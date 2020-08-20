Compendium of Poems by Bob Dickson

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EasyReader www.myeasyreader.com (Under Construction) CUSTOM POEMS WRITTEN FOR ALL OCCASIONS By Bob Dickson
A Tribute to Chuck Blasko and The Vogues A group of boys who did their thing Who showed the world that they could sing Wit...
Tribute to Robert Waine Moser Flights continued to Viet Nam You were a hero, a great man! As your genes have multiplied Th...
Tribute to Al Montgomery A tribute to a terrific man Leader of the Montgomery clan A great family he did sow Neighbors, fr...
A Tribute to Donald “Ducky” Goltz Many remember Coach Lou Holtz Fewer remember Coach Don Goltz For those who live in old T...
I’m in Love a Hard-Headed Woman (From Bo To Mo With Love) I'm in love with a hard-headed woman One I love with all my hear...
Scarlett Elizabeth, R.N. From ~Mo and Bo This is a poem about Scarlett, the nurse A little ditty, a rhyming verse. Now she...
Brendan Kincade Donnelly Brendan first name, middle Kincade But all his friends just call him Cade Big smile, blond hair a...
Reaghan Blythe Donnelly A little girl, with a big mind Beautiful girl, oh so kind Reaghan Donnelly is her name A sweet you...
Happy Birthday Sister Happy birthday to my sister Joyce A sister, mother, wife, friend of choice To each person a differen...
Tommy’s Birthday On this special birthday I have a few words to say About a kid that lead me Growing up in old TC Influenc...
Tribute to Friends Birthday As our birthday nears Soon to be 70 years All in the 67 class Will turn 70, en mass In tribute...
John’s Birthday A good man, I ain’t lyin His name is John O’Brien So to him I would like to say Happy birthday on this day...
Lost Your Jingle, Mr. Jester! Ode to a Jester Lost your jingle, Mr. Jester? Don’t let your troubles fester! You and I have...
Came to Cardiac to control the mob Frank knew this was not just an HR job. Listening to our issues every day We’re a reaso...
A Nation Divided! Our great nation is divided! How to make it more united? Politicians do not help, All they do is talk an...
Biden’s Pick for VP! Who will Biden pick for VP? Does it matter to you and me? A critical choice I would say! Might become...
Biden’s VP Pick is Harris! Biden’s VP pick is Harris! Is this OK, should it scare us? First name pronounced “comma-la”. No...
Voting by mail, what do you think? A good idea or does it stink? USPS, can they process? Control the votes, avoid a mess? ...
Wear a Mask! An important question to ask Do you always wear a face mask? If you do not, I ask you why? Just put one on an...
How to Hug! What is this poem about, you ask? What, another poem about a mask? Another poem, said with a shrug Well this i...
The Fourth Turning Is there now another reason? Are we now in the fourth season? The Fourth Turning, popular book, Interes...
A Retirees Life Changes Using GPS is the new way Now I use it every day Discontinued cable TV, cut the cord Use ROKU, to k...
AGING How do we define a person as old? A sensitive subject, so I’m told. Is it those who have no fire? Or those who opted...
Congratulations to Jacklyn Keller For Her Admission to the PA Sports Hall of Fame- East Boros’ Chapter A rare occasion tha...
Nomination of Thomas S. Montgomery To the PA Sports Hall of Fame-East Boros’ Chapter Jackie Keller’s been inducted, she’s ...
Piano Lessons Took my first piano lesson today Some songs that I hope to play My experience is basically zero So the teach...
Airplane Travel On an airplane, nothing to do Thought I’d write a poem, or two People side by side, like a cattle car Able...
Big Tree, Big Bad Tree Every mornin' in the drive you could see it alive It stood eight foot tall and could barely survive...
Need to Cut My Grass (Sing to the song “I Almost Cut My Hair” by David Crosby) Need to cut my grass Happened again this ve...
Tribute to Turtle Creek I wish the Creek would rise again To benefit kids, women, men Not the water, in the valleys Not th...
Creekers Up! The "Creek" is in our blood Not the water, or the mud The "Creek" is imbedded in our soul From years together...
Creeker Nation The Creeker Nation is moving on Another year has come and gone Another decade has also passed And still all...
Old Creekers!A group of “Creakers” Are also all “Creekers” The bones are old Or so I’m told All now 70 years of age A new ...
Merry Christmas All the kids from the Creek Health and happiness we seek Talking through the Facebook pages Connects us al...
A Christmas Poem Masterpiece Ho! Ho! Ho!
Happy Thanksgiving! Happy Thanksgiving to each and all A glorious day that arrives each fall Since we all will not be meet...
Thanksgiving I saw a turkey down by the creek. Strutting about, not very meek. Blue and white feathers in the tail. Even t...
Baker Don't Take Your Photographs Away (Group sing to Paul Simon’s Song Kodachrome) When we think back On all our friends ...
PA Sports Hall of Fame East Boros’ Chapter Turtle Creek High School Class of 67 Scholarship Congratulations to Madison T. ...
Birthday Cake! My birthday cake is below Too many candles in a row It is my favorite, carrot cake Only regret is Bake did ...
Alzheimer Fears Like many other ol’ timers I was concerned of Alzheimer’s So to put my mind at rest I asked the doctor for...
Medicare for All Some proposed Is it a valid, correct call? The benefits are truly great The cost, a heavy weight Co-pays,...
Adaptation of Song Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gee’s • Well, you can tell by the way I take my walk I'm a stay’in man, much t...
Feeling Sick? Feeling sick, what to do Do I have that ugly flu? Some symptoms of the virus That disease spreads among us! ...
Coronavirus A poem about coronavirus A disease now thrust upon us Started in China, far away But spreading fast, to this d...
In Seclusion What to do when trapped inside? Hop on my Peloton for a ride Sit at the piano, stroll the keys Watch the TV n...
End of Seclusion Are we now out the other side? End seclusion, no longer hide? What ‘s the state of the virus? Is it gone ...
Adaptation of Michael Jackson’s Song “Beat It” Corona, "Don't you ever come around here.” Don't wanna see your germs. You ...
BeeGee’s Night Fever Adapted Words Listen to the sound There’s no movement around There is something goin' down And I can ...
Bull Market The long bull market is dead The bear has raised it’s head Market rose like an escalator Came down like an ele...
Stock Market Uncertainty Also caused by oil wars? Lower cost for our cars! Price has dropped very fast Will the impact on ...
The market is back to Trump’s start Check your balance, hold your heart Oh my, oh my..when will this end Will we have enou...
Is this a bubble that might burst Deficits, recession all the worst Wars all over the Middle East New fears about the Isis...
Who's the Key Poster on Facebook Who's the key poster on Facebook Scan the postings, take a look It might be Al Sloan, may...
Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party “CCP” An evil organization, you will see It’s not about ethnicity or race ...
Hong Kong Demonstrations I’d like to fly to Hong Kong To join the masses, the throng I’d like to transcend the sea To join...
Risk of War! Risk of a war is now back After the bombing in Iraq US killed a leader from Iran Thought to be a very bad man...
Horowitz Report What about the Horowitz report? Provide your comments; your retort! A thick report, hundreds of pages. Doe...
Trump Impeachment The House may vote to impeach. A slam dunk, or a far reach? House divided, what is fact? How will the ci...
Trump vs. Twitter Now it is Trump versus Twitter! Remember Trump’s not a quitter! Twitter deleted a Trump Tweet! Trump sai...
Modern Monetary Theory This rhyme may leave you weary It’s about modern monetary theory Also referred to as MMT Very compl...
What Happened to Jeffrey Epstein? What happened to Jeffrey Epstein? Should we believe the suicide line? Was he killed to h...
Big Ten Football Delayed! Big Ten football, now delayed! The fall season, not now played! No teams to cheer, no games this...
GOLF Started to take golf lessons Today I finished two sessions Good instructor, knows the game Analyzed my swing, it is l...
Kentucky Derby Confusing race in Kentucky Who won, was it lucky? The horse we thought had won Was dq’d when the race was d...
Oh, Tommy Boy (aka Tom Brady) (Sung to the Tune of Oh Danny Boy) rs vs. Patriots Oh, Tommy Boy the bees, the bees are buzz...
Big Game Against the Pats Big game against the Pats Watch the scores and the stats We hope to win this big game Ending the...
Poems Written But Not Included • Introduction of and tribute to former Attorney General of the United States and Governor ...
If You Would Like a Custom Poem Created Contact Information (A Fee Will Be Quoted, After Discussion) Bob Dickson bo@dickso...
Compendium of Poems by Bob Dickson

  2. 2. A Tribute to Chuck Blasko and The Vogues A group of boys who did their thing Who showed the world that they could sing With every song, note and tone The Vogues made TC known Announced as “The Vogues from Turtle Creek” Made us all more confident, less meek! The girls’ hearts were all won With your song “You’re the One” After “My Special Angel” debuted It was acclaimed, praised when reviewed “Five O’Clock World” and “Magic Town” Quickly removed every frown Your skills were clear for all to see Singing “Turn Around Look at Me” Chuck Blasko you’re the man Proving The Vogues still can Your support for many years Saved memories, brought tears Thanks, from Creekers one and all For helping us stand proud and tall! CREEKERS UP! From: Coach Robert Ford and all your Creeker Fans
  3. 3. Tribute to Robert Waine Moser Flights continued to Viet Nam You were a hero, a great man! As your genes have multiplied The stories have all amplified! Your kids have kids and so do they Started when you met Yvonne that day! Your war bride from the old UK Met at a dance during your stay! Worked hard and smart at your job Everybody loved you Bob!! Old memories can be dismissed But yours will be forever missed! God bless you, outstanding guy Now your spirit’s in the sky! I didn't know you as a man But I have become a big fan! Your past should be a mystery But I know all your history! I married your daughter Linda Lee A special girl to you and me! She has told me all about you All the details, except a few? Based on comments, I can say She has loved you every day! You were a hero in WWII A flying ace, among a few! Everybody says without hesitation You were part of the greatest generation!
  4. 4. Tribute to Al Montgomery A tribute to a terrific man Leader of the Montgomery clan A great family he did sow Neighbors, friends we all know Many knew him in Turtle Creek Older or young, at his peak First name George but called Al A relative, neighbor, a pal Always a smile for a friend All his life, until the end As we all know and accept He was held with much respect A young man that served in war Pride, loyalty was at his core He served in far away places Supporting planes, flying aces It is said without reservation His was the greatest generation Also part of the Creeker nation To us this needs no explanation He was held in great esteem Always there to support the team He lived long for 98 years So make a toast, say cheers If he was with us all today Creekers Up is what he’d say God bless this fine guy Now his spirit’s in the sky
  5. 5. A Tribute to Donald “Ducky” Goltz Many remember Coach Lou Holtz Fewer remember Coach Don Goltz For those who live in old TC He will stay in our memory A teacher and coach for 35 years Coached b-ball, with many cheers Creekers Up is what he would say A phrase we all still use today All used his nickname Ducky Those who knew him were lucky In life he was a gentle giant But on the court he was defiant He taught the kids to play and win Opponents took it on the chin He made all the Creekers proud So let’s all cheer out very loud Creekers Up is what we will shout That’s what Coach Goltz was about! CREEKERS UP!
  6. 6. I’m in Love a Hard-Headed Woman (From Bo To Mo With Love) I'm in love with a hard-headed woman One I love with all my heart And when I found my hard-headed woman It was a whole new life start This very special hard-headed woman Makes me try my very best And since I’ve found my hard-headed woman I know life will be blessed This hard-headed woman, I give my love We’re sharing life’s ups and downs Living each day with guidance from above We will share our smiles and frowns As we plan for our future life Future days living, loving together Days of happiness and days of strife Balancing the emotional weather I love my wife; her strength commanding Each day is interesting; it is a test To face the future; it is demanding But with mutual love, we will do our best The past is over, the future the start I’m in love with a hard-headed woman One I love with all my heart
  7. 7. Scarlett Elizabeth, R.N. From ~Mo and Bo This is a poem about Scarlett, the nurse A little ditty, a rhyming verse. Now she has an official degree Not surprising to you and me. Some said, “Don’t aim too high” But Mo said “Reach for the sky”! She started slow, but then took aim Nursing was her choice of game. Took the basics before nursing school Studied hard because she’s no fool. Started nursing school at West Penn With many dedicated ladies, a few men. Among them she took a leadership role President of her class in this new school. Also assumed the role of RA Helping classmates every day. Studied hard in various classes Wasn’t satisfied with a grade that passes. Strived to get that top grade “A” Needed the A for her future day. Now she is off to work in cardiac care The very sick, with questionable fare. Danny and Kevin, patients in her past Their stories and memories will always last. She’s embraced her future role To save lives, she specialized. But one life that was hers to save Was Scarlett herself, she was brave. Her altruism will save many others Maybe your family, fathers and mothers. Thank you, Scarlett for becoming who you are Accomplished, a dedicated nurse, a star Oh, how very proud we are!
  8. 8. Brendan Kincade Donnelly Brendan first name, middle Kincade But all his friends just call him Cade Big smile, blond hair and big blue eyes This young man will soar the blue skies Handsome, tall, strong, bright and so kind A boy like this is a rare find He likes toy planes and small toy cars But these will not reach the far stars The boy’s life will go very far Because he will be a shooting star This is a poem written for Cade Gramma Linda ask it be made She loves you Cade with all her heart She has loved you since the start To show her love she sends you toys Trains, planes, cars and things for boys Remember Cade as up you grow Gramma Linda will love you so
  9. 9. Reaghan Blythe Donnelly A little girl, with a big mind Beautiful girl, oh so kind Reaghan Donnelly is her name A sweet young girl, will rise to fame She has the personality Beauty, brains, charm, identity Girl, this poem was written for you Since Gramma Linda loves you too You’re special, you wonder why With your hazel magic, in each eye That will help you reach the sky But as you grow and as you soar Remember Gramma loves you more More than can be said in a rhyme A love will last for all of time Because of you, special girl My life is full, with a whirl So as you grow remember this Your happiness is my big wish
  10. 10. Happy Birthday Sister Happy birthday to my sister Joyce A sister, mother, wife, friend of choice To each person a different role Including students in her school Turtle Creek is where she grew A friend to all, not a few Became a teacher, in the schools... Taught the kids, they’re not fools Raised three kids, should be proud All successful, shout out loud Looking great in all the mirrors Still active after all these years Still doing all things she likes Travels, golfs and rides bikes What can be said about this girl As a sister, she’s a pearl For her birthday we raise our voice For her friendship we all rejoice
  11. 11. Tommy’s Birthday On this special birthday I have a few words to say About a kid that lead me Growing up in old TC Influenced me to do good Like all expect that we should But I was lost, needed a guide To prevent a big downhill slide Of course, he led many more Far more than by a bb score Off the court he led the class 9Al Sloan, Trudy Downes and 7 TC 67, a terrific mass Of course he is Tommy Mont Worthy of words, in any font He helped me and others too Many, many, more than a few So thanks my friend on your bd Words can’t express, what to say Be proud of all that you’ve done Far beyond the games you won Enjoy your bd you old man Knowing that I am still a fan
  12. 12. Tribute to Friends Birthday As our birthday nears Soon to be 70 years All in the 67 class Will turn 70, en mass In tribute to all of you What to say, what to do Around of golf, shoot our age? Impossible, in this life stage! Grab a BBall and try to dunk? No way, less we’re drunk! Bowl our age on a lane? That is something that is sane But I jumped into the pool Swimming laps, now that’s cool 70 lengths was my goal For my friends from TC school 25 meters in a length This took all of my strength 1750 meters, about a mile Finished each lap with a smile 70 minutes was the time Just to fit into this rhyme Coach Ford taught me well Exercise or go to hell! Happy birthday, to you all Enjoy the party, have a ball!
  13. 13. John’s Birthday A good man, I ain’t lyin His name is John O’Brien So to him I would like to say Happy birthday on this day All the best to this man From a friend, a true fan Hope the future has in store Happy birthdays, many more June 7
  14. 14. Lost Your Jingle, Mr. Jester! Ode to a Jester Lost your jingle, Mr. Jester? Don’t let your troubles fester! You and I have very strong views! Causes us both grief and the blues! Don your costume and have some fun! Because you are a special one! Play your jingle and get silly! Cause you and I are a dilly! Put on those fancy, jester pants! And call me when you have a chance! If we don’t talk and mingle! We will both lose our jingle! Love, Princess of Jesters
  15. 15. Came to Cardiac to control the mob Frank knew this was not just an HR job. Listening to our issues every day We’re a reason he is bald and gray. From wages, benefits to the cost of pills. Listening to all our complaints and ills He served us well and kept us stable And was always first to the party table. But now he is ending his tour at Tandem He’s planned his actions, they’re not random. He’s going to play golf and chase the ball Almost every day from spring until fall. Grand Caymans is his place near the sea A vacation spot for you and me. Frank’s dedicated to aiding his dad But he lost his mother, so sad. Your role has come to a deserved end But we will always consider you a friend. Frank, we appreciate all you have done From all employees, each and every one. This a poem about a guy named Frank Not serious, a joke, a small prank. Born in Duquesne, south of the city Wrong side of the river, what a pity. A hot, steel community in 1947 Not West Virginia but almost heaven. In 55 he moved to Bethel Park A young Frank, set on making his mark. Frank went through school to Bethel Park High His lifetime goals were aimed at the sky. Allegheny College was his college school With a Gator as a mascot, he was no fool. Learned very soon that he wanted more. Joined the reserves to avoid the war Stayed far away from the arms and tanks Spent many years working for banks. Found his soulmate in a girl named Leigh His better half, between you and me. Chose HR as his future career path Dealing with people, not complex math. His real-life passion is singing a song Anywhere he can until he gets the gong. FROM YOUR FRIENDS AND THE EMPLOYEES OF TANDEMLIFE!Frank Enjoy Your Retirement!!
  16. 16. A Nation Divided! Our great nation is divided! How to make it more united? Politicians do not help, All they do is talk and yelp! Whether you’re on the left or right! Discussion will end in a fight! We all need to protect our backs, For fear of personal attacks! Substance and facts do not matta! Many just ignore all the data! Strengthen your facts, don’t be weak! Please peace be with you when you speak! Lincoln “A divided nation will not stand”! Help our nation and lend a hand!
  17. 17. Biden’s Pick for VP! Who will Biden pick for VP? Does it matter to you and me? A critical choice I would say! Might become president, some day! Seems like a woman is the choice! Representing the liberal voice! First woman VP, sure of note! Will it impact the final vote? Most important factor, the key! A background to lead the country! So Mr. Biden make it known! Then some can cast a verbal stone!
  18. 18. Biden’s VP Pick is Harris! Biden’s VP pick is Harris! Is this OK, should it scare us? First name pronounced “comma-la”. Not the more used “ka-ma-la”. Pick was a woman, as we thought, So this mystery was for naught! Woman of color, as he said. As we were told, not misled! So he picked a running mate, Good or bad, will mark his fate! Will she satisfy the left wing? Will liberals all cheer and sing? This is now big, headline news! So let us all know your views!
  19. 19. Voting by mail, what do you think? A good idea or does it stink? USPS, can they process? Control the votes, avoid a mess? Can we ensure real votes are cast? Not an easy, straightforward task! Could one sign for another? Child for father or a mother? Will all the votes arrive on time? Probably not, I’ll bet a dime! Would the process be credible? Would results be regrettable? Would the results favor one side? Would lost party agree to abide? My thought is to not permit it! Cause the country will go to shxt!
  20. 20. Wear a Mask! An important question to ask Do you always wear a face mask? If you do not, I ask you why? Just put one on and then just sigh! Yes it hides your shining smile Decorate it and all will howl! Or something else for you to try Smile with a twinkle in your eye! Masks protect us all, you’ll see Very soon, we will be bug free! So don you mask and hide your face For the sake of the human race!
  21. 21. How to Hug! What is this poem about, you ask? What, another poem about a mask? Another poem, said with a shrug Well this is about how to hug! Many ways to hug your lover! In the open, under cover! But getting close creates a risk! So please be careful..tisk, tisk, tisk! Before the start on this task! Each hugger should wear a mask! Hopefully the mask you choose, Will cover your mouth and snoose! You also must keep the hug short! After seconds start to abort! Point faces in different ways! Avoiding breathing really pays! If children hug, hug at the waist! But do it quickly, with great haste! Hug from the back, this might help Don’t surprise, avoid a yelp! But if you tear, please end this rhyme! And save the hug for another time!
  22. 22. The Fourth Turning Is there now another reason? Are we now in the fourth season? The Fourth Turning, popular book, Interesting, just take a look! The book was written by Neil Howe. Claims the 4th cycle, happening now! What will result, we cannot hide? When we come out the other side. To learn some more here is a link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G5tJcHjapnE I would like to know what you think! Street riots, with great destruction! Schools are closing, no instruction! Virus is spreading, some are dying! Strong emotions, many crying! Conflict with China, this seems right? We hope with no kinetic fight! What does the future hold in store? More deaths, more riots, more and more? When will it end, what should we do? We need leaders, a chosen few! Few strong leaders, to guide the way! To lead us all, everyday day! Are we going through profound change? What are options, what is the range
  23. 23. A Retirees Life Changes Using GPS is the new way Now I use it every day Discontinued cable TV, cut the cord Use ROKU, to keep from getting bored A new friend, Alexa is her name Answers all my questions, one smart dame Use a robot to vacuum the floors Wirelessly guided around rooms, through doors Albums/CD’s are no longer the way Just ask Alexa what song to play She will play the songs and lyrics of Bob Just ask for Dylan, shuffling is her job Listen to Dylan, he was right on His words still apply, he’s no con His words and music still the same The world has changed, not the game Will we ever decide the changes to rescind? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind Dylan’s sang “The Times They Are A’ Changing” And the issues we face are still wide ranging Now we live in a different age We are older, living a new stage Life’s tools have changed in recent years Technology changes, causing fears or cheers Since I retired some new tech, I’ve used... Change can be hard, leaving me confused Living in this new era Trying not to make an error Bought a used car, not unusual, you bet But I sourced it over the internet Also, different, the car is electric A hybrid MPG is now my metric
  24. 24. AGING How do we define a person as old? A sensitive subject, so I’m told. Is it those who have no fire? Or those who opted to retire? Many boomers are approaching the age. Considered to be old, in that stage. What is the purpose of this elder class? Soon to become a very large mass. Are they the Profits of the 4th Turning? Or just old people, living their yearning. Are the old inferior to the young? Are their strengths ignored/unsung? Social security and Medicare. In the future, their fare? These can’t be put under the rug. We must face the hole we dug. These needs will cost a significant dollar. What to do, scream and holler? Graham Nash’s question was bold. Can we change the world? We all need to be part of the plan. So be as active as you can! Are the old inferior to the young? Are their strengths ignored/unsung? Social security and Medicare. In the future, their fare? These can’t be put under the rug. We must face the hole we dug. These needs will cost a significant dollar. What to do, scream and holler? Graham Nash’s question was bold. Can we change the world? We all need to be part of the plan. So be as active as you can!
  25. 25. Congratulations to Jacklyn Keller For Her Admission to the PA Sports Hall of Fame- East Boros’ Chapter A rare occasion that we can claim A classmate entering the Hall of Fame A girl who was born and raised in our town Now receiving a Pennsylvania sports crown Jacky’s involvement in round-ball sports Began in the TC schools’ gyms and courts Her talents were hidden when she was young Jackie’s skills and abilities were then unsung But as a TC senior she took a leadership role Organizing the first girls bball team for the school Then off to college to become a star A phys ed major in a school afar Developed her skills and returned to teach Years of dedication and kids to reach Taught kids skills in many a game All a precursor to the Hall of Fame Then in the late 70’s became a tennis pro A sport that would lead her again to go In 1986 when she reached her peak Jackie decided to leave the Creek Leave the school, the kids, the teams To change careers and pursue her dreams To star in tennis away from TC schools Off to Florida to achieve her goals Progression and achievements around the net Enhanced her skills with every set Years being a tennis leader in many places Awards and honors; her game was aces Now Jackie’s back to congrats and cheers Well-deserved after all these years Still a woman we call our friend Jaclyn Keller…sportswoman to the end!
  26. 26. Nomination of Thomas S. Montgomery To the PA Sports Hall of Fame-East Boros’ Chapter Jackie Keller’s been inducted, she’s in the hall We are proud and she can stand tall Continuing congrats to one of fame Recognition of her outstanding gam A week of congrats, a lot of fun But now it’s over, it is done Time to move on, another task So this poem, is a request, an ask We need to nominate another star A fellow known near and far Montgomery is of whom I write Nominating him is what’s right He may object and give us sass But we need to do this for our Class He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame Because of his leadership and his game His team instilled in us sense of pride Still carried with us all, far and wide He led the class, as he led the team Made it look easy, so we all could beam Now it’s time to do our best For our Tommy to join the rest It’s time for Mont to join the Hall And hang a plague upon the wall So we must work for many a name To nominate him to the Hall of Fame Complete this form and pass it to others Your friends, your siblings, your fathers and mothers We need signatures of a significant mass To nominate the leader of our ‘67 Class. Send the forms back to me I will gather for all of thee Try your best and don’t give up Another win, another Creeker’s Up So hopefully in about a year Another Creeker will enjoy our cheer!
  27. 27. Piano Lessons Took my first piano lesson today Some songs that I hope to play My experience is basically zero So the teacher will be a hero! Can this old man learn the skill? Can he gasp a tune, get the feel? How long will it take to play a tune? Can I expect to begin this soon? Any tips you can provide Will help my ego and my pride!
  28. 28. Airplane Travel On an airplane, nothing to do Thought I’d write a poem, or two People side by side, like a cattle car Able to squirm, but not go very far Wish I could sleep, feeling tired But I can't because I'm wired Too much activity and Diet Coke... Makes catching z's a lousy joke My mind wanders to future tasks Can they get done, my mind asks Wish I could do them sitting here But I can't, oh my, oh dear So I'm resigned to sit and veg Tomorrow I'll be active, I pledge
  29. 29. Big Tree, Big Bad Tree Every mornin' in the drive you could see it alive It stood eight foot tall and could barely survive Kinda broad at the bottom and narrow at the top But everybody knew, it’s life would stop Nobody seemed to know why the shrub stayed green It just grew along the drive and showed it’s sheen It didn’t grow much, kinda slight and slow... If it grew at all, not noticed by Bo Then came the day at the side of the drive When the shrub browned, Bo started to cry His wife was prayin', her heart beat fast She new the shrub had seen it’s last She never liked the ugly plant Called it triple dick, in a rant! In the sun of the Carolina sky Bo decided to remove it, live or die Grabbed a power saw and gave out with a moan Trimmed down the big, dead shrub with many a groan Cut each stalk to a 2 foot length A lot of work, a lot of strength Then his wife yelled out "there are roots to dig”! Thought unlikely without a proper rig Now roots are a big job to dig out and crack A shovel was taken from the garage in back With saws and shovels, Bo started to dig The work was hard, the task very big Then came that crack way down in the ground Dirt and roots flew and belched out of the mound Now, Bo will reopened that empty pit And place another shrub in place of it These few words are written to say To outline how Bo spent his day!
  30. 30. Need to Cut My Grass (Sing to the song “I Almost Cut My Hair” by David Crosby) Need to cut my grass Happened again this very day It’s getting kind of long I could’ve let it grow and stay But I didn’t and I wonder why Not to let my green grass fly And I feel like I owe it to neighbors, yes To cut it short, clean up the mess Increasing my community image Like in a mirror, seeing a mirage But I’m not, not cutting an inch in fear ‘Cause I’ve promised myself this year I feel, like I owe it, to someone When I get myself together I’m going to get down in this sunny southern weather, yeah I’m going to find a place inside and laugh, yes Separate the wheat from some chaff I feel like I owe it, yeah, to someone
  31. 31. Tribute to Turtle Creek I wish the Creek would rise again To benefit kids, women, men Not the water, in the valleys Not the streets or the alleys The place that we all were kids A good hometown, not the skids A community to find a friend Our hometown until the end Friends continue like the creek Some are distant, some at peak Ever flowing down the stream Always together, the TC team I am thankful for every mate They determined my life fate Now I live far away But I continue to say Creekers Up to all yinz boys and girls Enjoy life’s pleasures and all it’s thrills!
  32. 32. Creekers Up! The "Creek" is in our blood Not the water, or the mud The "Creek" is imbedded in our soul From years together in the school The lasting spirit is what's inside The attachment can't be denied Looking back, our lives had twists Filled our eyes with joys and mists Now we will all reach many years Uncertain futures, some with fears With this group we'll share our lives This may help us all to survive So next time you have a bad day "Creekers Up" is what we say!!!
  33. 33. Creeker Nation The Creeker Nation is moving on Another year has come and gone Another decade has also passed And still all the friendships last Facebook is a way for connecting Exchanging news and reflecting Grouped together in a new way Building friendships that always stay Looking ahead to another year Friendships must be held very dear The new decade will be long So Creeker Nation must be strong Support each other, as we all can Creeker Nation, each woman, man Remember each and every day Creekers Up is what we say This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  34. 34. Old Creekers!A group of “Creakers” Are also all “Creekers” The bones are old Or so I’m told All now 70 years of age A new decade, a new stage Strong is their spirit So let me hear it Creekers Up is the verse A chant for all to rehearse Cause a party is to happen Filled with stories, knee slappen I hear there will be a cake Baker said that he will make Big enough for 70 flames To honor the guys and dames And the bond is strong and true Always been there, nothing new So all enjoy and celebrate All these Creekers, all first rate! — celebrating a birthday.
  35. 35. Merry Christmas All the kids from the Creek Health and happiness we seek Talking through the Facebook pages Connects us all through the ages A community, each a friend Sticking together til the end There is Mr. Magic, Al Sloan Always first to set the tone Many photos supplied by Bake Well done, for goodness sake A frequent poster of likes and hello Is the beautiful Jan Aiello So for Christmas this year Post words of holiday cheer Post greetings, Christmas thoughts Stories about you; your tots Seasons greetings to each and all Use this forum, like a call
  36. 36. A Christmas Poem Masterpiece Ho! Ho! Ho!
  37. 37. Happy Thanksgiving! Happy Thanksgiving to each and all A glorious day that arrives each fall Since we all will not be meeting This is my electronic greeting At a minimum, the very least I hope that you enjoy a feast Turkey, stuffing, sides and pie... Treats that appeal to your eye After done and have a tank full We should reflect, be thankful Reflect on ways that we are blessed Friends, family, health, all the rest The past over, the future not certain Unknown what’s behind the curtain Life can be hard or so it seems But I hope you realize your dreams A prayer for all on this day To keep all troubles far at bay All the best to you and yours For tomorrow, for many scores
  38. 38. Thanksgiving I saw a turkey down by the creek. Strutting about, not very meek. Blue and white feathers in the tail. Even the turtle had a B&W shell. B&W common in this crowd. Giving thanks, staying proud. Some are turkeys, some turtles.... But we all jumped life's hurtles. Now we are all approaching the peak. Happy thanksgiving to all from the creek.
  39. 39. Baker Don't Take Your Photographs Away (Group sing to Paul Simon’s Song Kodachrome) When we think back On all our friends in TC It's a wonder We are all still friends Although the days after our education Have moved us apart We connect through pictures on the web Photographs They give us those nice bright colors They give us the greens of summers Makes us think all the world's a sunny day Baker's got a nice camera He loves to take photographs So Facebook don't take his photographs away If you took all the photos we saw When we were younger And brought them all together for review We know they'd never match Our sweet imagination Everything looks worse in black and white Photographs They give us those nice bright colors They give us the greens of summers Makes us think all the world's a sunny day Baker 's got a nice camera He loves to take photographs So Facebook don't take his photographs away Facebook don't take his photographs away Baker don't take your photographs away Facebook don't take his photographs away Baker don't take your photographs away Facebook don't take his photographs away Baker don't take your photographs away Facebook don't take his photographs away Baker don't take your photographs away
  40. 40. PA Sports Hall of Fame East Boros’ Chapter Turtle Creek High School Class of 67 Scholarship Congratulations to Madison T. Chontos Presented by Tom Montgomery Thank you, committee and thank you Coach Ford Tonight, we present a fantastic award We represent a class from Turtle Creek An outstanding student is what we seek Whitey, Chas, Huff, Bo, Mont and Scooter Grew up in Turtle Creek before the computer This group here from the Class of 67 67…before Sheetz, Get-Go or Seven Eleven Here to recognize an outstanding student Picked with diligence, to be prudent Madison T. Chontos is her name And tennis is her athletic game This scholarship, a small award Recognizes Madison has already scored A student from the local Woodland Hills Academic, tennis and music her skills A select student, one of a few Signed to play at St. Joseph’s U The Hawk is the mascot of the school Not a turtle, she’s no fool St. Joe’s in Philly, not this area She’s leaving the Burgh, breaking a barrier Majoring in biology and autistic care Difficult subjects, no easy fare We support your studies and wish you well We know you’ll succeed, you will not fail For each match in life you play Give it your best, every day If we had to make a bet Well I’d bet in life you’ll win each set Good luck from us, a few old guys Remember us when you soar your skies
  41. 41. Birthday Cake! My birthday cake is below Too many candles in a row It is my favorite, carrot cake Only regret is Bake did not bake!
  42. 42. Alzheimer Fears Like many other ol’ timers I was concerned of Alzheimer’s So to put my mind at rest I asked the doctor for a test He arranged testing for me Because of my family history First was a cognitive evaluation How you think, not your education Then I had my brain MRI’d Which showed some cells died Next a pet scan of the brain To see if I had an amyloid strain If so, I would have the disease None was there, thank you please So at least for now I will remember how To do the things that make me And to continue to be free
  43. 43. Medicare for All Some proposed Is it a valid, correct call? The benefits are truly great The cost, a heavy weight Co-pays, deductibles no more A benefit at the core Long term care would be free Good for seniors, like me Admin costs should reduce Reduce enough to induce? Pharma’s profits would drop Would r&d then stop? Exec’s, doc’s comp would fall Enough doc’s for us all? Plan is easier said than done But voters will decide the one!
  44. 44. Adaptation of Song Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gee’s • Well, you can tell by the way I take my walk I'm a stay’in man, much time to talk Music loud and warm inside, I've been stayin’ inside Since the virus is alive And now it's alright, it's okay... And I will stay another day We can try to understand The Coronavirus effect on man Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Feel the virus breakin' and everybody shakin' And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive Yea, yea, yea, yea stayin' alive, stayin' alive Yea, yea, yea, yea stayin' alive Well now, I get low and I get high And if I can't get either, I really try Got the wings of heaven on my shoes I'm a stay’in man and I just can't lose You know it's alright, it's okay I'll live to see another day
  45. 45. Feeling Sick? Feeling sick, what to do Do I have that ugly flu? Some symptoms of the virus That disease spreads among us! Called my doc about how I feel What to do, where to go, what’s the deal? Because of my symptoms and my age Recommended going the next stage! So to put our minds at rest He prescribed that I have a test! Drove to a parking lot of a bbq place I guess that is where there was extra space? Staff was there in the lot Directed me to a parking spot! A doc came to the door In ppe Didn’t want exposed to me? After talk, took swabs...two One for virus, one for flu! Quick test results on the flu Tested negative, one of two! Now I wait for the virus test Two days before my mind’s at rest! I think that I will be fine Until then I’ll walk the line! This will not go wrong Cause I am very strong! If you feel sick, do the same Unfortunately, that’s the game I hope that you’re ok God bless all, is what I say!
  46. 46. Coronavirus A poem about coronavirus A disease now thrust upon us Started in China, far away But spreading fast, to this day Thousands of reported cases But only a few in other places Attempts are made to contain... No cure for cases that remain Hopefully cases will heal/mend To put this virus to an end Impact on the world supply chain Is now difficult to explain Also may impact economy But impact is difficult to see Day by day the more we know Time will tell if fear will grow
  47. 47. In Seclusion What to do when trapped inside? Hop on my Peloton for a ride Sit at the piano, stroll the keys Watch the TV news, on CNBC Read the WSJ, for more news Not the type that I choose! Eat a muffin baked by my wife... Now that is good, what a life! Go for a ride but don't get out Ride some miles and turn about Write a poem, like this rhyme All to occupy my days time! Catch a movie, that streams the net A lot to do, not bored yet!
  48. 48. End of Seclusion Are we now out the other side? End seclusion, no longer hide? What ‘s the state of the virus? Is it gone or still among us? Probably not, all my friends It’s not done until it ends! A recommendation, if you ask Still continue to wear a mask! Still keep your social distance Prevent exposure, by chance! Still stay inside, or take a walk Keep your distance, as you talk! Always be safe, and try your best It is risky, I do not jest!
  49. 49. Adaptation of Michael Jackson’s Song “Beat It” Corona, "Don't you ever come around here.” Don't wanna see your germs. You better disappear." The fire's in our eyes and our words are really clear So beat it, just beat it Better be safe, you better stay’n while you can Don't wanna see no germs!, don't be a macho man You wanna be tough, better stay’n while you can So beat it, don’t wanna be sad Just beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it No one wants to be defeated Showin' how healthy strong is your fight It doesn't matter who's wrong or right Just beat it, beat it [4x] • Virus is out to get you, better stay’n while you can Don't wanna be a boy, you wanna be a man You wanna stay alive, better do what you can So beat it, just beat it You have to show germs that you're really not scared You're playin' with your life, this ain't no truth or dare Virus will kick you, the germs beat you, then you will get a scare So beat it, don’t wanna be sad Just beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it No one wants to be defeated Showin' how healthy strong is your fight It doesn't matter who's wrong or right Just beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it Beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it No one wants to be defeated Showin' how healthy strong is your fight It doesn't matter who's wrong or right Just beat it, beat it, beat it, beat it No one wants to be defeated Showin' how healthy strong is your fight It doesn't matter who's wrong or right Just beat it, beat it Beat it, beat it, beat it
  50. 50. BeeGee’s Night Fever Adapted Words Listen to the sound There’s no movement around There is something goin' down And I can feel it . On the waves of the air There’s a virus out there And it's somethin' we can share And I can feel it It’s that coronavirus It moves through the light Controls our mind and our soul It can reach out for me Yeah, the feelin's not right Don’t get night fever, night fever We need to avoid it Avoid that night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it Prayin' for our good health to last Avoid the virus this time Spread on the wind Makin' it mine Night fever, night fever We need to avoid it Here it is Don’t get night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it In the scope of our day Don't need no help to avoid it Avoid enough to take us to mornin' It gives fire in the mind It get’s tougher, even walkin' And you glow in the dark I give you warnin' And that coronavirus It moves through the light Controlling our body and soul It can reach out for me Yeah, and the feelin's not right If I get night fever, night fever I don’t know what to do Avoid that night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it Here I am Prayin' for this virus to pass Missing the virus this time Borne on the wind Makin' it mine Night fever, night fever We need to avoid it Avoid that night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it Night fever, night fever We need to avoid it Avoid that night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it Night fever, night fever Don’t need to get it
  51. 51. Bull Market The long bull market is dead The bear has raised it’s head Market rose like an escalator Came down like an elevator About a 30% drop No indication of a stop Unsure, what do we know? Issues far beyond dough! Far more that our wealth Is our life, our good health If the economy is not brisk Many good jobs are also at risk Should we worry about this all I say yes, that’s my call!
  52. 52. Stock Market Uncertainty Also caused by oil wars? Lower cost for our cars! Price has dropped very fast Will the impact on tanks last? Is this market oversold? Should we invest in gold? Are bonds a safe place Low returns on their face! Bitcoins are a new deal Are they valid, are they real? Is a recession on the way? Hope tomorrow’s a better day! The stock market, our wealth Electronic measures, stealth! Up one day, down today Many’s wealth, gone away! Another drop, another crash Disappearance of our cash! In one day, one stroke... Wealth gone, up in smoke! Is Coronavirus the reason? Is it a cycle, the 4th season?
  53. 53. The market is back to Trump’s start Check your balance, hold your heart Oh my, oh my..when will this end Will we have enough cash to spend? The brokers said buy, buy, buy Now I wonder why, why, why? Was it a bubble to be popped... Inflated prices to be stopped? Despite the impact on our wealth We must protect the people’s health Social distance, now required Banned from work, many fired! How will all make ends meet? An extremely difficult feat! Although the virus is not our fault Social changes will be the result? World wide problems to resolve A lot of issues to solve! Work each day to do our best The government will do the rest! Long term we will discover How long it takes to recover!
  54. 54. Is this a bubble that might burst Deficits, recession all the worst Wars all over the Middle East New fears about the Isis beast Some say nothing could be fina Than a big trade war with China And what’s going on in Hong Kong Are the students right or wrong? Citizens don’t know who to trust Is all good or doomed to bust? For those that seem to care 2020 might clear the air? Based on all we’ve read and learned Should we all be very concerned? Our society seems to be changing Issues are many and wide ranging National politics are a mess Accusations, fighting under stress Medicare for all is a pitch Good for all, except the rich! Free college for everyone A way for 4 years of fun ? Some are calling for impeaching Valid challenge or far reaching? Stock market near an all time high Encouragement to buy, buy, buy!
  55. 55. Who's the Key Poster on Facebook Who's the key poster on Facebook Scan the postings, take a look It might be Al Sloan, maybe Baker Recognition goes to the taker So use your skills and make a post And then you might have the most The Creeker site is an ideal place To make a post and join the race Post your thoughts, try to win We'd like to know where you've been Tales from the past, from the Creek Are the stories that we seek The more the better, that's our goal So we can share memories of our school Creeker's Up, is what we say Help us remember a past day!!🤤
  56. 56. Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party “CCP” An evil organization, you will see It’s not about ethnicity or race It’s about our production base It’s about the drugs we take Our overall health is at stake Facts about the virus were hidden Consequences can’t be overwritten It’s more than the virus from Wuhan It’s about freedom for a fellow man In China they’re suppressing rights People watched, days and nights CCP Hong Kong goals are the same Brainwash and control is CCP aim Everyone must take a stand To draw a line in the sand Recognize CCP is our foe We can’t let their power grow Reduce buying Chinese imports Buy other products, of all sorts Write your representative in DC Explain the risks to you and me Support protesters in Hong Kong They are right, CCP is wrong Listen to the verbal cannon The podcast of Steve Bannon Let CCP know one thing The song is “Let Freedom Ring”
  57. 57. Hong Kong Demonstrations I’d like to fly to Hong Kong To join the masses, the throng I’d like to transcend the sea To join the protests for the free I’d like to take the flight To help this freedom fight Complicated issues but one fact HK committed an erroneous act Working with China to change the law Has on huge legal flaw China agreed to keep the same So there is no reason to protest/blame All nations should reflect this Not to do so would be remiss Every nation should stand tall Protect the freedom of us all So let us all join and sing Hong Kong let freedom ring!
  58. 58. Risk of War! Risk of a war is now back After the bombing in Iraq US killed a leader from Iran Thought to be a very bad man Labeled a terrorist, a killer Facts from past are a chiller His future plans were a worry... So let him go or try to bury Iran threatens to fight back With another sneak attack If they do, so will we Will this result in WWIII? 52 Iran sites are Identified If Iran attacks the US side US must do it’s very best To put terrorism to rest Is this mans targeted burning A catalyst in the 4th Turning? Or will it pass with no ado Easing tensions for me and you
  59. 59. Horowitz Report What about the Horowitz report? Provide your comments; your retort! A thick report, hundreds of pages. Does it justify politicians wages? Was it the FBI that spied? Which of the politicians lied? Was the FISA filing with the court,... Based on a false dossier, of sort? Written by a guy named Steele. FISA was based on this, for real? Comey was the FBI lead. Was he involved in this deed? The House is widely divided. Little hope to be reunited. Strong words, divided opinions. Details beyond all us minions! Todays hearing in the Senate. Demonstrates that they meant it! So I’ll end this silly rhyme. Hoping the wrong do some time!
  60. 60. Trump Impeachment The House may vote to impeach. A slam dunk, or a far reach? House divided, what is fact? How will the citizens react? Should focus be on Biden? Or should the scope widen? The amount of funds Hunter took.... May indicate he is a crook! Before time passed, before too late. Was it wrong to ask to investigate? The House is divided over the facts. Will they vote like political hacks? If the votes passes, it will not end. Over to the Senate they will send! Senate will stop or start a trial. Then the people may start to howl! They will hear many new facts. Senators will perform their acts! I tried to rhyme with Zelensky. But the proper word escaped me! This is serious, not funny. But it will end in 2020!
  61. 61. Trump vs. Twitter Now it is Trump versus Twitter! Remember Trump’s not a quitter! Twitter deleted a Trump Tweet! Trump said no right to delete! Did Twitter overreach? Did it violate free speech? Trump wanted to fight back, So he issued a formal act! An Executive Order it is a called, So Twitter’s actions can be stalled! More regulation will result! To bring such acts to a halt! My opinion is pretty clear, I’ll say it now for all to hear! We don’t need more regulation, Keep speech freedom in the nation! Where would a rule draw the line? Consistent policy every time ? Be selective in deleting a post, Cut hate, racial or vulgar the most! People are smart, they can think, Will not trust posts when rinky dink! A person can use their own mind, And answer a post, thoughts in kind So fill the net with strong debate, Express your views, as they relate! All can post , express their views, These are opinions, not the news!
  62. 62. Modern Monetary Theory This rhyme may leave you weary It’s about modern monetary theory Also referred to as MMT Very complicated for you and me Theory is to spend at will And print money to pay the bill In recent years we’ve acted this way... Increasing the deficit day by day Social programs would be paid By printing dollars, newly made But MMT benefits may not be real And could result in a very bad deal The US dollar value could fall Increasing prices at the mall Interest rates could skyrocket Taking cash from our pocket Additional taxes might be in need To cover the costs of the MMT deed More debt could make US weak Not a solution that we seek We’re on the path to go this way But all citizens should have a say For each proposal, throw a fit If we don’t know how to pay for it If we don’t, in future years Our future may be in arrears!
  63. 63. What Happened to Jeffrey Epstein? What happened to Jeffrey Epstein? Should we believe the suicide line? Was he killed to hide the facts? To cover for illegal acts? Well reported by Judge Jeanine Implying murder, know what I mean? How can this happen in the USA? Especially if a result of a big payday? A lot of cash on the table The motive is not a fable! Hopefully we will learn the facts To determine if criminal acts! AG Barr needs to investigate To determine the criminal fate! We will tire of Epstein’s face Get it done to prove the case!
  64. 64. Big Ten Football Delayed! Big Ten football, now delayed! The fall season, not now played! No teams to cheer, no games this fall! Gone, the excitement of it all! Who will we cheer, what will we do? How will we jeer, who will we boo? With little risk, could teams still play? Safely, keep the virus away! Bad for players, missing season! Do you agree with the reason?
  65. 65. GOLF Started to take golf lessons Today I finished two sessions Good instructor, knows the game Analyzed my swing, it is lame Useful tips to improve my swing Address, backswing, everything Need to learn how to hit The alternative is to quit Need to hit the ball straight Or golf no more is my fate Never hitting another slice Would be ideal, very nice Pulling my irons is the trend Now that error is on the mend No comments, do not jest I will try to do my best Just hope to improve my score No hopes of going on tour If I quit I’ll be a caddy Just to avoid becoming fatty
  66. 66. Kentucky Derby Confusing race in Kentucky Who won, was it lucky? The horse we thought had won Was dq’d when the race was done Was this fair, was it right? Question will last beyond tonight Losers will growl, some will scowl Winners will cheer, just say WOW The bets on the winning horse Reap big rewards, bucks of course NC does not permit horse betting So I have no reason for vetting Your thought on the decision Do you agree with the rescission?
  67. 67. Oh, Tommy Boy (aka Tom Brady) (Sung to the Tune of Oh Danny Boy) rs vs. Patriots Oh, Tommy Boy the bees, the bees are buzzin From burgh to boro and down the river side The season’s over and all Pat’s plays are dying Your team, your team must lose and we must bide... And come on Steeler’s when the bees go huddle And when the bees are rushed, run fast not slow Fans will be in the stands to waive the towel Oh, Tommy Boy, oh Tommy Boy we’ll beat you so Each time Tom passes the balls will be falling Then the Pat’s lose, lose, lose as bad as can be Watch this big contest the Steeler’s are playing And understand the power of a killer bee A Steeler’s victory stronger, sweeter be A game, a victory for each buzzin bee Steelers will win, win this important contest Oh, Tommy boy the buzzin from Steeler bees
  68. 68. Big Game Against the Pats Big game against the Pats Watch the scores and the stats We hope to win this big game Ending the day without blame The Q back named Big Ben Lead the group of big men They have come from near and far Each and every, a football star But a local star is a Patriot gamer A big player, a future hall of famer Goes by Gronk, strange of course Even is used to name a horse A graduate of Woody High He grabs the ball from the sky But not to engage in mirth Tomorrow Gronk will be brought to earth Remember this high school cheer And all shout it, far and near We are the Stillers, couldn’t be prouder If you can’t hear us, we’ll ye’ll a little louder
  69. 69. Poems Written But Not Included • Introduction of and tribute to former Attorney General of the United States and Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Richard Thornburg • Introduction of and tribute to former Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, Thomas Murphy • Tribute to and happy birthday poem to Hot Harry Kirsch, marathon runner and inspirational leader to many runners • Other tributes to personal friends
  70. 70. If You Would Like a Custom Poem Created Contact Information (A Fee Will Be Quoted, After Discussion) Bob Dickson bo@dicksonconsulting.biz 724-272-1527

