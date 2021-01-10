DECODE THE QUESTIONS. DEFEAT THE LSAT.All the practice in the world won’t help you improve if you can’t understand what you’re doing wrong. That’s why The Princeton Review’s new LSAT Decoded series is the perfect companion for LSAC’s Official LSAT PrepTest® books. LSAC provides the real exams but no accompanying answer explanations; we skip the question stems but provide valuable, step-by-step solutions for every one of the 500+ questions on those tests. Armed with explanations, you can start to understand why you got an LSAT question wrong—and feel confident about when you’re getting them right. By working through each question methodically, you’ll:• learn how the test-writers think, and how to outthink them;• start to pinpoint the argument types that consistently trip you up, and learn the best ways to handle them; • train yourself to swiftly and effectively build diagrams for tricky Logic Games. With the test-conquering tips and strategies found in LSAT Decoded’s explanations, you'll finally be able to decipher the secret language of this notoriously difficult exam.



This book is intended to be used as a companion to the individual Official LSAT PrepTests numbered 72, 73, 74, 75, and 76,which are real tests administered from June 2014 to October 2015. The full text of the PrepTests is not included in this book.

