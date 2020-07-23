Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους Ιούνιος 2005 Δημοτικό Σχολείο Βίβλου Νάξου
Η επιλογή του θέματος • Συμφωνία μαθητών και εκπαιδευτικών. • Το χωριό των ανεμόμυλων • Το ενδιαφέρον για τις ΑΠΕ. • Η δια...
Η κατάσταση σήμερα το επιβάλει
Η καταστροφή του Περιβάλλοντος • Η μόλυνση της ατμόσφαιρας • Το φαινόμενο του θερμοκηπίου • Η τρύπα του Όζοντος • Η μόλυνσ...
Γιατί Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας;
Τι είναι οι ΑΠΕ; • Οι Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας είναι η δυνατότητα της φύσης να προσφέρεται στον άνθρωπο ως πηγή ενέργει...
Γιατί Αέρας;
Η αιολική ενέργεια • Ο άνεμος είναι το πιο ζωτικό στοιχείο της φύσης. • Τη δύναμη του ο άνθρωπος την έχει ανακαλύψει από τ...
Γιατί Ήλιος;
Ηλιακή ενέργεια • Η ηλιακή ενέργεια είναι η πρωταρχική πηγή ζωής. • Η χώρα μας δέχεται άφθονη ηλιακή ακτινοβολία καθ’ όλη ...
ΑΠΕ και Ηλεκτρική Ενέργεια • Με τη χρήση της Ηλιακής και της Αιολικής ενέργειας μπορούμε πολύ εύκολα να παράγουμε ηλεκτρικ...
Ο καιρός στην Ελλάδα • Σύμφωνα με στοιχεία από την Ε.Μ.Υ. • Ειδικότερα για τη Νάξο.
Αέρας ΣΥΧΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΕΝΤΑΣΗΣ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ 0 5 10 15 20 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 >=11 ΣΥΧΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΚΑΤΕΥΘΥΝΣΗΣ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ 0 10 20 30 40 50 Β Β....
Ήλιος • Η Ελλάδα και ειδικά η Νάξος έχει πάνω από 310 ημέρες το χρόνο ηλιοφάνεια. ΜΕΣΗ ΜΙΝΙΑΙΑ ΗΛΙΟΦΑΝΕΙΑ ΣΕ ΩΡΕΣ 0 50 100...
Που μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί ένα σύστημα ΑΠΕ; • Σε κατοικίες. • Σε ραδιοφωνικούς και τηλεοπτικούς αναμεταδότες. • Σε Σχολι...
Τα πλεονεκτήματα των ΑΠΕ • Είναι φιλικές προς το περιβάλλον • Είναι εντελώς δωρεάν. Δεν πληρώνεται πάγια και λογαριασμούς ...
Δουλεύοντας με τις ΑΠΕ • Οι μαθητές εργάστηκαν ομαδικά και δημιούργησαν διάφορες κατασκευές. Δημιουργία ηλιακού ρολογιού σ...
Κατασκευές Ανεμόμυλος Ιστιοφόρο
Κατασκευές Κατασκευή μακέτας του χωριού με τους τρεις ανεμόμυλους να παράγουν ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα για το φωτισμό του.
Κατασκευές Τομή παραδοσιακού ανεμόμυλου Χάρτης της Νάξου με τις τοποθεσίες όπου υπάρχουν ανεμόμυλοι
Κατασκευές ΑνεμόπτεραΑνεμομυλάκια από χαρτί και ζωγραφική σε πέτρες σχετικά με το θέμα
Δημιουργίες Αερόστατα Αιολικό πάρκο
Δημιουργίες Ανεμόμυλοι Ανεμοδείκτης
Δημιουργίες
Πόσο ενημερωμένος είναι ο κόσμος για τις ΑΠΕ; Τι είναι η ενέργεια; 0% 29% 61% 10% Αιτία αλλαγής του κόσμου Πρόσωπο Δύναμη ...
Σε τι διακρίνονται οι πηγές ενέργειας; 15%22% 20% 43% ΑΠΕ& Πετρέλαιο ΑΠΕ& μη Ανανεώσιμες Κινητική & Χημική Δ/Γ
Ποιες από τις παρακάτω πηγές ενέργειας είναι ανανεώσιμες; 21% 20% 8%4%3% 6% 8% 9% 1% 20% Πετρέλαιο Αέρας Ήλιος Λιγνίτης Γε...
Ποιες ΑΠΕ χρησιμοποιείται καθημερινά; 4% 3% 29% 26% 38% Αέρας Ήλιος Γεωθερμία Βιομάζα Νερό
Πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούμε τις ΑΠΕ; 2%5% 56% 37% Καθόλου Λίγο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ
Συμφέρει οικονομικά η εφαρμογή των ΑΠΕ; 17% 7%5%7% 64% Καθόλου Λί γο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ Δ/Γ
Έχει σχέση η προστασία του περιβάλλοντος με την εφαρμογή των ΑΠΕ; 20%48% 15% 5% 12% Καθόλου Λίγο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ Δ/Γ
Τοποθετήστε κι εσείς στο σχολείο σας…
Το μέλλον;
Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους
Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους

24 views

Published on

Πρόγραμμα περιβαλλοντικής εκπαίδευσης 2004 - 2005

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους

  1. 1. Ο ήλιος με τον άνεμο συναντιόνται και ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους Ιούνιος 2005 Δημοτικό Σχολείο Βίβλου Νάξου
  2. 2. Η επιλογή του θέματος • Συμφωνία μαθητών και εκπαιδευτικών. • Το χωριό των ανεμόμυλων • Το ενδιαφέρον για τις ΑΠΕ. • Η διαφαινόμενη ενεργειακή κρίση.
  3. 3. Η κατάσταση σήμερα το επιβάλει
  4. 4. Η καταστροφή του Περιβάλλοντος • Η μόλυνση της ατμόσφαιρας • Το φαινόμενο του θερμοκηπίου • Η τρύπα του Όζοντος • Η μόλυνση του εδάφους • Η καταστροφή των δασών • Η αλόγιστη χρήση του νερού • Η μόλυνση των θαλασσών • Η εξαφάνιση πολλών μορφών ζωής
  5. 5. Γιατί Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας;
  6. 6. Τι είναι οι ΑΠΕ; • Οι Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας είναι η δυνατότητα της φύσης να προσφέρεται στον άνθρωπο ως πηγή ενέργειας.
  7. 7. Γιατί Αέρας;
  8. 8. Η αιολική ενέργεια • Ο άνεμος είναι το πιο ζωτικό στοιχείο της φύσης. • Τη δύναμη του ο άνθρωπος την έχει ανακαλύψει από τα αρχαία χρόνια. • Είναι μια πηγή ενέργειας ανεξάντλητη. • Η χρήση της δε μολύνει το περιβάλλον. • Έχει εύκολη εγκατάστασης και μικρό κόστος συντήρησης.
  9. 9. Γιατί Ήλιος;
  10. 10. Ηλιακή ενέργεια • Η ηλιακή ενέργεια είναι η πρωταρχική πηγή ζωής. • Η χώρα μας δέχεται άφθονη ηλιακή ακτινοβολία καθ’ όλη τη διάρκεια του έτους. • Είναι μια ανεξάντλητη πηγή ενέργειας. • Η χρήση της δε μολύνει το περιβάλλον. • Έχει μεγάλο κόστος εγκατάστασης.
  11. 11. ΑΠΕ και Ηλεκτρική Ενέργεια • Με τη χρήση της Ηλιακής και της Αιολικής ενέργειας μπορούμε πολύ εύκολα να παράγουμε ηλεκτρική ενέργεια που τόσο πολύ την έχουμε σήμερα ανάγκη.
  12. 12. Ο καιρός στην Ελλάδα • Σύμφωνα με στοιχεία από την Ε.Μ.Υ. • Ειδικότερα για τη Νάξο.
  13. 13. Αέρας ΣΥΧΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΕΝΤΑΣΗΣ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ 0 5 10 15 20 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 >=11 ΣΥΧΝΟΤΗΤΑ ΚΑΤΕΥΘΥΝΣΗΣ ΑΝΕΜΟΥ 0 10 20 30 40 50 Β Β.Α. Α ΝΑ Ν ΝΔ Δ ΒΔ ΑΠΝΙΑ
  14. 14. Ήλιος • Η Ελλάδα και ειδικά η Νάξος έχει πάνω από 310 ημέρες το χρόνο ηλιοφάνεια. ΜΕΣΗ ΜΙΝΙΑΙΑ ΗΛΙΟΦΑΝΕΙΑ ΣΕ ΩΡΕΣ 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 ΙανουάριοςΦ εβρουάριος Μ άρτιος Α π ρίλιος Μ άιος Ιούνιος Ιούλιος Α ύγουστος Σεπ τέμβριος Ο κτώ βριος Ν οέμβριος Δ εκέμβριος
  15. 15. Που μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί ένα σύστημα ΑΠΕ; • Σε κατοικίες. • Σε ραδιοφωνικούς και τηλεοπτικούς αναμεταδότες. • Σε Σχολικές μονάδες • Για φωτισμό μνημείων. • Σε σκάφη αναψυχής. • Σε περιοχές µε συχνές διακοπές του δικτύου της ∆ΕΗ • Σε κτηνοτροφικές μονάδες. • Γενικά όπου απαιτείται ρεύμα και δεν υπάρχει.
  16. 16. Τα πλεονεκτήματα των ΑΠΕ • Είναι φιλικές προς το περιβάλλον • Είναι εντελώς δωρεάν. Δεν πληρώνεται πάγια και λογαριασμούς • Είναι εύκολα στην εγκατάσταση. • Δεν απαιτούν καμία επίβλεψη • Μπορούν να επεκταθούν ανάλογα µε τις ανάγκες σας.
  17. 17. Δουλεύοντας με τις ΑΠΕ • Οι μαθητές εργάστηκαν ομαδικά και δημιούργησαν διάφορες κατασκευές. Δημιουργία ηλιακού ρολογιού στην αυλή του σχολείου
  18. 18. Κατασκευές Ανεμόμυλος Ιστιοφόρο
  19. 19. Κατασκευές Κατασκευή μακέτας του χωριού με τους τρεις ανεμόμυλους να παράγουν ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα για το φωτισμό του.
  20. 20. Κατασκευές Τομή παραδοσιακού ανεμόμυλου Χάρτης της Νάξου με τις τοποθεσίες όπου υπάρχουν ανεμόμυλοι
  21. 21. Κατασκευές ΑνεμόπτεραΑνεμομυλάκια από χαρτί και ζωγραφική σε πέτρες σχετικά με το θέμα
  22. 22. Δημιουργίες Αερόστατα Αιολικό πάρκο
  23. 23. Δημιουργίες Ανεμόμυλοι Ανεμοδείκτης
  24. 24. Δημιουργίες
  25. 25. Πόσο ενημερωμένος είναι ο κόσμος για τις ΑΠΕ; Τι είναι η ενέργεια; 0% 29% 61% 10% Αιτία αλλαγής του κόσμου Πρόσωπο Δύναμη Δ/Γ
  26. 26. Σε τι διακρίνονται οι πηγές ενέργειας; 15%22% 20% 43% ΑΠΕ& Πετρέλαιο ΑΠΕ& μη Ανανεώσιμες Κινητική & Χημική Δ/Γ
  27. 27. Ποιες από τις παρακάτω πηγές ενέργειας είναι ανανεώσιμες; 21% 20% 8%4%3% 6% 8% 9% 1% 20% Πετρέλαιο Αέρας Ήλιος Λιγνίτης Γεωθερμία Βιομάζα Νερό Φυσικό Αέριο Πυρηνική Ενέργεια Δ/Γ
  28. 28. Ποιες ΑΠΕ χρησιμοποιείται καθημερινά; 4% 3% 29% 26% 38% Αέρας Ήλιος Γεωθερμία Βιομάζα Νερό
  29. 29. Πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούμε τις ΑΠΕ; 2%5% 56% 37% Καθόλου Λίγο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ
  30. 30. Συμφέρει οικονομικά η εφαρμογή των ΑΠΕ; 17% 7%5%7% 64% Καθόλου Λί γο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ Δ/Γ
  31. 31. Έχει σχέση η προστασία του περιβάλλοντος με την εφαρμογή των ΑΠΕ; 20%48% 15% 5% 12% Καθόλου Λίγο Πολύ Πάρα Πολύ Δ/Γ
  32. 32. Τοποθετήστε κι εσείς στο σχολείο σας…
  33. 33. Το μέλλον;

×