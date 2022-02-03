Every candidate on a job search wants the fanciest, cushiest and most glamorous job. And if all that was

not enough, it has to be the best paying job, too. Yet, the top spots are neatly reserved for the top

candidates. These are candidates who do not just randomly show up for interviews waiting for the

interviewer to drive things forward for them. These are the real movers and shakers who propel

thoughts and initiatives and get the results they want.

What do these achievers do differently from their peers? Why are only these people able to shape their

careers the way they want to? What is that magic formula that no one else seems to possess? Is there

really any such formula at all? Let’s try and answer these and some more questions through our list of

13 ways that make you undeniable in interviews. Stay glued.