Presentacion proyecto final

Curso: Herramientas Futuras del e-learning Tutor: Dr. Miguel Morales Alumno: Jos� Lucas Carne: 9614953 Presentaci�n Proyec...
Web 3.0 o Web Sem�ntica Puede expresar no s�lo lenguaje natural, tambi�n se puede utilizar un lenguaje que se puede entend...
Learning Analytics Es el uso de datos inteligentes, de datos producidos por los alumnos y de modelos de an�lisis, para des...
Big Data Big data son datos que contienen una mayor variedad y que se presentan en vol�menes crecientes y a una velocidad ...
Gamification Los videojuegos son una herramienta que se puede redimensionar como un elemento did�ctico de gran utilidad pa...
Web 3.0: La principales operadoras de telecomunicaciones han implementado conexiones de banda ancha para garantizar una ex...
Crea un nuevo sistema de clasificaci�n de p�ginas web estrechamente ligado a las necesidades y caracter�sticas de los usua...
Trabajo de grado presentado para aspirar al t�tulo de Magister en Tecnolog�as de la Informaci�n Aplicadas a la Educaci�n. ...
  1. 1. Curso: Herramientas Futuras del e-learning Tutor: Dr. Miguel Morales Alumno: Jos� Lucas Carne: 9614953 Presentaci�n Proyecto Final Web 3.0 Learning Analytics Big Data Gamification
  2. 2. Web 3.0 o Web Sem�ntica Puede expresar no s�lo lenguaje natural, tambi�n se puede utilizar un lenguaje que se puede entender, realizando b�squedas mas r�pidas y personalizadas. Jeffrey Zeldman (2006)
  3. 3. Learning Analytics Es el uso de datos inteligentes, de datos producidos por los alumnos y de modelos de an�lisis, para descubrir informaci�n y conexiones sociales que permitan predecir y asesorar el aprendizaje de las personas. George Siemens (2011)
  4. 4. Big Data Big data son datos que contienen una mayor variedad y que se presentan en vol�menes crecientes y a una velocidad superior. Esto se conoce como "las tres V". Gartner (2001) 189k 321k 288k
  5. 5. Gamification Los videojuegos son una herramienta que se puede redimensionar como un elemento did�ctico de gran utilidad para aprovechar el componente l�dico. Charsky (2010)
  6. 6. Web 3.0: La principales operadoras de telecomunicaciones han implementado conexiones de banda ancha para garantizar una experiencia de uso m�s satisfactoria para los usuarios. Learning Analytics: Cuando los estudiantes acceden al curso, lo primero que ven es su puntuaci�n en comparaci�n con el resto de sus compa�eros. Esta es una m�trica que est� directamente relacionada con la motivaci�n, indispensable en todo tipo de formaci�n online. Big Data: Lo nuevo es que estas tecnolog�as est�n capturando una cantidad ingente de datos. La suficiente como para buscar patrones significativos y tener conocimiento sobre c�mo aprenden los estudiantes Gamification: Para hacer un resumen r�pido, podemos decir que la Gamificaci�n es convertir lo no l�dico o rutinario en algo divertido, usando las t�cnicas y mec�nicas de juegos que usualmente utilizamos en nuestro tiempo de ocio.
  7. 7. Crea un nuevo sistema de clasificaci�n de p�ginas web estrechamente ligado a las necesidades y caracter�sticas de los usuarios. Web 3.0 Permite obtener respuestas m�s completas, ya que dispone de mayor cantidad de informaci�n. Big Data Es la medici�n, recopilaci�n, an�lisis e informe de datos sobre los alumnos y sus contextos Learni ng Analyt ics Es t�cnica de aprendizaje a traves de juegos aplicados al �mbito educativo-profesional con el fin de conseguir mejores resultados Gamifi cation Conclusiones
  8. 8. Trabajo de grado presentado para aspirar al t�tulo de Magister en Tecnolog�as de la Informaci�n Aplicadas a la Educaci�n. Consulta 7/12/2020 Sitio Web: http://repository.pedagogica.edu.co/bitstream/handle/20.500.12209/369/TO- 19293.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y Rodriguez, L; Galeano, J (2015) �Que es la Web 3.0?. Consulta 7/17/2020. Sitio Web: https://www.ceupe.com/blog/ que-es-la-web-3-0.html Moreno, G. (2015) �Qu� es big data?. Consulta 7/12/2020. Sitio Web: https://www.oracle.com/es/big- data/what-is-big-data.html Oracle (2020) Learning Analytics: de la gesti�n del conocimiento a la gesti�n del aprendizaje. Consulta 7/12/2020. Sitio Web: https://elc.blogs.uoc.edu/learnin g-analytics-de-la-gestion-del- conocimiento-a-la-gestion-del- aprendizaje/ Santiago, R. (2017)�Que es la Web 3.0). Consulta 7/12/2020. Sitio Web: https://revistadigital.inesem.es/infor matica-y-tics/que-es-la-web-3-0/ Iruela, J. (2015) Bibliograf�a

