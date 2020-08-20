401k Education

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 1 401(k) Plan Education
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 2
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 3 Overview of Presentations Slides • Introduction 3-12 • Investor consi...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 4 Unfortunately • Life is complicated. • Most of us are not independent...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 5 Overall Purposes of 401(k) Training Presentation • Highlight overall ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 6 Disclaimers • Not legal advice - please consult your attorney. • Not ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 7 Comments Appreciated Comments on this presentation are welcomed. Plea...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 8 Background On Bob Dickson • Several years with an international publi...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 9 www.linkedin.com/dickson1/ Professional networking site • Background ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 10 I Am Not! • Selling 401(k)’s. • Marketing mutual funds. • Providing ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 11 I Recognize That You .… • Are not an economist or a financial planne...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 12 Investor Considerations
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 13 10 Year Standard & Poor’s 500 Index
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 14
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 15 …But 401(k) Plan Benefits Should Not Be Ignored • Tax deferral oppor...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 16 You Are In Control! • You are responsible for investment decisions. ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 17 401(k): How to Get Started • If you just started a new job you shoul...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 18 Saving vs. Investing Saving = a reduction or lessening of an expendi...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 19 Minimum Amount To Contribute • Amount used to purchase lottery ticke...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 20 Individual Investor Considerations • Age • Years until planned retir...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 21 Personal Planning Steps • Establish and prioritize realistic financi...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 22 Benefits of Using an Investment Advisor • Experience with 401(k) pla...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 23 Mutual Fund and Advisor Advertising • Media advertising generally va...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 24 Types of Advisors • CFP (Certified Financial Planner). CFPs have bee...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 25 Risks of Investing • Investing (in anything) involves risk. Risk cha...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 26 Types of Returns • Interest – come from “fixed income” investments. ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 27 Risk Evaluation-Question 1 • What is your age? – 20 to 29 = 5 points...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 28 Risk Evaluation-Question 2 • When do you expect to retire? – 5 years...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 29 Risk Evaluation-Question 3 • How willing are you to “stay the course...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 30 Risk Evaluation-Question 4 • Do you believe that at least a portion ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 31 Risk Evaluation-Question 5 • Would you accept more risk in order to ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 32 Risk Evaluation-Question 6 • I would be able to retire comfortably g...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 33 Your Risk Tolerance Level & Investment Approach • Aggressive (high r...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 34 Aggressive Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 50% Small Cap Equity 20%...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 35 Growth Oriented Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 45% Small Cap Equit...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 36 Balanced Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 35% Small Cap Equity 10% I...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 37 Moderate Conservative Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 25% Small Cap...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 38 Conservative Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 15% Small Cap Equity 0...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 39 Short Term Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 0% Small Cap Equity 0% I...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 40 Risk Pyramid The risk (volatility) of these asset classes increases ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 41 Portfolio Rebalancing • Maintaining a target asset allocation by red...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 42 Dollar Cost Averaging • Strategy of investing in mutual funds in fix...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 43 Market Timing Example • Difficult to “time” when to get in and out o...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 44 Horror Stories • Investment in company stock – Enron! – Cannot be do...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 45 Tips to Minimize Risk • Consult with an investment advisor. • Determ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 46 Risk Measurement - Beta • Calculation that adjusts returns for risk....
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 47 Risk Measurement – Standard Deviation • Standard deviation is a meas...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 48 Risk Measurement – Sharpe Ratio • Formula developed to measure risk-...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 49 Economic Cycles = Favored Asset Class Economic Environment Outperfor...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 50 Investment Cycles • Cyclical stocks-companies whose earnings tend to...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 51 Long-term Perspective • Which is a better long-term investment-stock...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 52 Key Economic Indicators • Unemployment rates-expressed as a percenta...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 53 Avoid Emotional Reactions • Value misperception. Perception that bec...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 54 Stages of Emotional Reactions When Markets Decline Significantly • S...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 55 Quarterly Update as of 3/31/09 • Report from Fidelity based on 11.3 ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 56 Rob Rogers-Pittsburgh Post- Gazette 4/10/09
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 57 Background on 401(k)’s
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 58 401(k) Benefits • Tax deferral • Payroll deduction • Investment infr...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 59 Example of Tax Deferral Without With 401(k) 401(k) contribution cont...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 60 Regulation • 401(k)’s created in late 1970’s and named after a secti...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 61 Summary Plan Description (SPD) • Generally does not discuss details ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 62 Summary Annual Report (SAR) • Generally modeled after a form that em...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 63 Investment Policy Statements • Documents the investment funds select...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 64 Contents of Investment Policy Statements • Main objective is to outl...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 65 Participant Statements • Most companies now have on-line statements ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 66 401(k) Plan Related Parties • Trustee – generally company officer • ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 67 401(k) Expenses/Fees • 401(k) may exist in addition to mutual fund f...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 68 Contribution Limits 2009 2008 Maximum elective deferral limit $16,50...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 69 Borrowing • Borrow amounts contributed for special situations. • May...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 70 Hardship Withdrawals • In the case of special needs • IRS definition...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 71 Termination of Employment • You retain balances in 401(k) plan resul...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 72 Investing Overview
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 73 Overall Investments • Investment in funds vs. individual stocks • Eq...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 74 Stock Markets • What are they? • Indices • Long-term vs. short term ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 75 What is a Mutual Fund? • Financial services organization that receiv...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 76 Governance of a Mutual Fund • Securities and Exchange Commission • M...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 77 A Mutual Fund Prospectus • Description of the fund • Objectives of t...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 78 Value of a Mutual Fund • Fund consists of a portfolio of securities....
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 79 Benefits of Mutual Funds • Delegation of analysis and selection of s...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 80 Guidelines for Choosing Funds • Do not rely on name of fund • Unders...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 81 Stock Capitalization • Small cap = stocks with market capitalization...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 82 Morningstar Style Box For U.S. Stocks Large/value Large/blend Large/...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 83 S&P 500 Index Sectors (3/31/09) % of Sector Index Examples of Types ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 84 Ticker Symbols • Series of alpha characters used to identify an inve...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 85 Fund Ratings • Information available: – 401(k) platform provider fun...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 86 Use of Charts • Charts generally used by more sophisticated investor...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 87 S&P 500 Compared To Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ S&P 500 ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 88 Growth Chart Indicates increase or decrease of $10,000 initial inves...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 89 Morningstar Fund Ratings 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 One Star Two Star Thr...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 90 Morningstar Stewardship Grade • Aids investors identification, resea...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 91 When to Dump a Fund • Fund is a persistent loser as compared to peer...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 92 Mutual Fund Re-Evaluations • If you have a developed a comprehensive...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 93 Types of Mutual Funds
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 94 Mutual Fund Risk – Low Level • Money market funds • U. S. treasury b...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 95 Mutual Fund Risk – Moderate Level • Income funds • Balanced funds • ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 96 Mutual Fund Risk – High Level • Aggressive growth funds • Internatio...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 97 Money Market Funds • Applies mutual fund concept to short term money...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 98 Investing in Money Market Funds • Minimum investment required but so...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 99 Types Of Stock Funds • Value • Growth • Blend or balanced • Index fu...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 100 Index Funds • Fund that “buys and holds” a portfolio for performanc...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 101 Characteristics of Value Stocks • Stock prices are low compared to ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 102 Value Fund Managers • Analyzes why the company’s valuation is low a...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 103 Risks of a Value Fund • When overall markets are driven by glamour ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 104 Characteristics of Growth Stocks • Companies with above average exp...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 105 Growth Fund Managers • Need to monitor company performance and indu...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 106 Risks Of A Growth Fund • Could be more volatile when overall stock ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 107 Mid Cap Stocks • May provide much of the sizzle of small cap return...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 108 Small Cap Stocks • Generally have annual revenues less than $250 mi...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 109 Specialty Funds • Also know as “sector funds”. • Invest in a partic...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 110 Asset Allocation Funds • Important decision is where to allocate in...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 111 Target-Date Funds • Invest in stocks, bonds and other investments b...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 112 Stable Value Funds • Generally used in 401(k) and other tax-deferre...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 113 Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) • Invests in a group of stocks or bo...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 114 Socially Responsible Funds • Active, explicit consideration of mora...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 115 401(k) Market Window • Different terms often used-essentially opens...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 116 Hedge Funds • Hedge funds have received a lot of media attention. •...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 117 International Stock Funds
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 118 The World is Getting Flatter! • Globalization-everywhere is linked....
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 119 Ways to Invest in Non-U.S. Companies • Direct investment-generally ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 120 Why Invest In An International Stock Fund • Growing foreign markets...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 121 Complications of International Investing • Investors generally less...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 122 Impact of Currencies • Different currencies have different values. ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 123 Bond (“Fixed Income”) Funds
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 124 What is a Bond? • A loan, in the form of a security. Bondholders le...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 125 Characteristics of Bonds • Often referred to as “fixed income secur...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 126 What Is A Bond Fund? • Investment in funds vs. individual bonds. • ...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 127 Types Of Bond Funds • Corporate • High-yield or junk bond funds • G...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 128 Morningstar Bond Style Box Short-term, high quality Intermediate- t...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 129 Risks Of A Bond Fund • Principal may not be stable or and is not gu...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 130 Bond Style Box Risk Lowest risk Highest risk
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 131 Additional Information
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 132 Additional Resources Wall Street Journal- www.wjs.com Investors’ Bu...
8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 133 The End!!
  1. 1. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 1 401(k) Plan Education
  2. 2. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 2
  3. 3. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 3 Overview of Presentations Slides • Introduction 3-12 • Investor considerations 13-37 • Background on 401(k) plans 38-72 • Investing overview 73-93 • Types of mutual funds 94-131 • Additional information 131-134
  4. 4. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 4 Unfortunately • Life is complicated. • Most of us are not independently wealthy. • Social security may not be sufficient. • We must plan for our financial futures. • Financial planning requires some understanding of investing concepts. • Planning for the future is stressful. • It is difficult to determine who to believe and trust.
  5. 5. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 5 Overall Purposes of 401(k) Training Presentation • Highlight overall risk of investing (in anything). • Explain individual financial planning opportunity. • Not encouraging investments with higher risk than individual willing to assume. • Promoting understanding of process. • Not providing investment advice.
  6. 6. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 6 Disclaimers • Not legal advice - please consult your attorney. • Not financial planning advice - please consult your financial planner. • Not investment advice – please consult your investment advisor. • Not tax advice – please consult your tax advisor. • Everyone is unique.
  7. 7. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 7 Comments Appreciated Comments on this presentation are welcomed. Please indicate the specific slide title and number that you are commenting on so the comment can be easily followed.
  8. 8. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 8 Background On Bob Dickson • Several years with an international public accounting firm. • Many years as a CFO • Member of board of trustees of mutual funds • Lead plaintiff in mutual fund litigation.
  9. 9. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 9 www.linkedin.com/dickson1/ Professional networking site • Background • Contacts • Presentations • References
  10. 10. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 10 I Am Not! • Selling 401(k)’s. • Marketing mutual funds. • Providing administrative guidance for your companies 401(k) plan.
  11. 11. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 11 I Recognize That You .… • Are not an economist or a financial planner. • Work hard for your money and you can’t afford to lose much of it. • Are smart enough to realize that unless you provide for the future, the future may be financially difficult.
  12. 12. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 12 Investor Considerations
  13. 13. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 13 10 Year Standard & Poor’s 500 Index
  14. 14. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 14
  15. 15. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 15 …But 401(k) Plan Benefits Should Not Be Ignored • Tax deferral opportunities • Company match opportunities • Savings discipline with ability to borrow and roll-over • Separate benefits of 401(k) from investing risks • You do not need to take investment risks.
  16. 16. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 16 You Are In Control! • You are responsible for investment decisions. • Employer may not provide financial advice. • Your retirement position can be significantly impacted by your decisions over a number of years. • Appropriate investment strategy is based on your individual circumstances.
  17. 17. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 17 401(k): How to Get Started • If you just started a new job you should receive a package from your employer stating your benefits. • You eligible for a 401(k) if you are 21 years of age or older and have worked for the company for a designated number of months, depending on company. • Human Resources should also have 401(k) information. • Talk to a manager who is knowledgeable about the 401(k).
  18. 18. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 18 Saving vs. Investing Saving = a reduction or lessening of an expenditure or an outlay. Investing = to put money to use, by purchase or expenditure, in something offering potential profitable returns, as interest, income, or appreciation in value.
  19. 19. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 19 Minimum Amount To Contribute • Amount used to purchase lottery tickets. • Amount used to purchase tobacco products. • Amount used for excess alcohol purchases • Other wasted uses of cash Savings of $5 per day on cigarettes is $150 per month or $1,800 per year before tax deferral and investment income.
  20. 20. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 20 Individual Investor Considerations • Age • Years until planned retirement • Financial security • Attitudes toward risk assumption • Lifestyles at different periods of life • Leverage
  21. 21. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 21 Personal Planning Steps • Establish and prioritize realistic financial goals. • Develop a savings/spending strategy. • Develop an investing strategy-time horizon, risk profile. • Develop an asset allocation/diversification strategy. • Implement/execute your savings/spending strategy. • Monitor performance. • Make changes when necessary but do not overreact.
  22. 22. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 22 Benefits of Using an Investment Advisor • Experience with 401(k) plans, investing and other financial planning issues. • Access to resources and investment research-fund reports. • Frequently no or low-cost service by 401(k) provider. • Objective opinion-avoids emotion. • Up to date on regulations and issues. • Facilitates decision making.
  23. 23. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 23 Mutual Fund and Advisor Advertising • Media advertising generally vague and implies different investment approach and relationships built on trust. • In reality, even professionals are subject to market dynamics. Trust based on adherence to regulations. • Funds and advisors generally measure performance compared to an index and therefore are not inclined to take bold risks. • Evaluate actual performance and ignore advertising.
  24. 24. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 24 Types of Advisors • CFP (Certified Financial Planner). CFPs have been trained in insurance, investments, taxes, retirement planning, estate planning and the financial planning process. • CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). A CFA has demonstrated proficiency in portfolio management and investment analysis. • ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant). ChFCs are trained to effectively apply a comprehensive financial planning process to their clients’ needs. • CIMA (Certified Investment Management Analyst). CIMAs are trained at selecting investments, managing risk and measuring portfolio return. • CPA (Certified Professional Accountant). A CPA is an accountant who has met further education, statutory and licensing requirements. • • CLU (Charted Life Underwriter). A CLU is knowledgeable about life insurance needs of individuals, business owners and professionals.
  25. 25. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 25 Risks of Investing • Investing (in anything) involves risk. Risk changes with the type of investment. • Markets are cyclical over the long term and do not move in one direction (up or down) forever. • Markets are very volatile in the short term due to reaction to new events, ability of investors to easily trade, investor’s short term focus. • Emotional view that when things are good they will stay good causes higher level of buying in good markets. • Emotional view that when things are bad they will stay bad causes higher level of selling in bad markets. • You are not smart enough to outsmart the market.
  26. 26. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 26 Types of Returns • Interest – come from “fixed income” investments. certificates of deposits, bonds, savings accounts. • Dividends – typically quarterly payments on stock investments when a company distributes cash or profits. • Capital gains (or losses) – increases (or decreases) in the value of an investment resulting from the “markets” perception of value.
  27. 27. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 27 Risk Evaluation-Question 1 • What is your age? – 20 to 29 = 5 points – 30 to 39 = 4 points – 40 to 49 = 3 points – 50 to 59 = 2 points – 60 or over = 1 point
  28. 28. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 28 Risk Evaluation-Question 2 • When do you expect to retire? – 5 years = 1 point – 10 years = 2 points – 15 years = 3 points – 20 years = 4 points – 25 years or more = 5 points
  29. 29. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 29 Risk Evaluation-Question 3 • How willing are you to “stay the course” (would hold) given the following levels of decline in the aggregate value of your investments? – Down 5 % = 1 point – Down 10% = 2 points – Down 15% = 3 points – Down 20% = 4 points – Down over 25% = 5 points
  30. 30. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 30 Risk Evaluation-Question 4 • Do you believe that at least a portion of your long- term savings should be in stocks and/or stock mutual funds? – Strongly agree = 5 points – Agree = 4 points – Neutral = 3 points – Disagree = 2 points – Strongly disagree = 1 point
  31. 31. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 31 Risk Evaluation-Question 5 • Would you accept more risk in order to possibly achieve higher returns? – Absolutely = 5 points – Yes = 4 points – Maybe = 3 points – No = 2 points – Never = 1 point
  32. 32. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 32 Risk Evaluation-Question 6 • I would be able to retire comfortably given my present salary, savings, investments and living expenses? – Strongly agree = 5 points – Agree = 4 points – Possibly = 3 points – Disagree = 2 points – Strongly disagree = 1 point
  33. 33. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 33 Your Risk Tolerance Level & Investment Approach • Aggressive (high risk) 26-29 points • Growth oriented 21-25 points • Balanced 15-20 points • Moderate conservative 10-14 points • Conservative (low risk) 6-9 points It is acceptable to have any risk tolerance level & investment approach, if appropriately justified!
  34. 34. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 34 Aggressive Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 50% Small Cap Equity 20% International Equity 25% Cash & Equivalents 5% Fixed Income 0% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 9.7% – Best year = 39.9% – Worst year = (36.0%) • Time horizon at least 15 years: – Most concerned about investments growing in value – Don’t need current income – Have a good tolerance for risk
  35. 35. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 35 Growth Oriented Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 45% Small Cap Equity 15% International Equity 20% Cash & Equivalents 5% Fixed Income 15% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 9.7% – Best year = 34.4% – Worst year = (29.5%) • Time horizon at least 10 years: – Most concerned about investments growing in value – Don’t need current income – Have a good tolerance for risk but want a portfolio with slightly less risk than overall stock market
  36. 36. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 36 Balanced Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 35% Small Cap Equity 10% International Equity 15% Cash & Equivalents 5% Fixed Income 35% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 9.5% – Best year = 30.9% – Worst year = (20.9%) • Time horizon about 10 years: – Want solid growth with relative stability – Don’t need current income – Can tolerate fluctuations but considerably less than overall stock market
  37. 37. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 37 Moderate Conservative Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 25% Small Cap Equity 5% International Equity 10% Cash & Equivalents 10% Fixed Income 50% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 9.1% – Best year = 27.1% – Worst year = (12.5%) • Time horizon about 5 years: – Want current income and relative stability – Want some opportunity to increase value of investments
  38. 38. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 38 Conservative Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 15% Small Cap Equity 0% International Equity 5% Cash & Equivalents 30% Fixed Income 50% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 8.2% – Best year = 22.8% – Worst year = (4.6%) • Time horizon-3 to 5 years: – Want current income and stability – Not concerned about increasing value of investments
  39. 39. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 39 Short Term Risk Allocation Large Cap Equity 0% Small Cap Equity 0% International Equity 0% Cash & Equivalents 60% Fixed Income 40% • Return (1970-2008): – Average annual return = 7% – Best year = 19.8% – Worst year = 1.4% • Time horizon less than 3 years: – Want current income and stability – Not concerned about increasing value of investments
  40. 40. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 40 Risk Pyramid The risk (volatility) of these asset classes increases the higher they are in the pyramid. This risk will vary at different times in the economic cycle and depending on market conditions. Private Equity Commodities Small Company Stocks International Stocks Large Company Stocks International Government Bonds High Yield Bonds REITs-Real Estate Investment Grade Corporate Bonds Municipal Bonds Government Bonds Cash & Cash Equivalents
  41. 41. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 41 Portfolio Rebalancing • Maintaining a target asset allocation by reducing investments that have increased in price and increasing investments that have declined. • Intended to maintain investors risk allocation. • Generally results in “buying lower and selling higher”. • Frequently rebalanced when actual allocation varies from target allocation by a percentage - say 3%.
  42. 42. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 42 Dollar Cost Averaging • Strategy of investing in mutual funds in fixed dollar amounts at scheduled intervals. • Objective is to lower the average cost per share of the investments over time. • Consistent investment reduces the risk of making an emotional decision. • Results in purchasing fewer shares when the fund price is higher and more shares when the fund price is lower.
  43. 43. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 43 Market Timing Example • Difficult to “time” when to get in and out of market. • Even the experts are terrible at predicting market turns. • Example, S&P 500 annualized return from 12/31/97 to 12/31/07 was 4.2%. • However, if 30 best days were missed during that time period, the annual loss would be 7.2%. • Markets generally have strong recovery days. • You will not be able to anticipate markets short term performance and may not be able to react.
  44. 44. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 44 Horror Stories • Investment in company stock – Enron! – Cannot be done at privately owned company • Inadequate diversification • High risk investments
  45. 45. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 45 Tips to Minimize Risk • Consult with an investment advisor. • Determine your individual risk profile – Attitude – Age – Financial security • Allocate investments across different classes/types of investments--diversification. • Diversify by investing in asset classes that do not move in the same direction in response to economic conditions. For example stock and gold generally move in opposite directions. • Realistic percentage in fixed income investments. • Buy and hold strategy, although investments should be monitored.
  46. 46. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 46 Risk Measurement - Beta • Calculation that adjusts returns for risk. • Value of more than 1 indicates more volatility than the overall market; value of less than one indicates less volatility than the overall market. • An investment with a high beta responds strongly to variations in the market, and an investment with a low beta is less sensitive to market volatility. • The beta number of an investment is a good summary of its risk properties with respect to fluctuations in the overall stock market.
  47. 47. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 47 Risk Measurement – Standard Deviation • Standard deviation is a measurement of variance from the mean or average. • Variance is another term used to describe volatility. • A more stable investment has a lower number for the standard deviation; a less stable investment has a higher number for the standard deviation.
  48. 48. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 48 Risk Measurement – Sharpe Ratio • Formula developed to measure risk-adjusted performance. • Sharpe ratio seeks to analyze whether an investment returns are because of good investment choices or because of exposure to additional risk. Formula Investment rate of return minus risk free rate of return Standard deviation of the investment returns
  49. 49. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 49 Economic Cycles = Favored Asset Class Economic Environment Outperforming Asset Classes Currency devaluation /geopolitical uncertainty Hard assets (i.e. gold) Credit Crunch Government bills and notes Economic slowdown Government bonds Stable economic growth Equities Credit Crunch Stable Economic Growth Currency Devaluation Economic Slowdown
  50. 50. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 50 Investment Cycles • Cyclical stocks-companies whose earnings tend to follow business cycles. • Cyclical stocks are frequently more risky than companies less subject to changes in business cycle. • Defensive stocks-counter cyclical. • Prices of these stocks tend to remain stable or rise during periods of economic downturn. • Small capitalization value stocks frequently lead recovery of market.
  51. 51. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 51 Long-term Perspective • Which is a better long-term investment-stocks or bonds. • “Stocks for the Long Run”-book by Jeremy Siegel, professor at Wharton School of Finance. • Inflation adjusted returns-income after inflation. • “Sometimes the best offense is a good defense”- author unknown.
  52. 52. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 52 Key Economic Indicators • Unemployment rates-expressed as a percentage of work force. • Interest rates-Federal Reserve rate, prime rate. • Inflation-percentage change in cost of purchases. PLEASE BE AWARE OF ACTIONS BY THE FEDERAL RESERVE!
  53. 53. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 53 Avoid Emotional Reactions • Value misperception. Perception that because a stock is cheap it is a great value. Sometimes cheap indicates a problem with the investment. • Increasing risk. Urge to recoup losses may result in taking risks by making excess investments in one stock or a sector. Diversify. • Terminating professional help. Losses are easy to blame on a financial advisor to go it alone, which is generally a bad idea unless clearly justified. • Inaction. Losses cause paralysis and no action is taken. Stay in the game-the economy will change. • Comfort investments. Investment that makes you feel good by promising safety. May result in high fees and low returns. • Chasing the news. Reaction to financial news. Timing the market is difficult even based on current news.
  54. 54. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 54 Stages of Emotional Reactions When Markets Decline Significantly • Significant loss in investment values causes reaction similar to a death in family and requires a period of mourning. • Five discreet phases of grief: – Denial-long term prospects remain intact. – Anger-someone needs to be held accountable. – Negotiation/bargaining-search for an alternative solution. – Depression-realization of the extent of the economic damage. – Acceptance-accept what we cannot change and get on with life. • Process may take months/years to recover from.
  55. 55. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 55 Quarterly Update as of 3/31/09 • Report from Fidelity based on 11.3 million participants in 17,500 defined contribution plans. • 97% of participants continued to make contributions averaging $1,700, down from $1,860 contributed in the 1st quarter of 2008. • Including employer contributions, the average in the 1st quarter of 2009 was $2,780, compared to $3,080 in the 1st quarter of 2008. • More than 51% of new contributions to 401(k) plans are going into equities and 25% is going into target date or life cycle options. Remaining 25% is going into conservative short-term, stable-value of fixed income investments, up only slightly from the first quarter of 2008.
  56. 56. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 56 Rob Rogers-Pittsburgh Post- Gazette 4/10/09
  57. 57. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 57 Background on 401(k)’s
  58. 58. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 58 401(k) Benefits • Tax deferral • Payroll deduction • Investment infrastructure • Easy to diversify • Employer matching • Ability to borrow • Retirement savings • Rollover provisions • Hardship withdrawals • ERISA protection • Distributions and investment returns not taxable for Federal income tax purposes
  59. 59. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 59 Example of Tax Deferral Without With 401(k) 401(k) contribution contribution Gross monthly salary $5,000 $5,000 401(k) payroll deduction $0 ($600) Income subject to federal tax $5,000 $4,400 Federal income tax @ 25% ($1,250) ($1,100) Pennsylvania state tax at 3% ($150) ($150) Take home pay $3,600 $3,150 Savings $0 $600 Reduction in take home pay $0 $(450) Monthly tax deferral $0 $150 Without With 401(k) 401(k) contribution contribution Annual tax deferral $0 $1,800 Annual savings $0 $7,200 Annual reduction in take home pay $0 $5,400
  60. 60. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 60 Regulation • 401(k)’s created in late 1970’s and named after a section of the Internal Revenue Code. • Legislation passed by Congress. • Principal regulator = Department of Labor. • Pension Protection Act of 2006: – Permits companies to automatically enroll employees. – Company directs investments for contributions withheld for employees.
  61. 61. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 61 Summary Plan Description (SPD) • Generally does not discuss details of investment options. • Explains the general terms of the plan. – Who is eligible and when. – Types of contributions permitted. – Vesting. – Withdrawal rules, etc. • Employer is required to provide to plan participants.
  62. 62. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 62 Summary Annual Report (SAR) • Generally modeled after a form that employer must file with the Department of Labor within seven months after the plan year ends. • Information is generally as of December 31, so it is dated when employees receive it. • SAR discloses general financial results: – Total contributions, – Interest, – Dividends, – Realized and unrealized gains. • Not useful in making investment decisions
  63. 63. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 63 Investment Policy Statements • Documents the investment funds selection process, the investment review process and the fiduciary due diligence process. • Not required by law but not having one may be a breach of the prudent man rule. • One of the first document requested when a Department of Labor audit occurs. • Provides assurance to the plan participant that the plan provider is paying attention-i.e. meeting plan fiduciary responsibilities. • Protects fiduciaries from litigation risk by providing evidence that a prudent process was followed in selecting and monitoring investments offered.
  64. 64. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 64 Contents of Investment Policy Statements • Main objective is to outline the qualitative and quantitative criteria for selecting, monitoring and replacing investment choices. • Criteria should include:  History  Expenses  Fund size  Manager tenure  Fund performance  Consistency of style
  65. 65. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 65 Participant Statements • Most companies now have on-line statements that can be accessed daily. • Individual “paper” statement generally distributed quarterly to each plan participant. • Reflects transactions, each investment, gain or loss, market value at end of quarter, etc. • Sometimes reflects portfolio mix compared to target mix or investment risk mix. • May reflect participant’s rate specific rate of return-the percentage change in investments.
  66. 66. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 66 401(k) Plan Related Parties • Trustee – generally company officer • Third party administrator – benefits consulting firm • 401(k) platform provider – insurance or mutual fund company • Mutual funds – manages investments
  67. 67. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 67 401(k) Expenses/Fees • 401(k) may exist in addition to mutual fund fees • Specific fund fees – Management fees – 12b-1 fees – Sales charges • Mutual fund fees – Administrative cost of managing fund – Cost of investing in securities • Load vs. no-load
  68. 68. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 68 Contribution Limits 2009 2008 Maximum elective deferral limit $16,500 $15,500 Catch-Up contribution limit (age 50 or older) $5,500 $5,000 Annual defined contribution limit $49,000 $46,000 Highly-compensated employee threshold $110,000 $105,000 Allowable compensation limit $245,000 $230,000
  69. 69. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 69 Borrowing • Borrow amounts contributed for special situations. • May borrow up to a certain percentage (50%) of account balance. • You will pay interest-but you are paying in to your 401(k) account. • Will not accomplish investment objectives for portion of funds borrowed from 401(k).
  70. 70. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 70 Hardship Withdrawals • In the case of special needs • IRS definition of hardship withdrawal: – Down payment on primary residence – College tuition for you or your dependents – Unreimbursed medical expenses – Prevent eviction or foreclosure from your home – Repairs to damage to principal residence – Funeral expenses
  71. 71. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 71 Termination of Employment • You retain balances in 401(k) plan resulting from your contributions and vested portion of employers contributions. • If you leave job at age 55 or older you can withdraw from 401(k) without 10% penalty, but taxes still apply. • Balances can be rolled over to: – Another 401(k) plan – Individual retirement account
  72. 72. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 72 Investing Overview
  73. 73. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 73 Overall Investments • Investment in funds vs. individual stocks • Equities vs. bonds • Domestic vs. international • Money market funds • Based on company size • Based on company growth characteristics
  74. 74. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 74 Stock Markets • What are they? • Indices • Long-term vs. short term • Market capitalization • Risk • Volatility • Perceptions
  75. 75. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 75 What is a Mutual Fund? • Financial services organization that receives money from investors and then invests on their behalf in a diversified portfolio of securities. • Investor buys shares in mutual fund and becomes a “shareholder”. • Investors delegate asset allocation and security selection process to professional money managers. • More mutual funds in existence than stocks listed.
  76. 76. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 76 Governance of a Mutual Fund • Securities and Exchange Commission • Mutual Fund Board of Trustees • Investment Advisor • Fund Chief Compliance Officer • Fund and Board Legal Counsel • Independent Accountants • Fund Transfer Agent
  77. 77. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 77 A Mutual Fund Prospectus • Description of the fund • Objectives of the fund • Management of the fund • Performance history • Operating expenses • Schedule of fees • Distributions • Yield information • Schedule of investments • Financial statements • General information • Legal disclaimers
  78. 78. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 78 Value of a Mutual Fund • Fund consists of a portfolio of securities. • Purchase and sale transactions occur frequently. • Dividends, interest and other transactions occur. • Stocks value change moment to moment. • Daily valuation = net asset value (NAV). • NAV=total market value of all cash and all investments less liabilities divided by mutual fund shares outstanding.
  79. 79. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 79 Benefits of Mutual Funds • Delegation of analysis and selection of securities. • Diversification of investments. • Regulated process enhances safety. • Manage impact of currencies. • Fund manager access to information. and resources. • Convenience.
  80. 80. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 80 Guidelines for Choosing Funds • Do not rely on name of fund • Understand investment vehicles • Determine funds in asset allocation sectors • Evaluate funds – Historical performance – Look beyond historical performance – Stability of fund manager – Consistency of style – Expense ratio – Fund risk
  81. 81. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 81 Stock Capitalization • Small cap = stocks with market capitalization under $1 billion • Mid cap = stocks with market capitalization from $1 billion to $5 billion • Large cap=stocks with market capitalization in excess of $5 billion • Total about 80% to 90% of the total market value of all U.S. companies made up of large cap stocks
  82. 82. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 82 Morningstar Style Box For U.S. Stocks Large/value Large/blend Large/growth Medium/value Medium/blend Medium/growth Small/value Small/blend Small/growth
  83. 83. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 83 S&P 500 Index Sectors (3/31/09) % of Sector Index Examples of Types of Companies Consumer discretionary 8.8% Auto-related, hotels, restaurants Consumer staples 12.8% Food, drugs Energy 13.0% Fuel, oil, natural gas Financials 10.8% Banking, finance, insurance, real estate Healthcare 15.3% Healthcare equipment, supplies, services Industrials 9.7% Capital goods, transportation services Information technology 18.0% Software, services, hardware, semiconductors Materials 3.3% Chemicals, construction materials, metals Telecommunications 4.0% Cellular, wireless, land line, cable Utilities 4.3% Electric, gas, water producers and distributors 100.0%
  84. 84. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 84 Ticker Symbols • Series of alpha characters used to identify an investment. • Used for listings in newspapers and web sites. • Ticker – taken from former use of “ticker tapes”. • One to three characters –generally indicates investment traded on the New York Stock Exchange. X = USS Steel; AA = Alcoa; BAC = Bank of America. • Four characters – generally indicates investment traded on NASDAQ. MSFT = Microsoft; INTC = Intel Corp. • Five digits – generally indicate a mutual fund. FMAGX = Fidelity Magellan Fund.
  85. 85. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 85 Fund Ratings • Information available: – 401(k) platform provider fund sheets – Morningstar fund sheets • Morningstar overall rating-star system • Other Morningstar: – Return – Risk
  86. 86. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 86 Use of Charts • Charts generally used by more sophisticated investors. • Charts provide an excellent view of historical trends. • Comparative charts, .i.e. fund compared to an index are very insightful. • On-line tools make comparisons easier.
  87. 87. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 87 S&P 500 Compared To Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ S&P 500 is in blue. DJIA is in brown. NASDAQ is in orange. Reflects NASDAQ increase in 1999/2000.
  88. 88. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 88 Growth Chart Indicates increase or decrease of $10,000 initial investment over time using a base date.
  89. 89. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 89 Morningstar Fund Ratings 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 One Star Two Star Three Star Four Star Five Star % of investments
  90. 90. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 90 Morningstar Stewardship Grade • Aids investors identification, research and comparisons of fund managers and funds alignment of interests with those of fund shareholders. • A, B, C type grading system.
  91. 91. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 91 When to Dump a Fund • Fund is a persistent loser as compared to peers. • Fund’s investment strategy has changed-no longer fits into your diversification strategy. • Fund manager changes-may indicate a change in style and/or strategy. • Economic or personal situation have changed to make strategy no longer attractive. • Fund expense ratio is higher than comparable options.
  92. 92. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 92 Mutual Fund Re-Evaluations • If you have a developed a comprehensive plan, sometimes the best approach is to do nothing. • Trust the decisions you made in less emotional, less stressful times. • Within a 401(k), the motivation to sell a fund for tax loss advantages does not exist. • Slow down and think about your long- term objectives.
  93. 93. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 93 Types of Mutual Funds
  94. 94. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 94 Mutual Fund Risk – Low Level • Money market funds • U. S. treasury bill funds • Insured bond funds May be referred to “cash equivalents”
  95. 95. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 95 Mutual Fund Risk – Moderate Level • Income funds • Balanced funds • Growth and income funds • Growth funds • Short-term bond funds • Intermediate bond funds • Insured municipal bond funds • GNMA funds
  96. 96. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 96 Mutual Fund Risk – High Level • Aggressive growth funds • International funds • Sector funds • Specialized funds • Precious metal funds • High-yield bond funds • Commodity funds • Energy funds
  97. 97. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 97 Money Market Funds • Applies mutual fund concept to short term money market instruments-bank CD’s, U.S. treasury bills, short term bonds, etc. • Enables small investors to access high yielding investments. • 4/2009-money market funds held $3.8 trillion in assets, about 7% of defined contribution plan assets.
  98. 98. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 98 Investing in Money Market Funds • Minimum investment required but sometimes as low as $1,000. • Maximum average maturity of investments cannot exceed 90 days therefore they are highly liquid. • Low risk, virtually immune to capital loss since at least 95% of funds assets must be invested in highly rated securities. • Returns follow interest rate trends.
  99. 99. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 99 Types Of Stock Funds • Value • Growth • Blend or balanced • Index funds • Exchange traded • Destination • Income • Sector funds • Socially responsible funds • Stable value
  100. 100. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 100 Index Funds • Fund that “buys and holds” a portfolio for performance near equivalent to an index. • Index examples-Standard and Poor’s 500; S&P Midcap 400; Russell 2000; Wilshire 5000. • Generally lower cost to manage compared to actively managed fund. May be managed by computer model. • Fund holdings changes in relation to index. • Funds have low turnover and therefore low realized capital gains and low taxable income.
  101. 101. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 101 Characteristics of Value Stocks • Stock prices are low compared to the fundamentals of the stock--strong balance sheet, earnings, book value per share, cash flow, etc. • Lower price earnings ratios, lower price to book ratios and higher dividends than the rest of the market. • Staid, cyclical industries-automobiles, chemical, steel, financial services. • Perform best when interest rates are low and economy is recovering. • Peak when economic activity slows.
  102. 102. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 102 Value Fund Managers • Analyzes why the company’s valuation is low and then buy if they expect some particular action (new management, corporate takeover, regulatory change, etc.) to increase the price of the stock. • For companies whose stock price falls on bad news, such as not meeting earnings targets, may buy because the market has undervalued these stocks and they believe that the stock price will return to a more “correct” price level. • Managers need to be patient and use a buy and hold strategy because it is difficult to know just when a company’s fortunes will turn.
  103. 103. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 103 Risks of a Value Fund • When overall markets are driven by glamour stocks, value stocks may under perform. • Value investments might be negatively influenced by poor economy. • Event to cause increase in the price of the stock might not happen.
  104. 104. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 104 Characteristics of Growth Stocks • Companies with above average expectations for earnings growth. • Companies have high prices, high price to book value ratios and high price earnings ratios. • Most pay little or nothing in dividends because management reinvests earnings to “grow’ the business. • Many are “glamour” stocks such as high-tech companies and emerging companies in high growth industries. • Risk because stocks tend to rise faster and fall faster than S&P 500.
  105. 105. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 105 Growth Fund Managers • Need to monitor company performance and industry trends closely because growth stocks are sensitive to change. • Do not use buy and hold strategy-waiting too long to buy or sell can wipe out the rewards of the increased risk. • Use investment strategies that focus on capital appreciation: quality long term growth, aggressive stock management and possibly speculation.
  106. 106. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 106 Risks Of A Growth Fund • Could be more volatile when overall stock markets fluctuate. • In times of turmoil investors may invest for safety, reducing the demand for med/small cap growth stocks. • Glamour sectors (i.e. internet stocks) might be over hyped and growth rates may not materialize. • Increase trading could increase expenses of the fund.
  107. 107. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 107 Mid Cap Stocks • May provide much of the sizzle of small cap returns but without as much volatility. • Good sized companies that have been around awhile. • Somewhat more risky and volatile than large cap stocks.
  108. 108. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 108 Small Cap Stocks • Generally have annual revenues less than $250 million or so. • May result from initial public offerings (i.e. IPO’s). • Spurts of growth can have dramatic effects on their earnings and stock prices. • Shares may not be widely traded (i.e. they are thinly traded). • Might be acquisition candidates.
  109. 109. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 109 Specialty Funds • Also know as “sector funds”. • Invest in a particular sector of the market or industry-glamour industries. • Generally invest for capital gains and therefore invest in growth stocks. • Risk/reward changes with increased focus and lower diversification.
  110. 110. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 110 Asset Allocation Funds • Important decision is where to allocate investment assets commonly referred to as asset allocation. • Assets allocation deals in broad terms, i.e. the type of funds, and not individual security selection. Provide “one stop shopping”. • Asset allocation funds spread investments across different types of markets Example asset allocation mix-50% U.S. stocks, 30% bonds, 10% foreign stocks and 10% money market securities. • If a “balanced” asset allocation fund, as market conditions change, the investments are adjusted to meet the asset allocation mix.
  111. 111. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 111 Target-Date Funds • Invest in stocks, bonds and other investments based on risk profile for a target date. • Target date is generally the plan participants expected retirement date. • Frequently used as the default investment selection for contributions under the Pension Protection Act of 2006. • Investments shift to a more conservative mix of holdings as fund approaches target date. • • When investing in a target date fund, pay attention to the mix of investments (i.e. the percentage in equities).
  112. 112. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 112 Stable Value Funds • Generally used in 401(k) and other tax-deferred savings plans. • Designed to preserve capital and generate smooth, positive returns. • Invest in diversified bond portfolios and use contracts from banks and insurance companies to protect against market fluctuations. • Funds not registered with the SEC. • However not risk free, particularly in times of economic uncertainty: – Returns may decrease – Restrictions on cash withdrawals could develop
  113. 113. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 113 Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) • Invests in a group of stocks or bonds with a specific focus- market traded, company size, company market (i.e. clean energy). • Minimizes risk of single stocks. • Comparison to a mutual fund: – More passive investment style since they track designated “indexes”. – Lower expense ratio – Tradable throughout market hours of trading based on value of underlying securities. • Morningstar web site matches best fit ETF to a particular mutual fund.
  114. 114. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 114 Socially Responsible Funds • Active, explicit consideration of moral, ethical and environmental issues in investment choices. • Fund managers generally avoid investing in companies that derive revenue from tobacco, alcohol, gambling, weapons, nuclear power plants, etc. • Potentially lower returns.
  115. 115. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 115 401(k) Market Window • Different terms often used-essentially opens up window for many more investment choices. • Opens up 401(k) investments to all investments generally available to an individual. • Increases risk since plan participant can make higher risk investments. • Should be limited to plans with only a small number of sophisticated investors.
  116. 116. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 116 Hedge Funds • Hedge funds have received a lot of media attention. • Not available as investments in 401(k) plans. • Limited to high net worth individuals. • Less regulatory oversight compared to mutual funds. • Investments generally higher risk.
  117. 117. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 117 International Stock Funds
  118. 118. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 118 The World is Getting Flatter! • Globalization-everywhere is linked. • 1970-U.S. stock markets were 2/3’s of the worlds markets. • Twice as big as the rest of the world combined. • Growth in funds available – In 1985, 40 international funds were available – In 2000, 1,900 international funds were available.
  119. 119. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 119 Ways to Invest in Non-U.S. Companies • Direct investment-generally requires foreign account. • ADR’s-American Depository Receipts. • Mutual funds that invest in non-U.S. companies. • International funds invests exclusively in foreign securities. • Global fund invests in foreign company securities and U.S. company securities, usually multinational firms.
  120. 120. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 120 Why Invest In An International Stock Fund • Growing foreign markets. • Investment through a fund reduces complexity and risk. • Capitalism spreading like wildfire! • Economic development in many foreign countries outpaces that in U.S. • Foreign accounting and financial disclosure practices have improved to attract investors. • Diversification: – Industry leaders may not be U.S. companies – Foreign markets may rise of U.S. markets decline
  121. 121. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 121 Complications of International Investing • Investors generally less familiar with companies. • To be successful the right stock and the right market must be identified. • Each market reacts to their own economic forces. • Currency variations must also be considered.
  122. 122. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 122 Impact of Currencies • Different currencies have different values. • Many funds hedge against currency risk. • One currency increases in value/another decreases. • Dollar weakens: – Dollar not worth as much as foreign currencies – Takes more dollars to exchange for the same unit of foreign currency. • When dollar weakens: – It is favorable for a U.S. investor in a foreign market – When invested converted to foreign currency and later converted back to dollars – If $ weakens between the time an investor buys and the time of sale, the local currency buys more $ at the time of sale. • Strengthening dollar has the opposite impact.
  123. 123. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 123 Bond (“Fixed Income”) Funds
  124. 124. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 124 What is a Bond? • A loan, in the form of a security. Bondholders lend money to the bond issuer. • Security is a promise to pay the original amount plus interest. An IOU. • Borrowers are corporations or state and local governments. • Bonds are issued to raise money from the public. • Generally less risky than stocks but not risk free.
  125. 125. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 125 Characteristics of Bonds • Often referred to as “fixed income securities” because debt service obligations (i.e. interest) are fixed. • Bonds have a date certain for maturity. Term or serial. • Market interest rates and bond principal values move in opposite directions. • Changes in interest rates and bond principal value can result in a capital gain or loss. • Long term comparative return is lower than stocks. • Some bonds may be insured, minimizing risk.
  126. 126. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 126 What Is A Bond Fund? • Investment in funds vs. individual bonds. • A mutual fund “pools” money from a large number of investors to construct as portfolio. Each investor “owns” a portion of the mutual fund. • Bond fund is a mutual fund that invests primarily in bonds.
  127. 127. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 127 Types Of Bond Funds • Corporate • High-yield or junk bond funds • Government • Domestic and international • Index funds • Mortgage-backed securities funds • Short-term, intermediate term and long term
  128. 128. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 128 Morningstar Bond Style Box Short-term, high quality Intermediate- term, high quality Long-term, high quality Short-term, medium quality Intermediate- term, medium quality Long-term, medium quality Short-term, low quality Intermediate- term, low quality Long-term, low quality
  129. 129. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 129 Risks Of A Bond Fund • Principal may not be stable or and is not guaranteed • Interest rate risk • Credit risk • Rating risk • Liquidity risk • Foreign currency risk • Prepayment risk • Purchasing power risk
  130. 130. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 130 Bond Style Box Risk Lowest risk Highest risk
  131. 131. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 131 Additional Information
  132. 132. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 132 Additional Resources Wall Street Journal- www.wjs.com Investors’ Business Daily- www.ibd.com Financial Times- www.ft.com www.financial-planning.com Morningstar- www.morningstar.com SmartMoney- www.smartmoney.com Lipper Analytics- www.lipperweb.com/usa/home.shtml Standard & Poor's- www.funds-sp.com ValueLine- www.valueline.com www.401(k).org www.reviewmy401(k).com www.cfo.com/401k
  133. 133. 8/20/2020 401(k) Plan Education Dickson Consulting 133 The End!!

×