Caligrafía/Lettering

  LETTERING Y CALIGRAFÍA Mgs. Alejandra Avalos TIPOGRAFÍATIPOGRAFÍA
  Breve introducción Son dos conceptos muy relacionados, pero aunque puedan parecer lo mismo, dentro del mundo del diseño lettering y caligrafía hacen referencia a dos cosas diferentes. La letra es el elemento protagonista. Las palabras, los textos, el mensaje, aquello que queremos construir para llegar a un cliente o público objetivo.
  LETTERING, EL ARTE DE DIBUJAR LETRAS Cada parte de la letra está pensada y posteriormente construida prácticamente como cualquier otro objeto. La técnica más empleada consiste en dibujar primero el límite entre graﬁsmo y contragraﬁsmo, es decir, crear el contorno y posteriormente rellenarlo.
  CALIGRAFÍA ES EL ARTE DE ESCRIBIR Comúnmente lo conocemos como la manera en que escribe una persona: "Escribe muy bien, tiene una caligrafía preciosa". Y seguro que muchos de nosotros tuvimos que escribir cuadernos de caligrafía en la escuela para mejorar nuestra letra. Pero la caligrafía ya no es sólo eso, es un arte.
  En la Antigua China, la caligrafía llegó a formar parte como una de las grandes artes, equiparándose al noble arte de la pintura. La caligrafía tiene un gran poder estético y expresivo que no debemos pasar por alto.
  A diferencia del lettering, no estamos dibujando una letra, sino escribiéndola de un solo trazo, creando al mismo tiempo el graﬁsmo del contragraﬁsmo; no rellenamos contornos, simplemente escribimos. La letra no es estudiada ni construida, sino que surge de un proceso manual, por lo que no es posible que existan dos letras iguales. Se utiliza en textos más largos, y al igual que con lettering, obviamente quién escribe es el autor del texto.
  Actualmente es posible crear caligrafías de modo digital, pero no deja de poseer la característica fundamental de ser algo que se crea de un solo trazo, no es construido por pasos ni fases.
  La caligrafía es la técnica con la que una persona escribe palabras. Ésta podrá ser buena o mala, pero en el campo del diseño la caligrafía es directamente asociada con formas bellas y armónicas. En cualquier caso, la característica más distintiva de la caligrafía es que las letras se escriben de una sola vez (de no ser así estaríamos hablando de lettering).
  Mientras que la caligrafía se basaba en escribir palabras, el lettering se basa en dibujarlas. Es decir, aquí ya no hacemos las letras de una sola vez, sino que las corregimos, retocamos, decoramos y mejoramos. Se trata, al ﬁn y al cabo, de una ilustración llena de personalidad.
  El auge del lettering se remonta a los años 40, cuando los profesionales de la publicidad y del diseño editorial necesitaban potenciar ciertos mensajes con un tono determinado. Actualmente, el lettering no es simplemente utilizado con ﬁnes comerciales, sino que se ha convertido en una actividad con la que muchas personas pueden canalizar su creatividad.
  En ﬁn, es probable que a partir de ahora ya no se vea a los textos de la misma manera que hasta ahora. Hay que tener en cuenta que detrás de cada letra hay un gran proceso creativo. Donde algunas personas sólo ven textos, otras ven arte, y es que no puede negarse que una palabra bien escrita es capaz de transmitir una serie de ideas y emociones que de cualquier otra forma no podría.
  12. 12. LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CONSECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT, SED DIAM NONUMMY NIBH EUISMOD TINCIDUNT UT LAOREET DOLORE MAGNA ALIQUAM ERAT VOLUTPAT. UT WISI ENIM AD MINIM VENIAM, QUIS NOSTRUD EXERCI TATION ULLAMCORPER SUSCIPIT LOBORTIS NISL UT ALIQUIP EX EA COMMODO CONSEQUAT. DUIS AUTEM VEL EUM IRIURE DOLOR IN HENDRERIT IN VULPUTATE VELIT ESSE MOLESTIE CONSEQUAT, VEL ILLUM DOLORE EU FEUGIAT NULLA FACILISIS AT VERO EROS ET ACCUMSAN ET IUSTO ODIO DIGNISSIM QUI BLANDIT PRAESENT LUPTATUM ZZRIL DELENIT AUGUE DUIS DOLORE TE FEUGAIT NULLA FACILISI. LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CONS ECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT, SED DIAM NONUMMY NIBH EUISMOD TINCIDUNT UT LAOREET DOLORE MAGNA ALIQUAM ERAT VOLUTPAT. UT WISI ENIM AD MINIM VENIAM, QUIS NOSTRUD EXERCI TATION ULLAMCORPER SUSCIPIT LOBORTIS NISL UT ALIQUIP EX EA COMMODO CONSEQUAT. LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CONSECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT, SED DIAM NONUMMY NIBH EUISMOD TINCIDUNT UT LAOREET DOLORE MAGNA ALIQUAM ERAT VOLUTPAT. UT WISI ENIM AD MINIM VENIAM, QUIS NOSTRUD EXERCI TATION ULLAMCORPER SUSCIPIT LOBORTIS NISL UT ALIQUIP EX EA COMMODO CONSEQUAT. DUIS AUTEM VEL EUM IRIURE DOLOR IN HENDRERIT IN VULPUTATE VELIT ESSE MOLESTIE CONSEQUAT, VEL ILLUM DOLORE EU FEUGIAT NULLA FACILISIS AT VERO EROS ET ACCUMSAN ET IUSTO ODIO DIGNISSIM QUI BLANDIT PRAESENT LUPTATUM ZZRIL DELENIT AUGUE DUIS DOLORE TE FEUGAIT NULLA FACILISI. LOREM IPSUM DOLOR SIT AMET, CONS ECTETUER ADIPISCING ELIT, SED DIAM
  BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Educación tipográfica una introducción a la tipografía Gálvez Pizarro, Francisco . Facultad de Arquitectura, Arte y Diseño - Ediciones Universidad Diego Portales,2004.

