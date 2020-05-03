How to customize invoices in quick books

QuickBooks comes with ample options and the invoice is one of them. Making invoices and editing invoices as per user choice is one of the best features of QuickBooks. Generally, QuickBooks is used by a small and medium-sized business as gradually it is becoming the world’s most wanted accounting software among the users. Today’s article will cover how to customize the invoices. You can use the invoice to record sales transactions from the customer who are paying or who are not paying and even for those who are paying the partial payment. https://tinyurl.com/y86uuqhb