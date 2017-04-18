TCC Paulo Lazzari - Gerenciamento de crise: o caso Oscar 2016

1 CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO ESTÁCIO DE SÁ PAULO LAZZARI GERENCIAMENTO DE CRISE: ESTUDO DE CASO OSCAR 2016 SÃO JOSÉ, 2016.
11 1 – INTRODUÇÃO Uma crise de imagem corporativa pode surgir a qualquer momento. Boatos, reclamações ou falhas de comunic...
12 1.1 – TEMA E PROBLEMA DE PESQUISA O Oscar é o prêmio anual da Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, são premia...
13 1.2.2 – Objetivos específicos a) Estudar o caso Oscar 2016 e as ações tomadas pela marca nas redes sociais. b) Pesquisa...
14 1.4 – ESTRUTURA DO TRABALHO A estrutura deste trabalho é divida em quatro diferentes capítulos, para que haja uma melho...
15 2 – REVISÃO DE LITERATURA Este capítulo é apresentado em diferentes itens contendo toda a parte teórica que servirá de ...
16 produtor dedicava-se à fabricação dos produtos e trava de garantir os recursos financeiros que viabilizassem sua ativid...
17 É preciso descobrir o que o consumidor quer, ou necessita, e a partir daí orientar uma produção racionalizada. Esse é o...
18 traduzido como ação no mercado, dando a intenção de dinâmica e não somente estudos do mercado. O entendimento pode ser ...
19 desejo por recreação, educação e outros serviços. Necessidade humana é um estado de privação de alguma satisfação básic...
20 continuidade “os desejos são despertados pelas características culturais de cada indivíduo e aumentam conforme a evoluç...
21 Com o entendimento dos desejos e necessidades dos seus consumidores, as instituições conseguem assim produzir e disponi...
22 comercialização do produto. Segundo Kotler (2003, p. 151) “o mix de marketing descreve o conjunto de ferramentas à disp...
23 2.1.2.1 – PRODUTO A primeira variável a ser apresentada é o produto, pois é o produto quem permite a existência das dem...
24 A alocação destes recursos de forma eficiente otimizará a satisfação dos indivíduos de uma sociedade. O comprador porta...
25 no tempo certo”. Com os conceitos de produto, preço e praça devidamente explicados e entendidos, se faz necessário agor...
26 2.2 – MARCA Após a definição e análise dos conceitos de marketing, necessidades, desejos, demandas e mix promocional o ...
27 transformando-se em benefícios, um carro de preço alto da Mercedes, por exemplo, da o benefício de satisfação e sensaçã...
28 É diante desses aspectos que uma marca é construída, levando junto do seu nome uma série de outros fatores. Entre o cam...
29 2.3 – COMPORTAMENTO DO CONSUMIDOR Toda ação de comunicação quando realizada parte do princípio de atingir seu consumido...
30 de espírito entre outros. Kotler (1998) adiciona que estímulos externos de comportamento e marketing podem também suges...
31 d) fatores psicológicos: Kotler (1998) apresenta em quatro itens: motivação, percepção, aprendizagem e crenças e atitud...
32 mercado. Melo (1970, p. 14) sobre a origem do termo nos diz que “comunicação vem do latim ‘communis’, comum”. O autor (...
33 e a pessoa que ouve. O processo em pesquisa mais recente e aprofundado pode ser apresentado também da seguinte maneira:...
34 2.5 – COMUNICAÇÃO ORGANIZACIONAL A partir do momento em que já temos fundamentados os conceitos de comunicação, faz-se ...
35 Fenômeno inerente aos agrupamentos de pessoas que integram uma organização ou a ela se ligam, a comunicação organizacio...
36 nome da instituição. Torquato (2004, p. 97) explica que “ao se comunicar com os consumidores, uma empresa está levando ...
37 abordagem do assunto sobre a identificação e gerenciamento de uma crise de imagem. Será assim, possível, através do emb...
38 crise ter origem em cochilo da empresa ou da personalidade pública do que essa crise ter sido provocada por terceiros”....
39 podendo agravar ou resolver o problema. Forni (2010, p 392) finaliza: Não basta uma empresa ser extremamente competente...
40 empresa. O ideal é conseguir uma fonte credenciada com capacidade de explicar o assunto com clareza. Shinyashiki e Fisc...
41 anunciava a criação da Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), ligada ao Departamento de Defesa, cuja missão pesquisa...
42 Outro aspecto importante que cresceu junto da internet foram as mídias sociais, esta uma potente ferramenta nos dias at...
43 3 – METODOLOGIA E ANÁLISE DE DADOS Começamos o capítulo 3 abordando primeiramente a metodologia utilizada neste present...
44 caminho para se conhecer a realidade ou para descobri verdades parciais”. Podemos esclarecer então que o método de pesq...
45 O próximo tópico apresenta o início do caso escolhido para análise, onde será apresentado em partes separadas, começand...
46 diversos novos filmes gratuitamente para avaliação, às vezes até mesmo antes do lançamento. A história do Oscar segundo...
47 mostra uma potente ferramenta, onde conteúdos como: trailers, organização de festas, as roupas usadas pelas celebridade...
48 Ilustração 4: Ação Promocional da Lego para o Oscar Fonte: Adnews Atualmente a marca The Academy também se faz presente...
49 3.3 – A CERIMÔNIA DO OSCAR Segundo artigo publicado no site O Vértice (2015) A cerimônia do Oscar acontece anualmente e...
50 3.4 – O CASO OSCAR 2016 Neste tópico será apresentado o caso escolhido para estudo. Conforme descrito acima, a marca Th...
51 A campanha ganhou ainda mais força quando grandes nomes da indústria e outros veículos de comunicação passaram a defend...
52 Com a devida contextualização do ocorrido, pode-se agora iniciar a análise do caso. Será abordada a maneira como a marc...
53 Dado o devido estudo do público, foi possível fazer as ações que teriam impacto na hora de se comunicar com o mesmo. Ou...
54 Ilustração 7: Comunicado da Academia no Facebook Fonte: Facebook The Academy A seguir a imagem do comunicado divulgado ...
55 Ilustração 8: Comunicado da Academia no Twitter Fonte: Twitter The Academy “Eu gostaria de reconhecer o maravilhoso tra...
