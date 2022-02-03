Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 03, 2022
Career

Every candidate on a job search wants the fanciest, cushiest and most glamorous job. And if all that was
not enough, it has to be the best paying job, too. Yet, the top spots are neatly reserved for the top
candidates. These are candidates who do not just randomly show up for interviews waiting for the
interviewer to drive things forward for them. These are the real movers and shakers who propel
thoughts and initiatives and get the results they want.
What do these achievers do differently from their peers? Why are only these people able to shape their
careers the way they want to? What is that magic formula that no one else seems to possess? Is there
really any such formula at all? Let’s try and answer these and some more questions through our list of
13 ways that make you undeniable in interviews. Stay glued.

  1. 1. The Ultimate Job Search Guide: 13 Ways to Becoming Undeniable During Interviews Every candidate on a job search wants the fanciest, cushiest and most glamorous job. And if all that was not enough, it has to be the best paying job, too. Yet, the top spots are neatly reserved for the top candidates. These are candidates who do not just randomly show up for interviews waiting for the interviewer to drive things forward for them. These are the real movers and shakers who propel thoughts and initiatives and get the results they want. What do these achievers do differently from their peers? Why are only these people able to shape their careers the way they want to? What is that magic formula that no one else seems to possess? Is there really any such formula at all? Let’s try and answer these and some more questions through our list of 13 ways that make you undeniable in interviews. Stay glued. Be fearless A new job or for that matter an interview in itself can throw you off the hook. Even if that happens for a little while, the effect can compound on your interviews. The only way to overcome fear is to kill it. Kill it so decisively that you may lose the job for 101 reasons and fear will not be one of them. That’s way easier said than done, though. Here are some ways in which you can actually overcome your fear of the interview: - Know everything you can know about the company before the interview - Research about the interviewer so you feel you already know them even before the interview starts - Have a handy list of things you want to talk about through the interview (based on the job role) - Have a cold/warm shower an hour before the interview - Don’t overeat out of stress - Place a calming object somewhere around the room if it’s a virtual interview - Understand that it’s okay to look stupid every once in a while That last point about looking stupid is certainly the most important one. This is perhaps the number one fear most candidates have during their job search. If you are okay with looking stupid about a few things beyond your control, you will be fearless. It’s perfectly fine to be bummed out by a few things you do not know. No one expects you to know everything there is to know on the earth. These simple things go a long way in keeping you totally pumped up all through the interview. Let your work do the talking An interview isn’t a co-reading session. You are there to talk about what you have done for your last company and how effectively you can do it for your next. If you’re interviewing for the first job of your life, make sure you have enough projects to testify your skills. Several job aspirants tend to make this mistake of overreliance on their personalities. It’s good to have a great personality. But you cannot rely overtly on it – and you definitely cannot expect it to do all the work for you. Be ready to back up whatever you say with your work. Present your work proudly, even it doesn’t really count as an achievement in the standard scheme of things. That will translate into the interviewer leaving the interview with a really cool impression about you.
  2. 2. Exemplify all that you say Consider this a natural extension of the above point. And no, it doesn’t always have to be an example from your body of work. It is quite impossible for one individual or even a company of individuals to have the experience of all kinds of market and technology situations. That’s precisely the purpose. The ‘example rule’ will force you to talk about things that: - You have experienced yourself - The people around you have experience with - You have read or researched about What do we achieve by doing this? The short answer is: confidence. When you talk about things that are a part of your lived experience, you sound confident. On the contrary, when you speak of things that you are not so sure of, you will lose confidence (it may even happen subconsciously). Define the premise first Don’t expect the interviewer to know of certain things just because you have the knowledge of those things. If it is a work thing and you are talking about a particular situation, define the setting of the story first. Tell them about: - The factors that were involved - The objective you were optimizing for - The major stakeholders in the project - The challenges - The achievements It always safe to talk about work in the above-mentioned sequence. This creates the correct ripples of sequences in the mind of the interviewer. It is from here that they can choose their doubts and ask you questions. Also, this gives off the impression that you are a well-rounded individual who breaks down larger tasks into important subtasks so as not to miss out on anything. The hard yard here is remembering all of these things during the interview. That’s exactly why you must prepare for these interviews in advance. Understand what the interviewer is looking for Once you gain clarity about this, you have your job cut out for you. You will know exactly which subjects to touch upon and precisely which ones to avoid. Say you are interviewing for a senior sales position. The interviewer expects you to talk about sales before anything else. As such, even if you have relevant experience in a field such as marketing, you will still focus on sales first. Yes, you can diligently chip in about you’re your marketing skills helped you in closing more sales. But never make marketing the center of your experience at any point. Show excitement People change jobs for multiple reasons. Some of these reasons might not be so exciting. You have a bossy manager, a gossipy work environment, an overzealous colleague that secretly hates you and what
  3. 3. not. The point is none of these things matter to the next interviewer in line. So, if you are allowing these things to tinker with your excitement, you are doing yourself a huge disservice. One of our recruiters who has successfully placed thousands of candidates if fond of saying: Managers do not hire great employees; they hire the energy about them. Look at it this way. If you are a high- energy individual, you will get through those initial calls and interview rounds like butter on hot pan. Sadly, there’s no real way to change your energy type overnight. If you have it, you have it. If you don’t, you can fake it till you make it. Also, follow everything else in this article and you should do just as fine. Stay transparent about expectations There’s only one reason you and a company make a job agreement. You can something and they want something. Also, you are okay with what they want and they are okay with what you want. That’s precisely how the entire premise of employment works. However, these things go wrong so often because of bad communication. What do we mean by bad communication? Picture this scenario: you want a salary figure of X. The company is offering you X – 20% of X. You do not want to tell it upfront to the company because you believe that would upset them. You join the company and, in a month or two, you feel you deserve more. The little fiasco above could have easily been avoided if you stated your expectations transparently in the first place. That kind of sums up why it is extremely important to keep your expectations transparent right from the first discussion. Keep your references ready If all goes well through the different stages of interviews, the company will want to check on your references. It might not work as smoothly as you want it if you do not keep the references handy. If you haven’t come across such stages in the past, you must do some serious pondering on this. Here are the kinds of references that come in handy through your job search: - People who have directly managed you in your current company - People who have directly managed you in your previous companies - Your peers, colleagues or co-managers who have collaborated with you - Your company’s founders in case they are aware about you and your work The reason it is so important for you to have these handy is about of the criticality of the timing. Things can go down south pretty soon if your references do not respond to calls at the right time. The first thing is that you talk to them well ahead of time to make sure they are on the same page as you. Additionally, be sure to check if they are available during a particular time to receive calls from you. Be inspired Throw a few names around. It always works. If you are into technology or product development, follow no less than the most happening product creators out there. Similarly, if you are deep into product marketing, learn from the best. Be sure to flaunt these stalwarts as your direct source of inspiration. That will give the interviewer the assurance
  4. 4. that you are learning from the right people and you have the essential knowledge to take the practice forward. Even before you start throwing names, you need to make sure that you walk the talk. Follow the most inspiring people within your domain. Also, keep an eye for the up-and-coming influencers who so very often tend to bring forth ideas that seriously disrupt the status quo. Be careful, though: do not just throw names for the heck of it. Most interviewers are savvy and understand where you are coming from. Most probably, they follow the same influencers themselves. If you are not genuine with your examples, they will proactively cross-question and blow your cover. Certify your skills Certifications matter. Let no one else tell you otherwise. It is one thing to have skills and a totally different ball game to have them certified. It doesn’t matter whether it is a skill you already have or something new that you are learning. If you are really serious about it, take some time out and earn yourself a certification. The best thing is you do not even have to pay money for the new skill that you are acquiring. While taking a paid course helps in terms of imposed motivation, there is zero harm in taking a free LinkedIn test. Doing just that buffs up your resume by a significant notch. On a good day, list down your top ten skills. Once you do this: - Find out which of these skills have free tests on LinkedIn - Take those tests and showcase results on LinkedIn (retake the tests if the results are not satisfactory) - Identify your top 3 skills - Take mandatory tests for those top skills (get paid certifications if that’s required) - Include all of these on your resume Adding certifications to your resume doesn’t just help you add that extra oomph to your resume. It also helps an ATS (Applicant Tracking System) or a job portal differentiate your resume programmatically through parsing. Talk numbers Once you have achieved things of real importance in your career, adding them on your resume is non- negotiable. As far as possible, talk about these achievements in the form of numbers. Extra numbers invariably translate into more performance marks along with the added bonus of getting you the early interview. The number game isn’t really limited to your resume alone. Once you are done with the resume, it is time to take the same momentum forward through to the interview. Just be sure the numbers tally with each other in the resume and during the interview. Ask for an assignment
  5. 5. Most companies hire new employees after a few elaborate rounds of interviews. More often than not, they also throw in an assignment somewhere in between. That makes things so much more interesting from a performance aspect. Even if the company does not throw an assignment your way, be ready with one of your own. Understand the job description and see if you are an organic fit for it. Once the fitment is established, you know what kind of project you will need to work on. Feel free to come forward and tell them that you want to share a little presentation at a later point in time. Here’s what a well-rounded assignment does for you: - It gives the hiring manager a decent idea of your strengths and capabilities - It differentiates between you and other candidates - It is your gateway to reach the C-level executives directly - You are immediately seen as a serious candidate The assignment is what sets you apart from the rest of the crowd when it comes to the real evaluation. Choose your words wisely Words have unlimited power. They are the first tools in your kit when you want to attract people. And by words, we do not just imply the language or grammar. It is about the impact you make with the very sound of your voice – the impression you leave in the heads of people long after they have heard from you.

