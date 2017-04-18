CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO ESTÁCIO DE SANTA CATARINA ALINE COSTA DA SILVA ESTUDO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARKETING UTILIZADAS NO LANÇ...
ALINE COSTA DA SILVA ESTUDO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARKETING UTILIZADAS NO LANÇAMENTO DO FILME STAR WARS – O DESPERTAR DA FORÇ...
Dados Internacionais de Catalogação na Publicação (CIP) S586e SILVA, Aline Costa da. Estudo das estratégias de marketing u...
“Faça. Ou não faça. Não existe a tentativa”. – Yoda
AGRADECIMENTOS Alô alô, vocês sabem quem sou eu? Quando entrei pra Publicidade, eu não sabia de nada, não entendia de nada...
“Paciência você deve ter meu jovem Padawan!” – Yoda
RESUMO A Disney mostrou que sabe fazer, como ninguém, merchandising no cinema, assim como manter uma marca ativa anos após...
LISTA DE ILUSTRAÇÕES Illustração 1: Hierarquia das necessidades de Maslow..............................................20 ...
SUMÁRIO 1 INTRODUÇÃO........................................................................................................
3.3.1 Episódio IV – Uma Nova Esperança.......................................................58 3.3.2 EPISÓDIO V – O Im...
12 1 INTRODUÇÃO Transformar uma marca em um fenômeno cultural, fazendo com que ela seja relevante mesmo anos após seu lanç...
13 científica foram produzidos. Por isso, este estudo busca desvendar as estratégias de marketing digital utilizadas para ...
14 d) Resgatar a historia da Disney; e) Regatar a história de J.J. Abrams; e) Levantar os principais pontos que tornaram a...
15 Além disto, a consulta a este trabalho poderá auxiliar outros académicos em usas pesquisas. Ao acadêmico será important...
16 2 REVISÃO DE LITERATURA Este capitulo irá conter a fundamentação teórica que sustenta o presente trabalho, com citações...
17 trabalho não é mais sinônimo de continuidade da empresa no mercado. Para isso, é necessário que as empresas ultrapassem...
18 sua atenção e o seu dinheiro” (2008, p.3). Em outras palavras, o marketing consiste em um profundo conhecimento do publ...
19 Sendo assim, é necessário saber o que são e quais são as necessidades e desejos dos consumidores. 2.2 NECESSIDADES, DES...
20 Samara e Morsch (2005) complementam dizendo que ao longo de sua vida, o ser humano desenvolve muitas necessidades e est...
21 Maslow divide as necessidades humanas em cinco grupos: 1) Necessidades fisiológicas: Dormir, comer, beber; 2) Necessida...
22 2.3 COMPOSTO MERCADOLÓGICO Foi por volta de 1960, segundo Vaz (2006), que os pesquisadores buscaram nomear os component...
23 Illustração 2: Os 4Ps do compost mercadológico (mix de marketing) Fonte: Kotler e Armstrong (1998, p.32 Para compreende...
24 qualidade e marca, além dos serviços e a reputação do vendedor. O produto pode variar desde algo “simplório” quanto uma...
25 comprados tende a ser associado com o alto valor e pode influenciar a compra” procedendo para o assunto do preço. 2.3.2...
26 outro extremo: manter um preço mais alto que a concorrência funciona em alguns mercados como forma de diferenciação de ...
27 Segundo a classificação de Hiebing Jr. (1999), as atividades de distribuição pode ser classificadas como a transferênci...
28 2.3.4 Promoção Ao desenvolver um produto, as empresas precisam estar cientes das necessidades de seus clientes, para en...
29 Para que o mix de marketing seja instituído no mercado de modo correto, é necessário a realização de uma analise de mer...
30 O mercado vive por constantes mudanças que influenciam no comportamento de compra dos consumidores. O mercado hoje está...
31 próprio uso – como a compradores organizacionais que adquirem produtos industriais. Entender o modo como o consumidor s...
32 termos um pouco diferente da classificação dada pelo dicionário. A “propaganda [...] é a atividade presa a anúncios, en...
33 Penetração: a propaganda permite que a mensagem seja repetida muitas vezes e que o comprador receba e compare a mensage...
34 identificar os bens ou serviços de um fornecedor ou grupo de fornecedores e diferencia-los da concorrência”. Aaker (199...
35 2.7 LOVEMARK O real valor da empresa, na realidade, não é concebida por ela mesma, e sim pelos seus clientes. Sendo ass...
36 Illustração 3: Diferenças entre uma marca e uma lovemark. (adaptado de Roberts, 2007) Para que uma marca possa se torna...
37 As afirmações de Roberts (2005) são muito parecidas com as tendencais propostas por Kotler (2010) para o novo momento d...
38 a história da criação e do desenvolvimento da Internet é a história de uma aventura humana extraordinária. Ela põe em r...
39 conhecemos. O atual formato da internet, segundo Castells (2003, pg, 15), resulta também de uma tradição de base de for...
40 2.9 WEB 2.0 Atualmente a internet esta passando por um período de grande transformação, em que podemos observar a utili...
41 Illustração 5: Web 1.0 X Web 2.0 Fonte: COZIC; Fréderic, 2007 De acordo com Primo (2007, p.1) o termo Web 2.0 pode ser ...
42 Para Jenkins (2008) a oportunidade de participação está também associada a oportunidade de compreender e de trabalhar a...
43 2.10 MÍDIAS SOCIAIS O termo mídias sociais pode ser definido como sendo a comunicação de todos para todos. Inicialmente...
44 2.11 MARKETING DIGITAL Com a evolução da internet foi necessário que o marketing tradicional evoluísse também, passando...
45 publicidade, propaganda e todo o arsenal de estratégias e conceitos na teoria do marketing, Torres (2009) defende ainda...
46 3 PROCEDIMENTOS METODOLÓGICOS Este trabalho busca analisar as estratégias de marketing da saga Star Wars sob a seguinte...
47 Sobre o método indutivo, Andrade (2003), afirma que “percorre-se o caminho inverso ao da dedução. A cadeia de raciocino...
48 O levantamento bibliográfico deste trabalho foi feito com base na pesquisa de autores conhecidos e amplamente estudados...
49 George Lucas e sua mulher Dorothy. Era o terceiro de quatro filhos e único filho homem. Durante sua infância, passou mu...
50 anos, sua coleção de quadrinhos era tão grande que George Sr. dedicou um quarto inteiro para os gibis de seu filho – er...
51 diploma de conclusão do colegial foi entregue em sua cama. O acidente pôs um fim em seu sonho de ser um piloto de corri...
52 estava esperando algo assim”. Lucas virou uma estrela depois de apenas um ano na USC. Look at Life passou a ganhar vári...
  1. 1. CENTRO UNIVERSITÁRIO ESTÁCIO DE SANTA CATARINA ALINE COSTA DA SILVA ESTUDO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARKETING UTILIZADAS NO LANÇAMENTO DO FILME STAR WARS – O DESPERTAR DA FORÇA SÃO JOSÉ, 2016
  2. 2. ALINE COSTA DA SILVA ESTUDO DAS ESTRATÉGIAS DE MARKETING UTILIZADAS NO LANÇAMENTO DO FILME STAR WARS – O DESPERTAR DA FORÇA Monografia apresentada à disciplina Projeto Experimental II, como requisito parcial para obtenção do grau de Bacharel em Comunicação Social com Habilitação em Publicidade e Propaganda do Centro Universitário Estácio de Santa Catarina. Prof. Diego Moreau de Carvalho, Msc. SÃO JOSÉ, 2016
  3. 3. Dados Internacionais de Catalogação na Publicação (CIP) S586e SILVA, Aline Costa da. Estudo das estratégias de marketing utilizadas no lançamento do filme Star Wars: o despertar da força./ Aline Costa da Silva. – São José, 2016. 133 f. ; il. ; 31 cm. Trabalho Monográfico (Graduação em Comunicação Social com Habilitação em Publicidade e Propaganda) – Centro Universitário Estácio de Sá de Santa Catarina, 2016. Bibliografia: f. 122 – 133. Orientador: Diego Carvalho Moreau 1. Star Wars. 2. Lovemark. 3. Merchandising. 4. Filme. I. Título. CDD 659
  4. 4. “Faça. Ou não faça. Não existe a tentativa”. – Yoda
  5. 5. AGRADECIMENTOS Alô alô, vocês sabem quem sou eu? Quando entrei pra Publicidade, eu não sabia de nada, não entendia de nada, não era nada. Porem uma coisa eu tinha certeza: um dia eu iria criar algo pra poder mostrar pra mamãe e dizer: “Tá vendo aquilo? Foi eu quem fiz”. Bem orgulhosa! Queria dominar a Força. Eu mudei, evolui, me modifiquei, e é engraçado perceber que quatro anos e meio depois estou aqui realizando isso. Como Luke Skywalker, de um simples fazendeiro a um Mestre Jedi, eu que nem sabia o que era vetor, hoje sou diretora de arte. À Deus, mesmo sendo extremamente clichê, mas primeiramente agradeço a Ele sim devido a minha falta de tempo de ir a um psicólogo, sem Ele eu não teria chego até aqui. Agradeço aos meus pais, que souberam me apoiar sempre que precisei. Agradeço a minha irmã, que por mais difícil que foram as circunstâncias, sempre teve paciência e confiança. Agradeço ao “Grupo pra compartilhar vídeos fofinhos pra quando bater aquela bad” por ter colocado um sorriso no meu rosto assim como aquecer meu coração. Agradeço a Diego Moreau Kenobi, que me ensinou muito nesses quatro anos acadêmicos. Comparo-o ao Obi-Wan Kenobi não pela barba branca, mas sim pela maestria em conduzir meu TCC. Agradeço a George Lucas, por ter criado esse universo mágico. Cheio de fantasias, histórias, personagens e criaturas. Sem seus brilhantes filmes, esse estudo não teria iniciado e nem mesmo uma paixão cinematográfica despertada. Seus filmes mudaram o mundo cinematográfico e cultural. Agradeço a tudo. Especialmente à vida!!! Que mesmo sendo difícil em alguns momentos... é maravilhosa. Sim, gostaria de ser Mestre Jedi afim de facilitar e simplificar tudo. Mas se isso realmente existisse, ou me pertencesse... não teria graça... tampouco seria uma vida. Enfim, a todos que passaram por mim e me acrescentaram algo. Que trombaram comigo na minha vida social, virtual ou acadêmica. A todos que me fizeram mudar de opinião e rever pontos de vista. A quem me disse não na hora certa. A aqueles que acreditaram em mim. Obrigado.
  6. 6. “Paciência você deve ter meu jovem Padawan!” – Yoda
  7. 7. RESUMO A Disney mostrou que sabe fazer, como ninguém, merchandising no cinema, assim como manter uma marca ativa anos após seu lançamento. Star Wars se tornou um sucesso no cinema, assim como um fenômeno da cultura pop e tornaram-se referência em produção cinematográfica. O presente projeto monográfico tem como objetivo expor uma análise das estratégias de marketing utilizadas para o lançamento do filme Star Wars - O Despertar da Força, que se tornou sucesso de bilheteria e público, além de referência em storytelling e marketing de contúdo. A escolha do tema deu-se pela grandiosa maneira pela qual as estratégias foram utilizadas e tornaram o filme um sucesso mundial. Fez-se necessário um levantamento histórico de George Lucas, assim como a Lucasfilm, desde sua criação até as estratégias utilizadas para se tornar relevante ao longo do tempo. Para realizar o estudo, foram utilizados os procedimentos metodológicos abordados neste estudo, fora eles: o método indutivo, pesquisa exploratória e descritiva, bibliográfica e abordagem qualitativa. Para sustentar o trabalho, foi preciso buscar embasamento teórico nos autores de marketing e comunicação, os quais, por seus conceitos, desde a história do marketing, construção da marca, assim como diversos autores que explicam a maneira com que uma marca de torna uma lovemark, assim como o uso do marketing de conteúdo para tornar um projeto em um sucesso . Palavras-chave: Star Wars, Lovemark, Merchandising, Filme.
  8. 8. LISTA DE ILUSTRAÇÕES Illustração 1: Hierarquia das necessidades de Maslow..............................................20 Illustração 2: Os 4Ps do compost mercadológico (mix de marketing)........................23 Illustração 3: Diferenças entre uma marca e uma lovemark.......................................36 Illustração 4: Usos da Internet por pesquisadores......................................................38 Illustração 5: Web 1.0 X Web 2.0 ...............................................................................39 Illustração 6: Desenho conceitual feito por Ralph McQuarrie.....................................59 Illustração 7: Primeira revista em quadrinho a ser lançada pela Marvel em 1977 .....62 Illustração 8: Star Wars na Comic Con 1976..............................................................63 Illustração 9: Fila para assistir Star Wars - Uma nova esperançam...........................63 Illustração 10: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – Uma nova esperança......64 Illustração 11: Brinquedos originais............................................................................67 Illustração 12: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars- O império contra-ataca .....69 Illustração 13: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – O retorno do Jedi ............74 Illustração 14: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – A ameaça fantasma ........81 Illustração 15: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – Ataque dos clones...........85 Illustração 16: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – A vingança dos Sith ........87 Illustração 17: Primeira foto de divulgação com o robô R2-D2.................................100 Illustração 18: Reação da mídia com a primeira foto divulgada ...............................101 Illustração 19- Divulgação do eleco..........................................................................102 Illustração 20: Reação da mídia diante do novo personagem..................................103 Illustração 21: Primeiro teaser do filme Star Wars – O despertar da Força .............104 Illustração 22: O teaser em primeiro lugar no site Reddit.........................................105 Illustração 23: Frase do filme vira trending em diversos sites ..................................106 Illustração 24: Matéria sobre camisetas com frase do filme.....................................106 Illustração 25: Playlist com personagens do filme em Spotify..................................107 Illustração 26: Foto de perfil do Facebook com sabre de luz ...................................109 Illustração 27: Video 360 da paisagem de Jakku no Facebook................................110 Illustração 28: Personalização dos aplicativos do Google........................................112 Illustração 29: Fogos de artificio no show do Comic Con.........................................114 Illustração 30: Star Wars – O despertar da Forca na Comic Con 2015....................114 Illustração 31: Cartaz de divulgação do filme Star Wars – O despertar da Força....115 Illustração 32: Reação da mídia após o primeiro trailer............................................116
  9. 9. SUMÁRIO 1 INTRODUÇÃO......................................................................................................12 1.1 TEMA E PROBLEMA DE PESQUISA ...........................................................13 1.2 OBJETIVOS...................................................................................................13 1.2.1 Objetivo geral..........................................................................................13 1.2.2 Objetivos específicos ..............................................................................13 1.3 JUSTIFICATIVA.............................................................................................14 1.4 ESTRUTURA DO TRABALHO ......................................................................15 2 REVISÃO DE LITERATURA ................................................................................16 2.1 MARKETING..................................................................................................16 2.2 NECESSIDADES, DESEJOS E DEMANDAS ...............................................19 2.3 COMPOSTO MERCADOLÓGICO.................................................................22 2.3.1 Produto....................................................................................................23 2.3.2 Preço.......................................................................................................25 2.3.3 Praça.......................................................................................................26 2.3.4 Promoção................................................................................................28 2.4 COMPORTAMENTO DO CONSUMIDOR.....................................................29 2.5 PUBLICIDADE E PROPAGANDA .................................................................31 2.6 MARCA ..........................................................................................................33 2.7 LOVEMARK ...................................................................................................35 2.8 INTERNET .....................................................................................................37 2.9 WEB 2.0.........................................................................................................40 2.10 MÍDIAS SOCIAIS.........................................................................................43 2.11 MARKETING DIGITAL ................................................................................44 3 PROCEDIMENTOS METODOLÓGICOS.............................................................46 3.1 ANÁLISE DE DADOS ....................................................................................48 3.2 HISTÓRIAS DE STAR WARS .......................................................................48 3.2.1 GEORGE LUCAS ...................................................................................48 3.3 TRILOGIA CLÁSSICA ...................................................................................56
  10. 10. 3.3.1 Episódio IV – Uma Nova Esperança.......................................................58 3.3.2 EPISÓDIO V – O Império Contra-Ataca .................................................70 3.3.3 EPISÓDIO VI – O Retorno do Jedi .........................................................75 3.4 UNIVERSO EXPANDIDO ..............................................................................79 3.5 PRÓLOGOS ..................................................................................................80 3.5.1 Episódio I – A Ameaça Fantasma...........................................................81 3.5.2 Episódio II – O Ataque dos Clones .........................................................87 3.5.3 Episódio III – A Vingança dos Sith..........................................................89 3.6 DISNEY..........................................................................................................92 3.7 A ESCOLHA DO DIRETOR...........................................................................95 3.8 O DESPERTAR DA FORÇA..........................................................................97 4 CONCLUSÃO .....................................................................................................121
  11. 11. 12 1 INTRODUÇÃO Transformar uma marca em um fenômeno cultural, fazendo com que ela seja relevante mesmo anos após seu lançamento e toque a vida de milhares de pessoas é uma das tarefas mais difíceis do marketing, e é por isso que Star Wars é tão intrigante. A saga teve seu inicio em 1977 a partir da imaginação do diretor, produtor e roteirista George Lucas, teve como inspiração a história de John Carter e o personagem Flash Gordon, entre outros. E, com a junção dessas referências que isoladamente já eram diferentes na época, George Lucas criou o subgênero fantasia espacial. O inicio desse fenômeno cultural se teve muito antes de sua primeira aparição nas telas dos cinemas. Foi em 1970, quando Lucas escreveu um tratamento grande o suficiente para gerar três filmes. Com o tratamento em mãos, Lucas decidiu apresentar para diversos estúdios. Assim, em 25 de maio de 1977, Star Wars mostrava significante avanço para se tornar um fenômeno cultural. O filme começa em uma galáxia muito distante, em que grandes civilizações evoluíram, e governando a galáxia está um Império interestelar criado a partir das ruinas de uma Velha República, que dominou por gerações. É uma época de guerra civil, em que os sistemas solares fogem do alcance do Império e estão travando uma rebelião. Luke, um jovem de Tatooine sai para uma aventura junto com um velho Jedi chamado Obi-Wan Kenobi como seu mentor para salvar a Princesa Leia do implacável Darth Vader e assim destruir a Estrela da Morte construída pelo Império que tem o poder de destruír toda a galáxia. Este enredo é somado a cenários inusitados e já rendeu mais de $30 bilhões de dólares. A saga obteve 25 indicações ao Oscar e conquistou 10 estatuetas. Além disso, o filme ultrapassou as telas e possuiu jogos, livros, histórias em quadrinhos, eventos internacionais, filmes spin-offs, bonecos, cartas e armas de brinquedo. Star Wars é considerados um marcos na história do cinema, pelo fato de ter constituído um impacto cultural sem precedentes. Expressões do filme são usados por pessoas de todas as idades no dia a dia; posteriormente ao lançamento dos primeiros episódios, Hollywood aprovou os efeitos especiais e diversos outros filmes de ficção
  12. 12. 13 científica foram produzidos. Por isso, este estudo busca desvendar as estratégias de marketing digital utilizadas para o lançamento de Star Wars: O Despertar da Força. 1.1 TEMA E PROBLEMA DE PESQUISA Na sociedade atual, uma das séries mais conhecidas por quase todas as gerações é a de ficção cientifica Star Wars, em que, mesmo não tendo visto os filmes, as pessoas são capas de identificar algum elemento dele. Seja esse elemento sabre de luz, a mascara do vilão principal ou até mesmo o personagem peludo com a fala estranha. Mudou a maneira como contamos e apresentamos histórias, como o marketing de cinema é feito e criou um debate entre fãs que continua ativo até os dias atuais. Para o bem ou para o mal, Star Wars não mudou apenas o cinema. Nos mudou como espectadores. A partir destas informações, chegamos a pergunta problema onde questiona- se qual a estratégia de comunicação digital foi tomada para o lançamento do filme Star Wars: O Despertar da Força? 1.2 OBJETIVOS 1.2.1 Objetivo geral Apresentar e analisar as estratégias de comunicação digital utilizadas pela Disney para a divulgação do filme "Star Wars: O Despertar da Força". 1.2.2 Objetivos específicos a) Realizar um levantamento teórico de marketing; b) Resgatar a histórico da marca Star Wars; c) Resgatar a histórico de George Lucas;
  13. 13. 14 d) Resgatar a historia da Disney; e) Regatar a história de J.J. Abrams; e) Levantar os principais pontos que tornaram a saga de Star Wars sucesso de bilheteria. f) Demonstrar as diversas estratégias usadas para divulgação do filme Star Wars: O despertar da Força. 1.3 JUSTIFICATIVA Era uma vez, em uma galáxia muito muito distante, um diretor de cinema que estava fascinado com o sucesso avassalador de Star Wars. Esse diretor era Francis Ford Coppola, o qual disse a George Lucas que o mesmo deveria começar uma religião. Talvez Coppola tivesse razão. A escolha do tema se deve ao fato de eu ter sido conquistada por esse sucesso. Star Wars foi a primeira franquia de fantasia espacial a qual eu assisti. O filme apresentou Léia e Padma, garotas com características semelhantes as minhas: durona e agitada, imprudente e exigente. Assim, Star Wars, junto com Léia e Padma, se tornou peça fundamental da minha infância e identidade. E foram elas que fizeram com que este fosse o tema escolhido para o presente estudo, que apresenta as estratégias digitais para o lançamento do filme Star Wars: o despertar da força. Quase 40 anos após a estreia do primeiro filme de Star Wars, a saga de fantasia espacial persiste prestigiada, cativando o imaginário de varias gerações e gerando novos fãs com cada expansão do universo. A série é o big bang do cinema atual: seus vestígios podem ser encontrados em todos os grandes blockbusters. As estratégias exploradas para o lançamento do filme Star Wars: O Despertar da Força será de valia para a Publicidade e Propaganda, assim como para o marketing, pois acrescenta uma ampla visão estratégica em termos de marketing para filmes, criando assim mais uma ferramenta disponível em pesquisas, análises e conhecimento no setor de comunicação. À academia, é relevante pois ainda não existe um número significativo de trabalhos referente ao marketing utilizado no lançamentos dos outros filmes da saga.
  14. 14. 15 Além disto, a consulta a este trabalho poderá auxiliar outros académicos em usas pesquisas. Ao acadêmico será importante na medida em que irá juntar uma de suas antigas paixões (filmes de fantasia espacial) com uma de suas novas paixões (o marketing digital). 1.4 ESTRUTURA DO TRABALHO Este trabalho irá ser estruturado em capítulos, conforme será apresentado a seguir. O primeiro capítulo é formado por uma breve introdução ao universo Star Wars, apresentando o enredo principal da saga. O tema e problema de pesquisa, objetivos gerais e específicos são apresentados de forma a deixar claro que a saga será vista a analisada com a fim de verificar o impacto do marketing digital como estratégia de lançamento. A justificativa da escolha do tema é analisada pelo ponto de vista do acadêmico, do mercado e da academias e por ultimo este item que define a estrutura do trabalho. O segundo capítulo contem a revisão de literatura, que mostra a sustentação teórica para o desenvolver do trabalho com conceitos de marketing, necessidades e desejos, composto mercadológico, comportamento do consumidor, marca, lovemark, internet, web 2.0, mídias sociais e marketing digital. O terceiro capítulo apresenta o estudo feito a partir das pesquisas realizadas, e é composto pela análise do procedimento metodológico utilizado para a elaboração e pesquisa para a concepção deste material. Por fim, o quarto e último capítulo apresenta a conclusão do trabalho, onde expõe os resultados e a resposta para o problema pesquisado.
  15. 15. 16 2 REVISÃO DE LITERATURA Este capitulo irá conter a fundamentação teórica que sustenta o presente trabalho, com citações de variados autores. Estes conceitos serão usados para levar ao leitor a um entendimento maior sobre marketing e suas ferramentas. 2.1 MARKETING Os ambientes organizacionais estão cada vez mais discutindo o assunto marketing. O marketing é, na maioria das vezes, associado apenas a propaganda e vendas, isto porque, somos “bombardeados” diariamente por comerciais através da televisão, anúncios em jornais, revistas, telemarketing e internet, ou seja, tem sempre alguém tentando passar a ideia de que marketing é sinônimo de venda ou promoção. Segundo a American Marketing Association (apud CHURCHILL JR.; PETER, 2005, p. 4) marketing “é o processo de planejar e executar a concepção, estabelecimento de preços, promoção e distribuição de ideias, produtos e serviços a fim de criar trocas que satisfaçam metas individuais e organizacionais.” Porém, Kotler e Armstrong (2007, p. 3) direcionam mais para a satisfação do cliente, afirmando que “Hoje, o marketing não deve ser entendido no velho sentido de efetuar uma venda, mas no de satisfazer as necessidades dos clientes. A venda ocorre somente depois que um produto é produzido. O marketing, por sua vez, inicia-se antes mesmo de a empresa ter determinado o produto. Com uma compreensão maior na qualidade de vida das pessoas, Cobra (1992, p. 29), complementa afirmando que o marketing tem como função “mais do que uma forma de sentir o mercado e adaptar produtos ou serviços – é um compromisso com a busca da melhoria da qualidade de vida das pessoas". Estamos passando por uma época de globalização e constantes transformações no mercado, intensificado pela existência de um consumidor rigoroso, o marketing nunca tinha sido tão debatido, e suas ações tão requisitadas e exigidas, visando manter a empresa no mercado. Hoje, todos estão buscando satisfazer as necessidades dos clientes dando aos consumidores e compradores um vasto leque de opções. O mercado está cada vez mais competitivo e fazer um bom
  16. 16. 17 trabalho não é mais sinônimo de continuidade da empresa no mercado. Para isso, é necessário que as empresas ultrapassem as expectativas de seus clientes oferecendo ofertas melhores que a de seus concorrentes. Giuliani (2003) define marketing como tendo, não apenas a função de venda, mas também tendo por foco a conservação e fidelização do cliente. Para isso é necessário esforços criativos e táticos para adaptar o produto ou serviço ao mercado. Churchill e Peter (2003) complementam essa ideia dizendo que a parte mais importante do marketing é a troca, visando ou não o lucro. Essas transações precisam beneficiar ambos os participantes da troca. Ainda com o foco em satisfação dos clientes, de acordo com Ogden e Crescitelli (2007), marketing pode ser definido como a relação entre empresa e consumidor, em que para alcançar seus objetivos, a empresa buscaria satisfazer as necessidades e desejos de seu publico alvo, gerando assim um relacionamento em que todos sairiam lucrando. Para isso, é necessário realizar algo além da satisfação do publico alvo, é necessário surpreende-lo e tentar prever quais serão suas próximas expectativas. Esse conceito é colaborado por J. Ziller (apud COBRA, 1992, p.373), quando afirma que marketing é “o estudo e a preparação de todos os meios necessários para permitir à empresa aproximar, permanentemente e no interesse comum, as necessidades e desejos do consumidor e as possibilidades de produção”. Kotler (2007) certifica que o marketing tem como objetivo principal atrair clientes novos enquanto garante a permanência e cultivação dos que já estão fidelizados e garantir para eles satisfação, Grönroos (1995, p. 175) colabora com essa linha de pensamento, dizendo que “o marketing deve estabelecer, manter e ressaltar os relacionamentos com os clientes”. E Rocha (2005) expande o panorama afirmando que o “marketing baseia-se nos conceitos: Necessidades, desejos e demandas, produtos, valor, custo e satisfação, troca e transações, relacionamentos e redes, mercados e empresas e consumidores potencias”. Kotler (2007) destaca ainda que o marketing está tão enraizado na sociedade que pode ser encontrado em toda parte. Na maioria das vezes ele está exposto de forma explicita em anúncios de TV ou revista, panfletos ou e-mails. Você está exposto ao marketing em praticamente toda área de sua vida. Segundo o raciocínio de Kotler e Armstrong “[...] há mais no marketing do que os olhos dos consumidores conseguem ver. [...] há uma maciça rede de pessoas e atividades que disputam a
  17. 17. 18 sua atenção e o seu dinheiro” (2008, p.3). Em outras palavras, o marketing consiste em um profundo conhecimento do publico alvo, entendendo assim a maneira como ele se comporta e o que deseja para poder formular estratégias que comunicam com ele. Na interpretação de Cobra (2003), a estrutura do marketing está no estado de mente. Para realizar uma boa estratégia de marketing é necessário assumir o ponto de vista do consumidor para que as decisões sejam sustentadas no que o consumidor necessita. Nickels e Wood (1999), por sua vez, afirmam que o conceito de marketing é sustentado por três princípios: uma orientação para o cliente, a coordenação e integração de todas as atividades de marketing e uma orientação para o lucro. Essas definições revelam que hoje o marketing não é mais visto como sendo apenas venda e propaganda, atualmente é entendido como algo mais completo, se preocupando em saber quais os desejos e necessidades dos clientes a fim de satisfaze-los. Dias (2004, p.2) diz que o marketing: Pode ser entendido como a função empresarial que cria continuamente valor para o cliente e gera vantagem competitiva duradoura para a empresa, por meio da gestão estratégica das variáveis controláveis de marketing: produto, preço, comunicação e distribuição. Para Churchill e Peter (2000, p.10), “o marketing de valor é a nova forma de relacionar-se com o cliente e com o mercado”. Sendo assim, o objetivo final deveria ser a entrega de um valor superior aos clientes com vistas a alcançar os objetivos da organização. O marketing tornou-se fundamental na hora de posiciona o negócio, sendo responsável por maximizar a lucratividade, potencializar a competitividade e gerar satisfação máxima aos clientes. “O marketing é tão fundamental que não deveria ficar restrito ao departamento de uma empresa. A sua importância é tamanha que as suas ações de marketing afetam a própria estratégia empresarial.” (KOTLER; ARMSTRONG, 2003, p. 05). ”. Assim, as organizações precisam, ter um amplo conhecimento de seu publico alvo, entendendo assim suas necessidades e desejos, sua maneira de pensar, sentir e primordialmente, como eles adquirem e usam produtos e serviços.
  18. 18. 19 Sendo assim, é necessário saber o que são e quais são as necessidades e desejos dos consumidores. 2.2 NECESSIDADES, DESEJOS E DEMANDAS A fundamentação do marketing está nas necessidades e desejos humanos. Precisamos, todos nós sem exceção, suprir nossas necessidades básicas, que são inerentes ao homem, como por exemplo, ar, água, alimentos, roupas e abrigo. Os desejos surgem a partir do memento em que essas necessidade são supridas. Esses desejos podem vir em forma de um aperfeiçoamento da necessidade ou puro supérfluo também visto como a vontade do fútil. É a partir dessas necessidades e desejos que origina a demanda, isto é, a quantidade disponível de um produto no mercado a ser consumido. Kotler (1998), ao analisar a diferença entre desejos e necessidades, define necessidade como um estado de privação. Para sua sobrevivência, o ser humano necessita de alimentação, de vestuário, moradia e segurança. A sociedade e as empresas não conseguem criar essas necessidades por elas serem inerentes ao ser humano, e, caso elas não sejam supridas, podem causar perigos. Em contraponto, desejos são carências por satisfações especificas para atender às necessidades. Por exemplo, uma pessoa com fome poderia comer para sobreviver e matar sua necessidade básica um misto quente. Porem, ela pode desejar comer um hambúrguer com batatas fritas. Em ambos os casos a necessidade de alimentação foi suprida da mesma forma, mas o desejo foi satisfeito de formas bem diferentes. O autor afirma ainda que “embora as necessidades das pessoas sejam poucas, seus desejos são muitos”. (KOTLER, 1998, p 27) Cobra (2009, p.5) chama a atenção ao fundamento: essas necessidades transformam-se em desejos quando são direcionadas para satisfação de objetos específicos. Uma pessoa pode ter sede, que é uma necessidade, mas pode ter um desejo de saciar a sede tomando um guaraná. Hoje, o marketing está mais posicionado para realizar desejos do que atender necessidades. Completando esse pensamento, Kotler (2000), afirma que as necessidades requeridas pelo ser humano, como comida, água e roupa, se tornam desejos a partir do momento que são orientadas a algo específico para satisfazê-los.
  19. 19. 20 Samara e Morsch (2005) complementam dizendo que ao longo de sua vida, o ser humano desenvolve muitas necessidades e estipula no mercado sua base em busca por satisfação. Essas necessidades vão crescendo e se transformando devido a nossa natureza inconstante e evolucionaria. Essas necessidades podem ser essencial para a vida, necessidades tais como as fisiológicas instintivas por ar, alimentos, água e abrigo, elementos primordiais para a vida. As necessidades também podem ser ligadas ao processo de ser aceito, status social e reconhecimento. Maslow (1954 apud KOTLER; KELLER, 2006, p. 183-184) desenvolveu uma teoria explicando o motivo pelo qual as pessoas são movidas a satisfazer suas necessidades: as necessidades humanas são dispostas em uma hierarquia, da mais urgente para a menos urgente. Em ordem de importância elas são necessidades fisiológicas, necessidades de segurança, necessidades sociais, necessidades de estima e necessidades de auto-realização. As pessoas tentam satisfazer as mais importantes em primeiro lugar. Quando conseguem satisfazer uma necessidade importante, tentam a satisfazer a próxima necessidade mais importante. Tais necessidades podem ser vistas em uma pirâmide para demonstrar a ordem de importância: Illustração 1: Hierarquia das necessidades de Maslow Fonte: Kotler (2006, p.184).
  20. 20. 21 Maslow divide as necessidades humanas em cinco grupos: 1) Necessidades fisiológicas: Dormir, comer, beber; 2) Necessidades de segurança: Financeira, mental e física; 3) Necessidades sociais: Divertir-se em grupo, ter amigos, pertencer a um grupo; 4) Necessidade de estima (Ou autoestima): Status, relacionamentos, prestígio; 5) Necessidade de auto realização: Posição profissional, viagens, educação. Cobra (2005, p. 27) afirma que “a mente humana é como um iceberg. O que está acima do nível da água do mar é o consciente, o que está ao nível da água é o subconsciente e o que está abaixo do nível da água é o inconsciente. Devido a característica inconstante dos desejos do ser humano, se torna uma tarefa complicada entender as necessidades e os desejos dos consumidores. Kotler e Keller (2006, p. 22, grifo dos autores) afirmam que: alguns clientes têm necessidades de que nem sempre estão cientes, não conseguem expressá-las ou palavras que requerem interpretação. O que o cliente quer dizer quando pede um cortador de grama ‘poderoso’, um tomo ‘rápido’, um maiô ‘atraente’ ou um motel ‘relaxante’? Pense em um cliente que deseja um ‘carro barato’. O profissional de marketing precisa pesquisar mais a fundo. Uma das funções do marketing é a demanda que tem como objetivo incentivar o consumo “por suas características intrínsecas, atenda a necessidades e desejos específicos de determinadas pessoas”.(COBRA, 2005, P.26) O desejo se torna demanda quando é apoiado pelo poder de compra. Isso acontece quando os desejos e recursos são considerados, para então poder gerar uma demanda por produtos com benefícios que junta valor e satisfação. O ser humano passa sua vida inteira em busca da satisfação de suas necessidades. Esta busca não é tão fácil quanto possa aparentar, pois não basta apenas suprir a necessidade, surgem desejos por produtos superiores, que leva a uma maior satisfação da necessidade. Sendo que existem diversas maneiras de satisfazer a mesma necessidade, o marketing contem quatro variáveis do composto de marketing para diferenciar o produto.
  21. 21. 22 2.3 COMPOSTO MERCADOLÓGICO Foi por volta de 1960, segundo Vaz (2006), que os pesquisadores buscaram nomear os componentes básicos para o composto de marketing, comumente chamado de mix de marketing. A nomenclatura que teve maior aceitação e que é mais conhecida foi intitulada por Kotler (1998), que nomeou o composto de marketing de “os quatro Ps” de marketing. Dentre dele estão: produto, preço, praça e a promoção. O produto engloba a produção de bens e serviços que satisfazem as necessidades da população. O preço envolve todas as estratégias de valor de venda aplicadas ao produto. A praça engloba todos os meios de distribuição e a promoção envolve a comunicação com o publico (propaganda em mídia impressa, eletrônica, promoções, sorteios, brindes, merchandising e etc.) Cobra (1997, p.89) afirma que “todos esses elementos do composto de marketing foram criados e estabelecidos para atender o mercado-alvo, ou seja, o consumidor”. Para Rocha e Christensen (1999, p.26) o composto de marketing “é o conjunto de instrumentos controláveis pelo gerente de marketing, por meio dos quais ele pode obter melhor ajustamento entre a oferta que sua empresa faz ao mercado e a demanda existente”. Sendo assim, os quatro elementos do composto de marketing estão interligados, fazendo com que todas as variáveis dependam umas das outras. Ao depender de um determinado fator do mix de marketing como estratégia competitiva primária, os outros fatores precisam encontrar-se desenhados para dar suporte ao mesmo (ETZEL, WALKER E STANTO, 2001). Kotler e Armstrong (1998) destacam que, ao reunir todos os elementos do composto de marketing em um programa sistematizado, com o foco em atingir os objetivos de marketing da organização através da oferta de valor aos consumidores é que consegue ter um programa de marketing eficiente e eficaz. Também é citado que são os conjuntos de táticas das organizações para criar um forte posicionamento nos mercados-alvos podem ser denominados de mix de marketing.
  22. 22. 23 Illustração 2: Os 4Ps do compost mercadológico (mix de marketing) Fonte: Kotler e Armstrong (1998, p.32 Para compreender melhor o composto de marketing, é necessário analisar melhor cada um itens. Portanto, a seguir será examinado cada um dos quatro itens que constituem o mix de marketing. 2.3.1 Produto Considerando que o ser humano encontra nos produtos a solução da ‘árdua’ busca por realizar seus desejos e satisfazer suas necessidades, Kotler e Armstrong (1998, p.5) determinam produto como “qualquer coisa que possa ser oferecido ao mercado para satisfazer uma necessidade ou desejo”. Conceito que é apoiado por McCarthy e Perreault Jr. (1997, p148) quando afirmam que produto é “a oferta e uma empresa que satisfaz a uma necessidade”. Já para Etzel, Walker e Stanton (2001) consiste em um composto de características tangíveis ou intangíveis que consiste em embalagem, cor, preço,
  23. 23. 24 qualidade e marca, além dos serviços e a reputação do vendedor. O produto pode variar desde algo “simplório” quanto uma ideia, a um serviço, lugar, pessoa ou mercadoria. Fundamentalmente, o que leva os clientes ao ato de compra é muito mais os conjuntos de atributos do que os produtos oferecidos. Ao adquirir o produto, eles acreditam que vão receber a realização de uma necessidade ou desejo. Kotler e Armstrong (1998, p. 5) complementam dizendo que: O produto é qualquer coisa que possa ser oferecida ao mercado para satisfazer uma necessidade ou desejo. Em geral, a palavra produto sugere um objetivo físico, como um carro, uma televisão ou um sabonete, mas seu conceito não se limita a objetivos físicos qualquer coisa capaz de satisfazer uma necessidade pode ser chamada de produto”. Ogden (2002, p.8) determina que existem seis itens que integram o produto/serviço e que são de suma importância no ato da concepção do mesmo para que as empresas possam se destacar diante dos concorrentes. São eles: 1) Benefícios para o consumidor 2) Atributos de satisfação de desejou ou necessidades 3) Bens físicos ou serviços 4) Embalagem 5) Marca 6) Rótulo ou decoração Para Stevens (2001) os produtos e serviços são muito mais do que eles em si. O produto vai além dos materiais que o compões. Um serviço vai além do que seu resultado final. Ao arquitetar um produto é necessário visionar uma perspectiva mundial, e não se prender somente nos elementos físicos. Isso porque as percepções que o consumidor tem do produto são influenciadas pela embalagem, marca, cor, logotipo e etc. Segundo Derzi (2005, p.27) “um produto ou serviço é considerado adequado ao consumo, quando atende às necessidades e aos desejos de seus consumidores alvo”. Cobra concorda com essa afirmação, completando que “um produto ou serviço é dito ao consumo quando atende às necessidades e desejos de seus consumidores”. Churchill e Peter (2000, p.164) complementam dizendo que “um produto de alta qualidade ou que seja adaptado às necessidades específicas do
  24. 24. 25 comprados tende a ser associado com o alto valor e pode influenciar a compra” procedendo para o assunto do preço. 2.3.2 Preço Define-se preço como sendo o valor monetário estipulado em troca de um bem ou serviço. De acordo com Kotler e Armstrong (1993, p.29) preço significa “a quantidade de dinheiro que os clientes devem pagar para obter o produto”. Outra afirmação dos autores é que “para a tomada de decisão extensiva, é mais provável que os consumidores considerem o preço como apenas um dos muitos atributos relevantes. Definição essa que é apoiada por Etzel, Walker e Stanton (2001, p. 278) que afirmam que “preço ‘é simplesmente a quantidade de dinheiro e/ou outros itens com utilidade necessária para se adquirir um produto”. Cobra (1992, p. 468 complementa dizendo que: Na verdade, cada indivíduo tem sua escala de valores para classificar a utilidade do bem e o preço que ele se dispõe a pagar pela sua posse. Assim, os produtos e serviços podem ser avaliados distintamente por diferentes pessoas, bem como o dinheiro pode ter significado diversos para o msmo individuo em tempos diferentes”. No momento em que se define a estratégia de precificação é necessário legam em consideração uma série de fatores. A vontade, ou capacidade, de pagamento do mercado-alvo e a receptividade do consumidor ao preço deve ser estrategicamente considerado no momento dessa definição. (HIEBING JR, 1999) Outro fator que não pode ser desconsiderado é a competitividade do mercado, sendo que quanto maior venha ser o numero de alternativas no mercado, maior vais ser a hesitação do consumidor no momento da compra. (HIEBING JR, 1999) O preço também pode ser considerado um dos fatores de decisão no momento de compra, visto que em alguns mercados onde os produtos não alcançam elevados graus de diferenciação, o produto com o menos preço tende a vender mais. Em contrapartida, o preço também serve como estratégia de venda no
  25. 25. 26 outro extremo: manter um preço mais alto que a concorrência funciona em alguns mercados como forma de diferenciação de uma marca. (HIEBING JR, 1999) Além disso, para Las Casas (2001, p. 194) “o preço ajuda a dar valor as cosias e representa uma troca pelo esforço feito pela empresa vendedora através da alocação de recursos, capital e mão-de-obra e manufatura dos produtos comercializados”. Sendo assim, pode-se dizer que entre as preocupações do marketing está a identificação das necessidades e desejos do consumidor, para então poder produzir produtos orientados a satisfação do mercado consumidor em busca de um preço que proporcione um bom retorno tanto para a empresa quanto para o consumidor, e ainda de fácil acesso. Sendo assim, a praça será analisada no tópico a seguir. 2.3.3 Praça A distribuição do produto tem papel fundamenta em garantir a satisfação do cliente. Segundo Fockink (2006, p. 57) “as empresas usam os canais de distribuição para poder atender em todos os mercados a todos os possíveis clientes ou consumidores”. Kotler afirma que: A localização de um varejista é a chave de sua capacidade de atrair clientes. E os custosa para construir ou alugar instalações tem um grande impacto sobre os lucros dos varejistas. Portanto, a localização é uma das decisões mais importantes a serem tomadas” (Kotler e Armstrong, 1998, p. 307). Dias (2003, p 09) acrescenta ainda que “as decisões da variável distribuição englobam a escolha dos canais de vendas e distribuição para que o produto esteja no lugar certo, no momento certo, e o cliente possa realizar a compra e satisfazer a sua necessidade”. De acordo com Kotler (2008), as atividades das empresas que tornam o produto disponível para os clientes-alvo são o que compõe as decisões do composto de marketing referentes a praça.
  26. 26. 27 Segundo a classificação de Hiebing Jr. (1999), as atividades de distribuição pode ser classificadas como a transferência de bens e serviços do produtor até o consumidor. A distribuição do produto pode ser feita de forma direta ou indireta dependendo de qual estratégia foi tida como sendo a mais viável para a empresa. A distribuição direta classificada como a venda do produto para o cliente final. De acordo com Dias (2004, p. 127) “é o processo de comercialização que ocorre sem a participação de outra pessoa jurídica, podendo ser realizada por meio de venda pessoal ou marketing direto. Este sistema proporciona vantagens para o produtor, de maneira que existe um contato direto com o cliente, propiciando assim uma melhor negociação. Do ponto de vista do consumidor, a vantagem está no fato do processo de entrega do produtos ser mais rápido, sem maiores problemas. A distribuição indireta acontece quando o produtor utiliza uma empresa terceirizada para realizar a entrega do produto até o consumidor final. Costa e Talarico (1996, p.42) conceituam como: É o sistema de distribuição e venda para cuja realização o produtor utiliza grupos de empresas ou organizações independentes, não vinculadas a ele, as quais assumem o processo de colocar o produto disponível para o uso e consumo do público final (consumidor ou industrial). O uso de um mediador se torna extremamente vantajoso, visto que através do convívio, contato, experiência e vivencia de mercado e a especialização na colocação dos produtos a disposição do publico, pode assegurar muito mais benefícios para a empresa fazendo com que a lucratividade venha ser maior. Para Churchill e Peter (2000, p. 166) “os tipos de canais pelos quais um produto é oferecido também influenciam a percepção dos consumidores sobre a imagem do produto”. Com isso em mente, é possível analisar o quão importante são as variáveis no mix de marketing, isso porque a simples escolha do canal de distribuição pode ser a variável decisiva para o sucesso de vendas, e isso auxilia também na promoção do produto, próximo item abordado.
  27. 27. 28 2.3.4 Promoção Ao desenvolver um produto, as empresas precisam estar cientes das necessidades de seus clientes, para então colocar a disposição dos mesmos, estabelecer preço que venha chamar a atenção e então realizar a promoção desse produto. A promoção é o quarto pilar do composto de marketing e envolve toda a comunicação da empresa. De acordo com Shimp (2002, p.31) a comunicação “é o processo pelo quais os pensamentos são transmitidos e o significado é compartilhado entre pessoas ou entre organizações e pessoas”. Kotler e Armstrong (1993, p.29) considera como sendo “a estratégia de promoção do profissional de marketing para influenciar os consumidores em todos os estágios do processo de compra”. Essa denominação também é seguida por Dias (2003, p.09) que também aponta esses esforços como sendo importante para gerar vendas, mas ele complementa dizendo que isso só é possível a partir da indução para com os consumidores, “as decisões de promoção são aquelas relativas ao investimentos em estratégias e atividades de comunicação e promoção de vendas”. As empresas estão lidando hoje com um elevado numero de concorrentes que estão investindo pesado nas mais diversas formas de comunicação. Sendo assim, a comunicação das informações é feita para conquistar os consumidores em relação aos produtos oferecidos pela empresa e assim gerar lucros. Embora Las Casas (1999) acredite que o papel da promoção seja informar a respeito dos produtos e serviços, para ele a promoção consegue realizar seu papel com mais proficiência quando manifesta a real essência da instituição, com a construção de uma imagem positiva e forte com base no que ela tenha a oferecer. Derzi (2005, p.28-29) lista como sendo elementos de os seguintes: Promoção na realidade é o sistema de comunicação com o mercado. Compreende: propaganda, promoção (de vendas, institucional, de produto), merchandising, franchising, licensing, assessoria de imprensa, relações publicas, vendas diretas (telemarketing, TV interativas), mala direta e eventos Desta forma é possível assegurar que a promoção é primordial quando se trata da sobrevivência das organizações em mercado de livre concorrência, dado que é comprovado como tendo uma forte influencia na decisão de compra do consumidor.
  28. 28. 29 Para que o mix de marketing seja instituído no mercado de modo correto, é necessário a realização de uma analise de mercado e um profundo estudo do comportamento do consumidor para que as pessoas venham se comunicar da melhor maneira com seu consumidor alvo, assunto que será abordado no próximo tópico. 2.4 COMPORTAMENTO DO CONSUMIDOR É imprescindível para realizar uma boa campanha de marketing que a empresa estude seu publico alvo, analisando os desejos dos consumidores, suas expectativas, suas necessidades, sua forma de ver o mundo, suas ações e comportamento desenvolvidos por eles. Tudo isso para explicar a razão pelo qual as pessoas escolhem um produto em vez de outro concorrente. De acordo com Mattar (1999, p.158) “o objetivo de marketing ao pesquisar o comportamento, é entender melhor o consumidor e assim poder melhor antecipar ou prever o seu comportamento futuro”. Isso mostra o quão importante e fundamental é entender o comportamento dos consumidores para realizar uma estratégia de marketing. Conforme Giglio (2002, p.39): Estamos presenciando o crescimento de triunfo do indivíduo, em que cada um valoriza cada vez mais a si próprio, busca um diferencial para sua identidade, exigindo atendimento e propaganda dirigidos. É como se o ideal da liberdade finalmente chegasse ao cotidiano. Segundo Mowen e Minor (2003, p. 03) o comportamento do consumidor pode ser entendido como “o estudo das unidades compradoras e dos processos de troca envolvidos na aquisição, no consumo e na disposição de mercadorias, serviços, experiências e ideias”. É visível o quanto a aproximação com o consumidor e seus gostos e processo de compra proporciona uma sequencia de benefícios futuros. Giglio (1996, p.10) diz que “fica evidente que são situações diferentes, com expectativas diferentes, que levariam a processos de compra também diferentes. Generalizar seria um erro metodológico e mercadológico ao mesmo tempo”. Em outras palavras, a importância de respeitar a individualidade de cada consumidor e suas diferenças pode resultar no sucesso do produto/serviço.
  29. 29. 30 O mercado vive por constantes mudanças que influenciam no comportamento de compra dos consumidores. O mercado hoje está em um ritmo acelerado e as pessoas procuram por praticidade e soluções simples que respondem as necessidades básicas de cada individuo. Por esses fatores serem variáveis que interferem na hora da compra os empresários possuem forte interesse em examinar as motivações, objetivos e comportamento do comprador. Para Kotler (1998, p.161), o proposito de marketing é atender e satisfazer às necessidades e desejos dos consumidores. A área do comportamento do consumidor estuda como indivíduos, grupos e organizações selecionam, compram, usam e dispõe de bens, serviços, ideias ou experiências para satisfazer as suas necessidades e desejos. Anteriormente, os profissionais de marketing podiam entender os consumidores através de suas experiências diárias de vendas, Mas o crescimento das empresas e dos mercados tem retirado muitos administradores de marketing do contato diário com os consumidores. Crescentemente, eles têm que confiar no modelo dos dete O’s de pesquisa do consumidor para obter respostas às seguintes perguntas sobre qualquer mercado: quem constitui o mercado? Ocupantes; o que o mercado compra? objetivos; por que o mercado compra? operações; quem participa da compra? organizações; como o mercado compra? operações; quando o mercado compra? ocasiões; onde o mercado compra? outlets (pontos de venda) Como o objetivo final é atender e satisfazer as necessidades e desejos dos consumidores e devido ao crescente numero de empresas concorrentes no mercado, os profissionais de marketing estão abandonando o contato diário com o consumidor e se baseando cada vez mais nas pesquisas do modelo dos sete Os para poder obter informações sobre o mercado atuante. Segundo Giglio (1996, p. 62) o consumidor se faz duas perguntas antes de realizar uma compra: - Conforme minhas experiências anteriores, tal consumo neste momento é apropriado? - Conforme o que eu penso o que os outros querem que eu faça, este consumo é apropriado? De acordo com os autores Boone e Kurts (1998, p.168): O comportamento do comprador é o processo pela quais os consumidores e compradores organizacionais tomam decisões de compra. O comportamento do comprador é um termo amplo que se aplica tanto ao consumidor final – indivíduos que compram bens e serviços para seu
  30. 30. 31 próprio uso – como a compradores organizacionais que adquirem produtos industriais. Entender o modo como o consumidor se comporta e conhece-lo não são tarefas fáceis na concepção de Engel, Blackwell e Miniard (2000, p.5). Os autores definem o comportamento do consumidor como sendo “as atividades diretamente envolvidas em obter, consumir e dispor de produtos e serviços, incluindo os processos decisórios que antecedem e sucedem estas ações”. De acordo com essas definições, podemos concluir o quão importante é o estudo do comportamento do consumidor para entende-lo e atender as suas necessidades, e entregar a ele um produto que venha ser competitivo em relação a concorrência existente no mercado. A divulgação, como já vimos, pode ser o grande diferencial para divulgar as vantagens do produto. Entre as mais importantes ferramentas de divulgação estão a publicidade e a propaganda. 2.5 PUBLICIDADE E PROPAGANDA Entre as ferramentas mais eficazes para a divulgação de um produto ou serviço estão a publicidade e propaganda. Essa ferramenta é talvez a mais eficiente por se comunicar diretamente com o consumidor através de meios de massa. Embora elas sejam utilizadas como sinônimos hoje no brasil e por muitos autores renomados e profissionais da áreas, em sua origem histórica e até mesmo na etimologia da palavra, os termos são bastante deferentes e integrados. Em sua definição no dicionário, as duas palavras tem um conceito muito similar, quase sinônimos (Dicionário da Língua Portuguesa, 1992): Propaganda. S.f. (fr.propagande) 1. Divulgação de ideias ou informações cujo conhecimento público interesse ao divulgador. 2. Ideias, fatos, ou informações divulgadas com esse propósito. Publicidade. S.f. (fr.publicité) 1. Qualidade do que é publico. 2. Caráter do que é feito em presença do público. 3. Notoriedade Pública. 4. Conjunto de meios empregados para tornar conhecido um bem, um serviço, etc. Visando o seu sucesso comercial. 5. Atividade profissional que se dedica a esse fim. 6. Cartaz, anúncio. Se observarmos o conceito de cada uma delas, percebemos a distinção entre elas. Predebon (2004, p. 18-19) ao escrever sobre o assunto, denomina os dois
  31. 31. 32 termos um pouco diferente da classificação dada pelo dicionário. A “propaganda [...] é a atividade presa a anúncios, enquanto publicidade é tudo o que se difunde pelos veículos de comunicação”. De acordo com os autores Keller e Kotler (2006, p.566) publicidade é “[...] qualquer forma, não pessoal, de apresentação ou promoção de ideias, bens ou serviços, paga por um patrocinador identificado.” Essa definição é muito parecida da ensinada por Alejandro Pizarroso Quintero (1990, p.26), para ele publicidade é a promoção de um produto, empresa ou serviço com a finalidade de atrair compradores. O autor entende publicidade como sendo muito diferente de propaganda, apesar de serem confundidos como sinônimos. Para ele, propaganda significa um “processo comunicativo que dissemina, difunde, dá a conhecer, promove ideias”, essas ideias podem ser “políticas, civis, estatais ou de contrapropaganda”. Para Lage e Milone (1994, p.9) afirma que: no mundo atual, as inúmeras variedades de bens e serviços a disposição dos indivíduos tornam necessária a existência de um instrumental de estímulo e de apelo que influencie suas decisões de compra e que maximize sua satisfação como consumidores. Pinho (2001, p. 131) salienta que “a propaganda e a publicidade conservam o fato de serem técnicas de persuasão, mas com diferentes propósitos e funções.” O autor diz que o objetivo da propaganda é usar seu conteúdo para persuadir o consumidor, usando do meio de comunicação de massa para assim atingir seu objetivo. Segundo Kotler (2000, p. 584) pode-se dizer que a propaganda é extremamente universal, pois é um artificio universal, que pode ser usado tanto para criar uma imagem duradoura de um produto, como por exemplo uma marca de biscoitos que quer ser lembrada como a melhor e mais crocante, tendo como ponto final ser a líder do mercado em seu segmento, quanto para gerar vendas em um curto período de tempo ( liquidação relâmpago em fins de semana). Kotler (2004) ainda reforça dizendo que existem diversas qualidades na propaganda: Apresentação Pública: a natureza pública da propaganda confere certa legitimidade ao produto e também sugere uma oferta padronizada de entendimento, explicando a sua eficácia.
  32. 32. 33 Penetração: a propaganda permite que a mensagem seja repetida muitas vezes e que o comprador receba e compare a mensagem de vários concorrentes. A propaganda em larga escala transmite algo positivo sobre o tamanho, o poder e o sucesso da empresa. Aumento da expressividade: a propaganda oferece oportunidades para colocar em cena a empresa e seus produtos por meio do uso artístico da impressão, do som e da cor. Impessoalidade: o público não se sente obrigado a prestar atenção nem a responder à propaganda. A propaganda é um monólogo e não um diálogo. De acordo com Sant’Anna (2001, p 75), publicidade e propaganda possuem significados bastante diferentes. Segundo a autora, a publicidade é o ato de tornar algo publico, enquanto a propaganda é a “propagação de princípios e teorias”. Embora tema de muita discussão, e muitas vezes confundidas ou usadas como sinônimos, publicidade e propaganda precisam serem usadas em conjunto. Isso porque possuem forte influencia não apenas nas vendas dos produtos, mas também na economia de um país. Elas não são utilizadas apenas para comunicar a existência de produtos/serviços, novos no mercado ou não, mas também para um proposito ainda maior, como levar os consumidores para além do produto e torna-los mais próximos da marca. No próximo item veremos sobre marca. 2.6 MARCA Marca pode ser definida, de forma resumida, como a criação de valor para um cliente e a produção de vantagens competitivas para a empresa. Essa afirmação é reforçada por Kotler (2002, p.86), que ressalta a importância da marca para o marketing, “A arte do marketing é, em grande parte, a arte de construir marcas. Algo que não tenha marca será provavelmente considerado uma commodity, um produto ou serviço genérico. Nesse caso, o preço é que fará a diferença. Quando o preço é a única coisa que conta, o único vencedor é o que produz com baixo custo”. Segundo a American Marketing Association (AMA, 2006)1 , “marca é um nome, termo, símbolo, desenho ou uma combinação desses elementos que deve
  33. 33. 34 identificar os bens ou serviços de um fornecedor ou grupo de fornecedores e diferencia-los da concorrência”. Aaker (1998, p. 7) complementa essa conceituação dizendo que: marca é um nome diferenciado e/ou símbolo (tal como um logotipo, marca registrada, ou desenho da embalagem) destinado a identificar os bens ou serviços de um vendedor ou de um grupo de vendedores e a diferenciar esses bens ou serviços daqueles concorrentes. Assim uma marca sinaliza ao consumidor a origem do produto e protege, tanto o consumidor quanto o fabricante, dos concorrentes que ofereçam produtos que pareçam idênticos. No mercado atual, com o aumento da competitividade e com os produtos se tornando cada vez mais semelhantes, a preocupação das empresas com o poder da marca e a construção da mesmas tem se tornado casa vez mais importante para as organizações. Sendo que o foco das empresas é se destacar dos concorrentes e sobreviver no mercado, a melhor solução é arquitetar e manter marcas de peso, sendo que a marca é a principal forca de um negócio. Alguns especialistas acreditam que entre todos os bens de uma empresa, o mais perdurável é a marca, isso porque elas permanecem muito além que os produtos e os prédios das empresas. O co-fundados da Quaker Oats, John Stewart, certa vez disse: “Se este negócio fosse dividido, eu lhe daria os terrenos e prédios e manteria as marcas e as marcas registradas e ganharia muito mais do que você”. Esse pensamento é colaborado por um ex-CEO do McDonald’s concorda: Se cada ativo que possuímos, cada prédio e cada equipamento, fosse destruído em um terrível desastre natural, seríamos capazes de tomar emprestado o dinheiro para substituir muito rapidamente esses ativos em função do valor de nossa marca (...) A nossa marca é mais valiosa que o total de todos esses ativos. Randazzo (1996, p. 25) afirma que “sem marca, o produto é uma coisa – uma mercadoria, um saquinho de café ou uma lata de sopa”. Portanto é de suma importância a construção de uma marca única que represente o produto/serviço, visto que os produtos são comparados entre si com facilidades. Mais do que isso, gerar carisma para a marca e assim, torna-la amada pelo púbico para que ele se torne fiel a marca. Essa demonstração de fidelidade é chamada de lovemark, termo que iremos analisar em seguida.
  34. 34. 35 2.7 LOVEMARK O real valor da empresa, na realidade, não é concebida por ela mesma, e sim pelos seus clientes. Sendo assim, ela deve sempre priorizar a opinião de seu cliente referente a seu produto, e, acima de tudo, com relação a sua imagem. Não existe como o cliente amar uma marca que para ele não contem valor. As empresas estão cada vez mais empenhadas em conquistar clientes, que por sua vez estão se tornando cada vez mais rigoroso. Criar uma conexão emocional, fazer com que o consumidor se sinta à-vontade ao adentrar a loja, se sinta amigo dos funcionários e além disso, se sentir realizado ao adquirir um produto de determinada marca. O objetivo é que o consumidor escolha a marca, acima e além das avaliações tangíveis e intangíveis referentes ao seu valor. De acordo com Kevin Roberts (2007): (...) são marcas super envolventes que constroem relacionamentos com os consumidores através de maneiras surpreendentes, como o mistério, a sensualidade e a intimidade. Mistério para atrair os consumidores com ótimas historias, ícones poderosos e a combinação de passado, presente e futuro. Sensualidade para criar conexões físicas com os consumidores através dos sentidos. Intimidade para gerar empatia, compromisso e paixão, Esses são os fundamentos dos relacionamentos de longa duração e colocam os consumidores no lugar onde devem estar, no coração das marcas. A expressão lovemark pode ser usada para referenciar o que quer que seja, como por exemplo uma pessoa, um celular ou um país. A expressão significa o que o próprio nome sugere – marcas amadas, e se diferenciam das marcas tradicionais devido a maneira que se relacionam com seus consumidores. De acordo com Kevin Roberts (2007, p. 60): Lovemarks são marcas e empresas que criam conexões emocionais genuínas com as comunidades e redes com as quais se relacionam. Isso significa tornar-se próximo e pessoal. E ninguém vai deixar você se aproximar o suficiente para tocá-lo, a menos que respeite o que você faz ou quem você é. As lovemarks se destacam das marcas tradicionais pois as marcas comuns, ao invés de criar uma narrativa, elas apenas geram informações e apresentam atributos e valores genéricos.
  35. 35. 36 Illustração 3: Diferenças entre uma marca e uma lovemark. (adaptado de Roberts, 2007) Para que uma marca possa se tornar uma lovemark, é necessário que a mesma esteja inserida em um contexto em que as pessoas estejam constantemente buscando pela autorrealização social, assim como a busca por uma conexão maior das pessoas entre si e com as organizações. O consumidor precisa estar inserido em um ambiente em que o mesmo busque por espaços de maior liberdade de expressão, isto porque, por muito tempo os contratos sociais impediam que o mesmo expunha suas emoções. Então, tal capacidade de gerar emoção é o item essencial pelo qual as lovemarks sejam reconhecidas. Assim, para diferenciar razão e emoção, basta olhar para as conclusões finais. Enquanto a razão possibilita conclusões que levam à ações deliberadas, a emoção promove ações impulsivas sem racionalização. Enqunato na maior parte das vezes as decisões de compra sejam racionais, existem produtos que provocam no consumidor um desejo emocional, gerando uma conversão para a compra puramente instintiva. (ROBERTS, 2005). De acordo com Roberts (2005), ao falar sobre a emoção atrelada à marca, o autor diz que: O processo funciona de maneira muito sutil. Grande parte das vezes, antes de examiner alguma coisa em detalhe, você tem uma ideia do que é. Antes de entender você sente. E fazer as pessoas se sentirem bem em relação à marca, obeter uma emoção positive, é essencial. Ë isso que faz a diferença. (ROBERTS, 2005, P.43)
  36. 36. 37 As afirmações de Roberts (2005) são muito parecidas com as tendencais propostas por Kotler (2010) para o novo momento do marketing. De acordo com o autor, a era da participação, os paradoxos da globalizaçõa e a influência da sociedade criativa demandam das marcas posturas mais humanas, sensoriais e verdadeiras. Sendo assim, o relacionamento entre as marcas e as pessoas devem ser pensado e planejado tendo em vista as características do amor, propondo transmitir tal sentimento em sua missão, ação e comunicação. Para o autor, se estes termos forem feitos adequadamente, o amor será recíproco. Irá voltar em forma de aumento do Brand Equity, assim como todos os benefícios trazidos por ele. “A sabedoria convencional diz que as marcas estão dominando a vida das pessoas. E isso não é bom. Mas talvez funcione no sentido oposto. Talvez a vida das pessoas esteja dominando as marcas. (ROBERTS, 2005, P.57) Tendo estes termos em vista, para se transformar em lovemark, é necessário que as marcas alcancem e conquistem o retorno do amor pelos consumidores. Sendo assim, se tornar uma lovemark é uma das alternativas para se diferenciar no mercado atual, em que as relações comerciais estão cada vez mais acirradas e os consumidores cada vez mais bem informados. Uma das melhores ferramentas usadas pelas marcas para manter o contato com o seu consumidor é a internet, que será abordado no próximo item. 2.8 INTERNET A internet é relativamente nova no Brasil, sendo que levou menos de uma década entre a chegada dela no país e a popularização na sociedade. Porem é possível obter muita pouca informação referente a sua criação e origem. A palavra internet surgiu a partir da junção de duas palavras com origem inglesa, international network, que traduzido para o português significa rede internacional. Em outras palavras, a internet é uma rede de computadores interligados que possibilitam a transferências de dados e informações para qualquer usuário que esteja conectado a ela. Castells (2003, p. 13) diz que:
  37. 37. 38 a história da criação e do desenvolvimento da Internet é a história de uma aventura humana extraordinária. Ela põe em relevo a capacidade que tem as pessoas de transcender metas institucionais, superar barreiras burocráticas e subverter valores estabelecidos no processo de inaugurar um mudo novo. Reforça também a ideia de que no processo de que a cooperação e a liberdade de informação podem ser mais propícias à inovação do que a competição e os direitos de propriedade. A internet surgiu durante a Guerra Fria, na década de 60 como um modelo de troca e compartilhamento de informações, pois os Estados Unidos tinham medo de ataques às bases militares que pudessem comprometer e levar a divulgação indevida de informações sigilosas. Então, em 1969 foi criada pelo governo Norte- Americano através da DARPA (Defense Advanded Research Projects Agency) a ARPANET, que foi a primeira rede operacional de computadores com a capacidade de trocar informações entre si (SANDHUSEN, 2003). A ARPANET ampliou, e entre as décadas de 70 e 80, permitiu a conexão de outros websites especialmente nos circuitos acadêmicos e de pesquisas. Gresham Jr (1994, apud ANDALÉCIO; MARTELETO, 2006, pg. 2) destaca os seguintes usos da internet pelos cientistas: Illustração 4: Usos da Internet por pesquisadores Fonte: GRESHAM JR (1994, apud ANDALÉCIO; MARTELETO, 3006, p.2) Ainda que tenha sido responsável pelo inicio do desenvolvimento da internet, sabemos que a Arpanet não foi a única responsável pelo formato que hoje
  38. 38. 39 conhecemos. O atual formato da internet, segundo Castells (2003, pg, 15), resulta também de uma tradição de base de formação de redes de computadores. De acordo com o autor: No inicio da década de 1990 muitos provedores de serviços da Internet montaram suas próprias redes e estabeleceram suas próprias portas de comunicação em bases comerciais. A partir de então, a Internet cresceu rapidamente como uma rede global de redes de computadores” Em 1989, o físico e pesquisador do MIT Timothy John Berners-Lee criou a World Wide Web, que pode ser traduzido para o português como rede de alcance mundial. Esta é a plataforma que transformou popular a internet como a conhecemos hoje. Segundo Vilha (2002, p. 20): A web pode ser definida como um conjunto de recursos que possibilita navegar na Internet por meio de textos hipersensíveis com hiper-referencias em forma de palavras, títulos, imagens ou fotos, ligando páginas de um mesmo computador ou de computadores diferentes. A web é o segmento que mais cresce na internet e a cada dia ocupa espaços de antigas interfaces de rede Nas três décadas seguintes a internet passou por inúmeros momentos e está sendo progressivamente modificada. Ao analisar seu processo evolutivo, é possível perceber o quanto ela é passível de transformações e além disso, é possível notar sua capacidade de adaptação. A internet se moldou a nova tecnologia de rede mesmo sendo que ela foi pensada antes da existência das redes-locais. Além disso, é interessante notar que ela surgiu do meio de um pequeno grupo de pesquisadores e tomou proporções gigantescas, e hoje está presente na vida das pessoas de foram global. No prefácio do livro “O Manual da Internet”, Al Gore fala sobre a evolução da internet dizendo que: [...] hoje a rede não conecta só os principais laboratórios de pesquisas, mas também bibliotecas e pequenos estabelecimentos comerciais e de ensino espalhados por todo o país. Assim como a internet tem evoluído e sofrido mudanças desde sua criação, a tendência é que essa evolução continue colaborando assim para novas formas de comunicação e interação. Essas modificações sofridas pela web foram tantas que originou-se o termo Web 2.0, que será estudado no próximo tópico.
  39. 39. 40 2.9 WEB 2.0 Atualmente a internet esta passando por um período de grande transformação, em que podemos observar a utilização de novas formas de comunicação, auxiliando na mobilidade e colaboração. Assim, em 2003, a Web ganha um novo título que caracteriza o atual paradigma da internet, ela passa a ser chamada de Web 2.0. Essa mudança não ocorreu devido a revoluções tecnológicas, e sim motivado por uma mudança de foco, em que notou-se a carência por transformar sites isolados, estáticos em algo diferente que gera-se uma troca de conteúdo. Em outubro de 20051 Tim O’Reilly, criou uma definição compacta para o que seria Web 2.0: Web 2.0 é a rede como plataforma, abarcando todos os dispositivos conectados As aplicações Web 2.0 são aquelas que produzem a maioris das vantagens intrínsecas de tal plataforma: distribuem o software como um serviço de atualização contínuo que se torna melhor quanto mais pessoas o utilizam, consomem e transformam os dados de múltiplas fontes - inclusive de usuários individuais – enquanto fornecem seus próprios dados e serviços, de maneira a permitir modificações por outros usuários, cirando efeitos de rede através de uma ‘arquitetura participativa’ e superando a metáfora de página da Web 1.0 para proporcionar ricas experiências aos usuários. 2 Ao contrário da internet em que a informação era verticalizada, ou seja, a informação era transmitida de cima para baixo, agora a informação passa a ser recebida e repassada, que pode ser para o próprio emissor, ou para mais receptores. A illustração 5 exemplifica o contraste ente o modelo de publicação da Web 1.0 comparado com a Web 2.0: 1 Documento eletrônico nao paginado 2 Texto original: Web 2.0 is the network as platform, spanning all connected devices; Web 2.0 applications are those that make the most of the intrinsic advantages of that platform: delivering software as continually-updated service that gets better the more people use it, consuming and remixing data from multiple sources, including individual users, while providing their own data and services in a form that allows remixing by others, creating network effects through an “architecture of participation”, and going beyond the page metaphor of Web 1.0 to deliver rich user experiences.
  40. 40. 41 Illustração 5: Web 1.0 X Web 2.0 Fonte: COZIC; Fréderic, 2007 De acordo com Primo (2007, p.1) o termo Web 2.0 pode ser entendido como “um determinado período tecnológico, a um conjunto de novas estratégias mercadológicas e a processes de comunicação mediados pelo computador. Já segundo O’Reilly (2005) a web 2.0 se refere a “uma atitude, não uma tecnologia”, pois se refere a uma área em que as conexões sociais apresentam maior importância que a tecnologia. A Web 2.0 tem como característica mais marcante o entretenimento, na qual a colaboração dos utilizadores é essencial. De acordo com Telles (2009, pg. 21): Na web 2.0, a colaboração tem força suficiente para concorrer com os meios tradicionais de geração de conteúdo e, mesmo quando não é gerado por internautas, o conteúdo pode ter comentários e avaliações dos usuários da web. Existem diversas maneiras de pensar e agir de modo coletivo, sendo que o principal é a produção de conteúdo único e diferenciado por meio de publicações de conteúdos no Youtube3 , a utilização do Twitter4 para se comunicar, postar textos em blogs e fotos no Instagram5 , entre outros meios. 3 Site que permite que seus usuários carreguem e compartilhem vídeos, disponível em <http://www.youtube.com/>
  41. 41. 42 Para Jenkins (2008) a oportunidade de participação está também associada a oportunidade de compreender e de trabalhar a criatividade, no momento em que o usuário refaz certo conteúdo. De acordo com essa linha de pensamento do autor, quando um internauta comenta determinado conteúdo publicado em um blog, quando ele reedita uma musica ou até mesmo quando ele compartilha algum conteúdo no Facebook6 ele está agindo de modo participativo. Sendo assim, a Web 2.0 favorece a interação entre pessoas que vivem em diferentes partes do mundo. Essas pessoas podem proporcionar a outras pessoas uma participação superior em questões sociais, por exemplo, podendo assim compartilhar mais de forma coletiva. Além do qual as empresas podem tirar benéficos dos recursos da Web 2.0 sendo que ela pode de aproximar de seu cliente de maneira virtual, ocasionando uma troca de experiência entre produtor e consumidor. É notável o quanto a Web 2.0 e seus recursos repaginou a rede, sendo que sua forma descentralizada, possibilita que o usuário seja ativo e participe da criação, selecionando o conteúdo e seus possíveis ajustes de algum site por meio da plataforma aberta. Isso faz com que a internet se torne um ambiente democrático, sendo que pode ser acessado de qualquer lugar, de modo que os serviços das unidades de informação e a aprendizagem do usuários de facilitada. Dessa forma, as Mídias Sociais são grande parte do contexto de Web 2.0, pois disponibiliza um serviço dinâmico que causa grande impacto sobre os conteúdos públicos, pois estimula a produção de contudo, interação e a comunicação entre as pessoas. Por este motivo será abordado o tema no próximo tópico para que se compreenda melhor este conceito. 4 Rede social que permite que os usuários postem mensagem de até 140 caracteres e compartilhem links, fotos e vídeos em tempo real com as pessoas que seguem sua pagina (seguidores). <http://www.twitter.com/> 5 Aplicativo de compartilhamento e tratamento de fotos, disponível em <http://www.instagram.com/> 6 Rede social que permite o compartilhamento de imagens e informações, disponível em <http://www.facebook.com/>
  42. 42. 43 2.10 MÍDIAS SOCIAIS O termo mídias sociais pode ser definido como sendo a comunicação de todos para todos. Inicialmente a comunicação de massa era de um para todos e isso durou até não muito tempo atrás. A comunicação era unilateral, do jornal da noite na TV para o telespectador, do jornal para o leitor, do radio para o ouvindo e assim sucessivamente. Quem controlava os meios de informação, controlava o poder. Hoje, isso já não ocorre mais. Atualmente, o conteúdo pode ser feito por qualquer um e pode ser recebido por tudos através da maior rede de comunicação do planeta: a internet. Para Martha Gabriel (2009, pg. 20), mídias sociais são “tecnologias e práticas que as pessoas usam para compartilhar conteúdo, opinião, insights, experiências, perspectivas e multimídias. Ou seja, em outras palavras, Social Media consiste nos conteúdos gerados por redes sociais.” As mídias sociais são incrementas na internet que possibilitam a criação e o compartilhamento de conteúdo, onde o usuário é, ao mesmo tempo, produtor e consumidor do conteúdo. Segundo Recuero ( 2011, pg. 15) A mudança está na horizontalização do processo de constituição das mídias que, ao contrário da chamada mídia de massa, distribuiu o poder de distribuição da mensagem. Essa revolução, que ensaia os passos mais significativos com o surgimento de blogs (e a consequente popularização da produção e publicação de conteúdo na web, instituindo o que O’Relly vai chamar de Web 2.0), vai atingir mais gente de forma mais rápida com sites de rede social (que vão publicizar as redes sociais e manter conexão que funcionam como canais de informação entre os atores) e como apropriações destes sites. Sendo assim, as mídias sociais se destacam das mídias tradicionais pois existe um dialogo com o emissor da mensagem, se complementado com o conteúdo, discordando ou compartilhando. Além disso, uma das características mais memoráveis das mídias sociais, é que os de emissor e receptor das mensagens estão em um constante estado de modificação, sendo que nada é permanente e tudo está aberto para modificação, sendo que novas opiniões e pontos de vista estão ganhando força a cada momento. Tendo em vista o grande alcance das mídias sociais, é notável o interessa das empresas em investir nelas, por isso, será abordado no próximo tópico o tema de marketing digital.
  43. 43. 44 2.11 MARKETING DIGITAL Com a evolução da internet foi necessário que o marketing tradicional evoluísse também, passando assim a criar estratégias também voltadas para a web. Ao definir marketing digital, Oliveira (2000, pg. 4) diz que “Web Marketing ou Marketing Digital, corresponde a toda concentração de esforços no sentido de adaptar e desenvolver estratégias de marketing no ambiente web.” Ao falar sobre o assunto, Vaz, em uma entrevista na TV Cultura de Goiânia (2009), ao abordar seu livro campeão de vendas, o ”Google Marketing”, afirma que não existe diferença conceitual entre o marketing tradicional de Kotler e o atual marketing digital, sendo que ambos tem como foco suprir as necessidades e os desejos do consumidor. Sendo assim, o marketing digital nada mais é, do que as estratégias de marketing utilizadas nos meios digitais, para interagir com os consumidores online e divulgar a mensagem divulgada. Oliveira (2000) colabora, dizendo que o “Web Marketing ou Marketing Digital, corresponde a toda concentraçãoo de esforços no sentido de adaptar e desenvolver estratégias de marketing no ambiente Web” Com esse entendimento, nota-se que cada época tem sua determinada ferramenta, que as ferramentas aplicadas ao longo dos anos 50, como os outdoor, jornais, revistas, rádio e TV, ganharam mais uma ferramenta, a interação, que hoje se manifesta na forma da internet e do marketing digital. Essas ferramentas incluem a sites, criação de landing pages, blogs, redes sócias, e-commers, mobile marketing, e-mails entre outras ferramentas que estão surgindo a cada momento. Tal marketing surgiu devido ao crescimento rápido da internet, sendo que seus números de acessos em dispositivos móveis são altos assim como o fato de a internet ter se tornado uma parte fundamental do dia-a-dia das pessoas, fazendo com que as empresas sintam a necessidade de se mostrar presente nesse novo cenário. Torres (2009, pg. 45) diz que: Quando você ouve falar de marketing digital, publicidade on-line, marketing web, publicidade na internet ou quaisquer outras composições criativas que se possa fazer dessas palavra, estamos falando em utilizar efetivamente a internet como uma ferramenta de marketing envolvendo comunicação,
  44. 44. 45 publicidade, propaganda e todo o arsenal de estratégias e conceitos na teoria do marketing, Torres (2009) defende ainda que a chegada da internet quebrou paradigmas, pois com esse advento não existe mais uma diferença entre produto e consumidor. Segundo o autor, essa mudança agregou muito pois agora é possível ter um controle do tráfego e a capacidade de segmentação cria novas possibilidades para o marketing. De acordo com Torres (2009, p. 241), “a mídia é o meio pelo qual a publicidade é veiculada”. Sendo assim, na internet, a publicidade ganha várias formas como blogs, sites de busca, redes sociais, sites, e-mail marketing e mobile marketing. Não é mais opção para uma empresa estar na internet, e sim uma necessidade, indiferente do porte da empresa. De acordo com um artigo divulgado na revista Proxxima chamado Bolsa de Estudo (2010), em 2010 foi realizado um estudo que contou com a participação de 294 gestores presidente das 1,5 maiores empresas que atuam no Brasil, em que foram pesquisadas as opiniões destes executivos sobre o novo marketing. Ao perguntar sobre o orçamento de marketing digital, 41% dos executivos presquisados afirmaram que iriam aumentar o orçamento direcionado ao marketing digital em 25 a 50% até 2012, sendo que 16% afirmaram que iriam aumentar seu orçamento em 100% nomesmo período. Tais dados mostram a importância do marketing digital e suas ferramentas para a divulgaçãoo de uma empresa, de acordo com os diretores das mesmas. Apos ter assimilado todos os conceitos básicos de marketing, internet e mídias sociais, será visto nos próximos capítulos a análise sobre o assunto.
  45. 45. 46 3 PROCEDIMENTOS METODOLÓGICOS Este trabalho busca analisar as estratégias de marketing da saga Star Wars sob a seguinte questão: quais as estratégias de marketing utilizadas no lançamento do filme Star Wars: O despertar da Força? Pretende-se responder a este questionamento com o auxílio de alguns procedimentos metodológicos, descritos neste capítulo. Com o propósito de demonstrar o caminho percorrido para alcançar os resultados que serão apresentados posteriormente, é necessário compreender o que são processos metodológicos. Severino (2007) afirma que o método científico é um elemento fundamental, realizado por meio da ciência, para o fim de o diferenciar do senso comum e das demais modalidades e expressão da subjetividade humana. Na visão de Cervo e Bervian “o método científico quer descobrir a realidade dos fatos e esses, ao serem descobertos, devem, por sua vez, guiar o método”. Já Galliano (1986, p.32) afirma que metodologia é um “instrumento utilizado pela Ciência na sondagem da realidade, mas u um instrumento formado por um conjunto de procedimentos, mediante os quais os problemas científicos são formulados”. Assim, é utilizado a metodologia para investigar e comprovar com dados que o assunto a ser abordado está no caminho correto da pesquisa. Enquanto que Demo (1985, p. 19) afirma que “metodologia é uma preocupação instrumental. Trata das formas de se fazer ciência. Cuida dos procedimentos das ferramentas e dos caminhos”. A definição e Andrade (2003) para pesquisa é “o conjunto de procedimentos sistemáticos, baseado no raciocínio lógico, que tem por objetivo encontrar soluções para problemas propostos, mediante a utilização de métodos científicos”. O método aplicado neste trabalho foi o indutivo, que, para Monteiro ( 2003) tem como objetivo “chegar a conclusões mais amplas do que o conteúdo estabelecido pelas premissas nas quais está fundamentado”. Gil (1999) afirma que no método indutivo “a generalização não deve ser buscada aprioristicamente, mas constatada a partir da observação de casos concretos suficientemente confirmados dessa realidade”. Desse modo, o pesquisador não impõe sua opinião sobre o fato, mas apresenta-o ao leitor.
  46. 46. 47 Sobre o método indutivo, Andrade (2003), afirma que “percorre-se o caminho inverso ao da dedução. A cadeia de raciocino estabelece conexão ascendente, do particular para o geral. Neste caso, as constatações particulares é que levam às teorias e leis gerais”. A pesquisa deste trabalho buscou as respostas na construção da saga Star Wars. Buscando entender a importância de cada um dos filmes na construção da franquia de maior sucesso da Lucasfilm, até o presente momento. O presente estudo tem como finalidade a análise e identificação das estratégias de marketing utilizadas na divulgação e explanação do mais novo filme da saga que se tornou sucesso de bilheteria e críticas. Diante das diversas formas de pesquisa, nos atentaremos à exploratória, que, segundo Silva (2001) tem o objetivo a familiarização com o problema, tendo em vista torna-lo explícito ou de construir hipóteses. Tornando-se aprimorado quanto às ideias ou descobertas feitas mediante estudo do caso. O método qualitativo também foi utilizado neste estudo, já que o mesmo não teve embasamento em quantidade ou estatísticas, mas no aprofundamento dos dados coletados anteriormente. Malhotra (2002, p. 155), afirma que a pesquisa qualitativa é a “metodologia de pesquisa não estruturada, exploratória, baseada em pequenas amostras, que proporciona insigths e compreensão do contexto do problema”. E Richardson (1999, p. 80) compreende que “os estudos que empregam uma metodologia qualitativa podem descrever a complexidade de determinado problema, analisar a interação de certas variáveis, compreender e classificar processos dinâmicos vividos por grupos sociais. Outro método de pesquisa utilizado foi a descritiva, que segundo Gil (2002, p. 42), este tipo de pesquisa [...] tem como objetivo primordial a descrição das características de determinada população ou fenômeno, ou então, o estabelecimento de relações entre variáveis O último tipo de pesquisa explanada neste trabalho é a bibliográfica, que de acordo com Marconi e Lakatos (2007, p. 71), “[...] é colocar o pesquisador em contato direto com tudo o que foi escrito, dito ou filmado sobre determinado assunto, inclusive conferências seguidas de debates que tenham sido transcritos por alguma forma, quer publicadas, quer gravadas”.
  47. 47. 48 O levantamento bibliográfico deste trabalho foi feito com base na pesquisa de autores conhecidos e amplamente estudados na área de marketing. Foram utilizados diversos livros e sites, conforme consta no final deste trabalho, em referências. Desta forma, explicitando as definições utilizadas neste trabalho monográfico, é possível adquirir melhor embasamento teórico acerca de análise de dados e do assunto em questão. 3.1 ANÁLISE DE DADOS A análise dos dados é formada pelo levantamento histórico da saga Star Wars da Lucasflm, afinal, se faz necessário saber o que envolve a trama, como surgiu a história da trama espacial mais conhecida atualmente, os principais destaques, fatos importantes ou até mesmo qual a mágica que está por traz de tanto sucesso. Esta analise está embasada nos seis filmes da saga Star Wars. Além disso, foram analisadas as formas como a Disney utilizou as ferramentas de marketing para tornar a saga Star Wars referência de inovação mercadológica na indústria cinematográfica assim como quais as ferramentas de marketing utilizadas para tornar o filme Star Wars: O despertar da Força em sucesso de crítica e bilheteria. 3.2 HISTÓRIAS DE STAR WARS 3.2.1 GEORGE LUCAS Antes de iniciar de fato na história de Star Wars, é interessante conhecer um pouco sobre o homem por de trás do império que mudou o modo como vemos filmes e o universo pop. Dale Pollock (1983), conta que em 14 de maio de 1944, nascia na pequena cidade rural de Modesto, na Califórnia, George Walton Lucas Jr., filho do empresário
  48. 48. 49 George Lucas e sua mulher Dorothy. Era o terceiro de quatro filhos e único filho homem. Durante sua infância, passou muito tempo sendo cuidado por suas irmãs devido ao fato de sua mãe, Dorothy, estar frequentemente doente. De sua mãe, Lucas puxou o gosto pela leitura, já de seu pai, herdou o dom dos negócios. George Lucas Sr., dono de uma pequena loja de material de escritório e papelaria, era um homem empreendedor e muito conservador. Em uma entrevista para Pam Pollack em 2014 para o livro Who is George Lucas, George Frankenstein, amigo de infância de Lucas, lembra “dele como sendo o tipo de pessoa que não podia deixar bravo, tínhamos medo de tirar ele do sério. Ele parecia ser o tipo que só dava uma única chance”. Esse comentário é em parte colaborado pelo próprio Lucas (2002) em entrevista para o documentário George Lucas – Creating an Empire, que complementa dizendo “meu pai era rígido, não ao extremo, mas ele era muito justo”. O relacionamento entre Lucas e seu pai serviu muito como inspiração em seus projetos futuros, de acordo com Richard Walter (2014), presidente do programa de roteiro de UCLA. Richard diz que “os trabalhos de George podem não parecer extremamente pessoal, porem são. George tinha um péssimo relacionamento com seu pai e isso refletiu em sua obra”. De acordo com Patti McCarthy (2014), o relacionamento entre pai e filho não era tão perturbado quanto o biógrafo de Lucas, Dale Pollock e diversas outras pessoas costumam dizer. O biógrafo diz que esse relacionamento serviu de inspiração para a criação do personagem Darth Vader, a mais ilustre criação de Lucas. Porem Wendy (2014), sua irmã diz que: “ele era um homem severo e um bom pai”, suavizando assim a figura de George Lucas Sr. O lado criativo de George sempre esteve muito presente. Mesmo sendo extremamente tímido, ele tinha muitos amigos na vizinhança, e era em sua casa que as crianças simulavam tais eventos como circos e carnavais, assim como as construção de uma montanha-russa improvisada para servir como entretenimento para as crianças de seu bairro. John Plummer (2002), amigo de infância, lembra que “George era muito criativo, ele não era o líder, mas ele era o tipo mais imaginativo e era sempre ele que aparecia com as ideias”. Uma outra atividade muito menos perigosa que ocupava uma grande parte do tempo de Lucas e seus amigos, era a leitura de histórias em quadrinho. Esse passatempo era muito colaborado pela banca de jornais do bairro que fornecia as crianças as edições que não eram vendidas. O que mais chamava a atenção de Lucas ao ler esses livros, eram os valores que eles transmitiam: o bem contra o mal, o mocinho contra o vilão. Aos 10
  49. 49. 50 anos, sua coleção de quadrinhos era tão grande que George Sr. dedicou um quarto inteiro para os gibis de seu filho – eram mais de quinhentas revistas em quadrinhos no total. (TAYLOR, 2015) Nos anos 50, quando a televisão finalmente chegou em Modesto, Lucas descobriu umas nova paixão. Com 10 anos de idade, entre seus favoritos, estavam os filmes de faroeste, desenhos animados e séries de ficção cientifica como Flash Gordon. Desde muito cedo, era notável que Lucas tinha uma grande imaginação. Ele ficava por horas desenhando e escrevendo histórias, sendo que uma delas chegou a aparecer no anuário de sua terceira série. Aos quinze anos, seus pais se mudaram da cidade para um rancho de 13 acres e 6 quilômetros e meio da cidade. Ao ficar longe de seus amigos, Lucas se tornou solitário e começou a mudar. “Ele passou a se importar mais com musica e se tornou mais introspectivo. Ele meio que se envolveu com más influencias” diz John Plummer. George discorda, dizendo que pertencia a todos os grupos, “eu era pequeno, era fácil de lidar e eu fazia amizade muito facilmente.” (2002). Até ter idade suficiente para tirar sua carteira de motorista, os carros já tinham se tornado sua única obsessão. Seu primeiro carro, um Fiat, foi completamente modificado por Lucas, que passou a competir em corridas e ganhar troféus. Esta paixão, levou Lucas a trabalhar como membro da equipe no circuito de carro de corrida. Os carros o ajudaram muito a desenvolver sua parte social, dando a Lucas a possibilidade de passear por Modesto sem rumo com seus amigos. Ao que tudo indicava, George Lucas tinha uma vida ideal: Rock and Roll , andar de carro, escola e amigos. Porem, isso não durou por muito tempo. Alguns dias antes de se formar do colegial, aos 18 anos, enquanto voltava para sua casa em seu Fiat, Lucas foi atingido por outro veiculo e seu carro capotou cerca de oito vezes até colidir e abraçar uma arvore (POLLOCK, 1999). George conta que: Quando eles chegaram no local eu fui pronunciado morto. Então eles me levaram para o hospital e fui examinado por um médico que disse que eu estava vivo. Meus pulmões tinham sido esmagados então eu não estava respirando e meu batimento cardíaco estava bem fraco e não conseguiam achar. A maioria das pessoas na escola achavam que eu tinha morrido. A noticia estava na primeira pagina do jornal. Meu carro ficou destruído, ficou uma pilha de escombros. Foi quase como começar uma vida nova. (LUCAS, George, Creating an Empire 2002) George passou as duas semanas seguintes do acidente no hospital, e os próximos quatro meses se recuperando em casa. Devido a sua reclusão, seu
  50. 50. 51 diploma de conclusão do colegial foi entregue em sua cama. O acidente pôs um fim em seu sonho de ser um piloto de corrida, mas foi o inicio de algo muito mais significativo. “Aquilo me deu esse ponto de vista sobre a vida que diz que estou operando com créditos extras”, disse Lucas para Oprah Winfrey em 2012. Ainda no hospital, George tomou a decisão de ir para a faculdade e, em 1962 Lucas ingressou na San Francisco State, na qual cursou antropologia e mostrou um grande interesse em sociologia. Durante seu período lá, seu interesse em fotografia fez com que Lucas se interessasse pelo curso de Artes após sua graduação. Decidiu então se inscrever no programa de fotografia do curso de cinema na USC, a University of Southern California Lucas, mesmo sem saber nada sobre filmes, se mudou para Hollywood no outono de 1964. Ele alugou uma casa em estado crítico junto com seu colega de quarto e de curso Randal Kleiser. Seu desafio? Provar seu pai errado. “Você vai voltar em alguns anos”, disse George Sr. para o filho. “Não, não vou, eu serei um milionário antes dos 30 anos”, respondeu Lucas (2014). A previsão de seu pai refletia a realidade, isso porque na época Hollywood era uma fortaleza fechada. Ninguém fazia faculdade de cinema com a expectativa de fazer filmes de Hollywood, muito menos trabalhar em um estúdio. Caso o aluno tivesse sucesso em sua profissão, ele acabaria trabalhando com filmes educativos, caso contrário, seu fim seria trabalhar na bilheteria dos próprios cinemas. “A primeira coisa que nosso professor disse enquanto nós endireitávamos na sala de aula para a orientação”, disse Walter Murch (2002), colega de sala de Lucas para o documentário George Lucas - Creating An Empire, “foi saia desse negócio agora. Não vai ter trabalho pra nenhum de vocês. Não faça isso. Se você desistir agora, vocês ainda vão poder economizar um pouco de dinheiro”. Lucas ignorou esse conselho, e apos um único semestre, já estava encantado. “Fazer filme se tornou a minha vida. Os carros já não eram mais importante pra mim, nada mais era importante pra mim exceto filme, porque eu cheguei num ponto em que eu finalmente soube o que eu estava fazendo. Era como se eu estivesse em casa”. (2002) Lucas sempre se destacou, e em seu primeiro projeto não foi diferente. Ao criar um filme intitulado Look at Life, Lucas utilizou imagens de duas famosas revistas: Look e Life. O filme inicia lento e com um fundo musical suave e, em seguida começa um bombardeio com cerca de 100 imagens por minuto, uma após a outra. A sala, segundo Murch (2002), ficou completamente energizada: “Ninguém
  51. 51. 52 estava esperando algo assim”. Lucas virou uma estrela depois de apenas um ano na USC. Look at Life passou a ganhar vários prêmios em festivais de cinema estudantis e suas outras criações também atraíram olhares. Sua habilidade com imagens gráficas, seu trabalho de edição e a forma como ele usava som eram todas consideradas altamente sofisticadas. Em uma entrevista para o podcast Movie Geeks United em 2015, o diretor de fotografia Haskell Wexler diz que “ele tinha desde o inicio uma noção gráfica muito boa e uma habilidade pra ver design.” Lucas tinha uma preferência em criar filmes sobre carros, máquinas e tecnologia, geralmente sem personagem central e utilizando muito poucos atores. Em um de seus projetos, Lucas usou seu colega de quarto para um papel sem fala em um filme cujo tema seria muito usado no futuro: um homem escapando de seu passado. O filme se chamava Freiheit, liberdade em alemão, e mostrava um estudante atravessando a fronteira enquanto é metralhado. (GEORGE LUCAS – CREATING AN EMPIRE, 2002) Apos o filme, Lucas passou a ser visto como um brilhante cineasta. Com toda a aclamação recebida, a autoconfiança de Lucas aumentou. Ele se tornou um líder e alguém no qual os outro alunos admiravam e procuravam para obter ajuda. Porém, junto com essa nova autoconfiança, veio a convicção de estar sempre certo e que o seu jeito sempre era o melhor. Walter Murch (2002) lembra da primeira vez que conheceu Lucas no quarto escuro do laboratório. O exercício consistia em bater fotos e revelar elas, e durante uma das ultimas etapas, Murch lembra que Lucas chegou atrás dele dizendo “você está fazendo isso errado”. De acordo com Murch, esse era um costume de Lucas, quando ele sabia como fazer algo, garantia que todos soubessem disso. A arrogância de Lucas tinha uma fundamentação: ele sabia que estava finalmente no lugar certo. Durante seu tempo na faculdade, enquanto seus amigos saiam para clubes e iam em encontros, Lucas preferia ficar em seu quarto desenhando soldados espaciais. Aos 22 anos, George Lucas se formou na escola de cinema USC. Seu primeiro trabalho foi editar um filme para a Agêcia de Informação dos Estados Unidos sobre um passeio do Presidente. Enquanto trabalhava no filme, Lucas conheceu a assistente de edição Marcia Griffin e logo começaram a namorar. (TAYLOR, 2015) Enquanto Lucas trabalhava no filme sobre a viagem do Presidente, ele voltou para a escola de cinema USC como um aluno de graduação e arrumou um emprego como professor-assistente em uma aula na própria universidade para cadetes da

×