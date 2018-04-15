Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANTENA WIFI ¿QUÉ ES UNA ANTENA WIFI Y CÓMO FUNCIONA? La conexiónWi-Fise haconvertidoenunode losprincipios básicosde las te...
seguridadyde acceso libre.A lahora de entrar solohayque tocar la redque interese acceder con lasantenasWiFi y esperar. Si ...
AntenaWifi Exterior10 metros ¿Quieresrecibirmas redesWiFi? Si tienestuordenadorde sobremesaoportátil yquierestenermasseñal...
 Si la calidad de la señal en la zona tenemosvisióndirecta esmala, no podremos conseguirunaconexiónestable apuntandoaesta...
Mapa conexiónWiFi Wifi gratis WiFi gratispuedesencontrarhoyendía existenmuchosestablecimientos.De estaforma muchoscomercio...
 Los modelosomnidireccionales (modelocolorazul parte izquierdade laimagen) incluyenunaantenanoesnecesarioorientarala zona...
Antena WiFi para portátil En la actualidadlosprincipalesfabricantessolodiseñanantenasWiFi USB,nohayapenas modelosenPCIinte...
AntenaWiFi USB, ¿que es? Una antena WiFi USB básicamente es un modulo como aparece en la siguiente imagen: Se compone norm...
Antena WiFi Exterior En la descripcióndel articulopuedescomprobarsi laantenaWiFi estapreparadao no para exterior.Esimporta...
Antena WiFi USBInterior Una antenaWiFi interioresunmoduloWiFi dentrode unencapsuladoperonopreparadopara su usoen exterior....
Antena WiFi Alfa Comohabrás leídoenlas lineasanterioresnuestraopiniónsobrelosproductosde alfasonde gran calidady puedesenc...
En estaimagenpodemoscomprobarcomosimilaresantenasenel mismotamañofísicoyen prestacionespuedenvariardesde 18dbi hasta36dbi ...
Si necesitasutilizarcable coaxialpuedesoptarporotra soluciónmáscara como son loscables de mayor grosor H1000. En este tipo...
Detalle conexiónreceptorWiFi USBencaja estancajuntoantenaexteriorWireless De estaformasolotendrásla perdidade señal enel c...
Alcance AntenasWiFi Yagi Las antenasyagi estáncompuestasporuna base llamadaelementoconductory componentes enloslateralesll...
Una muy interesante opciónsi buscasunaantenayagi de largo-medioalcance yel modelo panel 36dbi se quedacorto esutilizarlaan...
Alcance AntenasPanel WiFi Las antenasde panel vienendiseñadasconunreflectorque recibe laseñal segúnla orientaciónde laante...
Panel 14 dbi desde 1-2kmhasta2-3 Km Panel 14dbi biquad desde 1-2kmhasta 2-3 Km Panel 18dbi desde 2-3 hasta 4-5Km Panel 20d...
Realizar una conexiónWiFi corto alcance (menosde 20-50 metros) Sin visióndirecta:
Es uno de loscasos mas comunes.Nosencontramosque connuestromóvil captamosunared y no conocemosel origenexacto.Sabemosdebe ...
ConexiónWiFi aun puntoentre 500 metros y 1-2 km con visión directa Los adaptadoresWiFi conel diseñopanel de loscasosanteri...
Conexióninalambricapuntoapunto En estosenlace te dejo laantenarejilla24dbi y unkit con el adaptadorWiFi USB y el cable nec...
Opción 3. Parabólica24dBi con cable coaxial yadaptador WiFi USB. De esta formaseriael kit completode antenaexteriorconecta...
Por darte un ejemplo,unaantenade largoalcance comouna parabolicaarejilla24dbi,si las instalasenel interiorde tucasa apunta...
ExistenmuchasutilidadesparaAndroid,IOSyWindowscomo WiFi Analizerque te vana generaruna imagenenlaque puedes vertured WiFi ...
antenaexterioromnidireccional que emitaseñal en360º para facilitarlaconexiónalos clientes. Si no hay antenaexteriorlosclie...
Que esla polarización enuna antena WiFi En ocasiones leemosunmodelode antenatiene polarizaciónvertical,horizontal oambas p...
Que esun punto de acceso exterior Un punto de accesoexterior CPEo AP de exteriornoesmásque un Routero un AP(Access Pointen...
Podrásencontraren el mercadocon antenasdireccionales(paneles,parabólicas,…) ocon antenasomnidireccionales. Laelecciónde un...
Diferenciasentre 802.11 a b g n Tanto losemisoresWiFi (Routers,puntosde acceso,..)comolosreceptores(adaptadoresWifi, móvil...
802.11n 2.4Ghz 54-300Mbps 802.11a 5Ghz 25-54Mbps 802.11ac 5Ghz hasta 433Mbps Los adaptadoresWiFi masmodernosque incluyen80...
AmplificadorWiFi Un amplificadorWiFi esunproductoelectrónicotiene unaentradade señal porlaque recibe la señal quieresampli...
AmplificadorWiFi de pared Tambiénse denominacomo amplificadorWiFi aun productorecibe laseñal inalambricaycrea una nuevared...
En este enlace tienesmásinformaciónde comoinstalarycomofuncionanlosamplificadores WiFi Antenas WiFi para PC En el mercadop...
Ya que losfabricantesactualmenteincluyennormalmentedriversparaWindows,Linuxy algunasversionesde MAC,peronopara AndroidoiOS...
Problemascable USB en antena WiFi Las antenasWiFi conectadaspor puertoUSB necesitanunaalimentaciónaceptable yde maneraflui...
Que factoresinfluyenenla velocidadde Internet Para tenerunabuenaconexiónaInternetesnecesariotenervisióndirectaconel origen...
Cualesson las mejoresantenas WiFi En nuestraopiniónlosmejoresmodelosde adaptadoresWiFi encuantoa calidad de conexión y núm...
5. AWUS036NEH Que antena WiFi comprar En este documentoanalizamoslosadaptadoresWiFi sindetenernosenlaantenaexterior.Al uti...
Antena WiFi dual 5Ghz + 2.4Ghz o solo 2.4Ghz Si te has dado cuentaenlas lineasanterioressolose hantratadoadaptadoresWiFi e...
En todas lasconexionesWiFiintervienendoselementosque determinanel alcance ycalidad de la conexión.El tipode chipWiFi y sui...
2. Cómofuncionan las antenas WiFi Direccionales,tiposde antenas,ángulo de abertura y alcance. A continuación,vamosadescrib...
Compraaquí ALFA NETWORKAPA-M04 7dbi. 8,90€ Envío Gratis !!! 2.2 Antena Panel de largo alcance MelonN4000. Con un ángulode ...
Comprar Yagi antenaWIFi direccional AYA 10DBI. 2.4 Antena Parabólica WiFi de rejilla. Por diseñolarejillaparabólicasiempre...
Esta antenaparabólicaAGA2424 esla que usan serviciosde telecomunicacionesparallevar internetporWiFi a clientesmediantelaté...
TIPOS DE ANTENAS ANTENAS DIRECCIONALES (O PLANARES ) Las antenasdirecionales concentranlaseñal enunáreaconcreta,por lo que...
Tambiénpodemoscubrirunplanode 360° horizontalesconunarray de 3 antenas,obteniendo mayor eficienciaque conunasólaantenaomni...
PUNTOA PUNTODE LARGA DISTANCIA Antenasdirectivastipo parabólica de muy alta ganancia,con una una apertura de3 º x 3 º. Ya ...
Antena wifi
Antena wifi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antena wifi

31 views

Published on

antenas wifi

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antena wifi

  1. 1. ANTENA WIFI ¿QUÉ ES UNA ANTENA WIFI Y CÓMO FUNCIONA? La conexiónWi-Fise haconvertidoenunode losprincipios básicosde las telecomunicacionesenlaactualidad,siendoel sistemaconel cual millonesde personaspuedenaccederaInternetde unamanerasencilla.Utilizaneste tipode conexión multitudde dispositivostecnológicosentre losque se incluyende unaformahabitual ordenadores,teléfonosmóviles,tabletsoinclusoconsolasde videojuegos. La señal se emite desdeunemisor,que puedeserel enrutadorWi-Fi de unainstalaciónde red doméstica.Tambiénexisten señalesde emisiónpúblicasque se encuentranrepartidasalo largoy ancho de las callesa travésde zonasde Wi-Fi públicodisponiblesparael público.La recepciónque se realizadesde undispositivode estaconexiónse llevaacabo a travésde las antenasWiFi.Estasse encuentraninstaladasentodoslosdispositivostecnológicosmodernos orientadosalastelecomunicaciones.A travésde estasantenasesposible captarlaseñal Wi-Fi que se encuentre alrededoryrealizarunpuntode anclaje de conectividadparapoderacceder a Internet. Para sacar partidoa lasantenasWiFi se requiere,primero,teneraccesoprimeroauna redque se encuentre enlosalrededores.De tratarse de unainstalacióninterior,comopuede serlade una casa, una cafeteríao unlugar similar,comounaestaciónde treno un museo,el rangode distanciaconun acceso sólidopuede serde alrededor20metros.Este tipode rango aumenta cuandoel punto de accesoWi-Fi se encuentraenel exterior,aunqueesconveniente mantener una distanciareducidaentre el dispositivoyel lugarque emite laseñal Wi-Fi. Una vez el usuariose encuentracercade la señal tiene que abrirel apartadode su dispositivo dedicadoal Wi-Fi,afinde buscar las redesque se encuentranenlosalrededores.Si estas tienenprotección,apareceráuncandadocomo indicadorque parasu conexiónesnecesario una contraseña.Enotros casos,en losque no aparezcael icono,se indicaráque es unared sin
  2. 2. seguridadyde acceso libre.A lahora de entrar solohayque tocar la redque interese acceder con lasantenasWiFi y esperar. Si se ha elegidounaredconseguridad,apareceráunapantallaenlaque habrá que introducir la contraseñacorrespondiente.Enloscasosen losque se trate de una redWi-Fi libre,el dispositivo se conectaráautomáticamenteaInternet.De estasencillaformahabremosusado la antenaWi-Fi paradisfrutarde acceso a la red. El terminoWI-FI,identificauntipode redinalambrica(hoyendiaesel standar;laredque utilizael protocolo802.11); peroen realidadesunnombre comercial que tiene unorigen real;vienede laorganizacion"WI-FIalliance"que fue creadaparagarantizarla funcionalidad (compatibilidad) entre equiposde redinalambricaque fabricanlasdiferentesempresas;yse encarga de la revisionycertificacion. La antenawi-fi transmitey/orecepcionalainformacionporel aire;(archivos ,musica,videos,etc.todoloque podeshacerporredcableadaperounpoco mas lento). En las redesinalambricas,lainformacionse transmite porradiofrecuenciayse transmitenpor el aire enforma de ondasde radio.Entoncesse necesitade unaantenatiporadial que llaman wi-fi (viene de sucertificacion)que debe actuarde emisoraóreceptoray/ode ambas generalmente.(enterminosradiales;se puede decirque hace de emisoraradial yde radioreceptor). Para saberque antenaWiFi utilizarsegúnladistancianecesitamosalcanzarnecesitamos conocer: ¿A que distanciaestalaredWiFi queremosconectarnos?y¿Tenemosvisióndirecta con ella?.Estossonlosconceptosbásicosdebestenerclaroparadecidirporuna u otra antena. ¿A que distanciaestalaredWiFi queremosconectarnos? Si conocemosel origenexactodonde estalaseñal,podemoscalcularladistanciautilizando Google Maps y trazandouna lineaparasaber a que distanciahayhasta el puntoa conectarnos. Si no sabemosel lugardesde donde procede seriainteresanteutilizarunteléfonomóvilcon WiFi. Movernosy situarnosenlazona másfuerte captemoslaseñal para considerareste puntocomo la zonaWiFi deseamosconectarnos. Si en cambiono conocemosel origende laseñal ono podemoslocalizarlacomoporejemploal estaren una zonaurbana con muchasredesWiFi.Consideraremosque notenemosvisión directacon ella,que trataremosenenel siguientepunto.
  3. 3. AntenaWifi Exterior10 metros ¿Quieresrecibirmas redesWiFi? Si tienestuordenadorde sobremesaoportátil yquierestenermasseñalesWiFi,debes tener más datosde donde se encuentralaredWiFi. No esigual lared WiFi este cerca y solola recibasenalgunosmomentos(solonecesitarásunamplificador) oque este alejadaenunlugar conoces. Tienesque tratarde localizarotenermás informaciónrespectolaseñal que quieresrecibir. Necesitassaber“aproximadamente”donde estael origende laseñal,paratratar de elegirla mejorantena entu caso. ¿Tenemosvisióndirecta con la red queremosconectarnos? Podemosdiferenciarlaslocalizacionesdonde se encuentre laredentre si hayo no visión directacon ella.Esdecirno esigual:  Una red se encuentra a 100 metros enun edificiovemos frente nuestraventana.  Si se encuentraenlamisma distancia enun edificiocontiguoque no tenemosvisión directa. Tambiéndebemostenerencuentasobre lazonatenemosvisiónyvamosaapuntar nuestra antena,si esposible conocerlaubicacióndel Router:  Si el router esta cerca de la ventana o del exterior enlazona apuntamoslacalidadde la conexiónyportanto laseñal recibamosserábuena.  Si el Router se encuentraen la parte interiorde la vivienda,haciala parte exterior donde apuntamosconla antenaWiFi llegarápocaseñal inalambrica,yportanto la calidaddel enlace nuncaseráde buenacalidad. ¿Que calidad de enlace podemosconseguircon una antena WiFi? Para comprobarla calidadde la señal queremosconectarnospodemossituarnosconnuestro teléfonoconWiFi,enlazonatenemosvisióndesde dondequeremosinstalarlaantenaWiFi:  Si la calidad de la señal recibimosenesta zona es buena,si podremosconseguirun enlace de calidad
  4. 4.  Si la calidad de la señal en la zona tenemosvisióndirecta esmala, no podremos conseguirunaconexiónestable apuntandoaestazona Una forma de saberel mejorpuntode conexiónessituarnosenel puntodonde estalared WiFi y tratar de localizarlasituaciónde laantenaqueremosinstalarparacomprobarsi existe una visióndirecta. En el siguiente ejemplopartiendoel puntorojoeslaubicacióndel Routeremitelaseñal yel circulorojoes el alcance de la señal,puedendarse lossiguientescasos: 1. Visióndirecta y un alcance medio si puede obtenerunabuenacalidadde conexión. 2. Estar frente al punto emisory muy cerca puede conseguirunamuybuenaconexión WiFi. 3. No tenercompletamente visióndirectacon la zona deseaconectarse lomásprobable no puedaconectarse aella. 4. Si no tiene visiónconla zona WiFi noserá posible realizarlaconexióndel enlace inalambrico. En loscasos 3 y 4 puede situarse enlospuntostiene visióndirectaycon un teléfonomóvil comprobarsi llegaacaptar algode señal enla zona apuntaríacon estosmodelosdela antenas WiFi
  5. 5. Mapa conexiónWiFi Wifi gratis WiFi gratispuedesencontrarhoyendía existenmuchosestablecimientos.De estaforma muchoscomerciospromocionanque losclientesacudanasus instalaciones. Restaurantes,bares,centroscomerciales,lugaresde comidarápidaparallevar,… suelen ofrecereste tipode conexioneswifi gratuitas. Si puedeslocalizarel puntoexactodesde donde se emitelaseñal WiFi puedesinstalaruna antenaexteriorapuntandoa lazona de emisiónparapoderconectarte a este redabierta desde tucasa. Diferenciasentre antenas WiFi USB Entre otrosfactorespodemosdiferenciarlos adaptadoresWiFi USBendos tipos:direccionales y omnidireccionales.
  6. 6.  Los modelosomnidireccionales (modelocolorazul parte izquierdade laimagen) incluyenunaantenanoesnecesarioorientarala zonadeseamoscaptarla señal. Captan lasseñalesWirelessentodasdirecciones,perohabitualmente notienenun gran alcance.Aunque sonmuchoslosfabricante vendenestetipode antena,podemos recomendarte losmodelosde antenasWiFi Alfa como  AWUS036H chipsetrealtekrtl8187L  AWUS036NH chipsetralinkrt3070  AWUS036NHR chipsetrealtekRTL8188RU  AWUS036NHV chipsetrealtek RTL8188EUS  Los modelosdireccionales (modelopanel blancoparte derechade laimagen) incluyen habitualmente unpanel ouncomponente que apuntaala direcciónestalaredWiFi deseaconectarse.Habitualmenteposeenmasalcance que unaantenaomni ya que por decirlode algunaformaconcentratoda su eficaciaenla zonaapunta. Es decirsolo capta señalesenlazonaapunta y noen la parte traserao lateral.Algunosmodelos interesantesson:  Netsys9000wn  Signal KingSK-10TN  KasensN9600  LeguangN100  MelonN4000 10 Metros  MelonN4000 con5 metrosde cable USB Estos modelosde antenaswifidireccionalestienenungranángulode apertura,estoquiere decirabrenel ángulode recepciónconlo que puede servirte paradistanciascortas-medias,no para muy largasdistancias.
  7. 7. Antena WiFi para portátil En la actualidadlosprincipalesfabricantessolodiseñanantenasWiFi USB,nohayapenas modelosenPCIinternas.Estasantenaspuedenconectarseconel puertoUSBde nuestro equipo yase trate:  Equipossobremesa  Ordenadoresportátiles
  8. 8. AntenaWiFi USB, ¿que es? Una antena WiFi USB básicamente es un modulo como aparece en la siguiente imagen: Se compone normalmente de lassiguientespartes:  Una placa base de color azul enla imagen. Sobre estaplacase integranloschipsy componentesformanlaelectrónicadel producto.El chipesel procesadorypor tanto la parte más importante del adaptador.Loschipsetmáshabitualesse instalansobre estaplaca son:  RealtekRTL8187L  RalinkRT3070  RealtekRTL8188RU  RealtekRTL8188EUS  AtherosAR9271  En color rojoaparece un conector USB. Puede sero bieneste conectordirectamente se conecta al ordenadoro un mini USB se conectaun cable USB a tu ordenador.  En algunoscasospuede aparecercomoaparece señaladoencolorverde una o varias conexionespara antenas exteriores. Estoquiere decirlaplacabase no tiene una antenay debe conectarse eneste conectorunaantenaexterior.Sobre estaconexión de antenapodemosutilizarunaantenade mayorganancia. Tarjeta WiFi El termino tarjetaWiFi,tiene relaciónconel tipode conexióndel dispositivode red. Los modelosmáspotentes vamosaanalizareneste documentotienenconexiónUSB,pero tambiénesposible encontrarmodelosconconexiónPCIoinclusoPCMCIA enalgunosequipos.
  9. 9. Antena WiFi Exterior En la descripcióndel articulopuedescomprobarsi laantenaWiFi estapreparadao no para exterior.Esimportante confirmessi necesitasdejarlaantenaenel exteriorque seacompatible para este uso.Ya que si una antenaWiFi de interiorlainstalasenexteriorpuede entraragua, humedad,..ensuinteriorydañarse. Una antenaWiFi exterior,esunmoduloWiFi que estaenel interiorde “unacaja estanca”que la protege del exterior. Algunosmodelossonde AntenasWiFi USBexteriorson:  Signal KingSK-10TN  MelonN4000 10 Metros  LeguangN100 con 5 metros  MelonN4000 con5 metrosde cable USB Como es una antena WiFi por dentro Si abrimosunode estosmodelosde antenasWiFi nosencontraremosalgoasi: En unaparte el moduloWiFi conectadoaun cable USB que va a nuestroordenador y en el otro lado de la antena un cable que viene a la antena, que es la parte recibe la señal WiFi según la orientemos,
  10. 10. Antena WiFi USBInterior Una antenaWiFi interioresunmoduloWiFi dentrode unencapsuladoperonopreparadopara su usoen exterior. Este tipode adaptadoresWiFi sonlosmáshabituales.Algunosmodelosson:  AWUS036H chipsetrealtekrtl8187L  El adaptadorwifi AWUS036NH incluye chipsetralinkrt3070  AntenaAWUS036NHR viene conchipsetrealtekRTL8188RU  El adaptadorwifi AWUS036NHV chipsetrealtek RTL8188EUS
  11. 11. Antena WiFi Alfa Comohabrás leídoenlas lineasanterioresnuestraopiniónsobrelosproductosde alfasonde gran calidady puedesencontrarmodelos desdelasvelocidadesmásbásicas.Algunosmodelos son AWUS036H, hastalos modelosmásmodernoscomoAWUS036ACH o AWUS1900 Como conectar una antena exteriora un adaptador WiFi USBInterior Si ya tienesunadaptadorWiFi USB interioryquieresconectarunaantenaexterior,puedes utilizarlaconexiónde salidadel adaptadorWiFi USB para conectaruna antenaexterior. En la siguiente imagentienesunesquemade comoconectarlaantenaexterior Antenas WiFi potentes.¿Cual sonlas antenas WiFi mas potentesdel mercado? En este blogno vamos a entrar si un modelotiene mas alcance,mas DBI o más MW que otra. En el mercadonos podemosencontrarunmismo tamañode antenacon diferentesMWo DBI enfuncióndel fabricante antena. Te recomendamosguiarte másbienporel tamañofísicode la antenaque porlas prestaciones indique unfabricante normalmente asiático.
  12. 12. En estaimagenpodemoscomprobarcomosimilaresantenasenel mismotamañofísicoyen prestacionespuedenvariardesde 18dbi hasta36dbi o 96dbi. Conectar antena exteriora adaptador WiFi con pigtail Exceptoel primerproductode la imagen,todos se tratanadaptadoresWiFi incluyenun adaptadorinalambricoensuinterioryun cable USB para conectarlosenun ordenador.Si buscamosuna soluciónmásprofesional,podemosoptarporunaantenaexteriorde mayor tamañoy un cable coaxial hastaun adaptadorWiFi USB Detalle conexiónawus036nhconantenaparabólica24dbi En su contra este tipode conexióndebemossaberque el cable coaxial(el cable vadesde el adaptadorwifi hastala antenaexterior) tieneunaperdidade señal. Aproximadamente el cableH155PE tiene unaperdidade señal de 0,48db por cada metro utilizado.Másaparte la perdidade señal porlosconectores.
  13. 13. Si necesitasutilizarcable coaxialpuedesoptarporotra soluciónmáscara como son loscables de mayor grosor H1000. En este tipode cable la perdidade señal porel cable es prácticamente nula,solotendrásperdidade señal porlosconectores. El problemade este cable esel caro precio,yaque aproximadamenteel preciocoste del cable sonunos4eur por metro,más aparte el preciode losconectores, En este enlace puedesverel preciode pigtail H1000 5 metrosy comparar su precioconel pigtail H155pe de 5 metros En cualquiercasoesrecomendable noutilizarunatiradamuylarga, si utilizamosunlargocable podemosperdertodalaseñal captadapor la antenaexterioreneste cable. Para mejorarestosresultados podemosutilizarlamínimatirada en cable coaxial y utilizar un alargador USB (actualmente disponemoshasta20 metros),de formapodamosinstalarel receptorUSB dentrode una caja estancaen el exterioryconun cable mínimohasta la antenaexterior.
  14. 14. Detalle conexiónreceptorWiFi USBencaja estancajuntoantenaexteriorWireless De estaformasolotendrásla perdidade señal enel cable coaxial desde lacajaestancahastala antenaexterior. Cuantas redespuedo captar con mi antena WiFi El numerode redesdetecte la antenaWiFi depende de variosfactores  Condicionesatmosféricas. Días con viento,tormentas,..el númerode redesdetectela antenaserá menorque otrosdías soleadossinviento.  Orientaciónde la antena. Si es unaantenaomnidireccionalnoesnecesarioorientarla antena.Si se trata una antenadireccional,orientelaantenaapuntandoala zonade la reddeseaconectarse.  Factores externos comolíneasde altatensióninfluyenen“distorsionar”lasredes puedenrecibirse. El alcance de unaantenaWiFi es mayoren zonasabiertas,donde no hay interferenciasque enciudadozonasurbanas.PorejemplounaantenaWiFi utilizadaencampoabierto,zonasruralesoinclusoenel mar,conseguirámayor alcance que en ciudad.Es decirenlugaresdonde nohayotras redesyportanto no hay tanto “ruido”puedenconseguirse mayoresalcances.Si porejemploinstalasuna antenaWiFi enel mar o en unlugar aisladopuedesconseguirmayoralcance que si lo instalasenciudadaunque tengas visióndirecta. Alcance antenasWiFi largo alcance El alcance final de unaantenaWiFi depende de muchosfactores,aunque lomásimportante es tenervisiónconel puntoque emite señal. En lossiguientespuntosvoyaindicarte el alcance puedesesperarconseguirconcadaantena. Comoverásse indicaunvalormínimoy máximo, estosvaloressonaproximados e influyen variosfactorescomose explicaenel puntoanterior. Puedesverque tambiénse indicaunvalormínimoymáximode alcance,esdecirque las antenastienenunrangode alcance. Las antenasWiFi que normalmentesirvenparalargo alcance no suelenservirparacortoalcance.
  15. 15. Alcance AntenasWiFi Yagi Las antenasyagi estáncompuestasporuna base llamadaelementoconductory componentes enloslateralesllamadosreflectores. Las antenasyagi puedenvenireneste diseñooencapsuladasprotegiendolaspartesinternas evitandose dañenporel agua,sol,… Antenayagi 18dbi alcance entre 2 Km hasta 4-5Km Antenayagi 19dbi alcance desde 2-3km hasta 5-6km Antenayagi 21dbi desde 3-4kmhasta 6-7 Km
  16. 16. Una muy interesante opciónsi buscasunaantenayagi de largo-medioalcance yel modelo panel 36dbi se quedacorto esutilizarlaantenawifi yagi 18dbi con USB ralink. Este modeloincluye ensuinteriorunchipsetralinkRT3070 que podemosutilizarpara auditoriayun cable de 10 metrosUSB para que puedasconectardirectamente atuordenador.
  17. 17. Alcance AntenasPanel WiFi Las antenasde panel vienendiseñadasconunreflectorque recibe laseñal segúnla orientaciónde laantena.
  18. 18. Panel 14 dbi desde 1-2kmhasta2-3 Km Panel 14dbi biquad desde 1-2kmhasta 2-3 Km Panel 18dbi desde 2-3 hasta 4-5Km Panel 20dbi desde 3-4km hasta5-6Km Panel 22dbi alcanza desde 3-5kmhasta 7-8Km Alcance Antenasparabólica WiFi Parabólica24dbi rejilladepende muchodel entornoydel ruidoque se encuentre,si noexiste muchasredespuede alcanzarhastadesde 4-5kmhasta 9-10km
  19. 19. Realizar una conexiónWiFi corto alcance (menosde 20-50 metros) Sin visióndirecta:
  20. 20. Es uno de loscasos mas comunes.Nosencontramosque connuestromóvil captamosunared y no conocemosel origenexacto.Sabemosdebe estarcercaal captarla con gran fuerzay únicamente deseamoscaptarlaconmayorintensidadque connuestromóvil onuestro ordenadorpersonal.Aquípuedesveralgunosmodelosinteresantesde antenasWiFi Alfa Network . En estoscasos al no conocer el origenexactoyno poderapuntara la zona emite laseñal una simple antenaomnidireccional yuncable usbalargadoressuficiente.Asi podemossituarel receptorinalambricoenlazonamejorseñal capte señal. Puedesverlosmodelos de alargadoresUSBdel fabricante Alfa. Tenprecauciónporque aprovechandolabuenacalidadde losproductosALFA,encontrarás falsificacionesenalgunastiendasonline. Con visióndirecta: Aunque lamismaantenaanteriorpuede servirparacortas distanciasyvisióndirecta.Una antenadireccional USBapuntandoal origende la señal puede mejorarligeramentelos resultadosrespectoaunaomni direccional. Algunosmodelosinteresantesson:  Netsys9000wn  Signal KingSK-10TN  KasensN9600  MelonN4000 10 Metros  MelonN4000 con5 metrosde cable USB Realizar una conexiónWiFi a más de 50-100 metrossin visióndirecta En este caso no tenemosningúnproductopuedafuncionarconseguridad.Si fuese posiblecon cable USB o de antenainstalarlaantenaexteriorapuntandoal origende laseñal convisión directasi podría contemplarse el casode tenervisióne instalarunaantenadireccional. Si puedesinstalarunaantenaemitaseñal enel puntoemisorde formaque laantena receptoratengavisiónconel emisorsi podríashacer la conexión. Conexióninalambricaentre 100 metros hasta 500-700 metros con visióndirecta Podemosoptarpor variassoluciones.LasmáseconómicascomoadaptadoresWiFi USB direccionalespuedenservirnosparanomas de unos700 metros.
  21. 21. ConexiónWiFi aun puntoentre 500 metros y 1-2 km con visión directa Los adaptadoresWiFi conel diseñopanel de loscasosanterioresnonosproporcionangran alcance.Para mayor alcance esrecomendable unpanel 18-20Dbi ouna yagi 18-21Dbi Aquí te indicoalgunosproductosinteresantesparaestadistancia.Aunque si necesitasalgún otro modelode antena,receptorWiFi olongitudde cable puedes enviarnosunemail para calcularte el mejorprecio:  Yagi 18Dbi AWUS036NH  Panel 18Dbi AWUS036NH  Panel 20Dbi AWUS036H  Yagi 21Dbi AWUS036NHV Recuerdaintentaminimizarlalongituddel cable de antenaparanotenerperdidasde señal y utilizarensulugar cable USB que no tiene perdidade señal Antenas WiFi de largo alcance Es importante enlargasdistanciasasegurarse existe visióndirectaentre el receptoryemisor. Para ellopodemosutilizarunosprismáticosyobiendesde el puntoorigenoemisor comprobarexiste unavisiónsinobstáculos. Puedessituarte enel puntodeseasrecibirlaseñal odesde el que emitelaseñal ycomprobar con unos prismáticos tienesvisióndirecta. Es recomendable calcular“aproximadamente”ladistanciaentre ambospuntos.Paraello puedesutilizargoogle maps. Por ponerte unejemploal igual unaantenade TV estainstaladaentu tejadoydebes orientarlahastalaantenaemisora,de lasmismaforma tendrásque instalarunaantenaWiFi. La antenaWiFi receptoradebesinstalarlaenel tejadoapuntandoal origende laseñal.Si no tienesvisióndirectaotienesobstáculoste impidenlavisiónconel puntoemisor,novasa conseguirunaconexiónde calidad. ConexiónWiFi amás de 3 Km con visióndirecta (antenasWiFi largo alcance) Para conexionessuperioresa3Kmhasta un máximode 10-15km recomendamosutilizar parabólicarejilla24dbi. Aunque noesobligatorioinstalarunaantenaemisoraenel exterior,si esrecomendable instalarunaantenaexterioremitaseñal.De estaformamejoraremoslacalidaddel enlace.
  22. 22. Conexióninalambricapuntoapunto En estosenlace te dejo laantenarejilla24dbi y unkit con el adaptadorWiFi USB y el cable necesarioparaunirlaa la antenaparabólica.Compruebael tamañotiene de 90x60cm. KitAWUS036H con parabólicarejilla24dBI Parabólica24Dbi rejillasincable pigtail Comprar antenas WiFi de largo alcance Independientemente de lapotenciaindiquenalgunosfabricantesenMw,dbi,..Debemos entenderamayortamaño físicode antenapodemosobtenermayordistancia.Esdecirun panel que tenga18x18cm va a tenermenoralcance endistanciaque un panel de mayor tamaño. En este caso para largas distancias vamos a utilizarantenas WiFi parabólicas24dbi. Este tipo de antenas tienenuntamañode 90x60cm y sonidealesparaconexionesalejadas. Puedes comprarsolamente laparabólicasincable,oconcable o con el adaptadorWiFi: Opción 1. Solo. parabólica24dBi : Es el caso típicosi ya tenemosel cable coaxial y antenaWiFi Opción 2. Parabólica24dBi con cable coaxial .DebemosposeeryaunadaptadorWiFi con conexiónparaantenaexteriorenel que conectarel cable coaxial viene de laantenaexterior. En este ejemplohemosutilizadouncable 10metros.Aunque podemosutilizarotrasmedidas, perono esconveniente elcable sea muchomáslargode 7-10 metros.Estostipode cables tienen unaperdidade señal que esmayora mayorlongitudde cable.
  23. 23. Opción 3. Parabólica24dBi con cable coaxial yadaptador WiFi USB. De esta formaseriael kit completode antenaexteriorconectadaconcable coaxial a laantenaWiFi USB que conectaras a tu ordenador. Es mejor antenas WiFi de largo o corto alcance No sonmejoresni peores, cadaantenaviene diseñadaconunadistancia,unaantena direccional,noesconvenienteutilizarlaeninteriordonde nohayvisióndirectaconel punto emite laseñal,yaque no puede apuntaraeste punto. Para exteriornoesrecomendableutilizarantenas omnidireccionales,sinodireccionalesy enfocarlasal puntotienesvisiónyque emite laseñal. Las antenasque estándiseñadasparalargoalcance nodebesutilizarlasparacorto alcance.
  24. 24. Por darte un ejemplo,unaantenade largoalcance comouna parabolicaarejilla24dbi,si las instalasenel interiorde tucasa apuntandoa la casa de tu vecinovasa obtenerpeores resultadosque conunaantenaomnidireccionalde interioryquizásnomás de 2-5dbi. La razónes que aunque 24dbi seanmas que 2-5dbi la antenaomnidireccional captaentodas direccionales,peronomuchadistancia.Laantena24dbi solocapta en una únicadirecciónque eshacia adonde orienteslaantenas,yen tancorta distanciayno poderapuntaral origende la señal,novas a tenerbuenosresultados. Conocerel punto WiFi deseasconectarte Es importante saberdonde queremos obtenerlaconexiónWiFi.Subiralazona donde deseas instalarlaantenaexterior. Comprobardesde este lugartienesvisiónconel puntodeseas conectarte.Si no tienes visiónconel lugarnecesitamosconectarnosporhaberarboles, montañas,edificios…te adelantonovaa serposible hacerlaconexión. Antenas WiFi para emitirseñal La antenaemite laseñal normalmente se encuentraenel interiorde lacasa donde estael Router. Si de verdad quieresuna conexiónde mayor calidad puedesinstalaruna antena emita señal apuntando al punto donde deseasrecibir la señal.Este tipode conexiónse llama“conexiónpuntoa punto” Si prefieresenviarseñal avariosclientesalavez,lo aconsejable esutilizarunaantenaemisora omni direccional yantenasdireccionalescomo clientes. Como mejorar la señal WiFi emite un antena o un Router Puedesmejorarel alcance de turedWiFi si utilizasel canal adecuado. Accediendoala configuraciónde tuRouterpuedesasignaruncanal no tengamuchas redesWiFi cercanaspara optimizarsualcance. En la siguiente imagenpuedesobservarcomolamayoría de redesestánsituadasenlos canales1-8. La red situadaenel canal 11 tendráunmayor alcance que el restode redesWiFi.
  25. 25. ExistenmuchasutilidadesparaAndroid,IOSyWindowscomo WiFi Analizerque te vana generaruna imagenenlaque puedes vertured WiFi yel canal estaemitiendo.Así puedes configurarlaenel canal tengasmenossaturadomejorandoel alcance de emisión. Antenas WiFi de largo alcance en5Ghz Por ponerunadiferenciaentre lasredes2.4Ghzy 5Ghz escomo una autovía convencional o una autopistade peaje.Enlasredes2.4Ghz transmitencasi el 95% de todoslosRouters mientrasque en5Ghz muypocos modelos. Si utilizamoslamismabandalamayoría de redes2.4Ghz,podemosobtenerunavelocidad aceptable. Enalgunascircunstanciaspuede estar“saturada”pormuchas conexiones conlo que no podemosobtenerunanchode bandaaceptable. Si utilizamosantenasemisorasyreceptorasen5Ghz al no ser unabanda tan saturadacomo 2.4Ghz mejoraremoslosresultadosenlargoalcance. Como crear una redWiFi para varias viviendas Si quierescrearunared para compartirentre variospuntosalejadosoenvariascasas debes tenerencuentalossiguientesaspectos Lo recomendable esque el puntoemitaseñaleste situadoenunlugarmás altocon visión directaa losclientesque quierenconectarse.Puedesmejorarlosresultadosinstalandouna
  26. 26. antenaexterioromnidireccional que emitaseñal en360º para facilitarlaconexiónalos clientes. Si no hay antenaexteriorlosclientesapunten al origende laseñal enfuncióntenganbuena visiónono con lazona de coberturaWiFi,así tendránel resultadode laconexión. Si no tienesvisióndirectaconel origende laseñal,hayedificiosenmedio,arboles,..uotros obstáculoste impiden lavisióndirectanovasa a poder hacer laconexióncorrectamente. En el caso la visiónnoesal 100% por tenerárboles,puentes,…tenencuentatampocovas a poderobtenerunosresultadosal 100% de fiabilidad. Puedeshacerunaconexióndenominadapuntoapunto,esdecirdosantenasapuntandoentre sí.
  27. 27. Que esla polarización enuna antena WiFi En ocasiones leemosunmodelode antenatiene polarizaciónvertical,horizontal oambas polarizaciones, La polarizaciónenunaantenaeslaforma enla que viajanlasondasy estapolarización depende normalmente de comose instale laantenaexterior.Lasantenasexterior normalmente indicancual eslaposiciónhorizontal.
  28. 28. Que esun punto de acceso exterior Un punto de accesoexterior CPEo AP de exteriornoesmásque un Routero un AP(Access Pointeninglés) dentrode unacajaestancapreparadopara utilizarse enexterior. Imaginacogesel Routerque tienesentucasa y lo ponesdentrode unacaja preparadopara exterior.Le instalasunaantenaexteriorlaorientasadonde quierescogerseñal. Al serun puntode acceso loconectarás con tu PCmediante uncable red,o a otro Routerentu casa para repetirlaseñal entre variosordenadores.
  29. 29. Podrásencontraren el mercadocon antenasdireccionales(paneles,parabólicas,…) ocon antenasomnidireccionales. Laelecciónde unou otromodelopuedeshacerlaigual que para lasantenasconvencionales. Existenenel mercadomuchosmodelosyfabricantesde puntosaccesoexterior,quizáslosmas conocidosseanMikrotik,Ubiquiti (conlagamananostation,picostation..),SenaoEngenius,Tp- LINK Tenen cuentaeste tipode productoal no incluirloschipsetmáshabitualesparaauditoria como RTL8187L, RT3070, RTL8188RU,… no son compatiblesparaeste tipode distribuciones. Aunque si puedesutilizarlosparanavegarsi disponeslacontraseñade conexiónalared WiFi vas a conectarte.
  30. 30. Diferenciasentre 802.11 a b g n Tanto losemisoresWiFi (Routers,puntosde acceso,..)comolosreceptores(adaptadoresWifi, móviles,tablets,..) verásque indicansercompatiblescondiferentesprotocolosWiFi.Enla gran mayoría observarássoncompatibles802.11bgn,pero enalgunosmodelossobre todo “antiguos”puedesversolosoncompatibles802.11b o 802.11g. Para mejorarlosresultadosentuconexióninalambricaesimportante tengasencuentaesta informaciónytantoel emisorcomoreceptorseancompatibles. De estaformatanto emisor como receptor“hablarán el mismo idioma” yla comunicaciónserámás fluida consiguiendo mayor velocidadde conexión. Comohemoscomentadoenunpuntoanteriorla banda se comunique sea2.4ghzo 5ghz tanto enemisorcomoreceptor. Protocolo Banda Velocidadtransferencia 802.11b 2.4Ghz 5-11Mbps 802.11g 2.4Ghz 25-54Mbps
  31. 31. 802.11n 2.4Ghz 54-300Mbps 802.11a 5Ghz 25-54Mbps 802.11ac 5Ghz hasta 433Mbps Los adaptadoresWiFi masmodernosque incluyen802.11n son tambiénnormalmente compatiblesconprotocolosinferiorescomo802.11b o 802.11g. A la horade decidirenque protocoloconfigurarnuestroRouterenunouotro protocolo, debemosconsiderar:  Los receptores,yaseanmóviles,tabletsoadaptadoresWiFi,que protocoloutilizan.Si nuestros receptoreswifi solotrabajanen802.11bg debemosconfigurarel Routerpara que envíe laseñal eneste protocolo. Es el sistemaideal si queremos tenerel mayor alcance de nuestrared wifi,sacrificandoensulugaruna menorvelocidad.  Si en cambioqueremosunamayorvelocidadde conexiónynotenertantoalcance podemosoptarpor losprotocolos802.11n o bien802.11ac  802.11n esta basadoenla banda2.4Ghz y permite mayoresvelocidadesque el sistema802.11bg. En su contra tiene menoralcance.  802.11ac se utilizaenunabanda diferentealahabitual de 2.4ghz como es 5ghz. Si te decidesporutilizareste sistemael Routeryreceptorwifi debenser compatibleseneste protocolo. Actualmente eneste sistemase pueden conseguirlasmayoresvelocidadesde conexión.Ensucontra la banda5Ghz al seruna banda más altatiene menorpoderde penetraciónconloque tiene menoralcance.
  32. 32. AmplificadorWiFi Un amplificadorWiFi esunproductoelectrónicotiene unaentradade señal porlaque recibe la señal quieresamplificaryunconectorde salidaque emite laseñal amplificada. Este tipode productoera muycomún hace unosaños y se utilizabaparaamplificarlaseñal que emitenlosRouter,olosadaptadoresWiFi.Aunque actualmenteyatodoslosRouters y antenaswifi USBvienenamplificadasasíque no esnecesarioamplificarlas.
  33. 33. AmplificadorWiFi de pared Tambiénse denominacomo amplificadorWiFi aun productorecibe laseñal inalambricaycrea una nuevaredWiFi asi aumentandosualcance. Puedenrecibirlaseñal WiFi mediante uncable del Routeremisoroinstalandose enunazona intermediadondereciba“algo”de señal WiFi paraampliarlaasía unazona más alejada.
  34. 34. En este enlace tienesmásinformaciónde comoinstalarycomofuncionanlosamplificadores WiFi Antenas WiFi para PC En el mercadopodrás encontrarmodelosde antenaswifi conconexiónUSByPCI, anteriormente podíamosencontrarPCMCIA yno sabemosque modelosapareceránenel futuro. Los principalesmodelosanalizadoseneste documentosonconconexiónUSB,porlo que puedesconectarlasatu PC sinmayorproblema. Debescomprobarel modelode antenaWiFi quierescomprarseacompatible contusistema operativode PC.En este documentotienes conmásdetalle comoverificarsi tu antenaWiFi para PC funcionarácontu sistema operativo. Antena WiFi para movil Actualmente notenemosdisponiblesantenasWiFi compatibleconmóviles. Los modelosmásfrecuentesparaordenadorincluyenconexiónUSByno conexiónmicroUSB. Por loque físicamente nopodrásconectaruna antenaUSB enningunaconexióndelmóvil. Aunque utilicesunadaptadorOTG de USB a microUSB te encontraráscon el problemaque AndroidoiOSno detecte laantenaWiFi.
  35. 35. Ya que losfabricantesactualmenteincluyennormalmentedriversparaWindows,Linuxy algunasversionesde MAC,peronopara AndroidoiOS. Con locual, aunque puedasconectar la antenaUSB físicamente aun iPhone,iPado tabletAndroidte encontrarásconel problema no serádetectaday nopodrás hacerlafuncionar. Averíasfrecuentesenantenas WiFi Nosencontramosa diariocondiferentescasosde adaptadoresWiFi averiados,enlas siguienteslíneasvamosadarte más datosde comoevitarse rompa tu antenaWiFi. Quitar alimentaciónal desconectar la antena WiFi USB Los puertosUSB aunque muypoca energíaperotransmiten5vde alimentación.Al igual al quitaruna memoriaUSB esconvenientequitarel dispositivoconseguridadparaevitarla pérdidade datos,de la mismaformase debe actuar con lasantenasWiFi USB. De lamismaforma puedesconfigurarel adaptadorWiFi paraque entre enmodobajo consumode energíacuando el equipoentre enmodoreposo.
  36. 36. Problemascable USB en antena WiFi Las antenasWiFi conectadaspor puertoUSB necesitanunaalimentaciónaceptable yde manerafluida. Utilizarlargastiradasde cable USB o cablesque no seanactivoso demasiado finos, puedenprovocarunacaída de tensión.Utilizalalongitudde cable suministradaporel fabricante evitando muchalongitudde cablesUSB. CompruebalosconectoresUSButilizados,yaque enocasionesporel pasodel tiempoyel desgaste enlosconectoresUSBpuedenprovocarunamala conexiónenel puertoUSB.
  37. 37. Que factoresinfluyenenla velocidadde Internet Para tenerunabuenaconexiónaInternetesnecesariotenervisióndirectaconel origende la señal.Paredesyobstáculosharánperdercalidadenel enlace yconelloanchode banda enla conexión. Otros factoresa tenerencuentasonpor este orden:  Muy alto grado pedidade señal: partesmetálicas,comomesas,casetasmetálicas, techosmetálicos,..  Alto grado de perdidade señal: productosque incluyenpartesde metal,comopilares, cerámicacon metal enel interior,espejos,hormigón.  Grado mediode pérdida de señal: productosde cristal,agua, ladrillos,mármol , arboles,..  Bajo nivel de pérdida:madera,muebles,cortinas.  Nivel mínimode perdida de señal, en lugaresabiertos. Cuales son las mejores antenas WiFi del mercado Son muchoslosfabricantesde adaptadoresWiFi que enlosúltimosañoshanaparecidoenel mercado.Algunosde ellosincluyenpotenciaenmw o dbi que noshacendudar. En este documentovamosa hablarte de cualessonlasmejorasantenasWiFi,que ennuestrocasosin dudar sonAlfa-Network. Antena WiFi para Hacker ético Si te gusta la seguridadinformática o estasrealizandoun cursode hacker ético puedes iniciarte conlosproductosde AlfaNetwork. Dispone de granvariedadde modeloscondistintoschipset.Ademáspuedes añadirunaantena exterior,yaque lamayoría de modelostienenconexiónparaantenaexterior. Por que elegimosAlfaNetworkcomo el mejorfabricante En este documentovamosacentrarnosen el fabricante http://www.alfa-network.es/ .Se trata un fabricante Made inTaiwan, tiene productosmásavanzadosque otrosfabricantesChinos. Algunosfabricanteschinos,al notenerunproductode calidadsolopueden“inventarse” modelosconmayorpotenciao alcance , aunque enlapráctica obtienenpeores resultados.
  38. 38. Cualesson las mejoresantenas WiFi En nuestraopiniónlosmejoresmodelosde adaptadoresWiFi encuantoa calidad de conexión y número de redesdetectadas. Es decirlos adaptadoresWiFi másredesycon mayor porcentaje de intensidaddetectanredes: 1. AWUS036H. Máxima sensibilidadyalcance de conexión.Ensucontra noser compatible conredesN. 2. AWUS036NH. Muy buenacalidadde conexión,aunquenotangran calidadcomo AWUS036H. Si escompatible conredesN. 3. AWUS036NHV. Versiónmejoradadel chipsetRealtekRT8187L incluidoenAWUS036H. En su contra no sertan popularcomo supredecesor. 4. AWUS036NHR V2. Modeloactualizadodel AWUS036H con excelente caldiadde conexión.Aunque notanpopularcomoAWUS036H 5. AWUS036AC. Modelocompatible conredes2.4Ghz y 5Ghz. Si eresun usuariode redesWiFi habráscomprobadonosiempre detectarunredcon un alto porcentaje de intensidadquiere decirpodernavegarde unaformafluida. Cual esel mejoradaptador WiFi para navegar En el siguiente rankingpuedesverunlistadode lasantenasWiFi USB porsu velocidadde conexión.Es deciruna vezconectadosal Router,ordenadosporlavelocidadde conexión. Las pruebaslashemosrealizadoconectandodesdelamismadistanciadiferentesadaptadores WiFi y comprobandolavelocidadde conexiónentre ellos. 1. AWUS036NHA . Una gran estabilidadde conexiónyvelocidadenlasdescargas. 2. AWUS036NH . Ofrece resultadosmuysimilaresaAWUS036NHA en cuantovelocidad de descarga. 3. AWUS036NHV 4. AWUS036NHR V2
  39. 39. 5. AWUS036NEH Que antena WiFi comprar En este documentoanalizamoslosadaptadoresWiFi sindetenernosenlaantenaexterior.Al utilizarlaantenaomnidireccional interior del adaptadorWiFi conseguirásrecibirmuchas redes,perotodascercanas.Si lonecesitaspuedesutilizarunaantenaexteriorpanel,yagi, parabólica,..yconectarlaen la conexiónRP-SMA del adaptadorWiFi. En nuestraopinióntodopuede resumirse enel siguiente rankingfinalista:  AWUS036H. ComomejorantenaWiFi sobre todoelegidaporsu alcance.Aunque en su contra tiene menorvelocidadde conexiónrespectolossistemasmásmodernos compatiblesprotocolosN.  En segundaposiciónte podemosrecomendarel resto de modeloscontecnologíaN como AWUS036NH, AWUS036NHA, AWUS036NHR, AWUS036NHV,… Todosestos modelostambiéntienenunbuenalcance de señal aunque sinllegaral modelo AWUS036H. A su favoruna mayorestabilidadde conexión,especialmente en AWUS036NHA y una mayor velocidadúnicamentesi laredque emite señal está configuradaen802.11N Que antena WiFi comprocon tecnologíaN Es una preguntamuycomúnnos realizan,yesque si necesitastecnologíaN,tienes unamplio catálogode modelosdisponibles:  RalinkRT3070. AWUS036NH, AWUS036NEH  RealtekRTL8188RU: AWUS036NHR  Realtek RTL8188EUS: AWUS036NHV  AtherosAR9271: AWUS036NHA Se trata de 3 diferentesfabricantesque realizanmodelosmuysimilaresencuanto prestaciones. Siendode losmásantiguosAR9271, RT3070 y RTL8188RU por este orden. Tratarse unchipsetmás antiguonodebe serun factorte lo haga descartar,sinotodo lo contrario.Modelosmásantiguoste van a dar una compatibilidadcon distribucionesde auditoria. En su contra losmodelosmásmodernoscomoAWUS036NHV o AWUS036NHR, van a tener una mayorcompatibilidadconsistemasoperativosmasactualizados.Noolvides teneren cuentael modelovayasa elegirseacompatiblecontusistemaoperativo.
  40. 40. Antena WiFi dual 5Ghz + 2.4Ghz o solo 2.4Ghz Si te has dado cuentaenlas lineasanterioressolose hantratadoadaptadoresWiFi enla banda 2.4Ghz. Esta ha sidola bandaWiFi más utilizadadurante losúltimos10años enEspaña. En losúltimos2-3 añoscon la aparicióndel protocolo802.11ac es comúncomenzarencontrar Routersque transmitenen5Ghz. Si tienesopciónautilizarredes5Ghzpodemos recomendarte el modelo AWUS036ACHcomo un modelodual. Que se diferencia2.4Ghz de 5Ghz La banda2.4Ghz esla mas comúnque utilizanlamayoríade portátiles,móviles,tablets,..Esta banda ofrece unacalidadde navegaciónaceptable enlamayoríade loscasos. Perocon el aumentode lapopularidadWiFi escomúnencontrarlugaresconsaturación gran númerode redesWiFi muycercanas. TenermuchasredesWiFi cercanasprovoca el alcance y calidadde la conexiónde nuestrared seamenor. Es el mismoejemplosi enunahabitaciónhaymuchaspersonashablandoala vez, estohace que lared le cueste mástrabajoconectarse y conseguirlavelocidadnecesitamos. Por estarazón surge la bandade 5Ghz, evitandoel grannumerode redesWiFi en2.4Ghz se puedenconseguirmayoresvelocidadesde conexión. Aunque labanda5Ghzal ser másalta tiene unmenorpoderde propagaciónycon ellomenoralcance,podrásconseguirunamayor velocidadcasi contoda probabilidad.
  41. 41. En todas lasconexionesWiFiintervienendoselementosque determinanel alcance ycalidad de la conexión.El tipode chipWiFi y suinfraestructuradeterminalavelocidadde transmisión, la frecuenciade 2,4 GHZ o 5Ghz, la compatibilidad,etc.,Perootrofactormuyimportante enel caso de que queramosestablecerunaconexiónWiFi amuchadistanciaesel diseñode la antena. Para poderllegarmáslejosconla señal WiFi necesitaremosunaantenadireccional.La distanciaque puede alcanzarvasiempre enrelaciónal tamañode laantenay al ángulode coberturaenel que recibe. ¿CuálessonlasmejoresWiFi panelesydireccionalesdel 2017? No hay unarespuestaprecisaaque antenaesmejorque otra,todo depende del usoque le vamos a dar, ya que las que tienenunángulomáscerradoson másdireccionalesylleganmáslejos, de forma que no podremosverlasredesWiFi que quedenfuera de ese ángulo.Porel contrario,lasantenasdireccionalespequeñastienenunángulomásabierto,puedenvertodas lasredesdel entorno,peronollegarántanlejoscomolasde más ganancia. 1. Los tres requisitospara enlacesWiFi a distancia. Para establecerunenlace WiFi de largoalcance siempre se necesitacumplircon3 requisitos básicos.La señal WiFi puede atravesarfácilmenteparedesfinasoarbolesaislados,peroesmás difícil que cruce un edificioenteroounbosque.Conladistanciase producenpérdidasde paquetesde datos,que si le sumamosotrotipode dificultadespuedenproducirel corte de la conexión,poreste motivolostresrequisitosindispensablesparaunaconexiónalarga distancia. 1.1 Línea de visióndirecta. No puede haberobstáculos,edificios,murosomontañas 1.2 Posiciónelevadade la antena. En la mismalíneahorizontal que el puntoaenlazar.Por ejemplo, si laantenaestáenunaazoteay el routeren un bajo,al no ocupar la mismalíneaen la horizontal nopodránverse parala conexión.Hayque ubicarsiempre laantenaWiFi direccional,aproximadamentealamismaaltura que el puntoemisor 1.3 Antena direccional orientaday dirigidahacia el emisorWiFi. Las antenasdireccionales emitenyrecibenseñal WiFi enunasoladirección,porlotanto,debe orientarsehaciaese lado. Cuantomás pequeñoseael ángulode aberturamásprecisadebe serlaorientación.Las antenaspanel nonecesitanunaalineaciónexacta,perolasyagi yparabólicassí esnecesario alinearlaslomásprecisoposible.Si necesitashacerunaorientaciónprecisade tuantenaWiFi. En este otro posthablamos de lasdiversastécnicasde orientaciónyalineaciónde antenas WiFi. Estos requisitossonindispensables,enprimerlugar,si nohay unalíneade visióndirectaypor ejemplotenemosunedificiodelante ounamontañano se puede establecerlaconexióna larga distancia.Ypor otro ladoel tipode antenaWiFi direccional tambiénesdeterminante. Con unaantenaPanel de pequeñotamañoentre 7dbi y36dbi llegaremosa300 o 500 metros ya que tienenunángulomuyabierto.Paramás distanciaentre 1km y 15 km necesitaremos siempre unaantenade tipo AntenaWiFi yagi o parabólicaconun ángulomás cerrado. Para crear un puente inalámbricooenlace PertoPerusaremoslasantenasWiFi direccionales. Las antenasse fabricanen diversostamañosyformasy se puedenutilizartantodentrode casa como al exterioroal aire libre.
  42. 42. 2. Cómofuncionan las antenas WiFi Direccionales,tiposde antenas,ángulo de abertura y alcance. A continuación,vamosadescribirloscuatromodelosde antenasWiFi direccionalesdiseñadas para conectarse por WiFi a mucha distancia.LasantenasWiFi direccionalesodirectivasson aquellasque porsudiseñopuedendirigirtodoel patrónde frecuenciahaciaunaúnica dirección.Unaantenadireccional recibe yemite laseñal WiFi haciadelante,yademástiene un ángulomás abiertoocerrado para poderllegaraúnmás lejos. La relacióndel ángulode aberturaconladistanciaque alcanzabásicamente permiteque a menorángulomásalcance.La formagráfica de verloescomparándoloconun focode luz.Una bombillasinfocoemite laluzenunángulode 360º iluminamuybiende cerca,perotiene muy poco alcance enla distancia.El focode unalinternaode unfaro de coche concentra toda la luzen unángulode abertura de 30º permitiendollegarmáslejos,si reducimosel ánguloaún más hasta 10º el alcance aumentamás,perono veremosnadaenloslaterales. En este gráficose puede vercómotrabajan loscuatro tiposde antenasdireccionalesysus características básicas: Las mejoresantenasdireccionalesparaWiFi a largadistancia.Paneles,yagi yparabólicas 2.1 Antena WiFi Mini Panel Alfa APA-M04 con unángulode apertura de unos60º esmuy práctica para usar eninterior.Esuna antenadireccional conunángulomuyabiertopara poder vertodas lasredesWiFi del entornoyun alcance de hasta 300 Metros con muybuenacalidad.
  43. 43. Compraaquí ALFA NETWORKAPA-M04 7dbi. 8,90€ Envío Gratis !!! 2.2 Antena Panel de largo alcance MelonN4000. Con un ángulode 35º puede localizarlas redesque se sitúanfuerade la casa hasta unadistanciaincreíble de 800 metros.Es completamenteimpermeableyse puede colocaral exteriorbajolluviaysol.Es el modelomás usadopara largo alcance porque sutamaño esmanejable ymuyfácil de instalar. RouterOpenwrtWiFi SILICEOUSB y antenapanel direccional Comprar KITAntenaWiFi Panel de 36º de aberturacon router OpenwrtSILICEO. 75,30 EUR. Envío Gratis 2.3 Antena Yagi AlfaNetwork AYA-2410. Es un modeloprofesional conunángulomuycerrado de unos 30º. Suinstalaciónesunpoco más compleja.Se recomiendaparaconectarse aredes muylejanas,peroesnecesarioapuntarlaconbastante precisión.
  44. 44. Comprar Yagi antenaWIFi direccional AYA 10DBI. 2.4 Antena Parabólica WiFi de rejilla. Por diseñolarejillaparabólicasiempre vaateneruna gananciamuy altay ademásu ancho de haz muyestrechoque loconvierte enlafavoritaentre losinstaladoresprofesionalesde antenasWiFi. Compraaquí ALFA NETWORKAGA-2424T 24dbi. 3. Las parabólicas WiFi AGA-2424T y AGA5828T El modelo de antenaWiFi parabólicaWiFi eslamejorantenade largoalcance para enlaces puntoa punto (PTPperto per). Este es el modelode antenasWiFi direccionalesparalarga distancianecesarioparallevarseñal WiFi enel campooenel mundorural,para cogerel WiFi de losayuntamientosde losmunicipiosyllevarloporejemploalosusuariosdomésticosque necesitanparatransferirunaseñal de unpuntoespecíficoaotro. La parabólicaWiFi esideal paraalguienque usael repetidorWiFi simpleparacentrarse enla fuente de señal,asícomopara alguienque desee utilizarunacombinaciónde dospuntosde acceso para crear un enlace “backhaul link”.
  45. 45. Esta antenaparabólicaAGA2424 esla que usan serviciosde telecomunicacionesparallevar internetporWiFi a clientesmediantelatécnicade backhaul WiFi. Estatécnicabásicamente operacon el principiode eslabonesde unacadenaque transmitenlosdatospuntoapunto hasta una estacióncentral que eslaque provee el servicio. Con el finde dar soporte a lasconexionesWiFi de largoalcance enespaciosabiertos,la popularmarca AlfaNetworkhamejoradoenel 2017 sus modelosde antenasde rejillade la serie AGA,condiseños tantopara 2,4Ghz como de 5Ghz. El modelomásusadoenla frecuenciade 2,4Ghz esla AlfaAGA-2424T que destaca porla fantásticagama y lacapacidad de transmitira altavelocidadde Internetatravésde enlacesde largoalcance.La primeravezque se instalase presentael únicoinconvenienteque esla necesidadde orientarlacorrectamente.Conunángulode sólo7 grados de abertura puede causar grandesdiferenciasenlaintensidadde laseñal,lacalidadyla velocidadsi noajustamos dentrode ese ángulo. El diseñoenrejillaestápensadoparapermitirpasarel vientoynoafectael rendimientode la señal.HayantenasWiFi de rejillaparabólicastantoen2.4GHz como en5GHz. Asegúrese de elegirel tipode frecuenciade suenlace puntoa punto,yaque cada tipode antenasólo funcionaráenel espectrodiseñado. ALFA NETWORKAGA-5828T 28dbi. AGA2424T 2.4GHz trabaja en protocolos 802.11b/g/n 150 MBps / 300 Mbps. 5GHz trabaja en protocolos802.11n/a/ac/ac2 con velocidadesentre 300Mbps y 1.3 GBPS. ModeloParabólicaWiFi Ganancia Anchode señal Alcance aprox. Frecuencia AGA-2424T 24 dBi 7 Grados 3KM / 15KM 2.4 GHz AGA-5828T 28 dBi 3 Grados 8 KM/ 25 kM 5 GHz
  46. 46. TIPOS DE ANTENAS ANTENAS DIRECCIONALES (O PLANARES ) Las antenasdirecionales concentranlaseñal enunáreaconcreta,por lo que se puedenlograr enlacesde varioskilometros.Podemosimaginarel patrónde radiaciónde laantenadireccional como el focode unalinterna.Laapertura horizontal puedevariarentre 4° - 60° y son ideales para hacer conexionespuntoapunto. ANTENA OMNIDIRECCIONALES En las antenasomnidireccionales,laseñal esdirigidaenunplanohorizontal de 360°, aunque su aperturavertical suele serbastante reducida.El patrónteorico de radiaciónessemejantea un "donut",porlo que sucentro esun "0", o como unabombilla,donde laintensidadde laluz esinferiorala del focode una linterna. ANTENAS SECTORIALES Las antenassectorialespuedenofrecerunaámpliaaperturahorizontal de entre 60°y 180° , y como sunombre indica,sonidealesparaproporcionarcoberturaporsectores.
  47. 47. Tambiénpodemoscubrirunplanode 360° horizontalesconunarray de 3 antenas,obteniendo mayor eficienciaque conunasólaantenaomnidireccional POLARIZACIÓNEN LAS ANTENAS Y SUSDIFERENTES APLICACIONES La polarizaciónde unaantenaeslaorientacióndel campoeléctricoradiadoporlamisma.Ésta puede serunapolarizaciónhorizontal,vertical,cicularoelíptica.Comonormageneral las antenasusan polarizaciónvertical yconmenosfrecuenciapolarizaciónhorizontal.También podemosencontrarantenasque usanpolarizacióndual,esdecir,horizontal yvertical al mismo tiempo. PUNTO A PUNTODE CORTA DISTANCIA Antenasdirectivastipoplanarde 8dBi de gananciay una aperturade 60 º x 60 º. Con esta configuración sepueden obtenerenlacesdealrededorde 1,5 Km,dependiendo también dela potencia de salida de la radio. PUNTOA PUNTODE MEDIA DISTANCIA Antenasdirectivastipo yagi de16dBi de ganancia y una apertura de 24 º x 30 º. Debido a que la apertura en menorqueuna antena planar,serequieremásprecisión para el alineamiento. Con esta configuración sepueden obtenerenlacesdealrededorde 5-6 Km,dependiendo también de la potencia de salida de la radio.
  48. 48. PUNTOA PUNTODE LARGA DISTANCIA Antenasdirectivastipo parabólica de muy alta ganancia,con una una apertura de3 º x 3 º. Ya queson antenasidealespara cubrirmuchoskilómetrosy ofrecen una apertura muy reducida, es recomendableel uso de alguna herramienta dealineamiento.Con esta configuración se pueden obtenerenlacesde hasta50 Km,dependiendo también dela potencia de salida de la radio. PUNTOA MULTIPUNTOCONANTENA OMNIDIRECIONALVS PLANAR En el esquema podemosobservarquela estación baseutiliza una antena omnidireccionaly los clientes antenasdirectivas.La apertura horizontaldela antena omnies de360º y las estacionesse encuentran a una distancia de 1,5 Km. En muchasocasioneslosclientes usan antenasdipolo depoca ganancia,deunos3dBi, porlo que la distancia entre estación basey cliente será inferior quesi se usaran antenasdirectivastipo planarcomo en este caso. PUNTOA MULTIPUNTOCONANTENA SECTORIAL VS PLANAR En el esquema podemosobservarquela estación baseutiliza una antena sectorialy los clientes antenasdirectivastipo planary omnidireccional.La apertura horizontaldela antena sectorial es de 120º y 8º verticalmente.Estasantenasofrecen un amplio sectorde cobertura horizontal, pero debemostener en cuentaque su apertura vertical es muy reducida,así quedependede dondela situemos,silos clientes estan muy próximosy hay mucho desnivelentre ambos,es probablequeno tengan cobertura.Podemosusarun array detresantenassectorialesde 120º y conseguiruna cobertura en todaslasdirecciones con un rango dealcance mayorqueuna antena omnidireccionalconvencional.

×