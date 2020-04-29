Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL INDICATIONS SOCIAL STUDIES
General indications

Rules of the class

Published in: Education
General indications

  1. 1. GENERAL INDICATIONS SOCIAL STUDIES
  2. 2. STARTING THE CLASS •Start recording •Remember basic rules for the session •Attendance •Copy: date, topic, stage •Class development •Class closing •Close recording
  3. 3. STUDENT PROTOCOL •Have ready: platform, meet, notebook •Active listening (turn off microphone) •Wait the turn of questions at the end of the class •Be respectful (mails, meet, chat) •Be responsible (read mails and instructives, present the activities - dates)

