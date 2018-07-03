Book Title:

PDF Download A Good Chair is a Good Chair: Donald Judd Review Donald Judd

Book Descriptions:

Donald Judd is widely regarded as one of the most important artists of the twentieth century. A key exponent of minimalism, Judd (1928-1994) worked across art, furniture and architecture.Ikon presents the first major exhibition in the UK exclusively devoted to Judd s furniture and related drawings. A good chair is a good chair comprises chairs, beds, shelves, desks and tables made from solid wood, metal and ply, charting the re?nement of Judd s design and production processes

Link Download:

https://meongka009.blogspot.com/?book=1904864651

Language : English

