Healthcare
May. 12, 2021

Immunosuppressive drugs market research report global forecast till 2025

  1. 1. Global Immunosuppressive Drugs Market Research Report: By Drug Type (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Antiproliferative Agents, mTOR Inhibitors, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disease, Organ Transplant, Kidney Transplant, Heart Transplant, Others) and By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Organ Transplant Centers, Others) – Forecast to 2025 Market Highlights According to MRFR analysis, the global immunosuppressive drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of ~4.63% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 10,282 million in 2018. Immunosuppressive drugs are antirejection medicines that obstruct or prevent activity of the immune system. The growth of the global immunosuppressive drugs market is driven by various factors such as the rising incidence rate of autoimmune diseases and increasing cases of organ failures with the need for organ transplantation. However, the high costs of transplantation procedures and the side effects of the drugs are expected to curb the growth of the global immunosuppressive drugs market. Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8228 The global Immunosuppressive Drugs Market is currently dominated by numerous market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in May 2015, Pfizer, Inc. was granted US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Rapamune (Sirolimus) for the treatment of lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM). Key Players Some of the key players in the global immunosuppressive drugs market are Accord Healthcare (US), Astellas Pharma (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Genzyme Co. (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc (India), Mylan Laboratories Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Actavis, Inc. (US), and Zydus Cadila (India). Segmentation The global immunosuppressive drugs market has been segmented based on drug type, route of administration, application, and end user. The market, based on drug type, has been segmented into calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, antiproliferative agents, mTOR inhibitors, IMDH inhibitors, and others. The calcineurin inhibitors segment is likely to hold the majority share of the global immunosuppressive drugs market owing to the high efficacy of these drugs. This drug class is the most preferred after organ transplantation procedures. The corticosteroids segment is expected to be the fastest-growing as medical professionals increasingly prefer these drugs. The market, by route of administration, has been bifurcated into intravenous, oral, and others. The intravenous segment is expected to be the largest, while the oral segment is
  2. 2. projected to be the fastest-growing. Key market players for increasingly seeking approvals for their oral immunosuppressive drugs. The global immunosuppressive drug market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into autoimmune disease, organ transplant, and others. The autoimmune disease segment is projected to be the largest due to the increasing occurrences and growing incidence rates of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The organ transplant segment is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to the increased number of transplant donors and the rising number of organ transplant procedures. The organ transplant segment has been further divided into kidney transplant, liver transplant, heart transplant, and others. The end user segments of the market are hospitals and clinics, organ transplant centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the rising number of patient admissions and the growing number of hospitals in developing economies. The organ transplant centers segment is expected to be the fastest- growing; this growth can be attributed to the increased use of immunosuppressants post- transplant procedures. Regional Analysis The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The immunosuppressive drugs market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The immunosuppressive drugs market in the Americas is projected to be the largest during the forecast period owing to the large patient pool. The European immunosuppressive drugs market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The immunosuppressive drugs market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific immunosuppressive is projected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. The immunosuppressive drugs market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa. Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/immunosuppressive-drugs- market-8228 About US: Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. Contact Us: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
  Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

