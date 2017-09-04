CONSULTORÍA CREATIVA ¿Cómo puedo ayudarte? Te propongo ser parte de tu equipo, brindando lo que te haga falta, de una mane...
ACÁ PUEDO AYUDARTE Organización Problemas de organización interna, falta de procesos, motivación, head hunting. Liderazgo ...
ACÁ PUEDO AYUDARTE Redes Sociales Estrategia, armado de grillas, implementación de medios. Análisis Creativo De contenido ...
¿CON QUÉ EQUIPO CUENTO? Diseñadores y Creativos Social Media Manager y CM’s Sistemas y Programación Una red de gente genia...
ALGUNAS MARCAS TRABAJADAS
ALGUNOS RECONOCIMIENTOS
CLIENTES ACTUALES
MÁS DE MI STALKEAME LinkedIn Portfolio Sin Filtro https://www.linkedin.com/in/diegueta/ https://www.behance.net/dieguetac8ba https://wwww.freediego.blogspot.com.ar
¿Charlamos? diegueta@gmail.com 1168996804
Diego Villanueva - Consultoría Creativa

  1. 1. CONSULTORÍA CREATIVA ¿Cómo puedo ayudarte? Te propongo ser parte de tu equipo, brindando lo que te haga falta, de una manera profesional y personalizada, proyectando juntos objetivos, estrategias y la ejecución de las mismas, en caso de requerirlo.
  2. 2. ACÁ PUEDO AYUDARTE Organización Problemas de organización interna, falta de procesos, motivación, head hunting. Liderazgo de Proyectos Coordinación y armado de equipo on line y 360, desde el kick off hasta el final. Producción Desde un sitio a un banner, producción efectiva y veloz de piezas que necesiten.
  3. 3. ACÁ PUEDO AYUDARTE Redes Sociales Estrategia, armado de grillas, implementación de medios. Análisis Creativo De contenido que hacen actualmente. Propuesta de mejoras. Estrategia Creativa El camino ideal para encarar una marca, campaña o one shot. Estrategia en redes. Capacitaciones Capacitaciones internas del tema que tu equipo necesite aprender o mejorar.
  4. 4. ¿CON QUÉ EQUIPO CUENTO? Diseñadores y Creativos Social Media Manager y CM’s Sistemas y Programación Una red de gente genial y talentosa que he conocido y trabajado en estos años como Director General Creativo de agencias.
  5. 5. ALGUNAS MARCAS TRABAJADAS
  6. 6. ALGUNOS RECONOCIMIENTOS
  7. 7. CLIENTES ACTUALES
  8. 8. MÁS DE MI STALKEAME LinkedIn Portfolio Sin Filtro https://www.linkedin.com/in/diegueta/ https://www.behance.net/dieguetac8ba https://wwww.freediego.blogspot.com.ar
  9. 9. ¿Charlamos? diegueta@gmail.com 1168996804

