GoogleAnalyticsSeminar_200721

1 Google Analytics セミナー
2 • Google Analyticsの紹介  GAの紹介 • GAの機能説明  ディメンションと指標  機能紹介 • まず見るべきGAのレポート  流入経路分析  ページ遷移調査 セミナー目次
3 Google Analyticsの紹介
4 アクセス解析とは  Webサイトへのアクセスに対して「ユーザー属性」「流入経路」「行動(主にページ)」 の3軸から分析を行い、サイトの状況を把握することを指します。 Webサイト どんな ユーザーが？ どうやって？ サイト内 どのページを...
5 Google Analytics（以下GA） ～特徴～  Googleが無料で提供するWebサイトのアクセス解析ツール。  国内上場企業の8割が導入。  通常、正式なサポート等は整っておらず、マニュアルもないため、利用者は 各自で情報...
6 GAの機能説明
7 データの見方の基本 唐突ですが、例えば自社の社員をデータ分析したい時・・・  部署？  性別？  出身地？ etc.  人数？  平均年齢？  平均勤続年数？ etc. ✕軸 数値
8 GAにおける指標の名称 Ex.1 ページごとに、 閲覧（PV）数を見たい。 Ex.2 ユーザーのデバイスごとに、 サイトの滞在時間を見たい。 ○○ごとに、××を見たい。 ディメン ション 指標
9 【レポート画面】ページごとのページビュー数etc. ディメンションと指標 指標 デ ィ メ ン シ ョ ン
10 ディメンションの説明 デ ィ メ ン シ ョ ン 指標
11 ディメンションの種類（大分類） リアルタイム ・・・ 現在のサイト訪問状況 ユーザー・・・ どんなユーザーが訪問しているか 集客 ・・・ どんな経路で流入しているか 行動 ・・・ どんなページが閲覧されているか コンバージョン ・・・ コ...
12 ディメンションの種類のイメージ Webサイト どこから？ 何を使って？ どうやって？ サイト内 どのページを見た？ http://digitalidentity.co.jp/ ユーザー 集客 行動
13 補足：よく使うディメンション  ユーザー 性別（ユーザー＞ユーザー属性＞性別） 年齢（ユーザー＞ユーザー属性＞年齢） 新規とリピーター（ユーザー＞行動＞新規とリピーター） デバイスカテゴリ（ユーザー＞モバイル＞概要）  集客 参照元/...
14 GAの画面の構成 期間の指定 出力の選択 ディメンションの選択 表示数の指定
15 まず見るべきGAのレポート
16 重要なレポート ～重要な理由～  施策に直接的に繋がる。(cf ユーザー属性)  効果検証で施策評価に繋がる。 １ 2 流入：「参照元 / メディア」 行動：「ページ」  本当に抑えるべきディメンションは「参照元 / メディア」「ペ...
17 流入：経路分析  STEP1：「参照元 / メディア」の選択 ディメンション：「集客＞すべてのトラフィック＞参照元/メディア」を選択
18 流入：経路分析 メディア organic・・・自然検索経由。 cpc・・・リスティング広告経由。※次ページの補足参照 display・・・ディスプレイ広告経由。※次ページの補足参照 referral・・・リファラー。外部サイトのリンク経由...
19 流入：経路分析  STEP2：流入経路別の評価 【集客量】 どれだけお客さんを呼べたか 【CV貢献】 どれだけ目標達成に繋がったか
20 行動：ページ遷移調査  STEP1:ページ別のボリュームゾーンの確認 ディメンションで「行動＞サイトコンテンツ＞すべてのページ」を選択 影響度合い： 施策がどれだけ意味を持つのか ボトルネック： ユーザーが出やすいページの理解
21 【補足】行動：ページ遷移調査  STEP2:ページ間の遷移状況の把握 「ナビゲーション サマリー」を選択
22 【補足】行動：ページ遷移調査 「現在の選択範囲」で軸となるページを選択し、遷移状況の把握  STEP2:ページ間の遷移状況の把握
23 【補足】マーケティング用語で言い直すと・・・  カスタマージャーニー分析
24 まとめ • GAで見る事ができるのは、 「ユーザー属性」「流入経路」「閲覧行動(ページ)」の3つ • データ構造はディメンション(軸)×指標(数値)、 まずは自分の見たい軸を探せる(選択できる)ように • 分析は「参照元 / メディア」「...
