In this inspirational story about Martin Luther King Jr. told from the perspective of his niece Angela Farris Watkins readers learn how King used his message of love and peace to effectively fight for African Americans civil rights. The simple yet striking text, along with a timeline and glossary, makes this book an accessible tool for helping a young audience learn about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. s message of nonviolence and his contributions to American history. Includes author s and artist s notes, timeline, glossary, bibliography, and index. Awards for" My Uncle Martin s Words for America" California Reading Association s Eureka! Nonfiction Gold Award Cooperative Children s Book Center (CCBC) Choice Award"

