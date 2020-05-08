Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
My five minutes Bell DIANA L�PEZ PORTILLO MORENO DEVELOPING MANAGEMENT SKILLS
WHAT IS THE BEST STRATEGY TO ENSURE THAT A BUSINESS MEETING CAN EFFECTIVELY ACHIEVE ITS GOALS? The best strategy is planni...
Tips to avoid problems experienced in a business meeting BEFORE DURING AFTER Have a plan Make minutesGet everyone involved
HAVE A PLAN BEFORE THE MEETING It is important to know why you are scheduling a meeting. Write a list of goals you want to...
GET EVERYONE INVOLVED DURING THE MEETING Don't let some people take control, instead, create a good atmosphere where every...
MAKE MINUTES AFTER THE MEETING The minute is a document in which the most important elements of a meeting are written down...
Sources of information Stan Popovich. Entrepreneur. (2016) Taken from https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/267437 the 8th ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My five minutes bell

35 views

Published on

What is the best strategy to ensure
that a business meeting can effectively
achieve its goals?

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My five minutes bell

  1. 1. My five minutes Bell DIANA L�PEZ PORTILLO MORENO DEVELOPING MANAGEMENT SKILLS
  2. 2. WHAT IS THE BEST STRATEGY TO ENSURE THAT A BUSINESS MEETING CAN EFFECTIVELY ACHIEVE ITS GOALS? The best strategy is planning and monitoring the meeting: Before, during and after.
  3. 3. Tips to avoid problems experienced in a business meeting BEFORE DURING AFTER Have a plan Make minutesGet everyone involved
  4. 4. HAVE A PLAN BEFORE THE MEETING It is important to know why you are scheduling a meeting. Write a list of goals you want to accomplish before the meeting and present it to the attendees, you can even deliver notes before of what the meeting should be about so that everyone is on the same page.
  5. 5. GET EVERYONE INVOLVED DURING THE MEETING Don't let some people take control, instead, create a good atmosphere where everyone feels comfortable expressing their opinions. When there are many attendees, it can be difficult not to talk about other things, If someone wants to discuss a different topic make a list to write the topic down and let everyone know that later the topic will be addressed.
  6. 6. MAKE MINUTES AFTER THE MEETING The minute is a document in which the most important elements of a meeting are written down. Its importance lies in the fact that it is an easy-to-consult tool that synthesizes the most relevant aspects of a meeting and, in turn, allows monitoring all the activities and agreements within the established terms.
  7. 7. Sources of information Stan Popovich. Entrepreneur. (2016) Taken from https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/267437 the 8th of May, 2020. Kathryn Vasel . Expansion. (2019) Taken from https://expansion.mx/carrera/2019/08/12/9-tips-para-no-perder-el-tiempo- en-las-juntas-de-trabajo the 8th of May, 2020. Forbes Staff. Forbes. (2015) Taken from https://www.forbes.com.mx/5-tips- que-haran-tus-juntas-mas-productivas/ the 8th of May, 2020.

×