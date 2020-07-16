Maintenance Tips for Your Asphalt Parking Area

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Address: 10780 Blundell Rd, Richmond BC, V6Y1L1 Phone No: (604)839-5531 Email ID: info@dhillonpaving.ca Website: https://dhillonpaving.ca/
Asphalt pavements are durable. They last for a long time. But this does not mean that you cannot take their maintenance for granted.

  2. 2. Asphalt pavements are durable. They last for a long time. But this does not mean that you cannot take their maintenance for granted. If you ignore their maintenance, they get damaged and you have to invest in their repair. If you ignore their small damages, the damages may become large and you may have to get the entire pavement replaced. If you don’t want to spend your money for their repair frequently or replacement in the near future, this blog is for you. In this blog, you will learn maintenance tips for your asphalt pavement.
  3. 3. Applying a sealant regularly on your pavement can be an effective way to maintain your asphalt parking lot. Sealcoat your entire parking lot properly. Sealcoating will protect your parking lot from water and moisture damage. Water and moisture cannot penetrate sealed asphalt pavement. If you don’t apply a sealant regularly, water and moisture will enter the asphalt, and it will cause a serious damage to your parking lot.Water will change into ice when temperature drops and will change into water when temperature increases. Apply Sealant Regularly
  4. 4. Proper cleaning is also quite necessary for the good health of your asphalt parking lot. Remove all dry and rotting leaves, sticks, rocks, dirt, and debris from the area. If you ignore them and allow them to accumulate, you will experience a water drainage problem that can cause pooling and destruct the asphalt surface. Proper Cleaning
  5. 5. You should not ignore a problem with your pavements. As you notice a problem with your parking area, you should call an expert asphalt paving contractor. It will be better to inspect your parking area once a month for damages. It will allow you to help you identify the problem immediately and get it fixed before it becomes big. With these simple tips, you can maintain your parking area and avoid unnecessary expenses on your parking lot. Quick and Quality Repairs
  Address: 10780 Blundell Rd, Richmond BC, V6Y1L1 Phone No: (604)839-5531 Email ID: info@dhillonpaving.ca Website: https://dhillonpaving.ca/

