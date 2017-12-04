Sistem Eksresi

Kompetensi Inti : 1.1 Menghayati dan mengamalkan ajaran agama yang dianutnya 1.2 Menghargai dan menghayati perilaku jujur,...
Sistem Ekskresi Manusia Alat ekskresi • Ginjal • Paru-paru • Hati • Kulit Kulit Paru-paru Hati Ginjal
Ginjal Struktur ginjal. Kantung kemih Ureter Ginjal Piala ginjal Pelvis Medula Korteks Nefron Saluran penampung Lengkung H...
Ginjal Struktur ginjal.
Ginjal (2) Nefron korteks dan nefron jukstamedula.
Proses pembentukan urin. Proses pembentukan urin: • Filtrasi • Reabsorpsi • Augmentasi
Pengaruh hormon ADH dalam proses pembentukan urin. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi proses pembentukan urin: • Hormon antid...
Lokasi dapat ditemukannya batu ginjal. Gangguan dan kelainan ginjal: • Gagal ginjal dan uremia • Nefritis • Diabetes insip...
Paru-paru Paru-paru dan bagian-bagiannya. Paru-paru mengeluarkan sisa metabolisme berupa karbon dioksida dan uap air.
Hati Hati dan bagian-bagiannya. Fungsi ekskresi hati adalah menghasilkan empedu.
Kulit Kulit dan bagian-bagiannya. Kulit mengeluarkan zat sisa berupa keringat.
Sistem Ekskresi Vertebrata Pada vertebrata, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui ginjal. Ginjal pada ikan. Ginjal...
Sistem Ekskresi Invertebrata Sistem ekskresi cacing pipih Pada cacing pipih, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui...
Sistem ekskresi cacing tanah Pada cacing tanah, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui nefrostom dan nefridiofor.
Sistem ekskresi serangga Pada serangga, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui pembuluh Malphigi. Proses ekskresi p...
SEKIAN DAN TERIMA KASIH SEMOGA BISA BERMANFAAT
DINAS IRIANDANA (160351606403) PROGAM STUDI PENDIDIKAN IPA FAKULTAS MATEMATIKA DAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM UNIVERSITAS NEGER...
Materi Sistem Ekskresi untuk SMP IPA Kelas 8 kurikulum 2013

  1. 1. Kompetensi Inti : 1.1 Menghayati dan mengamalkan ajaran agama yang dianutnya 1.2 Menghargai dan menghayati perilaku jujur, disiplin, tanggungjawab, peduli (toleransi, gotong royong), santun, percaya diri, dalam berinteraksi secara efektif dengan lingkungan sosial dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya. 1.3 Memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata. 1.4 Mencoba, mengolah, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi,dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/teori.
  2. 2. Kompetensi Dasar : 1.1. Mengagumi keteraturan dan kompleksitas ciptaan Tuhan tentang aspek fisik dan kimiawi, kehidupan dalam ekosistem, dan peranan manusia dalam lingkungan serta mewujudkannya dalam pengamalan ajaran agama yang dianutnya. 2.1. Menunjukkan perilaku ilmiah (memiliki rasa ingin tahu; objektif; jujur; teliti; cermat; tekun; hati-hati; bertanggung jawab; terbuka; kritis; kreatif; inovatif dan peduli lingkungan) dalam aktivitas sehari-hari sebagai wujud implementasi sikap dalam melakukan pengamatan, percobaan, dan berdiskusi. 3.9. Menjelaskan struktur dan fungsi sistem eksresi pada manusia dan penerapannya dalam menjaga kesehatan diri. 4.9. Membuat peta pikiran (mapping mind) tentang struktur dan fungsi sistem eksresi pada manusia dan penerapanya dalam menjaga kesehatan diri.
  3. 3. Sistem Ekskresi Manusia Alat ekskresi • Ginjal • Paru-paru • Hati • Kulit Kulit Paru-paru Hati Ginjal
  4. 4. Ginjal Struktur ginjal. Kantung kemih Ureter Ginjal Piala ginjal Pelvis Medula Korteks Nefron Saluran penampung Lengkung Henle Saluran naik Tubulus distal Tubulus kontortus Medula Korteks Kapsula Bowman Glomerulus
  5. 5. Ginjal Struktur ginjal.
  6. 6. Ginjal (2) Nefron korteks dan nefron jukstamedula.
  7. 7. Proses pembentukan urin. Proses pembentukan urin: • Filtrasi • Reabsorpsi • Augmentasi
  8. 8. Pengaruh hormon ADH dalam proses pembentukan urin. Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi proses pembentukan urin: • Hormon antidiuretik (ADH) • Hormon insulin • Jumlah air yang diminum
  9. 9. Lokasi dapat ditemukannya batu ginjal. Gangguan dan kelainan ginjal: • Gagal ginjal dan uremia • Nefritis • Diabetes insipidus • Diabetes melitus • Albuminaria • Kencing batu Keadaan ginjal penderita uremia.
  10. 10. Paru-paru Paru-paru dan bagian-bagiannya. Paru-paru mengeluarkan sisa metabolisme berupa karbon dioksida dan uap air.
  11. 11. Hati Hati dan bagian-bagiannya. Fungsi ekskresi hati adalah menghasilkan empedu.
  12. 12. Kulit Kulit dan bagian-bagiannya. Kulit mengeluarkan zat sisa berupa keringat.
  13. 13. Sistem Ekskresi Vertebrata Pada vertebrata, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui ginjal. Ginjal pada ikan. Ginjal pada reptil. Ginjal pada burung.Ginjal pada katak.
  14. 14. Sistem Ekskresi Invertebrata Sistem ekskresi cacing pipih Pada cacing pipih, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui sel api dan nefridiofor.
  15. 15. Sistem ekskresi cacing tanah Pada cacing tanah, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui nefrostom dan nefridiofor.
  16. 16. Sistem ekskresi serangga Pada serangga, proses pengeluaran zat sisa dilakukan melalui pembuluh Malphigi. Proses ekskresi pada serangga.
  17. 17. SEKIAN DAN TERIMA KASIH SEMOGA BISA BERMANFAAT
  18. 18. DINAS IRIANDANA (160351606403) PROGAM STUDI PENDIDIKAN IPA FAKULTAS MATEMATIKA DAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM UNIVERSITAS NEGERI MALANG Dibuat Oleh :

