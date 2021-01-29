Clase 8 parte II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLASE 8 HISTORIA LOCAL II
Oidor era la denominación de los jueces miembros de las Reales Audiencias o Cancillerías, tribunales colegiados originario...
IMPUESTOS REALES OBJETIVOS: 1. FINANCIAR ACTIVIDADES DE LA CORONA ESPAÑOLA. 2. GASTOS DE GUERRA D ESPANA CON OTRAS POTENCI...
PANORAMA DEMOGRAFICO DESCENSO POBLACIONAL GUERRAS DE CONQUISTA PESTES, EPIDEMAS. MOVILIDAD GEOGRAFICA.
REDES COMERCIALES 1550 1650 CIRCUITOS MERCANTILES PERU POPAYAN LOS ESPAÑOLES IMPORTABA BIENES DE LUJO : tercipelo,tafetán,...
×