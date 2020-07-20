Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pamchalcarpet

برای خرید اینترنتی فرش پامچال به وب سایت دیجی فرش مراجعه فرمایید
digifarsh.com

  1. 1. ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬‫سال‬ ‫در‬1370‫به‬ ‫آغاز‬ ‫گلمهر‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مارک‬ ‫با‬‫فرش‬ ‫اقسام‬ ‫فرآوری‬ ‫با‬ ‫توانست‬ ‫و‬ ‫نمود‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ، ‫باال‬ ‫کیفی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫با‬ ‫ماشینی‬‫اینکه‬ ‫و‬ ‫احسن‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫به‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫گوناگون‬ ‫سالیق‬ ‫و‬ ‫درخواست‬ ‫سازی‬ ‫برآورده‬ ‫خط‬‫سال‬ ‫در‬ .‫دهد‬ ‫گسترش‬ ‫روز‬ ‫هر‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫تولید‬1381‫و‬ ‫خود‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫نمودن‬ ‫مدرن‬ ‫با‬‫گیری‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫با‬ ‫ماشین‬‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ای‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فراوری‬ ‫توانست‬ ، ‫خودکار‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫آالت‬‫نماید‬ ‫وارد‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫عنوان‬. ‫بازار‬ ‫در‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬ ‫نمونه‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫با‬،‫دستباف‬ ‫و‬ ‫قدیمی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نقوش‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫نموده‬ ‫جدیدی‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫به‬ ‫مبادرت‬‫ایجاد‬ ‫اعم‬ .‫است‬ ‫کالسیک‬ ،‫فانتزی‬ ،‫مدرن‬ ،‫ایرانی‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫با‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫با‬‫تراکم‬700،1000،1200،‫ساده‬ ‫های‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫با‬ ‫هایی‬ ‫قالی‬ ، ‫اتاق‬ ‫با‬ ‫متناسب‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫سه‬‫انواع‬ ، ‫فرش‬ ‫تابلو‬ ،‫کودکان‬ ‫های‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ، ‫گلیم‬ ،‫پشتی‬ ،‫مسجد‬ ‫های‬ ‫سجاده‬‫تجمالتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫هتل‬ ‫متناسب‬.…‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫می‬1000‫یکی‬ ‫شانه‬ ،‫پرطرفدارترین‬ ‫از‬‫این‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫زیباترین‬ ‫و‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫پرفروش‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫شرکت‬‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫انواع‬‫متنوع‬ ‫های‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫های‬ ‫رشته‬ ‫و‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫بردن‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫زیبا‬ ‫و‬ ‫کیفیت‬‫زیبا‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬1000‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تداوم‬ ‫و‬ ‫بقا‬ ،‫فرش‬ ‫چشمگیر‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫افزون‬ ‫شانه‬‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫سبب‬. ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫مشخصات‬ ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫این‬‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬‫عالمت‬ ‫اخذ‬ ‫به‬ ‫موفق‬ ‫باال‬ ‫کیفی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫با‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬C E‫در‬ ‫اتحادیه‬‫نامه‬ ‫گواهی‬ ‫دریافت‬ ،‫اروپا‬ISO 9001‫و‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫ملی‬ ‫استاندارد‬ ‫اخذ‬ ، ‫المان‬ ‫از‬….‫برای‬ .‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫پیشاهنگ‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫و‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫فرایند‬ ‫راحتی‬‫ماشینی‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تطبیق‬ ‫فرصت‬ ،‫ماشینی‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫به‬ ‫آنالین‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫خویش‬‫دلیل‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ .‫است‬‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫انواع‬‫طریق‬ ‫از‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬‫اقسام‬ ‫و‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫امکان‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ .‫نمود‬ ‫معتبرخریداری‬ ‫اینترنتی‬‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گلشیفته‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نظیر‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫طرح‬‫و‬ ‫ماهدیس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫پامچال‬…‫را‬ ‫برگزیدن‬ ‫با‬ .‫دهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫عزیز‬ ‫خریداران‬ ‫اختیار‬ ‫در‬‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫از‬ ‫هریک‬‫مربوط‬ ‫اطالعات‬ ‫به‬
  2. 2. ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫لیست‬ ‫نظیر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬‫دسترسی‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫به‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫دردسر‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫و‬ ‫راحت‬ ‫خیلی‬ ‫و‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫خرید‬‫پرداخت‬ ‫آن‬. ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫های‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫نانو‬‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬‫فرش‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫ابتکار‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫می‬ ‫پامچال‬‫تندرستی‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫قصد‬ ‫با‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫اساسی‬ .‫است‬ ‫آمده‬ ‫پدید‬ ‫عزیز‬ ‫مشتریانی‬ ‫ویژگی‬‫بودن‬ ‫بو‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫و‬ ‫باکتریال‬ ‫آنتی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫کند‬ ‫خصوصیت‬ ‫با‬ ‫نانویی‬ ‫فرش‬ .‫است‬ ‫آن‬‫ضد‬ ‫و‬ ‫سوز‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫هر‬ .‫است‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫حال‬ ‫در‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫لک‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬ ‫فرش‬‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫سفارش‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫مصرف‬ ‫درخواست‬ ‫به‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫و‬ ،‫شود‬‫یکی‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫یا‬ ‫مذکور‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫خصوصیات‬ ‫کلیه‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫ها‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬. ‫پامچال‬ ‫باکتریال‬ ‫آنتی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫آلرژی‬ ‫به‬ ‫دچار‬ ‫اشخاص‬ ‫برای‬ ‫علت‬ ‫همین‬ ‫به‬ ‫کند‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫تحریک‬ ‫را‬ ‫پیرامون‬ ‫حساسیت‬‫بسیار‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫کودک‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ .‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫محسوب‬ ‫مناسب‬‫است‬ ‫مناسب‬ ً‫کامال‬. ‫پامچال‬ ‫بوی‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫است‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫تردد‬ ‫پر‬ ‫و‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫های‬ ‫مکان‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫هتل‬ ،‫مساجد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫این‬.‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬‫بوی‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫مانع‬ ‫سرانجام‬ ‫و‬ ‫محصور‬ ‫را‬ ‫میکروارگانیسم‬ ‫تکثیر‬ ‫پامچال‬‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫بد‬ ‫بوی‬. ‫پامچال‬ ‫سوز‬ ‫کند‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫های‬ ‫مکان‬ ،‫ها‬ ‫هتل‬ ‫برای‬ ‫برده‬ ‫نام‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫این‬‫های‬ ‫آپارتمان‬ ‫و‬ ‫عمومی‬‫مطلوب‬ ‫انتخابی‬ ‫شلوغ‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫برای‬ ‫زیرکانه‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یک‬ ‫کندسوز‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ .‫است‬‫گسترش‬ ‫از‬‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫چون‬ .‫است‬ ‫سوزی‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫در‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫باعث‬ ، ‫سوزی‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫صورت‬‫این‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫فراگیر‬ ‫از‬ ‫مانع‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫خود‬ ‫شخصی‬ ‫منازل‬ ‫برای‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫فرش‬‫است‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مورد‬.
  3. 3. ‫پامچال‬ ‫لک‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫لک‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نانو‬ ‫شود‬ ‫تمیز‬ ‫راحتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫خواهید‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫هستید‬ ‫فرشی‬ ‫دنبال‬ ‫به‬ ‫اگر‬‫ا‬ ‫یک‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬‫نتخاب‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫ساختار‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫مناسب‬ ً‫کامال‬‫به‬ ‫مایعات‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫آب‬ ‫فرورفتن‬‫ژرفای‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫روی‬ ‫بر‬ ‫لک‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫بافت‬‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫جلوگیری‬. ‫مزایای‬‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫کشور‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫سراسر‬ ‫به‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫رایگان‬ ‫ارسال‬ ‫گارانتی‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫محل‬ ‫در‬ ‫پول‬ ‫پرداخت‬ ‫عیدانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫در‬ ‫ویژه‬ ‫تخفیفات‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫که‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫لیست‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫ارائه‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬700 ‫و‬ ‫شانه‬…. ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫معتبر‬ ‫های‬ ‫فروشگاه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫و‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫نمود‬ ‫تهیه‬. ‫ها‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫کلیه‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫این‬ ‫در‬100‫آکریلیک‬ ٪ ‫گردد‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫واسطه‬ ‫بی‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫تا‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫بوده‬. ‫مختلف‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫با‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫انواع‬6،‫متری‬9‫و‬ ‫متری‬ 12‫صرف‬ ‫به‬ ‫مقرون‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫متری‬‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫ه‬. ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬‫گلشیفته‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬‫سرمه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کرم‬ ، ‫فیلی‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫سه‬ ‫در‬ ‫گلشیفته‬ ‫مدل‬‫ای‬1000‫شانه‬‫تراکم‬ ‫با‬3000‫نخ‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬100 ‫کلکسیون‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫جزوه‬ ‫آکریلیک‬ ‫درصد‬‫از‬ ‫یکی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫این‬ ‫واقع‬ ‫در‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫این‬ ‫ها‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫مناسب‬‫کف‬ ‫پوشش‬ ‫برای‬‫های‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫دانید‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫همانگونه‬ .‫است‬ ‫منزلی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫در‬ ‫کالسیک‬‫زیرا‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫محسوب‬ ‫مزیت‬ ‫یک‬ ‫خود‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫گوناگون‬ ‫های‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫و‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫که‬‫نمود‬ ‫ست‬ ‫آسانی‬ ‫به‬ ‫دکوراسیونی‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫هر‬ ‫با‬.
  4. 4. ‫ب‬ ‫ریز‬ ‫و‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫با‬ ‫گلشیفته‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫گفت‬ ‫باید‬‫خیلی‬ ‫افتی‬‫با‬ ‫چشمگیری‬ ‫تشابه‬ ‫و‬ ‫باال‬ ‫به‬ ‫شما‬ ‫خانه‬ ‫برای‬ ‫زینتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫ابریشم‬ ‫های‬ ‫فرش‬‫کیفی‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫با‬ ‫اولیه‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫گیری‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ .‫آید‬ ‫می‬ ‫شمار‬ ‫که‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫و‬ ‫باال‬‫بهترین‬‫زیبا‬ ‫و‬ ‫مرغوب‬ ‫ای‬ ‫فرآورده‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫در‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫های‬ ‫رشته‬ ‫مبدل‬‫نظاره‬ ‫هر‬ ‫چشم‬ ‫خود‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫نموده‬‫های‬ ‫اندازه‬ .‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫جلب‬ ‫خود‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫گری‬‫سفارش‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫گلشیفته‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫مربوطه‬ ‫فرش‬6،‫متری‬9‫و‬ ‫متری‬12‫ابعاد‬ ‫و‬ ‫متری‬1*1/5،1*2،1*3،1*4،1*5‫و‬2.25* 1/5‫به‬ ‫مقرون‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫در‬‫باشد‬ ‫می‬ ‫صرفه‬. ‫با‬ ‫آشنایی‬‫ماهدیس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬‫ماهدیس‬ ‫طرح‬‫کلیه‬ ‫رعایت‬ ‫با‬‫طرفی‬ ‫از‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ .‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫استاندارد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ظرافت‬ ‫دلیل‬ ‫به‬‫نموده‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫چند‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫جذاب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ساده‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫دلیل‬ ‫به‬ ‫دیگر‬ ‫طرفی‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫نرمی‬.‫است‬ ‫این‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫این‬ ‫ساخت‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫و‬ ‫الیاف‬ ‫ترین‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫کارگیری‬ ‫به‬‫متمادی‬ ‫های‬ ‫سال‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫ماندگ‬‫نماید‬ ‫ار‬. ‫در‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫این‬ ‫ماشینی‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫از‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫این‬8‫های‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫و‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تولید‬ ‫رنگ‬‫از‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫است‬ ‫المان‬ ‫بایر‬ ‫موثق‬ ‫کارتل‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫مصنوعی‬ ‫پشم‬‫پشم‬ ‫های‬ ‫ویژگی‬ ‫کلیه‬ ‫دارای‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫که‬ ‫این‬ ‫ایرانی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ظریف‬ ‫ساخت‬ .‫باشد‬ ‫طبیعی‬‫دک‬ ‫زیبایی‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫نوع‬‫داخلی‬ ‫وراسیون‬ ‫و‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫بودن‬ ‫دارا‬ .‫باشد‬‫نمودن‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫و‬ ‫بوده‬ ‫آن‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫مزایای‬ ‫از‬ ،‫مدل‬ ‫این‬ ‫گوناگون‬ ‫های‬ ‫سایز‬ ‫بخش‬‫وجود‬ ‫به‬ ‫داخلی‬ ‫دکوراسیون‬ ‫بیشتر‬ ‫درخشش‬ ‫برای‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫از‬ ‫مدل‬ ‫یک‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬‫آورد‬ ‫می‬. ‫ماهدیس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫زیبای‬ ‫قالی‬100‫آلرژی‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫و‬ ‫دهی‬ ‫پرز‬ ‫فاقد‬ ،‫آکریلیک‬ ٪‫بافت‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫بوده‬ ‫برخوردار‬ ‫زیادی‬ ‫طرفدارهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫روشن‬ ‫رنگ‬ ‫نداشتن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ریز‬ ‫های‬‫مقرون‬ ‫قیمت‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ .‫است‬ ‫مشتریان‬ ‫توانسته‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫صرفه‬ ‫به‬‫فرش‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫این‬ ‫های‬ ‫سایز‬ .‫نماید‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫خود‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫بیشتری‬12 ‫و‬ ‫متری‬6‫می‬ ‫متری‬‫استفاده‬ ‫سفارش‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫بر‬ ‫زیاد‬ ‫فروش‬ ‫علت‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫باشد‬‫قالیچه‬ ‫بافت‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫کنندگان‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫را‬. ‫به‬ ‫پامچال‬ ‫فرش‬ ‫اینترنتی‬ ‫خرید‬ ‫برای‬‫فرش‬ ‫دیجی‬ ‫سایت‬.‫کنید‬ ‫مراجعه‬

