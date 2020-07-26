fisiologia, organos y sentidos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fisiología de los órganos de los sentidos Dr. John Araneda Gálvez Universidad Austral de Chile
Sistema sensorial Está formado por receptores sensoriales Estructuras especializadas en la percepción de estímulos del amb...
Receptores sensoriales Percepción e interpretación Control de movimientos Regulación de funciones Motor Sensibilidad visua...
Sistema sensorial Formado por células receptoras periféricas y órganos sensoriales ( o de los sentidos ) especializados, a...
Los ojos y sentido de la visión
Globos Oculares Los globos oculares dentro de las órbitas: Frontal Maxilar Zigomático Etmoides Lagrimal Palatino
Anexos del Ojo
Músculos de ojo
Cilios y supercilios Cilios (pestañas): Impiden la entrada cuerpos extraños y exceso de luz a los ojos Supercilios (cejas)...
Párpados Párpados: Capas de piel revestida internamente por una membrana llamada conjuntiva: Protegen los ojos y esparcen ...
Conjuntiva Conjuntiva Membrana que está en la parte interna de los párpados Conjuntivitis. Inflamación de la conjuntiva Oc...
Aparato Lagrimal Glándula Lagrimal: Producen lagrimas que lava y lubrica el ojo
Anatomía del Ojo
Anatomía del Ojo
Túnicas y medios transparentes
retina10 capas celulares 1.- Mb Limitante interna 2.- Capa de la fibras del N.Óptico 3.- Capa ganglionar 4.-Capa plexiform...
Retina Conos y bastones Fotorreceptores Cuerpo sináptico Región nuclear Segmento interno Segmento externo bastones conos B...
Retina fovea Fóvea: Región especializada central de la retina. 1mm Fóvea central 0,3 mm Máxima agudeza visualConos
Retina punto ciego Ausencia de fotorreceptores Insensible a la luz Punto donde las fibras del nervio óptico dejan la reti...
Formación de imagen en retina Mecanismo de la visión es igual al funcionamiento de una cámara fotográfica Rayos luminosos...
Mecanismo de visión Córnea: Mayor parte de la retracción del ojo Los rayos luminosos que llegan a la superficie curvada d...
Mecanismo de Visión Cristalino: Acomodación Visual Localización de objetos próximos. Músculos ciliares se contraendiminuy...
Mecanismo de Visión Cristalino: Acomodación Visual Localización de objetos distantes. Músculos ciliares se relajanaumenta...
Reflejo Pupilar Pupila dilatadaluzPupila contraída Contricción de la pupila: aumenta la profundidad de foco semejante a...
Visión de retina al encéfalo Axones de células ganglionares nervio óptico quiasma óptico tracto óptico  cuerpo genicul...
Piel y sentido del tacto
Piel Es el mayor órgano del ser humano, llega a los 2 m2 y pesa 4 kg en un adulto Se ha dividido para su estudio Epidermis...
Piel y fanéreos Función Protección Regulación Tº Corporal Pelos: acción contra pérdida calor Poco significativa en humanos...
Piel y receptores sensoriales La piel es un órgano sensorial, suficientemente sensible para discernir un punto de 0,006 mm...
Piel y receptores sensoriales Tacto y presiónDiscos de Merkel DolorTerminacione nerviosas libres TactoReceptores de Meissn...
Sensación de dolor Receptores de dolor Terminaciones nerviosas libres Piel, periostio,Paredes arteriales,superficies artic...
Receptores hasta el encefalo La información de nociceptores y termorreceptores siguen una vía hasta el encéfalo que es muy...
Anatomía del oído También llamado órgano vestíbulo-coclear o estático acústico La mayor parte está en hueso temporal que s...
Mecanismo de Audición El sonido es producido por una onda de compresión y descompresión alternadas. La onda sonora se prop...
Audición Una Captación de un sonido es una percepción e interpretación y una secuencia de transformaciones de energía , in...
Audición oído externo • Pabellón auditivo Surcos captan las ondas sonoras y canalizan al conducto auditivomembrana timpán...
Audición oído medio • Mb Timpánica Una presión o descompresión alternadas del aire adyacente a la membrana provocan el des...
Audición. Oído interno • Huesecillos mueven la ventana oval. • La vibración de ventana oval mueve la endolinfa y los cilio...
Audición oído interno • Los oídos humanos pueden distinguir entre diferentes frecuencias de sonido la membrana basilar no...
Equilibrio • Aparato vestibular detecta: – Posición de la cabeza en el espacio – Cambios bruscos de movimiento • Para la e...
Equilibrio Cuando se inclina la cabeza para un lado el peso hace caer estimulando la fibra nerviosa el impulso nervioso lo...
Equilibrio: Canales semicirculares Volteando súbitamente la cabeza en cualquier dirección el líquido presente en canales s...
Equilibrio
Fosas nasales y sentido olfato
Fosas nasales 2 cavidades paralelas que comienzan en narinas y terminan en la faringe separadas una de otra por una pared ...
Epitelio de revestimiento Mucosa roja rica en vasos sanguíneos Contiene células productoras de muco y células ciliadas Fu...
Epitelio Olfativo Techo Fosas nasales Mucosa olfativa o amarilla Rica en terminaciones nerviosas del N.Olfativo
Células olfativas son neuronas con receptores propios que penetran en SNC. sentido del olfato
Glomérulos Cada glomérulo recibe señales de un tipo determinado de células receptoras en el bulbo forma un mapa de inform...
Los olores pueden tener influencia sobre las emociones y evocar memorias que son importantes para el comportamiento humano
Boca y sentido del gusto
Lengua En la superficie de la lengua existen decenas de papilas gustativas , cuyas células sensoriales perciben los cuatro...
Papilas gustativas Según su forma Valata Fusiformes Fungiformes Son los receptores sensoriales del paladar Cada papila gus...
Botones gustativos Están constituidos por células gustativas que en su superficie tienen prolongaciones finas que se proye...
Fibras nerviosas gustativas Entre las células gustativas de una papila hay una red de 2 ó 3 F. Nerviosas gustativas estim...
Flujo de información gustativa La información gustativa de la lengua y cavidad bucal es captada por: 2/3 ant de lengua y p...
Reflejos gustativos Una de las funciones del aparato gustativo es proveer de reflejos a las glándulas salivales de boca Es...
Importancia del olfato en paladar Mucho de lo que llamamos gusto es en realidad olfato—los alimentos penetran por la boca ...
×