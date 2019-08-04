Read Nursing School Entrance Exams Prep 2019-2020: Your All-in-One Guide to the Kaplan and HESI Exams Ebook Free

Author : Kaplan Nursing

Language : English

Link Download : https://firts-book.blogspot.com/?book=1506234542



Completely revised and reorganized, Kaplan's Nursing School Entrance Exams Prep 2019-2020 is focused review of the HESI A2 and the Kaplan Nursing Admission Test—two major nursing school entrance assessments. Exam-specific practice, concise content review, and expert test-taking strategies will prepare you to face the first test of your nursing career with confidence.We're so confident that Nursing School Entrance Exams offers the guidance you need that we guarantee it: After studying with our book, you'll score higher—or you'll get your money back.Realistic Practice. Detailed Review.Four practice tests: two for HESI A2, two for KaplanNew topic-specific science chapters: anatomy & physiology, biology, organ systems, and chemistryNew writing and grammar sectionsReview content organized along the test blueprints and identified by examDiagnostic test to identify the topics where you need the most reviewQuick-reference resources highlight frequently used math formulas and commonly misspelled words to rememberExpert GuidanceKaplan's expert nursing faculty reviews and updates content regularlyPractical advice for the career-change nursing studentWe invented test prep—Kaplan (www.kaptest.com) has been helping students for 80 years, and our proven strategies have helped legions of students achieve their dreams

