Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GREAT COLOMBIA 1819 - 1830 GREAT COLOMBIA 1819 - 1830
It is the republic created in 1819 by Sim�n Bol�var, who unified Ecuador, the New Kingdom of Granada, Venezuela and Panama...
Initially, the union of the countries that made up the Great Colombia was difficult, as Venezuela and Ecuador still contin...
It was proposed that in each province, would be an elementary school in every town or village. Between 1821 and 1827, 16 s...
The extensive territory and the lack of communication channels made administration difficult in remote regions of Bogot�, ...
-Establishment of a central government. - Formation of a Congress that dictates the laws for the entire territory. - Unifi...
Although Bol�var tried to keep Great Colombia, could not prevent Venezuela, under the command of Jos� Antonio P�ez, separa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Great colombia

35 views

Published on

This file is for OFFLINE class

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Great colombia

  1. 1. GREAT COLOMBIA 1819 - 1830 GREAT COLOMBIA 1819 - 1830
  2. 2. It is the republic created in 1819 by Sim�n Bol�var, who unified Ecuador, the New Kingdom of Granada, Venezuela and Panama in a single nation. This union of countries was approved in a Congress held in the Venezuelan city of Angostura. GREAT COLOMBIA
  3. 3. Initially, the union of the countries that made up the Great Colombia was difficult, as Venezuela and Ecuador still continued dominated by Spain. For this, Bol�var undertook the military campaign to liberate Venezuela and Ecuador. The independence of Venezuela was achieved in 1821 with the battle of Carabobo and Ecuador in 1822 with the battle of Pichincha. In 1821, a congress was held in C�cuta city, to prepare the Constitution of La Gran Colombia. This Congress is known as the C�cuta Congress, was named Bol�var as president and Santander as vice president. The constitution divided power into the executive, legislative and judicial branches, recognized freedom of expression and religion, granted the right to vote for men over 21 years of age. In addition, he gave freedom to newborn children of slaves, when they turned 18 years of age. GREAT COLOMBIA FEATURES
  4. 4. It was proposed that in each province, would be an elementary school in every town or village. Between 1821 and 1827, 16 schools were built, until then, just there were five educational institutions. The Government tried to create, although with little success, new universities that weren�t under the power by religious communities. EDUCATION IN GREAT COLOMBIA
  5. 5. The extensive territory and the lack of communication channels made administration difficult in remote regions of Bogot�, facilitated the appearance of regional leaders who promoted separatist movements. The cultural and geographical differences between the countries that were part of La Gran Colombia made it impossible for the inhabitants of each region to feel members of the same nation. This was made worse with the confrontation between centralists and Federalists. GREAT COLOMBIA PROBLEMS
  6. 6. -Establishment of a central government. - Formation of a Congress that dictates the laws for the entire territory. - Unification of all provinces around a single constitution. - Creation of a single national army. -Establishment of provincial governments. - Formation of provincial laws and congresses that dictate exclusively for their territories. - Separation of all provinces of the country, which can establish their own constitutions. - Creation of armies in each province. CentralismFederalism
  7. 7. Although Bol�var tried to keep Great Colombia, could not prevent Venezuela, under the command of Jos� Antonio P�ez, separated in1829, and that Ecuadorians, with Juan Jos� Flores, follow his example in 1830. Bol�var died, at the age of 47 in the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, near Santa Marta, on December 17, 1830. GREAT COLOMBIA END

×