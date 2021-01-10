Personal Statements That ScoredFace it, a lot of students have great LSAT scores. The best way for you to stand out in a crowd of applicants to top law schools is to write an exceptional personal statement. This book puts you in the admissions pro’s seat; we give you the intimate details–test scores, GPAs, demographic information, and of course, personal statements–of 34 law school hopefuls. Then we show you where they got in . . . and where they didn’t–invaluable information when you’re evaluating your own chances of admission to the most selective law schools in the land.1. 34 real-life personal statements by students at Yale, Harvard, Columbia, NYU, Stanford, and more 2. Where they got in; where they didn’t2. Bonus section: Patented strategies for acing the Games section of the LSAT4. Interviews with admissions officers at Boalt Hall, Duke, George Washington, Georgetown, and NorthwesternInside you’ll find essays written for applications to the following law schools:Columbia Law SchoolCornell Law SchoolDuke Law SchoolFordham Law SchoolThe George Washington University Law SchoolGeorgetown University Law CenterHarvard Law SchoolNew York University School of LawNorthwestern University School of LawStanford Law SchoolUniversity of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of LawUniversity of California–Davis, School of LawUniversity of Chicago Law SchoolUniversity of Colorado–Boulder, School of LawUniversity of Michigan Law SchoolUniversity of Pennsylvania Law SchoolUniversity of Texas School of LawUniversity of Virginia School of LawVanderbilt University Law SchoolYale Law School

