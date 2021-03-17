Pesquisa PoderData

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pesquisa de Opinião Pública Brasil 15 a 17 de março de 2021
ficha técnica – pesquisa telefônica IVR Período de Campo 15 a 17 de março de 2021. Universo Eleitores e eleitoras com 16 a...
47% 53% Sexo perfil da amostra 3 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 un...
perfil da amostra 13 42 25 20 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Idade 4 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de...
perfil da amostra 4 38 41 17 Não frequentou a escola Fundamental Médio Superior Grau de instrução 5 Pesquisa realizada de ...
perfil da amostra Região % Sudeste 43% Sul 15% Centro-Oeste 7% Norte 8% Nordeste 27% 6 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de ma...
intenção de voto para presidente 7 34 30 6 5 4 3 3 2 10 3 Lula Jair Bolsonaro Sérgio Moro Ciro Gomes Luciano Huck João Dor...
intenção de voto para presidente 8 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
intenção de voto para presidente 9 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
intenção de voto para presidente 10 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
intenção de voto para presidente 11 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
intenção de voto para presidente 12 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 13 2. E se houvesse um 2º turno Jair Bolsonaro e Lula, em quem você votaria? 4...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 14 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 15 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 16 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 17 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 18 3. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e Luciano Huck, em quem você ...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 19 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 20 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 21 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 22 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 23 4. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e João Doria, em quem você vo...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 24 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 25 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 26 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 27 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 28 5. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e Sérgio Moro, em quem você v...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 29 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 30 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 31 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 32 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 33 6. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Ciro Gomes e Jair Bolsonaro, em quem você vo...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 34 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 35 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 36 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 37 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cid...
potencial de voto dos candidatos 38 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 39 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das...
potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 40 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das...
potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 41 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das...
potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 42 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das...
potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 43 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das...
potencial de voto de Lula 44 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidad...
potencial de voto de Lula 45 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidad...
potencial de voto de Lula 46 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidad...
potencial de voto de Lula 47 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidad...
potencial de voto de Lula 48 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidad...
potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 49 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 2...
potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 50 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 2...
potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 51 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 2...
potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 52 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 2...
potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 53 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 2...
potencial de voto de João Doria 54 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de João Doria 55 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de João Doria 56 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de João Doria 57 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de João Doria 58 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 59 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 60 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 61 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 62 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 63 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 ...
potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 64 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 65 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 66 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 67 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 68 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27...
13. De maneira geral, como você avalia o trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro? avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 69 13 a...
avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 70 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das ...
avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 71 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das ...
avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 72 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das ...
aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 14. Você aprova ou desaprova o governo do presidente Jair Bolsonaro? 73 8 a 10 de jun/20...
aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 74 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 u...
aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 75 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 u...
aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 76 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 u...
elegibilidade de Lula 15. De maneira geral você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, ...
elegibilidade de Lula 78 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades d...
elegibilidade de Lula 79 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades d...
elegibilidade de Lula 80 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades d...
elegibilidade de Lula 81 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades d...
coronavírus – inadimplência 16. No último mês você deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? 82 27...
coronavírus – inadimplência 83 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 uni...
coronavírus – inadimplência 84 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 uni...
coronavírus – inadimplência 85 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 uni...
coronavírus – inadimplência 86 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 uni...
17. Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300...
88 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da ...
89 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da ...
90 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da ...
91 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da ...
O PoderData é a divisão de pesquisas e estudos estatísticos do jornal digital Poder360. A divisão produz estudos de cont...
  1. 1. Pesquisa de Opinião Pública Brasil 15 a 17 de março de 2021
  2. 2. ficha técnica – pesquisa telefônica IVR Período de Campo 15 a 17 de março de 2021. Universo Eleitores e eleitoras com 16 anos de idade ou mais. Amostra Seleção aleatória do discador. Foi aplicada uma ponderação paramétrica para compensar desproporcionalidades nas variáveis de sexo, idade, grau de instrução, região e renda. Número de Entrevistas 3.500 entrevistas em 545 municípios nas 27 unidades da Federação. Margem de Erro Estimada* +/- 1,8 p.p. para resultados do total da amostra. Intervalo de confiança de 95%. Arredondamentos Para facilitar a leitura, os resultados da pesquisa foram arredondados. Devido a esse processo é possível que o somatório dos resultados em algumas questões seja diferente de 100. Observação Diferenças entre as frequências totais e os percentuais em tabelas de cruzamento de variáveis podem acontecer devido a ocorrências de não-resposta. DataPoder360 Pesquisas, Jornalismo e Comunicação LTDA * A margem de erro é uma estimativa baseada na presunção de que todos os indivíduos têm uma chance igual e não nula de serem sorteados na pesquisa. Levando em consideração que uma pesquisa baseada na metodologia IVR depende da cobertura da lista telefônica e que a lista telefônica não cobre toda a população, a margem de erro apresentada aqui é uma estimativa aproximada e considera a ponderação aplicada à base. 2 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  3. 3. 47% 53% Sexo perfil da amostra 3 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  4. 4. perfil da amostra 13 42 25 20 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Idade 4 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  5. 5. perfil da amostra 4 38 41 17 Não frequentou a escola Fundamental Médio Superior Grau de instrução 5 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  6. 6. perfil da amostra Região % Sudeste 43% Sul 15% Centro-Oeste 7% Norte 8% Nordeste 27% 6 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  7. 7. intenção de voto para presidente 7 34 30 6 5 4 3 3 2 10 3 Lula Jair Bolsonaro Sérgio Moro Ciro Gomes Luciano Huck João Doria João Amoêdo Luiz Henrique Mandetta Branco/Nulo Não sabe 1. Em 2022 teremos eleição para presidente do Brasil. Se a eleição fosse hoje, em qual dos candidatos que vou falar em ordem alfabética você votaria? Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  8. 8. intenção de voto para presidente 8 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Ciro Gomes 6% 4% 5% Jair Bolsonaro 37% 24% 30% João Amoêdo 2% 3% 3% João Doria 5% 2% 3% Luciano Huck 3% 5% 4% Luiz Henrique Mandetta 1% 2% 2% Lula 34% 35% 34% Sérgio Moro 3% 8% 6% Branco/Nulo 7% 12% 10% Não sabe 1% 4% 3% Total 100% 100% 100%
  9. 9. intenção de voto para presidente 9 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Ciro Gomes 6% 5% 6% 3% 5% Jair Bolsonaro 44% 26% 31% 29% 30% João Amoêdo 3% 4% 2% 2% 3% João Doria 0% 3% 4% 4% 3% Luciano Huck 0% 2% 9% 5% 4% Luiz Henrique Mandetta 4% 1% 1% 4% 2% Lula 28% 42% 32% 27% 34% Sérgio Moro 1% 7% 4% 9% 6% Branco/Nulo 13% 8% 9% 11% 10% Não sabe 1% 2% 3% 7% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  10. 10. intenção de voto para presidente 10 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Ciro Gomes 3% 5% 9% 5% Jair Bolsonaro 28% 34% 28% 30% João Amoêdo 3% 2% 5% 3% João Doria 2% 4% 3% 3% Luciano Huck 6% 3% 1% 4% Luiz Henrique Mandetta 2% 1% 3% 2% Lula 35% 34% 36% 34% Sérgio Moro 8% 3% 7% 6% Branco/Nulo 9% 12% 5% 10% Não sabe 6% 1% 2% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%
  11. 11. intenção de voto para presidente 11 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Ciro Gomes 5% 1% 3% 5% 7% 5% Jair Bolsonaro 26% 35% 46% 35% 29% 30% João Amoêdo 3% 5% 2% 5% 1% 3% João Doria 4% 3% 3% 1% 2% 3% Luciano Huck 4% 4% 5% 10% 2% 4% Luiz Henrique Mandetta 3% 1% 1% 1% 2% 2% Lula 38% 26% 25% 13% 44% 34% Sérgio Moro 4% 10% 11% 9% 5% 6% Branco/Nulo 10% 13% 1% 13% 7% 10% Não sabe 3% 4% 3% 9% 0% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  12. 12. intenção de voto para presidente 12 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregad o ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Ciro Gomes 5% 4% 6% 5% 15% 5% Jair Bolsonaro 28% 36% 20% 48% 26% 23% 30% João Amoêdo 1% 1% 7% 4% 1% 5% 3% João Doria 3% 4% 2% 4% 8% 1% 3% Luciano Huck 5% 3% 3% 0% 9% 10% 4% Luiz Henrique Mandetta 3% 2% 1% 4% 1% 1% 2% Lula 33% 34% 45% 23% 24% 36% 34% Sérgio Moro 6% 4% 5% 5% 9% 18% 6% Branco/Nulo 12% 11% 9% 2% 5% 10% Não sabe 4% 2% 2% 3% 3% 7% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  13. 13. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 13 2. E se houvesse um 2º turno Jair Bolsonaro e Lula, em quem você votaria? 41 36 18 5 Lula Jair Bolsonaro Branco/Nulo Não sabe Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  14. 14. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 14 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 43% 30% 36% Lula 38% 43% 41% Branco/Nulo 14% 21% 18% Não sabe 5% 6% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 49% 31% 35% 38% 36% Lula 32% 49% 39% 32% 41% Branco/Nulo 18% 14% 18% 25% 18% Não sabe 1% 6% 7% 5% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  15. 15. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 15 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 33% 39% 35% 36% Lula 42% 40% 41% 41% Branco/Nulo 17% 17% 20% 18% Não sabe 8% 4% 4% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 30% 45% 57% 47% 31% 36% Lula 45% 32% 32% 23% 49% 41% Branco/Nulo 22% 21% 10% 13% 13% 18% Não sabe 4% 3% 0% 17% 8% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  16. 16. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 16 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 35% 39% 24% 59% 36% 27% 36% Lula 39% 40% 54% 26% 36% 39% 41% Branco/Nulo 17% 17% 19% 12% 28% 25% 18% Não sabe 9% 5% 3% 4% 0% 9% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  17. 17. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 17 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 1 Jair Bolsonaro 13% 100% 27% 7% 12% 26% 33% 10% 9% 36% Lula 25% 15% 35% 34% 39% 100% 17% 1% 18% 41% Branco/Nulo 28% 0% 58% 54% 28% 35% 0% 40% 87% 14% 18% Não sabe 34% 0% 0% 4% 27% 0% 0% 9% 2% 59% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  18. 18. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 18 3. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e Luciano Huck, em quem você votaria? 38 44 15 3 40 37 20 3 Luciano Huck Jair Bolsonaro Branco/Nulo Não sabe dez/20 mar/21 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  19. 19. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 19 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 41% 33% 37% Luciano Huck 40% 41% 40% Branco/Nulo 16% 23% 20% Não sabe 3% 4% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 50% 38% 31% 32% 37% Luciano Huck 24% 42% 47% 39% 40% Branco/Nulo 24% 18% 20% 20% 20% Não sabe 1% 2% 3% 9% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  20. 20. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 20 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 36% 38% 36% 37% Luciano Huck 40% 38% 48% 40% Branco/Nulo 17% 24% 15% 20% Não sabe 7% 0% 2% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 30% 39% 49% 53% 37% 37% Luciano Huck 42% 36% 48% 42% 36% 40% Branco/Nulo 23% 22% 2% 5% 23% 20% Não sabe 5% 3% 0% 0% 3% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  21. 21. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 21 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 36% 40% 30% 51% 34% 23% 37% Luciano Huck 43% 31% 48% 43% 54% 40% 40% Branco/Nulo 19% 26% 20% 4% 9% 18% 20% Não sabe 2% 3% 2% 3% 3% 19% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  22. 22. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 22 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 2 Jair Bolsonaro 16% 92% 56% 7% 30% 8% 32% 5% 9% 37% Luciano Huck 62% 7% 22% 52% 100% 69% 55% 55% 44% 39% 40% Branco/Nulo 19% 1% 22% 40% 0% 1% 32% 13% 48% 1% 20% Não sabe 3% 0% 4% 2% 51% 3% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  23. 23. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 23 4. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e João Doria, em quem você votaria? ago/20 set/20 dez/20 mar/21 Jair Bolsonaro 44 45 46 41 João Doria 30 32 31 31 Branco/Nulo 23 20 20 23 Não sabe 3 3 3 5 44 45 46 41 30 32 31 31 23 20 20 23 3 3 3 5 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  24. 24. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 24 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 46% 36% 41% João Doria 32% 31% 31% Branco/Nulo 19% 27% 23% Não sabe 3% 5% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 48% 43% 35% 40% 41% João Doria 25% 30% 35% 34% 31% Branco/Nulo 26% 21% 27% 22% 23% Não sabe 1% 5% 4% 4% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  25. 25. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 25 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 42% 43% 35% 41% João Doria 25% 29% 50% 31% Branco/Nulo 26% 25% 14% 23% Não sabe 7% 3% 0% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 30% 45% 53% 59% 47% 41% João Doria 37% 30% 33% 24% 24% 31% Branco/Nulo 27% 23% 14% 16% 23% 23% Não sabe 6% 2% 0% 0% 6% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  26. 26. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 26 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 46% 41% 30% 51% 37% 39% 41% João Doria 23% 26% 49% 39% 56% 20% 31% Branco/Nulo 27% 27% 19% 10% 7% 35% 23% Não sabe 4% 6% 2% 1% 0% 7% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  27. 27. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 27 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 3 Jair Bolsonaro 33% 93% 39% 11% 12% 27% 13% 31% 19% 13% 41% João Doria 42% 4% 33% 71% 60% 70% 51% 36% 9% 14% 31% Branco/Nulo 22% 2% 28% 9% 18% 3% 30% 32% 72% 36% 23% Não sabe 3% 1% 9% 10% 0% 6% 0% 0% 37% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  28. 28. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 28 5. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Jair Bolsonaro e Sérgio Moro, em quem você votaria? ago/20 set/20 dez/20 mar/21 Jair Bolsonaro 41 40 43 38 Sérgio Moro 41 37 36 31 Branco/Nulo 16 20 18 29 Não sabe 2 3 3 2 41 40 43 38 41 37 36 31 16 20 18 29 2 3 3 2 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  29. 29. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 29 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 43% 33% 38% Sérgio Moro 26% 35% 31% Branco/Nulo 29% 29% 29% Não sabe 1% 2% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 41% 38% 36% 36% 38% Sérgio Moro 22% 34% 29% 33% 31% Branco/Nulo 35% 27% 31% 26% 29% Não sabe 1% 0% 3% 5% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  30. 30. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 30 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 41% 38% 32% 38% Sérgio Moro 31% 29% 35% 31% Branco/Nulo 25% 32% 32% 29% Não sabe 3% 1% 1% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 30% 36% 48% 59% 42% 38% Sérgio Moro 36% 35% 37% 27% 21% 31% Branco/Nulo 31% 29% 15% 14% 35% 29% Não sabe 3% 0% 0% 0% 2% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  31. 31. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 31 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 42% 40% 23% 47% 34% 39% 38% Sérgio Moro 31% 24% 40% 31% 40% 39% 31% Branco/Nulo 26% 34% 34% 21% 26% 22% 29% Não sabe 2% 2% 3% 1% 0% 1% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  32. 32. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 32 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 4 Jair Bolsonaro 32% 89% 31% 15% 12% 27% 12% 14% 18% 10% 38% Sérgio Moro 37% 7% 51% 66% 52% 73% 33% 86% 26% 41% 31% Branco/Nulo 28% 3% 18% 19% 26% 0% 55% 0% 55% 14% 29% Não sabe 3% 0% 10% 0% 0% 1% 35% 2% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  33. 33. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 33 6. E se o 2º turno fosse entre Ciro Gomes e Jair Bolsonaro, em quem você votaria? Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata set/20 dez/20 mar/21 Ciro Gomes 33 35 39 Jair Bolsonaro 48 44 34 Branco/Nulo 17 17 23 Não sabe 2 4 4 33 35 39 48 44 34 17 17 23 2 4 4 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100
  34. 34. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 34 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 43% 36% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 34% 33% 34% Branco/Nulo 18% 27% 23% Não sabe 6% 3% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 54% 41% 36% 30% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 28% 29% 35% 45% 34% Branco/Nulo 14% 25% 25% 20% 23% Não sabe 4% 4% 4% 5% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  35. 35. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 35 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 35% 38% 53% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 32% 36% 30% 34% Branco/Nulo 27% 22% 16% 23% Não sabe 6% 4% 1% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 40% 25% 40% 32% 48% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 31% 41% 52% 43% 24% 34% Branco/Nulo 25% 24% 8% 24% 22% 23% Não sabe 3% 10% 0% 1% 6% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  36. 36. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 36 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregad o ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 40% 28% 50% 59% 57% 20% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 33% 38% 26% 32% 35% 35% 34% Branco/Nulo 26% 25% 22% 7% 8% 32% 23% Não sabe 2% 8% 2% 1% 0% 13% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  37. 37. intenção de voto para presidente - 2º turno 37 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Intenção de voto no segundo turno - cenário 5 Ciro Gomes 85% 26% 26% 31% 50% 51% 54% 46% 6% 13% 39% Jair Bolsonaro 11% 73% 38% 20% 14% 42% 12% 21% 20% 12% 34% Branco/Nulo 0% 1% 36% 39% 26% 7% 30% 33% 63% 30% 23% Não sabe 3% 0% 9% 10% 3% 11% 46% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  38. 38. potencial de voto dos candidatos 38 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 33 30 11 10 8 6 20 13 28 24 28 24 40 53 54 60 56 65 7 4 7 6 8 5 Potencial de voto de Lula Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe
  39. 39. potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 39 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 30% 13% 53% 4% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 7. Sobre Jair Bolsonaro, você diria que...
  40. 40. potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 40 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 35% 25% 30% Poderia votar 12% 13% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 49% 56% 53% Não sabe 3% 5% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 44% 25% 33% 28% 30% Poderia votar 9% 19% 5% 12% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 43% 56% 57% 49% 53% Não sabe 4% 0% 5% 12% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  41. 41. potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 41 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 29% 34% 23% 30% Poderia votar 14% 11% 13% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 51% 52% 60% 53% Não sabe 6% 3% 4% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 26% 28% 51% 38% 30% 30% Poderia votar 10% 18% 3% 22% 14% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 58% 52% 44% 40% 51% 53% Não sabe 6% 3% 1% 1% 4% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  42. 42. potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 42 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 29% 38% 18% 35% 19% 23% 30% Poderia votar 19% 5% 14% 20% 24% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 48% 52% 64% 40% 58% 61% 53% Não sabe 4% 4% 3% 5% 0% 17% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  43. 43. potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro 43 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de Jair Bolsonaro É o único em quem votaria 16% 85% 9% 5% 7% 25% 5% 1% 1% 13% 30% Poderia votar 28% 13% 26% 14% 2% 13% 9% 26% 14% 7% 13% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 52% 1% 65% 78% 76% 61% 84% 63% 76% 54% 53% Não sabe 3% 1% 4% 15% 0% 2% 10% 9% 26% 4% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  44. 44. potencial de voto de Lula 44 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 33% 20% 40% 7% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 8. Sobre Lula, você diria que...
  45. 45. potencial de voto de Lula 45 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 33% 33% 33% Poderia votar 21% 18% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 41% 40% 40% Não sabe 4% 9% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 10% 42% 39% 24% 33% Poderia votar 33% 18% 17% 17% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 47% 35% 37% 51% 40% Não sabe 10% 5% 6% 8% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  46. 46. potencial de voto de Lula 46 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 37% 33% 25% 33% Poderia votar 18% 17% 28% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 37% 41% 45% 40% Não sabe 7% 9% 2% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 34% 22% 21% 38% 41% 33% Poderia votar 23% 11% 12% 20% 21% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 36% 64% 50% 35% 33% 40% Não sabe 7% 3% 18% 6% 6% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  47. 47. potencial de voto de Lula 47 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 33% 34% 46% 17% 25% 24% 33% Poderia votar 21% 16% 21% 21% 23% 20% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 40% 44% 31% 53% 50% 22% 40% Não sabe 6% 5% 1% 10% 3% 35% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  48. 48. potencial de voto de Lula 48 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de Lula É o único em quem votaria 22% 10% 15% 24% 12% 27% 71% 19% 15% 6% 33% Poderia votar 47% 3% 8% 31% 34% 19% 27% 8% 30% 18% 20% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 23% 80% 67% 45% 38% 54% 2% 56% 43% 38% 40% Não sabe 8% 7% 10% 15% 0% 1% 16% 12% 38% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  49. 49. potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 49 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 11% 28% 54% 7% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 9. Sobre Luciano Huck, você diria que...
  50. 50. potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 50 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 8% 13% 11% Poderia votar 32% 25% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 57% 51% 54% Não sabe 3% 11% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 5% 4% 16% 21% 11% Poderia votar 19% 36% 27% 19% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 62% 54% 51% 52% 54% Não sabe 14% 6% 5% 8% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  51. 51. potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 51 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 17% 7% 5% 11% Poderia votar 23% 28% 40% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 51% 59% 46% 54% Não sabe 9% 6% 9% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 13% 12% 15% 8% 6% 11% Poderia votar 31% 19% 36% 46% 20% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 44% 60% 48% 45% 71% 54% Não sabe 12% 9% 1% 1% 3% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  52. 52. potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 52 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregad o ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 10% 11% 11% 8% 3% 19% 11% Poderia votar 29% 22% 29% 38% 40% 29% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 52% 58% 52% 47% 54% 52% 54% Não sabe 9% 8% 8% 7% 3% 1% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  53. 53. potencial de voto de Luciano Huck 53 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de Luciano Huck É o único em quem votaria 26% 5% 13% 30% 24% 10% 11% 17% 11% Poderia votar 47% 8% 29% 43% 62% 39% 37% 49% 17% 23% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 23% 82% 68% 41% 6% 36% 48% 41% 37% 42% 54% Não sabe 5% 5% 2% 3% 3% 5% 1% 29% 35% 7% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  54. 54. potencial de voto de João Doria 54 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 6% 24% 65% 5% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 10. Sobre João Doria, você diria que...
  55. 55. potencial de voto de João Doria 55 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 7% 5% 6% Poderia votar 25% 24% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 66% 64% 65% Não sabe 2% 8% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 3% 4% 5% 13% 6% Poderia votar 14% 29% 23% 25% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 73% 64% 68% 56% 65% Não sabe 11% 3% 4% 7% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  56. 56. potencial de voto de João Doria 56 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 6% 5% 6% 6% Poderia votar 20% 20% 46% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 70% 67% 45% 65% Não sabe 4% 8% 3% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 8% 4% 9% 7% 2% 6% Poderia votar 32% 18% 17% 25% 18% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 54% 72% 72% 67% 75% 65% Não sabe 7% 6% 1% 1% 5% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  57. 57. potencial de voto de João Doria 57 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregad o ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 6% 6% 5% 7% 6% 8% 6% Poderia votar 16% 21% 39% 33% 47% 13% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 74% 69% 51% 58% 46% 58% 65% Não sabe 4% 4% 5% 3% 1% 21% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  58. 58. potencial de voto de João Doria 58 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de João Doria É o único em quem votaria 6% 2% 13% 36% 3% 26% 2% 14% 10% 9% 6% Poderia votar 32% 5% 37% 54% 31% 20% 38% 40% 6% 29% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 59% 92% 43% 10% 42% 44% 58% 39% 66% 39% 65% Não sabe 3% 1% 7% 25% 11% 1% 7% 18% 23% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  59. 59. potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 59 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 8% 28% 56% 8% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 11. Sobre Ciro Gomes, você diria que...
  60. 60. potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 60 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 10% 6% 8% Poderia votar 31% 25% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 55% 57% 56% Não sabe 4% 11% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 11% 8% 6% 10% 8% Poderia votar 24% 28% 30% 28% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 57% 57% 57% 53% 56% Não sabe 8% 7% 8% 9% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  61. 61. potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 61 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 7% 9% 9% 8% Poderia votar 23% 27% 42% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 61% 56% 45% 56% Não sabe 9% 8% 4% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 10% 2% 14% 6% 6% 8% Poderia votar 32% 21% 27% 36% 26% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 47% 73% 53% 56% 62% 56% Não sabe 11% 4% 7% 2% 7% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  62. 62. potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 62 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregad o ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 13% 6% 6% 4% 11% 8% Poderia votar 16% 29% 40% 39% 38% 22% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 62% 58% 49% 52% 47% 49% 56% Não sabe 9% 6% 4% 5% 3% 29% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  63. 63. potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes 63 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de Ciro Gomes É o único em quem votaria 62% 3% 0% 8% 12% 21% 5% 10% 1% 11% 8% Poderia votar 23% 7% 14% 50% 35% 38% 48% 38% 11% 22% 28% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 7% 88% 74% 39% 38% 41% 43% 30% 60% 39% 56% Não sabe 8% 2% 12% 4% 15% 3% 21% 28% 28% 8% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  64. 64. potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 64 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 10% 24% 60% 6% É o único em que votaria Poderia votar Não votaria de jeito nenhum Não sabe 12. Sobre Sérgio Moro, você diria que...
  65. 65. potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 65 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 8% 12% 10% Poderia votar 27% 21% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 62% 59% 60% Não sabe 3% 8% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 3% 10% 10% 16% 10% Poderia votar 25% 26% 20% 25% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 62% 60% 67% 50% 60% Não sabe 9% 4% 4% 9% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  66. 66. potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 66 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 15% 7% 7% 10% Poderia votar 24% 20% 34% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 55% 67% 56% 60% Não sabe 7% 6% 3% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 12% 13% 16% 12% 3% 10% Poderia votar 25% 25% 27% 30% 19% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 53% 59% 53% 59% 75% 60% Não sabe 10% 3% 4% 0% 3% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  67. 67. potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 67 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 12% 11% 7% 6% 5% 15% 10% Poderia votar 19% 22% 31% 32% 44% 13% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 60% 64% 57% 57% 51% 61% 60% Não sabe 9% 4% 5% 5% 11% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  68. 68. potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro 68 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Intenção de voto no primeiro turno em 2022 Total Ciro Gomes Jair Bolsonaro João Amoêdo João Doria Luciano Huck Luiz Henrique Mandetta Lula Sérgio Moro Branco/N ulo Não sabe Potencial de voto de Sérgio Moro É o único em quem votaria 23% 6% 3% 35% 19% 13% 3% 51% 6% 10% Poderia votar 13% 22% 38% 42% 25% 48% 22% 38% 18% 27% 24% Não votaria de jeito nenhum 64% 69% 59% 23% 41% 39% 72% 11% 48% 50% 60% Não sabe 3% 15% 3% 28% 23% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  69. 69. 13. De maneira geral, como você avalia o trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro? avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 69 13 a 15 de abr/20 27 a 29 de abr/20 11 a 13 de mai/20 25 a 27 de mai/20 8 a 10 de jun/20 22 a 24 de jun/20 6 a 8 de jul/20 20 a 22 de jul/20 03 a 05 de ago/20 17 a 19 de ago/20 31 de ago. a 2 de set/20 14 a 16 de set/20 28 a 30 de set/20 12 a 14 de out/20 26 a 28 de out/20 9 a 11 de nov/20 23 a 25 de nov/20 7 a 9 de dez/20 21 a 23 de dez/20 4 a 6 de jan/21 18 a 20 de jan/21 1 a 3 de fev/21 15 a 17 de fev/21 1 a 3 de mar/21 15 a 17 de mar/21 Ótimo/Bom 36 29 30 28 28 29 29 30 32 38 39 38 38 40 38 36 36 37 39 35 35 33 31 31 24 Regular 28 26 27 23 20 20 20 23 25 23 24 25 27 25 23 21 19 20 17 18 20 22 18 18 23 Ruim/Péssimo 33 40 39 44 47 48 46 43 41 35 34 34 30 33 35 40 40 40 42 44 43 41 48 47 52 Não sabe 3 5 4 5 5 3 5 4 2 4 3 3 5 2 4 3 5 3 2 3 2 4 3 4 1 36 29 30 28 28 29 29 30 32 38 39 38 38 40 38 36 36 37 39 35 35 33 31 31 24 28 26 27 23 20 20 20 23 25 23 24 25 27 25 23 21 19 20 17 18 20 22 18 18 23 33 40 39 44 47 48 46 43 41 35 34 34 30 33 35 40 40 40 42 44 43 41 48 47 52 3 5 4 5 5 3 5 4 2 4 3 3 5 2 4 3 5 3 2 3 2 4 3 4 1 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  70. 70. avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 70 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 28% 21% 24% Regular 20% 25% 23% Ruim/péssimo 51% 52% 52% Não sabe 0% 2% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 23% 22% 29% 24% 24% Regular 26% 22% 19% 27% 23% Ruim/péssimo 48% 54% 52% 48% 52% Não sabe 3% 2% 0% 1% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  71. 71. avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 71 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 21% 28% 24% 24% Regular 27% 22% 14% 23% Ruim/péssimo 49% 50% 61% 52% Não sabe 2% 1% 1% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 23% 25% 34% 28% 21% 24% Regular 19% 27% 15% 45% 21% 23% Ruim/péssimo 55% 47% 50% 26% 58% 52% Não sabe 3% 0% 1% 1% 0% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  72. 72. avaliação do trabalho de Bolsonaro 72 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 24% 27% 15% 34% 21% 18% 24% Regular 24% 22% 21% 16% 22% 37% 23% Ruim/péssimo 49% 49% 64% 47% 57% 41% 52% Não sabe 4% 1% 0% 2% 0% 4% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  73. 73. aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 14. Você aprova ou desaprova o governo do presidente Jair Bolsonaro? 73 8 a 10 de jun/20 22 a 24 de jun/20 6 a 8 de jul/20 20 a 22 de jul/20 03 a 05 de ago/20 17 a 19 de ago/20 31 de ago a 2 de set/20 14 a 16 de set/20 28 a 30 de set/20 12 a 14 de out/20 26 a 28 de out/20 9 a 11 de nov/20 23 a 25 de nov/20 7 a 9 de dez/20 21 a 23 de dez/20 4 a 6 de jan/21 18 a 20 de jan/21 1 a 3 de fev/21 15 a 17 de fev/21 1 a 3 de mar/21 15 a 17 de mar/21 Aprova 41 41 40 43 45 52 50 49 52 52 48 45 42 43 47 44 45 40 43 40 32 Desaprova 50 49 47 46 45 40 41 44 42 41 42 43 48 46 46 52 48 48 49 51 54 Não sabe 9 10 13 11 10 8 9 7 6 7 10 12 10 11 7 4 7 12 8 9 14 41 41 40 43 45 52 50 49 52 52 48 45 42 43 47 44 45 40 43 40 32 50 49 47 46 45 40 41 44 42 41 42 43 48 46 46 52 48 48 49 51 54 9 10 13 11 10 8 9 7 6 7 10 12 10 11 7 4 7 12 8 9 14 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  74. 74. aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 74 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Total Ótimo/bom Regular Ruim/péssimo Não sabe Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 99% 33% 1% 32% Desaprova 1% 41% 85% 13% 54% Não sabe 0% 26% 14% 87% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 37% 27% 32% Desaprova 51% 56% 54% Não sabe 12% 17% 14% Total 100% 100% 100%
  75. 75. aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 75 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 32% 30% 34% 34% 32% Desaprova 53% 56% 53% 49% 54% Não sabe 15% 14% 13% 17% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 30% 35% 31% 32% Desaprova 51% 53% 61% 54% Não sabe 19% 13% 8% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%
  76. 76. aprovação do governo Bolsonaro 76 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 26% 33% 44% 58% 29% 32% Desaprova 56% 57% 46% 31% 58% 54% Não sabe 18% 11% 10% 12% 13% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 29% 36% 26% 44% 36% 22% 32% Desaprova 52% 51% 68% 39% 50% 51% 54% Não sabe 19% 13% 5% 17% 14% 27% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  77. 77. elegibilidade de Lula 15. De maneira geral você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex-presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? 77 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata 45% 46% 9% Concorda Discorda Não sabe
  78. 78. elegibilidade de Lula 78 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex-presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 42% 47% 45% Discorda 52% 42% 46% Não sabe 6% 11% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex- presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 27% 51% 46% 42% 45% Discorda 60% 37% 49% 54% 46% Não sabe 13% 12% 4% 4% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  79. 79. elegibilidade de Lula 79 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex-presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 51% 39% 45% 45% Discorda 43% 48% 51% 46% Não sabe 6% 13% 4% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex- presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 49% 32% 37% 38% 50% 45% Discorda 39% 65% 62% 50% 42% 46% Não sabe 12% 3% 1% 12% 8% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  80. 80. elegibilidade de Lula 80 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex- presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 48% 45% 49% 37% 36% 35% 45% Discorda 44% 47% 40% 62% 57% 40% 46% Não sabe 8% 8% 10% 1% 7% 25% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  81. 81. elegibilidade de Lula 81 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Total Ótimo/bom Regular Ruim/péssimo Não sabe Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex- presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 11% 39% 64% 13% 45% Discorda 86% 47% 29% 8% 46% Não sabe 3% 14% 7% 79% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Total Aprova Desaprova Não sabe Você concorda ou discorda da decisão do ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal, Luiz Edson Fachin, que anulou a sentença do ex- presidente Lula e permite agora que ele seja candidato no ano que vem? Concorda 17% 63% 38% 45% Discorda 78% 30% 36% 46% Não sabe 5% 6% 26% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%
  82. 82. coronavírus – inadimplência 16. No último mês você deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? 82 27 a 29 de abril 11 a 13 de maio 25 a 27 de maio 8 a 10 de junho 22 a 24 de junho 6 a 8 de julho 20 a 22 de julho 03 a 05 de agosto 17 a 19 de agosto 31 de ago. a 2 de setemb ro 14 a 16 de setemb ro 28 a 30 de setemb ro 12 a 14 de outubr o 26 a 28 de out 9 a 11 de nov 23 a 25 de nov 7 a 9 de dez 4 a 6 de jan/21 18 a 20 de jan/21 1 a 3 de fev/21 15 a 17 de fev/21 1 a 3 de mar/21 15 a 17 de mar/21 Sim 67 68 68 65 64 63 60 58 54 61 68 57 57 55 56 57 57 56 51 58 64 61 55 Não 28 29 27 31 33 34 35 38 42 36 28 40 39 42 42 38 37 39 45 39 35 35 36 Não sabe 5 3 5 4 3 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 2 5 6 5 4 3 1 4 9 67 68 68 65 64 63 60 58 54 61 68 57 57 55 56 57 57 56 51 58 64 61 55 28 29 27 31 33 34 35 38 42 36 28 40 39 42 42 38 37 39 45 39 35 35 36 5 3 5 4 3 3 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 2 5 6 5 4 3 1 4 9 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  83. 83. coronavírus – inadimplência 83 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 50% 61% 55% Não 37% 35% 36% Não sabe 13% 5% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 37% 65% 61% 42% 55% Não 41% 27% 34% 52% 36% Não sabe 22% 8% 6% 6% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  84. 84. coronavírus – inadimplência 84 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 63% 56% 39% 55% Não 25% 36% 57% 36% Não sabe 12% 8% 4% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 62% 44% 56% 70% 46% 56% Não 30% 47% 39% 24% 41% 36% Não sabe 8% 9% 4% 6% 13% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  85. 85. coronavírus – inadimplência 85 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 87% 50% 41% 30% 26% 27% 56% Não 10% 31% 52% 68% 73% 73% 36% Não sabe 3% 19% 6% 2% 1% 1% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  86. 86. coronavírus – inadimplência 86 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Total Ótimo/bom Regular Ruim/péssimo Não sabe No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 45% 53% 61% 67% 55% Não 44% 39% 30% 21% 36% Não sabe 11% 7% 8% 12% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Total Aprova Desaprova Não sabe No último mês você ou alguém da sua família deixou de pagar alguma conta por causa da crise do coronavírus? Sim 44% 61% 61% 55% Não 47% 32% 24% 36% Não sabe 8% 7% 16% 9% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%
  87. 87. 17. Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? 87 auxílio emergencial 18 a 20 de jan/21 1 a 3 de fev/21 15 a 17 de fev/21 1 a 3 de mar/21 15 a 17 de mar/21 Recebeu 58 60 62 61 62 Não recebeu 37 38 34 37 32 Prefere não responder 5 2 4 2 6 58 60 62 61 62 37 38 34 37 32 5 2 4 2 6 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata
  88. 88. 88 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Sexo Total Masculino Feminino Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Recebeu 53% 71% 62% Não recebeu 44% 20% 32% Prefere não responder 3% 8% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% Idade Total 16 a 24 anos 25 a 44 anos 45 a 59 anos 60 anos ou + Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Recebeu 59% 67% 63% 55% 62% Não recebeu 37% 28% 29% 39% 32% Prefere não responder 4% 6% 7% 6% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  89. 89. 89 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Nível de Instrução Total Fundamental Médio Superior Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Recebeu 70% 64% 42% 62% Não recebeu 23% 30% 56% 32% Prefere não responder 8% 6% 2% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Região Total Sudeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte Nordeste Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Recebeu 63% 50% 49% 71% 70% 62% Não recebeu 30% 42% 51% 29% 23% 32% Prefere não responder 7% 8% 0% 0% 7% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  90. 90. 90 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Renda Total Está desempregado ou não tem renda fixa Até 2 SM Entre 2 e 5 SM Entre 5 e 10 SM + de 10 SM NR Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Recebeu 87% 76% 30% 17% 13% 59% 62% Não recebeu 8% 18% 58% 83% 81% 34% 32% Prefere não responder 4% 6% 12% 0% 5% 7% 6% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
  91. 91. 91 auxílio emergencial Pesquisa realizada de 15 a 17 de março de 2021 com 3.500 pessoas em 545 cidades das 27 unidades da Federação (margem de erro: 1,8 p.p.) © Copyright PoderData 2021. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte. www.poder360.com.br/poderdata Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Total Recebeu Não recebeu Prefere não responder Avaliação do trabalho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Ótimo/bom 23% 28% 20% 24% Regular 26% 16% 17% 23% Ruim/péssimo 49% 55% 63% 52% Não sabe 2% 1% 0% 1% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% Você ou alguém de sua família recebeu no ano passado o auxílio emergencial do governo federal, de 600 reais ou de 300 reais? Total Recebeu Não recebeu Prefere não responder Aprovação do presidente Jair Bolsonaro Aprova 30% 38% 20% 32% Desaprova 55% 51% 45% 54% Não sabe 14% 11% 35% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%
  92. 92. O PoderData é a divisão de pesquisas e estudos estatísticos do jornal digital Poder360. A divisão produz estudos de conteúdo jornalístico próprio e realiza pesquisas de opinião e mercado sobre assuntos gerais, como consumo, reputação de marcas, economia e política. Contato: depto.comercial@poder360.com. br www.poder360.com.br/poderdata twitter.com/poderdata_ facebook.com/poderdata linkedin.com/company/poderdata/ instagram.com/poderdata Razão social: DataPoder360 Pesquisas, Jornalismo e Comunicação LTDA. Endereço: SRTVN 701, Conj. C, Centro Empresarial Norte, Bloco B, Sala 831, Asa Norte, Brasília-DF; CEP 70719-903. © Copyright PoderData 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. Proibida a reprodução sem citar a fonte.

