Ing radio enlaces grupo f tema 2

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN AGUSTIN Facultad de Ingeniería de Producción y Servicios Escuela Profesional De Ingeniería Electrónica Docente : Ing. Borja Murillo Juan Alumnos : QuispeAsencio Jimmy Miguel. Arana Medina Diego Hans Verano Mamani Rafael Antonio Carpio Alpaca Jeyson Osmar Florez Vizarreta Hector Junior DISEÑO DE UN RADIOENLACE ENTRE LAS INSTALACIONES DE RADIO PATRULLA DE LA POLICIA NACIONAL DEL PERU Y LA BASE DE SERENAZGO DE LA MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE AREQUIPA EN EL DEPARTAMENTO DE AREQUIPA. Grupo: F Tema: 2
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION En el presente proyecto se detallará los estudios para realizar un radioenlace digital para seguridad ciudadana que permita el intercambio de información (voz, datos y vídeo) entre las estaciones terminales ubicadas en: El local de Radio Patrulla perteneciente a la Policía Nacional del Perú. y el local de la base del Serenazgo de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Municipalidad Provincial de Arequipa todo esto se desatollará en la provincia de Arequipa, departamento de Arequipa. En el proyecto se detallará desde el estudio, diseño e simulación del radioenlace, el cual tiene como finalidad satisfacer las necesidades fundamentales en cuanto a los problemas del incremento delincuencial en el distrito, mejorar los servicios y tiempos respuesta ante eventos delincuenciales, que atentan contra los ciudadanos y turistas del distrito. La percepción de inseguridad ciudadana está aumentando día a día en nuestro país, siendo este el problema principal lo cual no es ajeno a nuestra región Arequipa, según encuestas y estadísticas realizada que indican que Arequipa esto de acuerdo con el último reporte de estadísticas sobre seguridad del INEI, entre mayo y octubre del 2019, casi nueve de cada 10 personas mayores de 15 años son víctimas de actos delincuenciales [1]. Debido a estos factores se puede desarrollar infraestructuras tecnológicas para la seguridad ciudadana en municipalidades, siendo uno de sus principales objetivos la seguridad urbana; cumpliendo funciones específicas como, monitoreo de video en vivo de la ciudad y la población ante cualquier acto delictivo y así poder combatirla de manera más efectiva.
  3. 3. DEFINICION DEL PROBLEMA En la actualidad hay tres cosas que la población toma en cuenta: la primera es la salud, la segunda es la economía, la tercera es la seguridad. En Arequipa, en los últimos años, se ha notado un incremento de la inseguridad en el área urbana y más aún después del levantamiento de la cuarentena, debido a este motivo las entidades responsables a cargo de la seguridad ciudadana, han tomado diferentes acciones, implementando algunos planes como aumento en el personal del serenazgo, juntas vecinales, etc. Sin embargo, en el tema de seguridad tenemos que tener cuidado por dos cosas. Primero, es importante saber quién trabaja para nosotros. Segundo, con qué seguridad contamos. Por lo cual podemos decir que a falta de sistemas electrónicos de seguridad ciudadana se debería implementar un sistema con nuevas tecnologías que ayudaran a brindar una mejor respuesta ante estos actos delictivos. OBJETIVO PRINCIPAL Diseñaruna red inalámbrica cuya área de cubertura es en las instalaciones deRadio Patrulla de la Policía Nacional del Perú y la base de Serenazgo de la Municipalidad Distrital de Arequipa. OBJETIVOS SECUNDARIOS 1. Realizar el levantamiento de la información necesaria para establecer las características con las que debe contar la red. 2. Dimensionar la red inalámbrica entre los puntos de interés, indicando especificaciones de los terminales a utilizar. 3. Simular la red inalámbrica para buscar y solucionar posibles problemas de cobertura, además de analizar el manejo del tráfico de red. 4. Estudiar la factibilidad a nivel económico de implementar la red inalámbrica diseñada. DISEÑO DE LA RED ANÁLISIS DEMOGRÁFICO DEL ÁREA DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE LA RED UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA La región Arequipa, se encuentra ubicada al sur del territorio peruano, tiene una altitud de 2,335 m.s.n.m. (ciudad capital), y cuenta con una superficie territorial de 63,345.39 Km2 que representa el 4,9% de la extensión del país, así se constituye como la sexta región con mayor territorio. POBLACIÓN
  4. 4. Según el censo 2017, la población censada en los centros poblados urbanos del departamento de Arequipa es de 1 millón 268 mil 941 habitantes, lo que representa el 91,8% de la población; mientras que en los centros poblados rurales corresponde a 113 mil 789 habitantes, que representa el 8,2% [2]. ANÁLISIS TOPOGRÁFICO DE LA ZONA RADIO PATRULLA DE LA POLICIA NACIONAL DEL PERU La dirección actual es la calle Nicolás de Piérola N° 830 en el distrito de Mariano Melgar del departamento de Arequipa. Sus coordenadas 16°24’48.75’’ Latitud sur y 71°29’41.77’’ Longitud oeste. BASE DE SERENAZGO DEL MUNICIPIO DISTRITAL DE AREQUIPA Su dirección actual es la avenida Venezuela N° 2203 en el distrito de Arequipa, con coordenadas 16°24’49.16’’ Latitud sur y 71°32’20.23’ Longitud oeste.
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFIA:  [1]https://www.regionarequipa.gob.pe/Cms_Data/Contents/GobRegionalArequipa Inv/Media/CORESEC/PLANES/PLAN-REGIONAL-DE-SEGURIDAD-CIUDADANA-2019- AREQUIPA.pdf  [2] https://www.ipe.org.pe/portal/resultados-inseguros/

