China - State of Influencers 2023.pdf

China’s influencer marketing industry is well ahead of the rest of the world. The

advanced functionality and integration of social media, e-commerce and mobile

payments has enabled the Chinese KOL and KOC economy to grow at a pace not

seen anywhere else in the world. This growth has been accelerated by the Covid-19

pandemic and the consequent prevention measures that included closing physical

stores, dining in, in-person events and sporadic district lockdowns. These measures

have led to a significant increase in the amount of time Chinese consumers spend

on the internet. In fact, the average Chinese consumer today spends over seven

hours a day on the internet . About two-thirds of those seven hours is spent using

social or content apps, as users increasingly seek information about the world

around them through social media, influencers and friends to help make purchase

decisions.



PJdaren’s preliminary estimates suggest that from September 2021 to October 2022

there were more than 10.1 million KOLs and KOCs across China’s social media

ecosystem with a fan base of over 10,000 followers – a figure larger than anything

seen elsewhere in the world. China’s influencers published an average of 38.3 million

posts on a daily basis.



PJDAREN INSIGHTS 4

CHINA’S INFLUENCER MARKETING INDUSTRY

Introduction



According to the National

Bureau of Statistics, China’s

influencer economy grew

from CN¥241.9 billion (US$

38.5 billion) in 2018 to CN¥1.3

trillion (US$210 billion) in 2020.

It is estimated that by the

year 2025, the total market

size of China’s influencer

economy will reach CN¥6.7

trillion (US$1.035 trillion).