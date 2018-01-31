Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
In a brand-new Plume hardcover edition, here is the story of an intransigent young architect, Howard Roark, of his violent...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
Download Full Version The Fountainhead Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Fountainhead audiobook free online listening

9 views

Published on

The Fountainhead audiobook free online listening

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Fountainhead audiobook free online listening

  1. 1. In a brand-new Plume hardcover edition, here is the story of an intransigent young architect, Howard Roark, of his violent battle against a mindless status quo, and of his explosive love affair with a beautiful woman who worships him yet struggles to defeat him. In order to build his kind of buildings according to his own standards, Roark must fight against every variant of human corruption, including an unprincipled, parasitic rival; a powerful publisher of yellow journalism; and, worst of all, the country's leading humanitarian and power-luster ("Everything that can't be ruled, must go"). Epochal, impassioned, and hugely controversial, The Fountainhead - with more than six million copies in print - has become the classic American statement of individualism. Rand shows why every great innovator was hated and denounced, and why man's ego is the fountainhead of human greatness. Brilliantly written and daringly original, here - as resonant today as it was sixty years ago - is a novel about a hero. listen The Fountainhead audiobook download free The Fountainhead audiobook free download The Fountainhead audiobook free online The Fountainhead audiobook mp3 download The Fountainhead audiobook The Fountainhead audiobook free The Fountainhead listen audiobook online LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Fountainhead
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  4. 4. Download Full Version The Fountainhead Audiobook OR

×