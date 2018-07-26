Successfully reported this slideshow.
  P Is for Peril Audiobook Free | P Is for Peril ( free audio books ) : free auto book reader LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. P Is for Peril Audiobook Free | P Is for Peril ( free audio books ) : free auto book reader When Dowan Purcell, a respected physician who operates a nursing home, disappears, his ex-wife hires PI Kinsey Millhone to look into it. Though Fiona Purcell is still seething over Dow's marriage to Crystal, a former stripper, the two have remained friends. While discovering that Dow is being investigated for Medicare fraud, Kinsey finds a new office to rent and becomes romantically involved with one of her landlords. Unfortunately, Mr. Right and his brother probably murdered their parents ten years ago, pinning the crime on someone who is now conveniently dead. Her effort to escape the relationship is overpowered by the urging of an insurance company investigating the missing family jewels. As always, Grafton mixes an intriguing plot with well-developed characters into an entertaining story.
  3. 3. P Is for Peril Audiobook Free | P Is for Peril ( free audio books ) : free auto book reader Written By: Sue Grafton. Narrated By: Judy Kaye Publisher: Random House (Audio) Date: June 2001 Duration: 11 hours 38 minutes
