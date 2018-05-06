Synnopsis :

Addresses the complex interactions between health, illness and culture by setting out anthropological theory, and integrating this with the practice of healthcare using real-life examples and case histories.



Author : Cecil G. Helman

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Cecil G. Helman ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://mazdagt24.blogspot.fi/?book=0340914505

