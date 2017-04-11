Diario Resumen 20170411

Derqui hizo realidad su gran sueño.Organizó de manera impecable el Final Four del Provincial de Clubes y se consagró campe...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • El Diario de PilarPágina 2 Cooperativa de provisión de Servicios Telefónicos Pr...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 RESUMEN • El Diario de Pilar Página 3 Mejora el índice La mortalidad infantil de Pilar, ...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • El Diario de PilarPágina 4 encontramos. Nos han dicho que lo han visto en disti...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 RESUMEN • El Diario de Pilar Página 5 policía, la intrusa sería alguien que “conoce los ...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • El Diario de PilarPágina 6 Bronca e indignación En la Plaza 12 de Octubre se gr...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 RESUMEN • El Diario de Pilar Página 7 La lluvia no logró detener al fuego y una familia ...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • El Diario de PilarPágina 8 Abrió sus puertas la mega muestra de arte,decoración...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 RESUMEN • El Diario de Pilar Página 17 Pilar será sededela IV Edicióndel Salón Inmobilia...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • El Diario de PilarPágina 18 PROVINCIALES CONTACTENOS 4430511 / 4420116 INVISIBL...
Página 19RESUMEN • DeportesPilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 La ficha del juego Derqui 58 Indep’te Tandil 55 4- N. Henriqu...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • DeportesPágina 20 Vóley FloresyGonzálezsesuman a la Selección Argentina • Los p...
Página 21RESUMEN • DeportesPilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 Derqui y Abrojal los miran a todos desde arriba •ElRojinegros...
Pilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017RESUMEN • DeportesPágina 22 Pedir turno al Tel.: 011-15-6445-8081 Sábado y domingo atiend...
Página 23RESUMEN • DeportesPilar, martes 11 de abril de 2017 S.E.R.I.P. Servicio Integral de Plomería AGUA - CLOACA - GAS ...
El Rojo comenzó la tercera con el pie derecho y aguarda por los suspendidos Farmacias de Turno PILAR DERQUI DEL VISO 11/04...
