instituto universitario politécnico “Santiago Mariño” extensión Maracay PLAN DE MANTENIMIENTO COVENIN 3049-93 CINES UNIDOS...
Cines Unidos es una cadena de cines de Venezuela fundada el 13 de junio de 1947. Actualmente se encuentra en 11 ciudades y...
CODIGO EQUIPO MARCA MODELO AREA TP-PRO-01 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-02 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyecc...
Proyector digital Barco Modelo: 19B
Proyector digital Barco Modelo: 10S Barco
CODIGO EQUIPO AREA TP-PRO-01 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-02 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-03 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-04 ...
REGISTRO DE OBJETOS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-3) REGISTRO DE EQUIPOS N de orden Nombre: proyector Modelo: 10S Marca: barco Códig...
INSTRUCCIONES TECNICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-4) INSTRUCCIONES TECNCAS N de orden 1/1 M-4 Nombre e equipo: proyector Modelo: ...
INSTRUCCIONES TECNICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-4) INSTRUCCIONES TECNCAS N de orden 1/1 M-4 Nombre e equipo: proyector Modelo: ...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EJECUCION (M-5) PROCEDIMIENTO DE EJECUCION- N de orden 1/1 (M-5) RF – 01 PARA TODOS LOS EQUIPOS Normas d...
PROGRAMACION DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-6) CODIGO DE EQUIPO IT F E F M A M J J A S O N D TP-PRO- 01 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 02 LG ...
TP-PRO- 06 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 05 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 07 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 08 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 09 LG S MP...
TP-PRO- 10 LG S MP M CB T Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:
Actividad 6
  instituto universitario politécnico "Santiago Mariño" extensión Maracay PLAN DE MANTENIMIENTO COVENIN 3049-93 CINES UNIDOS LAS AMERICAS INTEGRANTES: Diego laguna
  2. 2. Cines Unidos es una cadena de cines de Venezuela fundada el 13 de junio de 1947. Actualmente se encuentra en 11 ciudades y cuenta con 188 salas en 23 complejos, conformando el circuito con mayor número de salas del país y el segundo en número de complejos, después de Cinex. La empresa también actúa como distribuidora de películas a nivel nacional Misión Estamos dedicados a ser los mejores en la prestación de servicios orientados al desarrollo y la promoción de la cultura cinematográfica, haciendo énfasis en la expansión del mercado venezolano hacia las obras de interés artístico, de procedencia diversa. Visión Ser reconocido como líder en la promoción de la cultura cinematográfica en Venezuela, con una programación inteligente, versátil y de calidad. Llevar el disfrute del mejor cine a la mayor cantidad de público, para colocar la cultura y entretenimiento al alcance de todos los estratos y edades.
  3. 3. CODIGO EQUIPO MARCA MODELO AREA TP-PRO-01 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-02 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-03 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-04 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-05 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-06 PROYECTOR BARCO 10S Barco Proyección TP-PRO-07 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-08 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección TP-PRO-09 PROYECTOR BARCO 10S Barco Proyección TP-PRO-010 PROYECTOR BARCO 19B Barco Proyección INVENTARIO DE OBJETOS DE PROYECTORES DIGITALES BARCO (M-1) Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:
  4. 4. Proyector digital Barco Modelo: 19B
  5. 5. Proyector digital Barco Modelo: 10S Barco
  6. 6. CODIGO EQUIPO AREA TP-PRO-01 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-02 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-03 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-04 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-05 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-06 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-07 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-08 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-09 PROYECTOR Proyección TP-PRO-010 PROYECTOR Proyección CODIFICACION DE OBJETOS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-2) CODIFICACION DE EQUIPOS Nº DE ORDEN M-2 Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:
  7. 7. REGISTRO DE OBJETOS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-3) REGISTRO DE EQUIPOS N de orden Nombre: proyector Modelo: 10S Marca: barco Código: pro-02 Serial: 855-104 Área: Proyección y Sonido Especificaciones: Fotografía: Realizado por: Aprobado por: Revisado por: Fecha: Equipado con tecnología integrada que per mite reducir los costes de funcionamiento y mantenimiento, el DP2K- 10S ofrece imágenes impecables y la máxima fiabilidad, con un reducido coste tot al de propiedad. Por tanto, es la elección perfecta para los cines que necesitan una solución sencilla para pasar a la tecnología digital con el mínimo esfuerzo y riesgo
  8. 8. INSTRUCCIONES TECNICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-4) INSTRUCCIONES TECNCAS N de orden 1/1 M-4 Nombre e equipo: proyector Modelo: 19B Código de Inst. Técnica - descripción de la actividad - Tiempo - Frecuencia - Personal LG Limpieza general 20min semanal operador MP Mantenimiento Profundo 40 min mensual operador CB Cambio de Bulbo 20 min 3meses operador Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:
  9. 9. INSTRUCCIONES TECNICAS DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-4) INSTRUCCIONES TECNCAS N de orden 1/1 M-4 Nombre e equipo: proyector Modelo: 10S Código de Inst. Técnica - descripción de la actividad - Tiempo - Frecuencia - Personal LG Limpieza general 20min semanal operador MP Mantenimiento Profundo 40 min mensual operador CB Cambio de Bulbo 20 min 3meses operador Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:
  10. 10. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EJECUCION (M-5) PROCEDIMIENTO DE EJECUCION- N de orden 1/1 (M-5) RF – 01 PARA TODOS LOS EQUIPOS Normas de seguridad: Guantes de goma, guantes de carnaza Lentes de seguridad Protectores Careta PASOS DESCRIPCION DE LA ACTIVIDAD RECURSOS 1 Abrir el proyector , retirar los filtros y desmontar el bulbo torquimetro y destornilladores 2 colocar los filtros nuevos , montar el bulbo nuevo y ajustar filtros y bulbos todo con la presión descrita por el fabricante 3 cerrar el proyector y encender todo 4 reiniciar las horas del bulo en el sistema NOTA: la maquina debe estar Totalmente apagada Elaborado por: Fecha: Revisado por: Aprobado por:
  11. 11. PROGRAMACION DE MANTENIMIENTO (M-6) CODIGO DE EQUIPO IT F E F M A M J J A S O N D TP-PRO- 01 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 02 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 03 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 04 LG S MP M CB T
  12. 12. TP-PRO- 06 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 05 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 07 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 08 LG S MP M CB T TP-PRO- 09 LG S MP M CB T
  13. 13. TP-PRO- 10 LG S MP M CB T Elaborado por: Revisado por: Aprobado por: Fecha:

