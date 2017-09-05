República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ingeniería Conflicto Ambiental
El ser humano se encuentra en constante interrelación con su entorno. Cuando éste le produce algún perjuicio se habla de p...
relacionados con la gerencia de recursos acuíferos, mineros y agrícolas, así como asuntos institucionales que determinan l...
La asistencia de organizaciones internacionales y de los multilaterales es vital en este aspecto, y debe ser perseguida. D...
Soluciones en pro del ambiente Existen una serie de organismos que se encargan de realizar trabajos y acciones en pro del ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

República bolivariana de venezuela

53 views

Published on

Conflicto Ambiental

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
53
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

República bolivariana de venezuela

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ingeniería Conflicto Ambiental
  2. 2. El ser humano se encuentra en constante interrelación con su entorno. Cuando éste le produce algún perjuicio se habla de problemas ambientales. Estos pueden provenir directamente de la naturaleza, cuando el hombre se instala en sitios cuyos procesos naturales lo perjudican; o bien tener su origen por causas humanas o antrópicas, es decir, que el hombre interviene en los ciclos naturales generando un daño que, finalmente, se vuelve contra él mismo. El análisis de los problemas ambientales en nuestro país como son la contaminación del aire, del suelo y de las aguas; el saneamiento ambiental, trabajo y acciones en pro del ambiente, entre otros, los problemas ambientales que afronta Venezuela, sus causas, su relevancia para el desarrollo y posibles soluciones a los mismos, donde presentaremos algunos argumentos a favor de la política ambiental, enfatizando su importancia para el desarrollo y un bosquejo de los problemas relacionados con la gerencia de recursos mineros y agrícolas, así como asuntos institucionales que determinan la efectividad de la gerencia pública y privada en todas estas áreas. Por lo tanto el medio ambiente se hace necesaria en estos momentos como una medida para garantizar a las generaciones futuras un ambiente sano que les garantice una mejor forma de vida. En Venezuela los recursos naturales no escapan al atentado que están cometiendo contra éstas el hombre, por ello, el Gobierno Nacional, a través de la promulgación de una vasta lista de normas legales y de instituciones dedicadas a la protección del medio ambiente, intenta atender las acciones que se puedan presentar en el país que atenten contra el medio ambiente. En este sentido, la problemática que surge de los diferentes tipos de contaminación, como en el país, en este sentido el estudio sobre la actual problemática del derrame petróleo en Monagas la cual trae diferentes contaminaciones en Venezuela Por medio de esta iniciativa, que es realizada, se pretende impulsar un debate constructivo, propositivo y de altura, dirigido a conciliar posiciones e intereses a favor de la conservación y la mejora de la calidad de vida de los ciudadanos en nuestro país, así como a explorar los mecanismos y las acciones a emprender a las puertas de un nuevo año en la gestión oficial y no gubernamental ambiental. El deterioro del medio ambiente ha sido, durante los últimos años, un tema de importancia primordial para los países del primer mundo. Irónicamente, en Venezuela país que ha sido clasificado como uno de seis países "megadiversos" de Latinoamérica, considerado entre los diez lugares más importantes del mundo para la conservación de la biodiversidad el debate sobre la problemática ambiental no ha cobrado el mismo vigor. El objetivo de esta ponencia es presentar un breve diagnóstico de los problemas ambientales que afronta Venezuela, sus causas, su relevancia para el desarrollo y posibles soluciones a los mismos. En la primera parte se presentan algunos argumentos a favor de la política ambiental, enfatizando su importancia para el desarrollo. Seguidamente se presentara un bosquejo de los problemas
  3. 3. relacionados con la gerencia de recursos acuíferos, mineros y agrícolas, así como asuntos institucionales que determinan la efectividad de la gerencia pública y privada en todas estas áreas. Por último, se presentan conclusiones y ciertas recomendaciones. La situación ambiental de Venezuela El Problema del Manejo de Aguas Dulces en Venezuela la mayor parte de la población y gran parte de la actividad industrial se encuentra ubicada en regiones con pocas fuentes naturales de agua (dos tercios del agua de nuestro país sin incluir el Edo. Amazonas se encuentra en los Estados. Bolívar y Táchira). La conservación de los recursos existentes es de vital importancia para su efectiva gerencia; sin embargo, la falta de políticas de conservación y uso eficiente son tan culpables de la escasez de agua como lo es la concentración poblacional. Es en esta área donde la mayor parte de los esfuerzos del gobierno se deben concentrar. Uno de los principales problemas en el servicio del agua radica en las deficiencias del proceso de cobro. En 1988, el INOS facturaba el 37% del agua consumida y cobraba el 71% de esa fracción. Las distorsiones que estos procesos generan se traducen en un agotamiento de los recursos. No ha de sorprendernos que el consumo de agua potable en Venezuela, de 440 litros por cápita por día, sea dos veces mayor que la norma general aceptada. Igualmente, la falta de cobro se traduce en interrupciones en el servicio y, en los casos de algunas poblaciones, la ausencia absoluta del mismo. Esta situación ha evolucionado en los últimos años con la regionalización y/o privatización del servicio de agua en muchas localidades. En 1990, fue creada Hidroven (agencia federal reguladora) y el servicio en si fue dividido en compañías independientes que procuran elevar las tarifas para reflejar los costos. En estos momentos no poseemos información acerca de cómo ha continuado este proceso, aunque sospechamos que si bien la sinceración de tarifas fue efectiva en un comienzo, en los últimos años ha sido abandonada y se ha perdido el terreno ganado. Hace falta una sinceración de tarifas considerando que el servicio de agua es esencial para la salud. Una solución podría ser la creación de un sistema de tarifas mediante el cual todos los usuarios tendrían acceso a un servicio mínimo básico a partir del cual se implemente una tarifa creciente por intervalos de consumo. Además de exceso de consumo, la región Norte de Venezuela presenta graves problemas de contaminación de fuentes de agua. La extracción de petróleo, el procesamiento de alimentos, las industrias textiles y las industrias pesadas de hierro y aluminio, son y han sido actividades productivas altamente contaminantes en nuestro país. Los sistemas de tratamiento de desechos tóxicos han sido implantados solo de manera parcial. Sin embargo, aun cuando se instalasen los debidos sistemas de tratamiento de agua, hay contaminación acumulada de muchos años que debe ser tratada con tecnología que resulta altamente costosa.
  4. 4. La asistencia de organizaciones internacionales y de los multilaterales es vital en este aspecto, y debe ser perseguida. Dado que los principales problemas de contaminación se encuentran en los Lagos de Valencia y Maracaibo, a continuación, señalamos algunos datos interesantes acerca de la problemática de cada cuenca. LAGO DE VALENCIA  La concentración de industrias en un reservorio de agua sin salidas ni capacidad natural de drenaje constituye el problema más grave que afronta el Lago.  A pesar que más del 70% de las industrias aledañas al Lago han instalado plantas de tratamiento, muchas no funcionan adecuadamente. Igualmente, el Lago continua contaminado por los años de maltrato ecológico que han precedido estas medidas, por lo que sin un proceso de "resucitación" del Lago, este podría estar efectivamente muerto antes que termine el siglo.  La contaminación, la falta de drenaje y el exceso de afluencia (en 1978, el río Cabriales fue desviado hacia el Lago) han hecho subir el nivel del Lago, lo cual amenaza a poblaciones, industrias y cultivos cercanos a su orilla. LAGO DE MARACAIBO  Principal contaminación proviene de la extracción y transporte del petróleo.  Desagües municipales e industrias (en especial las petroquímicas) contribuyen a la contaminación del lago.  Solo un tercio de las industrias contaminantes poseen equipos de tratamiento de desechos.  El dragado del Canal para permitir el acceso de buques de gran calado desde el Golfo de Venezuela ha contribuido con la salinización del Lago, dañando seriamente las actividades pesqueras en la zona.  Cabe destacar que en las labores que se han acometido hasta ahora  para sanear estas dos cuencas, el Ministerio del Ambiente (MARNR) ha recibido significativa asistencia de parte de entes internacionales (la Comunidad Europea) y de organizaciones no gubernamentales (ONG) regionales. Claramente, la contaminación de las fuentes de agua es un problema típico de exceso en el uso de contaminantes. Los incentivos económicos deben contribuir para bajar los niveles de contaminación a un punto óptimo. En este sentido, una sugerencia seria implantar un sistema de impuestos ambientales de acuerdo a la cuantía de contaminación. Asimismo, deben imponerse multas y/o impuestos que desincentiven las actividades altamente contaminantes y estimulen la sustitución por técnicas más ecológicas
  5. 5. Soluciones en pro del ambiente Existen una serie de organismos que se encargan de realizar trabajos y acciones en pro del medio ambiente; entre ellos se destacan: · Los Cuerpos Legislativos: Se encargan de la elaboración de leyes y ordenanzas en pro de la conservación del ambiente y su mejoramiento. Esos cuerpos son el Congreso Nacional, Las Asambleas Legislativas y los Concejos Municipales. · La Administración Pública: Se encarga elaborar diversos planes para velar por el cumplimiento de las disposiciones legales relativas a la conservación del ambiente. También apoya a las instituciones privadas que trabajan en pro del saneamiento y mejoramiento ambiental. Las Instituciones de la Administración Pública son: La Presidencia de la República, Las Gobernaciones de Entidades Federales y los diferentes Ministerios, especialmente el del Ambiente y de Los recursos Naturales Renovables. · Las Instituciones privadas: Son las Asociaciones de Vecinos, La Asociación de Boys Scouts, las Asociación de Guías de Venezuela, Las diferentes asociaciones de excursionistas y las empresas bancarias, industriales, agrícolas y comerciales. Estas instituciones cumplen las siguientes funciones: a) Las campañas de concientización sobre el conservacionismo de los recursos naturales renovables, se realizan periódicamente a través de la prensa, la radio y la televisión, son tales como siembra un árbol, evita incendios forestales, apúntale a la cesta de basura, mantén limpia tu ciudad, ¡que fácil es ser buen ciudadano!. b) Las promociones sobre las bellezas de nuestros paisajes naturales y el interés sobre su conocimiento. c) Las operaciones colectivas de limpieza de calles, cunetas, quebradas, plazas y parques. d) Las campañas de limpieza y embellecimiento de instituciones escolares, que corren a cargo de los mismos estudiantes y docentes, en conexión con las comunidades educativas en general.

×