The modal of the property page How to defuse a mental model with an appropriate design? Reading 6me: 3’
This document tells the concrete case of an improvement of a graphical interface of Immoweb thanks to user tes6ng. Be...
INTRODUCTION In early 2017, Immoweb is working on a new version of the property page of its website. The 'modal' (window...
REALITY CHECK 1 The results of the user tests are worrying: aCer clicking in the pictures gallery, half of the users lea...
REALITY CHECK 1 The analysis of the eye-tracking data shows that the users in a situa6on of failure did not even look at...
REALITY CHECK 1 By comparison, here is the data of users in a successful situa6on. Observa6ons in eye-tracking: success ...
REALITY CHECK 1 What happened? In the current version of the site, users are used to ﬁnd a possible architect's plan at ...
REALITY CHECK 1 Similarly, by moving the gallery down in the new model, the user is less likely to no6ce the upper tabs ...
CONCEPTION To deconstruct the mental model, we move the tabs to the right under the exit cross. In this way, we increase...
CONCEPTION Vision périphérique Diego de Wau6er- 12/2017 10 Nouvelle version B Sce: Gweezy
REALITY CHECK 2 The results of the following user tests are excellent: aCer looking in vain in the gallery, users quickl...
REALITY CHECK 2 Here are the visualiza6ons for all the testers of the June session for which we have eye-tracking data. ...
REALITY CHECK 2 Results by user Diego de Wau6er - Immoweb - 12/2017 13 The detail of the results is even more explicit...
LIMITS The tests are carried out with the help of around 8 testers per session. They come from a recruitment made via a ...
Pushing new medias on the pictures gallery of Immoweb.

How to defuse a mental model with an appropriate design witht he help of user-testing?

Pushing new medias on the pictures gallery of Immoweb.

