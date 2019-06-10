2. master class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MASTERCLASS Catalin Matei CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, INCREASE MEDIA TORONTO, ON ~ MAY 16 – 17, 2019 | DIGIMARCONCANADA.CA #D...
process > ideas
Catalin Matthew Founder & CEO Increase Media
Questions & Polls 1. Go to slido.com 2. Enter Code: digimarconeast Or go to: app2.sli.do/event/wiksduoa
State of Social Media ● Digital ad spending surpassed TV ad spend for the first year ever in 2017 (source: magna global)
State of Social Media ● Digital surpassing traditional soon as an overall. (source: eMarketer)
State of Social Media ● Marketing Spending by category
State of Social Media ● Costs increasing but still incredible opportunity (beginning of the curve - Google 2006)
State of Social Media ● Supply and demand curves on ad platforms (Content created/Ads vs Impressions/ad inventory)
State of Social Media
What is the solution?
Be better
Be different
Be different (not only channels)
Be better By adding process
Be better Cost of decisions is low => action > accuracy Good processes will lead to outcomes (with time) => process > idea...
A word from our sponsor (jk) Outsized returns often come from betting against conventional wisdom, and conventional wisdom...
Again… What is the solution?
Disclaimer This is an approximate process that is designed to stirr people in the right direction. It doesn't tackle issue...
Process (Overview)
Documents/Resources ● Discovery ○ Client Resources (Marketing Strategy, Goals & KPIs, Customer Profile, etc) ● Strategy ○ ...
Discovery ● To understand the current situation and the available information & resources (Customer Profile, Brand Messagi...
Customer journey ● Customer Journey (Link)
Customer Journey Problems & Process Touch points Think & feel Experience Data
Strategy (overview)
Strategy Goal: to increase sales in Q4 by $100.000 ○ KPI 1 (CPA) = $50 ○ KPI 2 (AOV) = $500 ○ KPI 3 (New customers) = 200 ...
Strategy (Create hypothesis)
Strategy Hypothesis - Variables Channel - Facebook, Instagram, etc Ad level - Creative - Message - Alignment with the plat...
Strategy ● If [the first 5 seconds of the video will be attention grabbing - creative] then [the percentage of people that...
Strategy (Create Strategy)
Execution Just do it (specific process)
Analysis (Overview)
And… some hypothesis
LCV:CAC Ratios as focus News vs Impact
LCV:CAC Ratios as focus Before & After Example
Human Marketing Show that you care/are human in your posts - Netflix feed (MEME account)
Human Marketing Care in your community management (not even found the good ones) - Netflix
catalin@increasemedia.com Presentation & software
instagram.com/catalinmatei1 facebook.com/iscatalin linkedin.com/in/catalinmatei1 youtube.com/catalinmatei bit.ly/genu-podc...
2. master class

