Referencias Blanco, A. V., & Amigo, J. C. (2016). El rol del docente en la era digital. Revista interuniversitaria de formación del profesorado, 30(2), 103-114.
El rol del docente en la era digital

El docente en la era digital

Published in: Education
El rol del docente en la era digital

  1. 1. EL ROL DEL DOCENTE EN LA ERA DIGITAL MMPDIANALIZBETVAQUERO NEGRETE
  2. 2. El rol del docente en la era digital No podemos ignorar las cambios que se avecinan para las instituciones educativas en los próximos años, sin que existan modificaciones en los roles de los profesores y por consiguiente, de las propias instituciones. El trabajo y las tareas de los seres humanos en la época contemporánea suponen una modificación sustancial de los hábitos y requerimientos tradicionales.
  3. 3. Actualmente, se privilegia aquellos quehaceres que implican pensamiento experto y comunicación compleja, toma de decisiones, solución de problemas y creación de escenarios y situaciones alternativas. La era digital requiere aprendizajes de orden superior que ayuden a vivir en la incertidumbre y la complejidad.
  4. 4. La era digital requiere desarrollar hábitos intelectuales que preparen para un futuro en el cual casi todo es más accesible, complejo, global, flexible y cambiante; exige la capacidad de afrontar niveles elevados de “ambigüedad creativa”, la capacidad para arriesgar y aprovechar los errores como ocasiones de aprendizaje, desenvolverse en la ambigüedad y en la incertidumbre como condición de desarrollo creativo de las personas y los grupos humanos.
  5. 5. Los nuevos ambientes de aprendizaje sólo tienen sentido en el conjunto de cambios que afectan a todos los elementos del proceso educativo (objetivos, contenidos, profesores, alumnos). Los cambios que sean duraderos y puedan asentar requieren que cualquier afectado por dicho cambio entienda y comparta la misma visión de cómo la innovación hará que mejore la educación. Profesores, administradores y la comunidad educativa entera deben estar involucrados en la concepción y planificación del cambio desde el primer momento.
  6. 6. El profesor tienen un papel fundamental en este proceso de innovación, ya que es imposible que las instituciones educativas puedan iniciar procesos de cambio sin contar con el profesorado, pero tampoco parece ser que puedan tener éxito a la larga aquellas experiencias promovidas por profesores sin el apoyo de la institución.
  7. 7. Provocar en la escuela el interés, la curiosidad, la imaginación y la creatividad, así como, la pasión por el conocimiento, la cultura, las artes, las humanidades y las ciencias, requiere de un manera de enseñar y aprender muy diferente a la actual. Aprender de manera más potente, rigurosa y científica, supone cuestionar, criticar, desaprender y reconstruir.
  8. 8. Referencias Blanco, A. V., & Amigo, J. C. (2016). El rol del docente en la era digital. Revista interuniversitaria de formación del profesorado, 30(2), 103-114. Gómez, Á. P., & Granados, L. P. (2013). Competencias docentes en la era digital. La formación del pensamiento práctico. Temas de Educación, 19(1), 67-84. Salinas, J. (1998). El rol del profesorado universitario ante los cambios de la era digital. Agenda Académica, 5(1), 131-141.

