ) - Người bán hàng trung bình nghĩ rằng mình biết hết rồi! - Bản thâ...
10 2.4.1 3. Trí tuệ công nghệ - Là khả năng tương tác với công nghệ và truyền tải trọn vẹn vào đời sống thường nhật. - Bạn...
11 2.4.1 4. Trí tuệ cảm xúc - Khả năng nhận thức, diễn đạt chính xác, phản ứng, và quản lý hiệu quả các cảm xúc bản thân. ...
12 1.5 Khách hàng Bên trong Bên ngoài - Mới - Cũ -Tiềm năng - Giới thiệu KH tiềm năng - Người mua - Người sử dụng - Người ...
13 KH mục tiêu KH tiềm năng Khách hàng KH mua lặp lại KH trung thành KH giới thiệu
14 2.4.1 - Hai câu hỏi: (1) Tại sao mọi người mua hàng? (2) Làm thế nào chúng ta tác động để họ mua hàng? - Mua hàng là co...
15 2 Vận dụng bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc
16 2.4.1 - Quy trình kép: bạn có nên tập trung vào xây dựng các MQH gắn bó với các đối tác? Mối quan hệ càng gắn bó, khả n...
17 2.4.1 - Trí tuệ xúc cảm được áp dung tùy theo bối cảnh của quy trình bán hàng. - Trí tuệ xúc cảm bán hàng được dùng làm...
18 2.4.1 - Là nền tảng của trí tuệ cảm xúc bán hàng, là khởi đầu và kết thúc. - Là khả năng đặt mình vào vị thế của người ...
19 2.4.1 - 6 chìa khóa để phát triển tự nhận thức: Ø Đánh giá tâm lý Ø Tìm một cố vấn/huấn luyện Ø Thông tin phản hồi trực...
20 2.4.1 Ø Đánh giá 360 độ: • Kinh nghiệm tương tác của họ với bạn là gì? • Họ có cảm thấy bạn đồng cảm không? • Họ có thấ...
21 2.4.1 - Quản lý các cảm xúc rối loạn: Ø Sợ hãi Ø Tự ti Ø Tuyệt vọng Ø Nhu cầu cảm thấy mình quan trọng Ø Bốc đồng Ø Lo ...
22 2.4.1 - Nỗ lực bán hàng là một thành phần cơ bản của trí tuệ xúc cảm bán hàng và nó bao gồm: Ø Sự lạc quan Ø Sự cạnh tr...
23 3 Quy trình bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc và chạm trái tim khách hàng
24 3.1 4 Hãy cần làm của NVBH chuyên nghiệp 1. Hãy gieo trồng, đừng săn bắn 2. Hãy thành thật 3. Hãy tập trung 4. Hãy chủ ...
25 Số lượng Doanh số Sự tồn tại Sản phẩm Thu nhập Cái tôi Nhu cầu Mong muốn
26 2.4.1 Designed by: SSB 3.2. Chân dung của một NVBH chuyên nghiệp (thời 4.0) - Hình thức - Phẩm chất - Hiểu biết rõ về s...
27 Sự hiểu biết của người bán hàng Hiểu biết về sản phẩm Hiểu biết về đối thủ cạnh tranh Hiểu biết về công ty Đặc tính Lợi...
28 3.3 Các kỹ năng bổ trợ Kỹ năng xã giao Đặt câu hỏi và lắng nghe Kỹ năng ngôn ngữ, phi ngôn ngữ, văn bản Kỹ năng gọi điệ...
29 3.4 Quy trình bán hàng (I.M.P.A.C.T) I – Investigate (Chuẩn bị) M – Meet (Gặp gỡ) P – Proble (Thăm dò) A – Apply (Đề xu...
30 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) Yêu cầu của I.M.P.A.C.T: 1. Không bỏ bước 2. Đảm bảo bạn và khách hàng đang thực hiện ...
31 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) I – INVESTIGATE (CHUẨN BỊ) 1. Định vị bản thân: • Cách ăn mặc, phong cách và hình ảnh ...
32 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) Những định vị cần làm (gợi ý): • Trở thành người phụ trách một chuyên mục trong tạp ch...
33 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 5 điều định vị cần tránh: • Tiếp xúc không hẹn trước với khách hàng quá nhiều • Xuất h...
34 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Khách hàng mục tiêu và phân khúc thị trường • Khách...
35 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø BANT B...
36 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø TAS - bán hàng theokhách hàng mục tiêu ...
37 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø Ma trận hợp tác – lợi nhuận Khó hợp tác...
38 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • 4 cách để duy trì tính tổ chức đối với khách hàng t...
39 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Cách bắt gặp và tạo dựng mối quan hệ với khách hàng...
40 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 3. Lên kế hoạch trước khi gặp khách hàng • Lên kế hoạch trước khi gặp khách hàng: Ø Th...
41 3.4.2 M – Meet (gặp gỡ) Ở giai đoạn gặp gỡ, bạn cần: • Xây dựng lòng tin • Hướng tới tạo dựng MQH tốt • Đánh giá khả nă...
42 3.4.3 P – Proble (thăm dò) “ Bạn thất bại trong bán hàng là do bạn quá tập trung vào những gì bạn muốn bán mà không qua...
43 3.4.3 P – Proble (thăm dò) Kỹ thuật phễu
44 3.4.4 A – Apply (đề xuất) Để sản phẩm – dịch vụ của bạn giải quyết vấn đề của khách hàng Tránh biến giá cả thành một vấ...
45 3.4.5 C – Convience (thuyết phục) Giai đoạn này phải chứng minh và thuyết phục: 1. Chứng minh cho nhận định của bạn 2. ...
46 2.4.6 T– Tie it up (hoàn thành) Nếu trở ngại thì quay lại bước thăm dò Làm cho khách hàng hiểu rằng bạn đang ngồi cùng ...
47 Xử lý từ chối và Chốt sales
48 - Không có cuộc bán hàng nào không bị từ chối. Lời từ chối cho thấy sự quan tâm của KH và biển chỉ đường giúp bạn kết t...
49  Đối thoại chuyển từ cân nhắc càng nhiều lựa chọn càng tốt sang chủ động tập trung vào một số lựa chọn.  Số lượng nhà...
50  Có 3 tử huyệt: v Xác định quyết định cuối cùng v Đáp ứng niềm tin then chốt với khách hàng v Xử lý phản đối ü Dự đoán...
51  Không có quá 6 lời từ chối cho một cuộc bán hàng  Hãy lập danh sách mọi lời từ chối một khách hàng có thể đưa ra  H...
52  Lịch sự, lắng nghe chăm chú  Không tranh luận với khách hàng  Khen ngợi lời từ chối  Coi lời từ chối như 1 câu hỏi...
53 Công thức ACT xử lý từ chối của khách hàng tiềm năng 33 Designed by: SSB  Acknowledge – công nhận  Clarify – làm rõ v...
54  Không phải là sự kiện nhất thời  Không là khoảng khắc mà KH quyết định, mà là quá trình tạo ra một quyết định thành ...
55 Bán hàng không hề đơn giản. Mỗi ngày bạn thức dậy và bắt đầu chuỗi hành trình tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng, gặp gỡ, gi...
56 “Giống như đầu bếp giỏi nắm vững công thức nấu các món ăn khác nhau, bạn cần nắm vững nhiều thủ thuật kết thúc khác nha...
57 57 ĐẢO NGƯỢC!
58 4 Chăm sóc khách hàng
59 • Chăm sóc khách hàng là sự hiểu biết, năng lực, và Tận Tâm của nhân viên khi chuyển giao SP – DV để thỏa mãn nhu cầu –...
60 Thank you!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Sales
64 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc - Sales EQ - TS Châu Đình Linh

Ứng dụng bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc - Sales EQ tại khách hàng Malibu Vũng Tàu.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc - Sales EQ - TS Châu Đình Linh

  1. 1. 1 BÁN HÀNG BẰNG TRÍ TUỆ CẢM XÚC – SALES EQ TS. Châu Đình Linh SĐT: 0988.954.930
  2. 2. 2 Agenda 1. Bán hàng và bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc 2. Vận dụng bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc 3. Quy trình bán hàng và Chốt sales – kích hoạt cách chạm xúc cảm KH 4. Hướng đến chăm sóc khách hàng
  3. 3. 3 1 Bán hàng và bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc – Sales EQ
  4. 4. 4 2.4.1 - Đáp ứng nhu cầu/mong muốn với sản phẩm – dịch vụ của bạn vì lợi ích lẫn nhau. - Để xác định/tạo/ảnh hưởng đến nhu cầu/mong muốn của khách hàng và thỏa mãn nhu cầu/mong muốn cho khách hàng. - Bán hàng cá nhân là hoạt động tương tác giữa nhân viên bán hàng và khách hàng mục tiêu (online và offline) để thúc đẩy doanh số qua cung cấp lợi ích sản phẩm – dịch vụ và xây dựng mối quan hệ với họ. Designed by: SSB Định hướng bán hàng 1.1. Bán hàng
  5. 5. 5 1.2 Định hướng bán hàng Doanh nghiệp SP - DV Bán hàng & xúc tiến Lợi nhuận thông qua doanh số Thị trường Nhu cầu và mong muốn Khách hàng BH/CSKH và Marketing Lợi nhuận thông qua sự hài lòng Bắt đầu Tập trung Công cụ Kết thúc Định hướng bán hàng cũ Định hướng bán hàng mới
  6. 6. 6 1.3 Tiến trình phát triển của hoạt động bán hàng 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0+ 3.0 & 4.0
  7. 7. 7 2.4.1 Hiệu suất bán hàng cao đòi hỏi năng lực trí tuệ bẩm sinh (IQ) kết hợp với trí tuệ công nghệ, trí tuệ học hỏi, và trí tuệ cảm xúc --> mở toanh cánh cửa có được hiệu suất bán hàng cực “khủng”: 1. Trí tuệ bẩm sinh (IQ) 2. Trí tuệ học hỏi (AQ) 3. Trí tuệ công nghệ (TQ) 4. Trí tuệ cảm xúc (EQ) Designed by: SSB 1.4. 4 mức độ thông minh trong hoạt động bán hàng
  8. 8. 8 2.4.1 1. Trí tuệ bẩm sinh (Intelligent Quotient – IQ) - Là dấu hiệu cho biết bạn khôn ngoan ntn! Nó nằm trong DNA - Người có chỉ số IQ cao có xu hướng suy nghĩ, nói chuyện, và kết nối nhiều ý tưởng nhanh chóng và hợp lý hơn người khác, họ thường có xu hướng làm tổn thương các mối quan hệ. - Nhiều người thông minh tuyệt đỉnh đã thất bại trong nghiệp bán hàng bởi vì họ không thể tác động đến hành vi của người khác. Designed by: SSB 1.4. 4 mức độ thông minh trong hoạt động bán hàng
  9. 9. 9 2.4.1 2. Trí tuệ học hỏi (Acquired Intelligence – AQ) - Người bán hàng trung bình nghĩ rằng mình biết hết rồi! - Bản thân IQ là vô ích. Nó phải được mài dũa và phát triển thông qua việc học hỏi, luyện tập và trải nghiệm. - Trí tuệ học hỏi AQ làm cho IQ phù hợp và hữu ích. - Người bán hàng giỏi thường: Ø Tìm mọi cơ hội để học hỏi Ø Có thể huấn luyện được Ø Đón nhận ý kiến phản hồi Ø Xem nghịch cảnh như một cơ hội để học hỏi Designed by: SSB 1.4. 4 mức độ thông minh trong hoạt động bán hàng
  10. 10. 10 2.4.1 3. Trí tuệ công nghệ - Là khả năng tương tác với công nghệ và truyền tải trọn vẹn vào đời sống thường nhật. - Bạn phải nhanh chóng thành thạo công nghệ, không bạn sẽ tụt hậu và mất việc - 3 chữ A trong tiếp cận công nghệ: Ø Chấp nhận (Adopt) Ø Thích ứng (Adapt) Ø Thông thạo (Adept) Designed by: SSB 1.4. 4 mức độ thông minh trong hoạt động bán hàng
  11. 11. 11 2.4.1 4. Trí tuệ cảm xúc - Khả năng nhận thức, diễn đạt chính xác, phản ứng, và quản lý hiệu quả các cảm xúc bản thân. Đồng thời, là khả năng tác động lên cảm xúc của người khác – gọi là EQ. - Trong xã hội bị công nghệ chi phối, các kỹ năng giao tiếp cá nhân (phản ứng và quản lý cảm xúc người khác) và kỹ năng hướng nội (quản lý các cảm xúc rối loan của chính bạn) cần thiết cho thành công trong bán hàng hơn bất cứ thời điểm nào trong lịch sử (Jeb Blount 2018) à Cần có sự kết hợp mạnh mẽ: IQ + AQ + TQ + EQ Designed by: SSB 1.4. 4 mức độ thông minh trong hoạt động bán hàng
  12. 12. 12 1.5 Khách hàng Bên trong Bên ngoài - Mới - Cũ -Tiềm năng - Giới thiệu KH tiềm năng - Người mua - Người sử dụng - Người thừa hưởng - Người khởi xướng - Người sử dụng - Người ảnh hưởng - Người quyết định - Người phê duyệt - Người gác cổng Cá nhân Doanh nghiệp
  13. 13. 13 KH mục tiêu KH tiềm năng Khách hàng KH mua lặp lại KH trung thành KH giới thiệu
  14. 14. 14 2.4.1 - Hai câu hỏi: (1) Tại sao mọi người mua hàng? (2) Làm thế nào chúng ta tác động để họ mua hàng? - Mua hàng là con người: họ hành động dựa trên cảm xúc và biện minh bằng logic. - Bán hàng cũng là con người - Thành phần bí mật? - Tiếp cận người mua theo cách họ mua hàng Designed by: SSB Khách mua cảm tính
  15. 15. 15 2 Vận dụng bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc
  16. 16. 16 2.4.1 - Quy trình kép: bạn có nên tập trung vào xây dựng các MQH gắn bó với các đối tác? Mối quan hệ càng gắn bó, khả năng thắng cuộc của bạn càng cao. à Nhưng bạn cũng cần nhớ, kết quả mình đang tìm kiếm không phải chỉ là mối quan hệ. Đó là hợp đồng! - Trí tuệ xúc cảm bán hàng – trí tuệ xúc cảm đặc trưng cho bán hàng – là cân bằng giữa việc đầu tư vào các mối quan hệ cá nhân với việc đạt được mục tiêu chính là phát triển các cơ hội thông qua quá trình bán hàng. Designed by: SSB Quy trình kép
  17. 17. 17 2.4.1 - Trí tuệ xúc cảm được áp dung tùy theo bối cảnh của quy trình bán hàng. - Trí tuệ xúc cảm bán hàng được dùng làm đòn bẩy để gia tăng cơ hội bán hàng và tác động vào các quyết định của đối tác. - Cần làm chủ được 4 trụ cột sau của trí tuệ xúc cảm đặc trưng cho bán hàng: Ø Cảm thông Ø Tự nhận thức Ø Tự kiểm soát (tự chủ) Ø Nỗ lực bán hàng Designed by: SSB 4 chìa khóa của trí tuệ cảm xúc đặc trưng cho bán hàng
  18. 18. 18 2.4.1 - Là nền tảng của trí tuệ cảm xúc bán hàng, là khởi đầu và kết thúc. - Là khả năng đặt mình vào vị thế của người khác và trải nghiệm cảm xúc từ quan điểm của họ – để thấu hiểu và xác định các cảm giác và động cơ của người khác - Đồng cảm đem tới cái nhìn sâu sắc cho quan điểm của người khác. - Thang đo đồng cảm (bài trắc nghiệm). Ø Mong muốn thấu hiểu các đối tác và nhìn nhận mọi thứ từ quan điểm của họ Ø Quan tâm đến cảm giác của đối tác ntn Ø Tập trung vào việc phục vụ đối tác và giải quyết các vấn đề của họ Ø Lắng nghe sâu sắc Designed by: SSB 2.1. Cảm thông – đồng cảm
  19. 19. 19 2.4.1 - 6 chìa khóa để phát triển tự nhận thức: Ø Đánh giá tâm lý Ø Tìm một cố vấn/huấn luyện Ø Thông tin phản hồi trực tiếp Ø Viết ra các mục tiêu của bạn Ø Đánh giá 360 độ Ø Nhìn lại chính mình Designed by: SSB 2.2. Tự nhận thức
  20. 20. 20 2.4.1 Ø Đánh giá 360 độ: • Kinh nghiệm tương tác của họ với bạn là gì? • Họ có cảm thấy bạn đồng cảm không? • Họ có thấy bạn dễ mến không? • Họ có tin bạn không? • Họ có nói rằng bạn quan tâm đến họ không? • Họ có xem bạn như một người lắng nghe tốt không? • Bạn có mang đến cho họ giá trị không, hay là bạn chỉ chú tâm vào việc tìm kiếm giá trị? • So với đối thủ cạnh tranh thì bạn ntn? Họ nhận thấy bạn going hay khác với đối thủ? • Theo họ bạn có nên thay đổi hay cải thiện điều gì để trở thành một chuyên gia bán hàng có ảnh hưởng mạnh mẽ hơn? • Họ nhận thấy những gì ở các điểm mạnh của bạn? • Nhìn chung, nhận thức của họ về bản chất của bạn là gì? 2.2. Tự nhận thức
  21. 21. 21 2.4.1 - Quản lý các cảm xúc rối loạn: Ø Sợ hãi Ø Tự ti Ø Tuyệt vọng Ø Nhu cầu cảm thấy mình quan trọng Ø Bốc đồng Ø Lo lắng Ø Tự kỷ Ø Tự đề cao Ø Sự tự tin thái quá Ø Lạc quan quá mức Ø Ngụy biện chi phí chìm - Điều cần làm: phát triển sự tự chủ, biết được tác nhân kích hoạt cảm xúc, của bạn,chuẩn bị và luyện tập, lên kế hoạch trước khi gọi, tưởng tượng tích cực, quản lý độc thoại, miễn dịch trở ngại, tập trung vào những gì bạn thực sự muốn, giải quyết tốt cảm xúc và lựa chọn hành vi… 2.3. Tự chủ (tự kiểm soát)
  22. 22. 22 2.4.1 - Nỗ lực bán hàng là một thành phần cơ bản của trí tuệ xúc cảm bán hàng và nó bao gồm: Ø Sự lạc quan Ø Sự cạnh tranh Ø Nhu cầu thành công - Điều cần làm ngay:… Designed by: SSB 2.4. Nỗ lực bán hàng
  23. 23. 23 3 Quy trình bán hàng bằng trí tuệ cảm xúc và chạm trái tim khách hàng
  24. 24. 24 3.1 4 Hãy cần làm của NVBH chuyên nghiệp 1. Hãy gieo trồng, đừng săn bắn 2. Hãy thành thật 3. Hãy tập trung 4. Hãy chủ động khôn ngoan Hãy dùng quy luật 3 hoạt động trong bán hàng
  25. 25. 25 Số lượng Doanh số Sự tồn tại Sản phẩm Thu nhập Cái tôi Nhu cầu Mong muốn
  26. 26. 26 2.4.1 Designed by: SSB 3.2. Chân dung của một NVBH chuyên nghiệp (thời 4.0) - Hình thức - Phẩm chất - Hiểu biết rõ về sản phẩm - dịch vụ đang bán - Hiểu rõ về đối thủ cạnh tranh - Hiểu rõ về khách hàng
  27. 27. 27 Sự hiểu biết của người bán hàng Hiểu biết về sản phẩm Hiểu biết về đối thủ cạnh tranh Hiểu biết về công ty Đặc tính Lợi ích Kiểu mẫu Xuất xứ Giá cả Cấu trúc ngành Thị phần Tính cạnh tranh Các chính sách Hoạt động BH/CSKH Lịch sử Tài chính Tình trạng quản trị Quy mô Chính sách và Hoạt động sản xuất
  28. 28. 28 3.3 Các kỹ năng bổ trợ Kỹ năng xã giao Đặt câu hỏi và lắng nghe Kỹ năng ngôn ngữ, phi ngôn ngữ, văn bản Kỹ năng gọi điện thoại và email Kỹ năng thương lượng Kỹ năng giải quyết vấn đề Thành thạo các ứng dụng công nghệ
  29. 29. 29 3.4 Quy trình bán hàng (I.M.P.A.C.T) I – Investigate (Chuẩn bị) M – Meet (Gặp gỡ) P – Proble (Thăm dò) A – Apply (Đề xuất) C – Convince (Thuyết phục) T – Tie it up (Hoàn thành)
  30. 30. 30 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) Yêu cầu của I.M.P.A.C.T: 1. Không bỏ bước 2. Đảm bảo bạn và khách hàng đang thực hiện cùng một bước 3. Hoàn thành các bước Bài tập trắc nghiệm: - Điểm số 18 -21 câu trả lời đúng à bạn đã đi đúng hướng - Ít hơn 14 câu trả lời đúng, bạn cần giúp đỡ - I: 1 – 6 - M: 7 – 8 - P: 9 – 10 - A,C: 11 – 14 - T: 15 – 20…. Và câu 21?
  31. 31. 31 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) I – INVESTIGATE (CHUẨN BỊ) 1. Định vị bản thân: • Cách ăn mặc, phong cách và hình ảnh của bạn • Luôn kiểm tra mọi thứ trước khi rời văn phòng để gặp khách hàng • Định vị bản thân là việc tạo ra sự hiện diện, thừa nhận về bạn trong tâm trí khách hàng à Liệu bạn có khiến họ nghĩ tới bạn trước tiên khi mua SP – DV?
  32. 32. 32 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) Những định vị cần làm (gợi ý): • Trở thành người phụ trách một chuyên mục trong tạp chí/báo chí thương mại mà các khách hàng của bạn thường đọc. • Soạn một cẩm nang hướng dẫn sử dụng để giúp khách hàng làm công việc của họ hiệu quả hơn. • Quảng bá trang website; cung cấp các thông tin và lời khuyên miễn phí cho khách hàng trên các kênh kỹ thuật số khác nhau. • Đăng các thông tin cập nhập về những thành công của bạn trên các phương tiện thông tin truyền thông mà KH của bạn đọc, xem. • Tổ chức các hội thảo chuyên nghiệp. • Tạo dựng MQH với người bán các SP không cạnh tranh trực tiếp.
  33. 33. 33 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 5 điều định vị cần tránh: • Tiếp xúc không hẹn trước với khách hàng quá nhiều • Xuất hiện như một kẻ quấy rầy • Bán hàng bằng mọi giá • Nói liến thoắng như những kẻ bán hàng chuyên lừa khách • Là người chỉ biết “dúi” sản phẩm – dịch vụ vào tay khách hàng à HÃY ĐỊNH VỊ NHƯ MỘT CHUYÊN GIA TRONG LĨNH VỰC BẠN ĐANG BÁN HÀNG
  34. 34. 34 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Khách hàng mục tiêu và phân khúc thị trường • Khách hàng tiềm năng và khách hàng • 5 đặc điểm của khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø Có nhu cầu về sản phẩm bạn cung cấp và nhận thức được nhu cầu đó Ø Vừa có quyền mua, vừa có khả năng thanh toán Ø Đưa ra quyết định trong thời gian ngắn Ø Rất tin tưởng vào bạn và công ty của bạn Ø Sẵn sàng lắng nghe bạn
  35. 35. 35 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø BANT Budget – Ngân sách: Khách hàng tiềm năng có ngân sách không? Authority – Thẩm quyền: Bạn có đang nói chuyện với một người có quyền ra quyết định? Need – Nhu cầu: Liệu họ có nhu cầu đối với sản phẩm của bạn không? Timeline – thời hạn: Nhu cầu có khẩn cấp không? Có lịch trình xác định cho việc ra quyết định mua hàng hay không?
  36. 36. 36 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø TAS - bán hàng theokhách hàng mục tiêu (Targeted Account Selling) 1. Có cơ hội không? 2. Chúng ta có thể cạnh tranh không? 3. Chúng ta có thể thắng chứ? 4. Có đáng để chiến thắng không?
  37. 37. 37 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) • Phương pháp đánh giá khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø Ma trận hợp tác – lợi nhuận Khó hợp tác Lợi nhuận cao Dễ hợp tác Lợi nhuận cao Khó hợp tác Lợi nhuận thấp Dễ hợp tác Lợi nhuận thấp
  38. 38. 38 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • 4 cách để duy trì tính tổ chức đối với khách hàng tiềm năng: Ø Chuẩn hóa danh sách khách hàng tiềm năng và tạo danh mục dữ liệu cá biệt về từng khách hàng tiềm năng Ø Lưu dưới dạng file điện tử Ø Nhắc nhớ liên lạc với khách hàng tiềm năng vào thời điểm thích hợp Ø Liên lạc (email, bản tin, gọi điện thoại…) để khách hàng tiềm năng luôn lưu tâm đến bạn và SẢN PHẨM – DỊCH VỤ của bạn
  39. 39. 39 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 2. Tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng • Cách bắt gặp và tạo dựng mối quan hệ với khách hàng tiềm năng: Chủ động Bị động Tạo dựng quan hệ HẸP mà SÂU, hay RỘNG mà HỜI HỢT
  40. 40. 40 3.4.1 I – Investigate (chuẩn bị) 3. Lên kế hoạch trước khi gặp khách hàng • Lên kế hoạch trước khi gặp khách hàng: Ø Thu thập thông tin khách hàng trước khi gặp Ø Tăng cường sự ủng hộ nội bộ Ø Chuẩn bị bài giới thiệu đơn giản, dễ hiểu… Ø Kiểm tra công cụ bán hàng và tiếp xúc khách hàng Ø Xác nhận cuộc hẹn Ø Tới trước 10 – 15 phút
  41. 41. 41 3.4.2 M – Meet (gặp gỡ) Ở giai đoạn gặp gỡ, bạn cần: • Xây dựng lòng tin • Hướng tới tạo dựng MQH tốt • Đánh giá khả năng chấp nhận của Khách hàng • Để khách hàng tiếp tục trò chuyện thân mật nếu họ muốn Ấn tượng đầu tiên rất quan trọng Phải tạo ra sự tin tưởng cao nhất Ngôn ngữ cơ thể cả 2 Bắc cầu tới khách hàng
  42. 42. 42 3.4.3 P – Proble (thăm dò) “ Bạn thất bại trong bán hàng là do bạn quá tập trung vào những gì bạn muốn bán mà không quan tâm đến điều khách hàng muốn mua” à Hãy thăm dò để giúp khách hàng: ? ? à Bán hàng giỏi thường bán những lời khuyên!
  43. 43. 43 3.4.3 P – Proble (thăm dò) Kỹ thuật phễu
  44. 44. 44 3.4.4 A – Apply (đề xuất) Để sản phẩm – dịch vụ của bạn giải quyết vấn đề của khách hàng Tránh biến giá cả thành một vấn đề chính Tập trung vào lợi ích của SP - DV đem lại cho KH Tập trung vào giá trị và tìm cách thể hiện nó Biến mọi lợi ích của đặc tính trên SP - DV thành lượng giá trị hữu hình
  45. 45. 45 3.4.5 C – Convience (thuyết phục) Giai đoạn này phải chứng minh và thuyết phục: 1. Chứng minh cho nhận định của bạn 2. Đưa ra bằng chứng/nhân chứng 3. Chứng minh giá thành của bạn là phù hợp 4. Giải tỏa nỗi lo sợ của khách hàng khi mua SP Có 5 cách chứng minh cho mọi nhận định về SP – DV, về công ty, về chính bạn: 1. Không bao giờ nói bất cứ điều gì không có dẫn chứng 2. Hãy đưa bằng chứng 3. Dùng hình ảnh/số liệu 4. Để khách hàng cảm nhận 5. Nhắc lại những nhận định và bằng chứng quan trọng
  46. 46. 46 2.4.6 T– Tie it up (hoàn thành) Nếu trở ngại thì quay lại bước thăm dò Làm cho khách hàng hiểu rằng bạn đang ngồi cùng phía với họ Đơn giản hóa mọi thủ tục cho khách hàng Luôn theo dõi tình trạng hồ sơ khách hàng Nói rõ cho KH những vướng mắc gặp phải Hướng đến chăm sóc khách hàng Học hỏi kinh nghiệm chính minh
  47. 47. 47 Xử lý từ chối và Chốt sales
  48. 48. 48 - Không có cuộc bán hàng nào không bị từ chối. Lời từ chối cho thấy sự quan tâm của KH và biển chỉ đường giúp bạn kết thúc bán hàng. - Những cuộc bán hàng thành công thường nhận lời từ chối nhiều gấp đôi những cuộc bán hàng thất bại.
  49. 49. 49  Đối thoại chuyển từ cân nhắc càng nhiều lựa chọn càng tốt sang chủ động tập trung vào một số lựa chọn.  Số lượng nhà cung cấp tiềm năng giảm chỉ còn một vài ưu tiên.  Lòng tin (về sản phẩm – dịch vụ) là điều KH xếp trên hết.  Các phản đối, băn khoăn của KH được đưa ra nhiều hơn hết, có cảm xúc hơn. Vùng thương thảo
  50. 50. 50  Có 3 tử huyệt: v Xác định quyết định cuối cùng v Đáp ứng niềm tin then chốt với khách hàng v Xử lý phản đối ü Dự đoán trước các phản đối của KH và chuẩn bị các phản hồi từ trước mỗi cuộc gặp khách hàng. ü Thành thạo: nhận biết; thấu hiểu; và hóa giải Vùng thương thảo
  51. 51. 51  Không có quá 6 lời từ chối cho một cuộc bán hàng  Hãy lập danh sách mọi lời từ chối một khách hàng có thể đưa ra  Hãy nhớ lập theo thứ tự và phân loại Quy tắc 6
  52. 52. 52  Lịch sự, lắng nghe chăm chú  Không tranh luận với khách hàng  Khen ngợi lời từ chối  Coi lời từ chối như 1 câu hỏi  Ảnh hưởng bởi người khác Thái độ xử lý lời từ chối
  53. 53. 53 Công thức ACT xử lý từ chối của khách hàng tiềm năng 33 Designed by: SSB  Acknowledge – công nhận  Clarify – làm rõ vấn đề  Transition – chuyển tiếp
  54. 54. 54  Không phải là sự kiện nhất thời  Không là khoảng khắc mà KH quyết định, mà là quá trình tạo ra một quyết định thành công diễn ra ngay từ trước ngày hợp đồng được ký kết.  Nó là kết quả trực tiếp của người bán hàng đã tạo ra thêm giá trị cho quá trình ra quyết định trong suốt thời gian diễn ra giao dịch. Chốt sales
  55. 55. 55 Bán hàng không hề đơn giản. Mỗi ngày bạn thức dậy và bắt đầu chuỗi hành trình tìm kiếm khách hàng tiềm năng, gặp gỡ, giới thiệu sản phẩm, xử lý từ chối và kết thúc bán hàng… Chuẩn bị mời khách đặt hàng Kết thúc mắt xích Kết thúc bằng lời mời đặt hàng Xử lý phản đối về giá Kết thúc ”tối hậu thư” Thủ thuật chốt
  56. 56. 56 “Giống như đầu bếp giỏi nắm vững công thức nấu các món ăn khác nhau, bạn cần nắm vững nhiều thủ thuật kết thúc khác nhau và nên biết ít nhất 10 cách để mời khách đặt hàng. Tuỳ vào đối tượng khách hàng và kiểu từ chối mua hàng mà bạn có cách áp dụng hợp lý.” Kết thúc phụ Kết thúc lựa chọn Kết thúc mặc định Kết thúc bằng cách ám chỉ có thể khách hàng không mua được hàng Kết thúc bằng cách tóm tắt Kết thúc bằng cách sử dụng đơn hàng Và các cách khác 3.5. Thủ thuật chốt (tt)
  57. 57. 57 57 ĐẢO NGƯỢC!
  58. 58. 58 4 Chăm sóc khách hàng
  59. 59. 59 • Chăm sóc khách hàng là sự hiểu biết, năng lực, và Tận Tâm của nhân viên khi chuyển giao SP – DV để thỏa mãn nhu cầu – mong muốn của Khách Hàng, để từ đó KH có sự tích cực về thương hiệu và quay trở lại sử dụng SP – DV. • Nếu gói gọn trong vài chữ để mô tả CSKH: “LÀM RA TIỀN, MỘT LẦN NỮA!”
  60. 60. 60 Thank you!

×