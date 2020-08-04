Presentation security in social media

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Το 2018 στην Κύπρο ο κατά συρροην δολοφόνος Ν.Μ με το ψευδώνυμο « Ορέστης » , εκμεταλλευόμενος τους ελλιπείς κανόνες ταυ...
ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΤΥΑ  Το 80 % των Αμερικάνων έχουν προφίλ στο διαδίκτυο.  Όσο περισσότερο αυξάνονται οι χρήστες...
ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Δημοσίευση φωτογραφιών και video Οι πληροφορίες που δημοσιεύουμε στις ιστοσελί...
ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Ζητήματα ιδιωτικότητας H φωτογραφία αποτελεί πνευματική ιδιοκτησία ο ιδιόκτητη...
ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Διαβλητότητα και ασφάλεια των κέντρων αποθήκευσης δεδομένων (data centres). • ...
ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Επιπρόσθετες πληροφορίες (Metadata ) Κάθε φωτογραφία περιέχει επιπλέον πληροφο...
ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Επισημάνσεις σε υλικό και δημοσιεύσεις (Τag) Ζήτημα ιδιωτικότητας Σύμφωνα μ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης . Watermarking (Υδατογράφημα)
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης.  Υπάρχουν πλατφόρμες όπως το imatag με το οποίο μπορούμε να υπογρ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Στεγανάλυση ( Steganalysis).
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Ψηφιακή λήθη (Digital oblivion ) X-pire 2.0 •Το υλικό που δημοσιεύε...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Ψηφιακή λήθη (Digital oblivion )
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω διπλότυπων λογαριασμών ( Doppelgänger Bot Attack). Πολ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω διπλότυπων λογαριασμών ( Doppelgänger Bot Attack). Δυσ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης • Είναι πάρα πολύ δύσκολο να επαληθεύσεις την ακρίβεια των αποτελεσ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω fake profil . TIΑS (Threshold identity authentication ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω fake profil . TIΑS (Threshold identity authentication ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης. AIS Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) . Η μηχανική μάθηση (machine ...
Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης AIS (Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) Τα δεδομένα που είναι απαραίτη...
Conclusion  Η μηχανική μάθηση σε συνδυασμό με συστήματα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης όπως το Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) μπορο...
EYΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΣΑΣ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation security in social media

34 views

Published on

ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΥΩΣΗΣ ΣΕΨ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentation security in social media

  1. 1.  Το 2018 στην Κύπρο ο κατά συρροην δολοφόνος Ν.Μ με το ψευδώνυμο « Ορέστης » , εκμεταλλευόμενος τους ελλιπείς κανόνες ταυτοποίησης της διαδικτυακής πλατφόρμας Badοo , προσέγγιζε τα υποψήφια θύματα του .Επτά από αυτά βρήκαν τραγική κατάληψη . ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΤΥΑ
  2. 2. ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΔΙΚΤΥΑ  Το 80 % των Αμερικάνων έχουν προφίλ στο διαδίκτυο.  Όσο περισσότερο αυξάνονται οι χρήστες σε έναν ιστότοπο κοινωνικής δικτύωσης SNS (Social Network Site ) τόσο οι διαδικτυακές αυτές τοποθεσίες γίνονται ποιο ελκυστικές σε επιθέσεις κακόβουλων χρηστών.
  3. 3. ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Δημοσίευση φωτογραφιών και video Οι πληροφορίες που δημοσιεύουμε στις ιστοσελίδες κοινωνικής δικτύωσης είναι δημόσια προσπελάσιμες, επομένως, καλό θα ήταν να μη δημοσιεύουμε στοιχεία και φωτογραφίες που θα βοηθούσαν κάποιον να μας εντοπίσει στο φυσικό κόσμο
  4. 4. ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Ζητήματα ιδιωτικότητας H φωτογραφία αποτελεί πνευματική ιδιοκτησία ο ιδιόκτητης μπορεί να αξιώσει πνευματικά δικαιώματα .Ο κάτοχος της έχει τα παρακάτω δικαιώματα τα οποία προστατεύονται . Δικαίωμα αναπαραγωγής. Δικαίωμα διασκευής. Δικαίωμα διανομής. Δικαίωμα δημόσιας παρουσίασης.
  5. 5. ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Διαβλητότητα και ασφάλεια των κέντρων αποθήκευσης δεδομένων (data centres). • Ο ίδιος ο πάροχος του SNS δεν ελέγχει τα δεδομένα αυτά. • Το υλικό αυτό αν και είναι προσωπικό μπορεί χρησιμοποιηθεί εύκολα για εμπορικούς και διαφημιστικούς σκοπούς και για αυτού τα κάνει ελκυστικά . • Τα δεδομένα πρέπει να αποθηκεύονται σε κρυπτογραφημένη μορφή.
  6. 6. ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Επιπρόσθετες πληροφορίες (Metadata ) Κάθε φωτογραφία περιέχει επιπλέον πληροφορίες . •Τον τύπο της κάμερας . •Τον χρόνο της λήψης . •Την τοποθεσία της λήψης .
  7. 7. ΖΗΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΟΠΤΙΚΟΑΚΟΥΣΤΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Επισημάνσεις σε υλικό και δημοσιεύσεις (Τag) Ζήτημα ιδιωτικότητας Σύμφωνα με το προτεινόμενο μοντέλο της Συνιδιοκτησίας (Co-ownership ) αφού μια φωτογραφία ανήκει σε πολλούς χρήστες θα πρέπει απαραίτητα όλα τα άτομα που απεικονίζονται από κοινού να ρυθμίζουν τις ρυθμίσεις ιδιωτικότητας της.
  8. 8. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης . Watermarking (Υδατογράφημα)
  9. 9. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης.  Υπάρχουν πλατφόρμες όπως το imatag με το οποίο μπορούμε να υπογράψουμε ψηφιακά μια φωτογραφία  Το ψηφιακό υδατογράφημα δεν χάνεται ακόμα και εάν η εικόνα υποστεί επεξεργασία όπως resize , crop , screenshot.  Με τον τρόπο αυτό μπορεί ο ιδιοκτήτης του υλικού να εντοπίσει εάν το υλικό αναδημοσιεύεται χωρίς την έγκριση του . Water marking (Υδατογράφημα)
  10. 10. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Στεγανάλυση ( Steganalysis).
  11. 11. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Ψηφιακή λήθη (Digital oblivion ) X-pire 2.0 •Το υλικό που δημοσιεύεται στο διαδίκτυο έχει ημερομηνία λήξης •Επιπρόσθετα κανένας χρήστης του διαδικτύου δεν μπορεί να κάνει download το υλικό ακόμα και πριν από την ημερομηνία λήξης .
  12. 12. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Ψηφιακή λήθη (Digital oblivion )
  13. 13. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω διπλότυπων λογαριασμών ( Doppelgänger Bot Attack). Πολλαπλοί λογαριασμοί του τραγουδιστή Νίκου Βέρτη(Ιούνιος 2020)..
  14. 14. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω διπλότυπων λογαριασμών ( Doppelgänger Bot Attack). Δυστυχώς τα περισσότερα SNS δεν έχουν αυτόματο εντοπισμό τέτοιων ψεύτικων λογαριασμών. Υπάρχουν τρία ζητήματα που κατά τον εντοπισμού •Ποιοι λογαριασμοί είναι ψευδής (fake ) και ποιοι όχι ; •Σε περίπτωση εύρεσης δυο λογαριασμών σωσιών ποιος από τους δυο ανήκει στον νόμιμο χρήστη και ποιος στον κακόβουλο ; •Πως μπορούμε να ανιχνεύσουμε στην παραπάνω περίπτωση την περίπτωση και οι λογαριασμοί να ανήκουν στο ίδιο χρήστη ( avatar to avatar) .
  15. 15. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης • Είναι πάρα πολύ δύσκολο να επαληθεύσεις την ακρίβεια των αποτελεσμάτων διότι θα πρέπει να έρχεσαι σε επικοινωνία με τον ιδιοκτήτη κάθε λογαριασμού . • Είναι, επίσης, εξίσου δύσκολο να συλλέξεις αυτά τα δεδομένα από τον προσωπικό λογαριασμό του κάθε χρήστη, γιατί η συλλογή συγκρούεται με την Πολιτική απορρήτου και προστασίας δεδομένων προσωπικού χαρακτήρα. Επίθεση μέσω διπλότυπων λογαριασμών ( Doppelgänger Bot Attack).
  16. 16. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω fake profil . TIΑS (Threshold identity authentication signature ) Για την υλοποίηση του μοντέλου προτείνονται 3 είδη λογαριασμών : 1.Οι πιστοποιημένοι λογαριασμοί (trusted ). 2.Oι δευτερεύοντες λογαριασμοί ( subaccount). 3.Οι λογαριασμοί προς επαλήθευση και έλεγχο (verified).
  17. 17. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης Επίθεση μέσω fake profil . TIΑS (Threshold identity authentication signature ) H αυθεντικοποίηση γίνεται κατά το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό από τους χρήστες ενός κοινωνικού δικτυού και όχι από τον πάροχο με άμεση συνέπεια την οικονομικά σε υπολογιστικούς πόρους . .
  18. 18. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης. AIS Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) . Η μηχανική μάθηση (machine learning) χρησιμοποιείται για να προσδώσει σε κάθε χρήστη ένα μοντέλο συμπεριφοράς (vector behaviour) . Η μοντελοποίηση των συμπεριφορών αυτών μπορεί να προβλέψει με ακρίβεια αν ο χρήστης σε μια χρονική στιγμή είναι ο νόμιμος ή όχι.
  19. 19. Διερεύνηση κίνδυνων στα S.N.S και τρόποι αντιμετώπισης AIS (Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) Τα δεδομένα που είναι απαραίτητα για τον καθορισμό της συμπεριφοράς συλλέγονται και να επεξεργάζονται για πάνω από 6 μήνες. Η τοποθεσία από που έγινε σύνδεση. Η i.p διεύθυνση που πραγματοποιήθηκε η σύνδεση και ο πάροχος ISP. To χρονολόγιο και η διάρκεια των συνδέσεων. Το είδος του φυλλομετρητή που χρησιμοποιήθηκε . Η mac address της συσκευής που χρησιμοποιήθηκε κατά την σύνδεσης . Το λειτουργικό σύστημα του υπολογιστή .
  20. 20. Conclusion  Η μηχανική μάθηση σε συνδυασμό με συστήματα τεχνητής νοημοσύνης όπως το Artificial Immune Systems (AIS) μπορούν να βοηθήσουν στην ασφαλή περιήγηση στο διαδίκτυο.  Η μέθοδος της ψηφιακής λήθης και εξελιγμένα πληροφοριακά συστήματα όπως το imatag βοηθούν έτσι να έχουμε ασφαλέστερη διακίνηση οπτικοακουστικού υλικού στα SNS .  Χωρίς την γνώση ακόμα και περιορισμένη χρήση μπορεί να θέσει σε κίνδυνο τον χρήστη .
  21. 21. EYΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ΣΑΣ

×