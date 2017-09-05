Home use megapixel ip camera quick start guide

1 SMART Megapixel IP Camera Guía rápida de inicio Por favor leer este manual antes de su uso Use la fuente de poder apropi...
2 CONTENIDO Capítulo 1 Especificaciones de Producto.............................................................2 Capítulo...
3 2 Descarga de aplicación celular Por favor descargar e instalar la aplicación “Xmeye” del APP Store o Google Play o a tr...
4 3 Guía para conexión a celular 3.1 Presione para agregar un dispositivo (Imagen 3.1) Imagen 3.1 3.2 Presione WiFi Config...
5 3 Conexión de red de la cámara 3.3 Verifique la contraseña, lea los tips y presione Done (por favor tener en cuenta que ...
6 3.5 Después de que se indique “connect router successfully”, presione botón de búsqueda del dispositivo;(Imagen 3.5) Ima...
7 3.7 Presione el ícono o nombre del dispositivo para ir a imagen en vivo. (Imagen 3.7) Imagen 3.7 3.8 Monitoreo exitoso. ...
8 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.1 Presione el ícono Internet Explorer , abra el ícono del navegador Internet Explorer...
9 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.3 Ingrese el ID del dispositivo y verifique el código, presione Login;(Imagen 4.3) Im...
10 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.5 Después de instalar el ActiveX , seleccione Main o Extra Stream, presiones OK para...
11 5 Guía CMS 5.1 Instale el CMS del CD en su computadora; 5.2 Presione el ícono CMS para abrir el software, ingrese el no...
12 5 Guía CMS 5.4 Presione el ícono System ubicado en la parte inferior derecha de la pantalla ;(Imagen 5.4) Imagen 5.4 5....
13 5 Guía CMS 5.6 Presione ADD AREA ;(Imagen 5.6) Imagen 5.6 5.7 Agregue el nombre de la zona (Zone), presione OK;(Imagen ...
14 5 Guía CMS 5.9 Si en Login type elige IP Address, presione IP Search para buscar el dispositivo en LAN, (Imagen 5.9a) S...
15 5 Guía CMS 5.11 En la interfase principal del CMS, haga doble con el botón izquierdo y seleccione el canal a monitorear...
16 6 Tips 1.Si la distancia física es muy lejana, la señal WIFI sera débil, generando posibles pérdidas de señal, fallas d...
  1. 1. 1 SMART Megapixel IP Camera Guía rápida de inicio Por favor leer este manual antes de su uso Use la fuente de poder apropiada para este equipo. Cada fuente de poder debe ser utilizada para un equipo. Instale la cámara en una ubicación con temperatura adecuada y humedad controlada. No tocar el conector de corriente con la fuente. No colocar objetos pesados sobre la cámara. La cámara no debe ser instalada en lugares con mucho polvo o excesivo movimiento mecánico. No desarme la cámara. Esté seguro de instalar la cámara de forma segura. Maneje la cámara con cuidado.
  2. 2. 2 CONTENIDO Capítulo 1 Especificaciones de Producto.............................................................2 Capítulo 2 Descarga de aplicación celular............................................................3 Capítulo 3 Guía para conexión a celular...............................................................4 Capítulo 4 Guía para buscador de internet............................................................8 Capítulo 5 Guía CMS...........................................................................................11 Capítulo 6 Tips.....................................................................................................16 1 Especificaciones de Producto *Efecto imagen 720/960/1080P megapixel *H.264 Alto nivel de compression, alta calidad de imagen baja tasa bits *Soporta monitoreo vía cellular (iPhone, Android, Windows Mobile, Blackberry , Symbian etc) *Soporta navegador IE , Chrome, Firefox, Safari * Día/noche con IR-CUT *Compatible con NVR *Soporta almacenamiento por tarjeta TF *Soporta servicio Cloud, Plug and Play, monitoreo remote P2P *Soporta conexión a WiFI sin conexión cableada Ethernet *Incluye CMS gratuito
  3. 3. 3 2 Descarga de aplicación celular Por favor descargar e instalar la aplicación “Xmeye” del APP Store o Google Play o a través del link :www.xmeye.net. Conectar la cámara a la fuente de poder Xmeye 2.1 Abrir la aplicación “XMeye” en su equipo celular, 1ro hacer click en Register para registrar un nuevo usuario, 2do ingresar el usuario y contraseña, 3ro hacer click en Cloud Login; (Imagen 2.1) Imagen 2.1
  4. 4. 4 3 Guía para conexión a celular 3.1 Presione para agregar un dispositivo (Imagen 3.1) Imagen 3.1 3.2 Presione WiFi Configuration (Imagen 3.2) Imagen 3.2
  5. 5. 5 3 Conexión de red de la cámara 3.3 Verifique la contraseña, lea los tips y presione Done (por favor tener en cuenta que en algunos dispositivos la luz indicadora no parpadea rápidamente); Presion 1 segundo el botón RESET hasta que la cámara indique “Wait to be configured”; (Imagen 3.3) Imagen 3.3 3.4 Presione Completed all of the above operation;(Imagen 3.4) Imagen 3.4 →
  6. 6. 6 3.5 Después de que se indique “connect router successfully”, presione botón de búsqueda del dispositivo;(Imagen 3.5) Imagen 3.5 3.6 Nombre el dispositivo (la contraseña predeterminada estará vacía), presione Add; (Imagen 3.6) Imagen 3.6 →
  7. 7. 7 3.7 Presione el ícono o nombre del dispositivo para ir a imagen en vivo. (Imagen 3.7) Imagen 3.7 3.8 Monitoreo exitoso. (Imagen 3.8) Imagen 3.8
  8. 8. 8 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.1 Presione el ícono Internet Explorer , abra el ícono del navegador Internet Explorer en su computador, ingrese la página web P2P: www.xmeye.net;(Imagen 4.1) Imagen 4.1 4.2 Presione By Device para iniciar sesión;(Imagen 4.2) Imagen 4.2
  9. 9. 9 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.3 Ingrese el ID del dispositivo y verifique el código, presione Login;(Imagen 4.3) Imagen 4.3 4.4 Instale el ActiveX la primera vez que ingrese;(Imagen 4.4) Imagen 4.4
  10. 10. 10 4 Guía para buscador de internet 4.5 Después de instalar el ActiveX , seleccione Main o Extra Stream, presiones OK para conectarse;(Imagen 4.5) Imagen 4.5 4.6 Monitoreo de dispositivo exitoso.(Imagen 4.6) Imagen 5.6
  11. 11. 11 5 Guía CMS 5.1 Instale el CMS del CD en su computadora; 5.2 Presione el ícono CMS para abrir el software, ingrese el nombre de usuario (User name) y contraseña (Password). El nombre de usuario predeterminado es “super” y la contraseña vacía;(Imagen 5.2) Imagen 5.2 5.3 Presione OK para agregar un dispositivo; (Imagen 5.3) Imagen 5.3
  12. 12. 12 5 Guía CMS 5.4 Presione el ícono System ubicado en la parte inferior derecha de la pantalla ;(Imagen 5.4) Imagen 5.4 5.5 Presione el ícono Device Manager ;(Imagen 5.5) Imagen 5.5
  13. 13. 13 5 Guía CMS 5.6 Presione ADD AREA ;(Imagen 5.6) Imagen 5.6 5.7 Agregue el nombre de la zona (Zone), presione OK;(Imagen 5.7) Imagen 5.7 5.8 Presione la zona(IPC) y luego presion ADD DEVICE;(Imagen 5.8) Imagen 5.8
  14. 14. 14 5 Guía CMS 5.9 Si en Login type elige IP Address, presione IP Search para buscar el dispositivo en LAN, (Imagen 5.9a) Si en Login type elige por Cloud, ingrese el número de serie (Serial ID), usuario y contraseña, presione OK para agregar el dispositivo .(Imagen 5.9b) Imagen 5.9a Imagen 5.9b 5.10 Seleccione el dispositivo que quiere agregar, presione Add Device y luego presione OK;(Imagen 5.10) Imagen 5.10
  15. 15. 15 5 Guía CMS 5.11 En la interfase principal del CMS, haga doble con el botón izquierdo y seleccione el canal a monitorear;(Imagen 5.11) Imagen 5.11 5.12 Presione y arrastre el canal (PT dome) al lado derecho de la ventana y moniteree. (Imagen 5.12) Imagen 5.12
  16. 16. 16 6 Tips 1.Si la distancia física es muy lejana, la señal WIFI sera débil, generando posibles pérdidas de señal, fallas de conexión y configuración. Por favor asegúrese que la cámara se encuentre dentro del rango WIFI de su router. 2. Para mejorar la experiencia de usuario y proveer mayors funciones, la aplicación y el firmware de la cámara se actualizarán regularmente. 3. La imagen HD puede pausarse o no ser clara cuando el desempeño del teléfono cellular no es suficientemente alta o está corriendo muchas aplicaciones. 4. Por favor no limpiar la cámara con solventes químicos agresivos, se recomienda el uso de una toalla húmeda o un paño suave. 5. Presione el botón de RESET por 10 segundos, la cámara regresará a la configuración de fábrica. AVISO Las especificaciones y funciones pueden variar sin previo aviso.

×