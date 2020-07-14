Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. VIRUS MARBURGODIANA KAREN ESCOBAR MORALES 1
  2. 2. Historia En total enfermaron 37 personas. 25 casos ocurrieron entre el personal del laboratorio, por contacto directo con los monos. Siete de estos murieron. Los otros casos comprendieron dos médicos (infectados al pincharse accidentalmente con las jeringuillas que utilizaron para extraer sangre a miembros enfermos del personal del laboratorio), una enfermera, un ayudante de autopsias y la esposa de un médico veterinario El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. 2
  3. 3. Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa, y la envoltura viral tiene una simetría helicoidal. El todo está cubierto por una envoltura lipídica que proviene de la membrana de la célula hospedadora, de la cual salen proyecciones (peplómeros) de alrededor de 7 nm entre las que media un espacio de 10 nm. Dichas proyecciones tienen forma globular y están formadas de homotrímeros de la glicoproteína de superficie. El genoma del virus es de alrededor de 19 Kb y parece contener el código de 7 productos; el genoma presenta una disposición lineal de los genes con una zona de superposición. La estructura del genoma es la siguiente: 3
  4. 4. Replicación viral • El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie, pero no se conoce el receptor al que se pega. Hay quien sostiene incluso que los receptores a los que se pega la glicoproteína pueden ser de distintos tipos. Asimismo, se desconoce si el virus penetra a través de la fusión de la membrana o si a esto se agrega también un proceso de endocitosis. • El virus de Marburgo es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos (de los linfoides hasta el encéfalo). La transcripción y replicación del virus ocurre en el citoplasma de la célula hospedadora. 4
  5. 5. Anatomía patológica • Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides. • En el hígado se localizan cuerpos eosinófilos (similares a los cuerpos de Councilman) y en el pulmón se notan indicios de pulmonitis intersticial y de endoarteritis de las arterias pequeñas. • La necrosis focal de los órganos linfoides es bastante característica, mientras que la necrosis tubular renal ocurre sobre todo en las últimas fases de enfermedad. • En el sistema nervioso hay infartos hemorrágicos múltiples y proliferación de las células de la glía. • En los vasos sanguíneos se han encontrado depósitos de fibrina; sin embargo, no está claro si puede haber una coagulación intravasal diseminada, pues no siempre hay signos de laboratorio en ese sentido. 5
  6. 6. Patogénesis • Por el momento no están claros los fenómenos fisiopatológicos. La controversia en torno a la presencia de un estado de coagulación intravasal sugiere que pueden estar activos también mediadores específicos. • Por el momento no han sido identificados y no dejan de ser meras hipótesis: la participación de los macrófagos mediante la producción de proteasas, H2O2 y citocinas varias (tipo TNF-α). 6
  7. 7. Diagnóstico • Para probar la presencia de anticuerpos (IgM y IgG) se recurre a un ensayo de inmunofluorescencia indirecta, al uso de la prueba Western blot o de la prueba ELISA. Para distinguir el genoma o los antígenos virales se utiliza la reacción en cadena de la polimerasa (PCR), la inmunofluorescencia, la histoquímica o la prueba ELISA Tratamiento • No existe terapia específica. En la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o Marburgo aprobadas para uso humano. • Investigadores han conseguido desarrollar vacunas contra ambos patógenos. 7
  8. 8. Fuentes • http://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_de_Marbur go • Un muerto en Uganda por el marburg, similar al ébola; El Periódico, Barcelona, 7 de octubre de 2014. • Daddario-DiCaprio KM, Geisbert TW, Ströher U, et al.. «Postexposure protection against Marburg haemorrhagic fever with recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus vectors in non-human primates: an efficacy assessment». Lancet 367 (9520): pp. 1399–1404. doi:10.1016/S0140- 6736(06)68546-2. http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/ PIIS0140673606685462/abstract. • Jones SM, Feldmann H, Stroher U et al. (2005). «Live attenuated recombinant vaccine protects nonhuman primates against Ebola and Marburg viruses». Nature Med 11 (7): pp. 786– 90. doi:10.1038/nm1258. PMID 15937495. • «Virus de Marburgo». Consultado el 27 de noviembre de 2012 8

