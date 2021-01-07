Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLASE 4 CONQUISTA DE QUITO
SEBASTIAN DE BENALCAZAR (PERU) PEDRO DE ALVARADO (COSTAS ECUATORIANAS) DIEGO DE ALMAGRO CUZCO
CACIQUES LOCALES • ALIADOS CON LOS ESPANOLES • LEALTAD A LOS INCAS PRICIPALES FUNDACIONES
GENERALES DE ATAHUALPA QUIZQUIS RUMIÑAHUI
DESCUBRIMIENTO DEL AMAZONAS FRANCISCO DE ORELLANA 1541.
LECTURAS
Clase 5
Clase 5
Clase 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase 5

26 views

Published on

Historia Local II

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase 5

  1. 1. CLASE 4 CONQUISTA DE QUITO
  2. 2. SEBASTIAN DE BENALCAZAR (PERU) PEDRO DE ALVARADO (COSTAS ECUATORIANAS) DIEGO DE ALMAGRO CUZCO
  3. 3. CACIQUES LOCALES • ALIADOS CON LOS ESPANOLES • LEALTAD A LOS INCAS PRICIPALES FUNDACIONES
  4. 4. GENERALES DE ATAHUALPA QUIZQUIS RUMIÑAHUI
  5. 5. DESCUBRIMIENTO DEL AMAZONAS FRANCISCO DE ORELLANA 1541.
  6. 6. LECTURAS

×