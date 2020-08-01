3. daily life and holidays

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DAILY LIFE AND HOLIDAYS
From Monday to Saturday, during all months of the year, the following routines were repeated: After getting up, women got ...
Later, they would stay at the house organizing lunch and dinner, cleaning the house, or go shopping; it was also responsib...
WHAT ABOUT MEN? After breakfast, the men went out for his work. Generally, the morning office work day began at 8 or 9 in ...
Then they returned to the office, came back around 3 in the afternoon, time at which they resumed work, until 6 in the aft...
NIGHTROUTINES The night shift began in the afternoon. Some men and women from the popular sectors met in stores, where str...
To generate variety in customs, religious celebrations were almost always held, except for these, which were national holi...
HOBBIES The interest in skating began Cycling appeared as an interest in the people of the capital 1894 1891 A roller coas...
HOBBIES In 1907, the Variedades Company presented the first film screening in Bogot� that the city appreciated. In 1902, s...
RELIGIOUSFESTIVALSOFTHISTIME Corpus Christi 3 Wise men (reyes magos) Ash Wednesday (mi�rcoles de ceniza) Christmas
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
