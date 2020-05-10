Successfully reported this slideshow.
Omar Mohamad M. Abdallah R1 Ortopedia e Traumatologia Hospital Santa Rita
Anatomia
Incidência  Essa fratura é exclusivamente do esqueleto imaturo . Uma intensa remodelação óssea na região metafisária.  ...
Tipos de fraturas supracondilianas  As fraturas supracondileanas dividem-se em 2 tipos: Extensão (97%) • As fraturas em ...
Classificação de Gartland  Dividida em 3 tipos:  Tipo I – Traço de fratura pouco evidente, sem desvio entre os fragmento...
Quadro clínico  Sinais clássicos de fratura:  Edema;  Impotência funcional;  Verificar equimose na prega anterior do c...
Tratamento  Fraturas tipo I podem ser tratadas apenas com gesso axilopalmar, com flexão 90°, por 3 a 4 sem.  A maioria d...
Complicações  O N. radial é lesado pela espícula lateral do fragmento proximal do úmero.  N. interósseo anterior ramo do...
Fraturas do Cotovelo Fraturas do Côndilo Lateral  Mais comuns depois das supracondilianas: 18,5%  Fraturas articulares,...
Classificação  Classificação segundo Milch Tipo I: A linha de fratura cursa lateralmente à tróclea. Trata-se de uma fratu...
Tratamento  Conservador  Fraturas sem desvios ou desvio < 2,0 mm.  Cirúrgico  Escolha, redução fechada e fixação com f...
Complicações  Perda funcional  Retardo de consolidação Vascular Liquido Sinovial  Distúrbios do crescimento: Valgo gr...
Fraturas do Côndilo Medial  1,3% fraturas de cotovelo  Incidência: 8 a 14a  Fratura articular que acomete a tróclea – C...
Classificação segundo Milch  Tipo I: A linha de fratura passa pelo ápice da tróclea. Fratura Salter-Harris tipo II (mais ...
Tratamento  Conservador Fraturas com traço articular incompleto; imobilização axilopalmar por 3 a 4 semanas.  Cirúrgico...
Complicações  Retardo de consolidação  Pseudo-artrose  Cúbito varo e valgo
Fraturas do Epicôndilo Medial  Fratura extra-articular  8% das fraturas de cotovelo  Ocorre entre 9 e 14a  Associada e...
Classificação  Sem desvio  Com deslocamento –Separados por mais de que 5 mm.  Com fragmento encarcerado: Entre a trócle...
Tratamento  Conservador:não deslocadas ou deslocamento mínimo faz-se imobilização com cotovelo fletido 90°.  Fraturas de...
Fraturas do Epicôndilo Lateral  Fraturas extremamente rara, acredita-se que ocorra por avulsão, devido os M. extensores d...
